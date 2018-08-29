Social Media Versus The Constitution

Authored by Raul Ilargi Meijer via The Automatic Earth blog,
An ancient Latin saying goes: “Quod licet Iovi, non licet bovi” (what is permissible for Jupiter, is not for an ox). It feels very much on topic when social media are concerned. And as the heat over their censorship is turned up, it may well be the decisive factor.
Reuters reiterates today that on May 23, Manhattan US District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald ruled that Donald Trump’ Twitter account is a public forum and blocking Twitter users for their views violates their right to free speech under the First Amendment. The same, says the ruling, applies to other government officials’ accounts.
On August 10, the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University sent the Justice Department a list of 41 accounts that remained blocked. Since, at least 20 have been unblocked. Interestingly, the same Justice Department has stated that the ruling was “fundamentally misconceived” arguing Trump’s account “belongs to Donald Trump in his personal capacity and is subject to his personal control, not the control of the government.”
Potentially even more interesting is that “the Internet Association, a trade group that represents Twitter, Facebook Inc, Amazon.com, and Alphabet Inc, filed a brief in the case earlier this month that did not back Trump or the blocked users but urged the court to “limit its decision to the unique facts of this case so that its decision does not reach further than necessary or unintentionally disrupt the modern, innovative Internet.” “
Yeah, they would like that, to make this about Trump only. But that would be strange, because the First Amendment doesn’t only apply to Trump (and/or government officials). It applies to everyone, including Twitter, Facebook, Amazon, and Alphabet. Or does it? Well, not according to the Internet Association:
“Despite any First Amendment status that this court might find in the ‘interactive spaces’ associated with President Trump’s account, Twitter retains authority to revoke access to both his account and the account of any user seeking to comment on President Trump’s account.”
Hmm. So Trump can’t block people from his own Twitter account, but Twitter can do whatever it wishes to that same account. Apart from, you know, banning him, even though many in the ‘left-leaning’ company would like to do just that. Then again, Trump’s 54 million followers make it a profitable account for Twitter. Still, this can obviously not stand. There are no different constitutions for different parties. And they’re not done:
“..there is a considerable risk that any decision that may recognize isolated public forums on Twitter will be misunderstood to hold that Twitter, too, can be subject to First Amendment scrutiny. …Twitter itself is not a state actor when it blocks or withdraws access to its account-holders or users, and it is therefore not subject to the First Amendment’s restraints.”
See? According to the Internet Association, the First Amendment doesn’t apply to its ‘members’, it applies to state actors only. It feels encouraged to make such statements directly by the wording of Judge Buchwald’s ruling. Put differently, Donald Trump’s Twitter account is a public forum but all the rest of Twitter is not (except for other officials).
Now, I’m not a lawyer, but it seems obvious that these people may well be shooting themselves in the foot after first having put it in their mouths. To date, the Internet Association’s members have been able to picture themselves as private enterprises not under the same rules as public ones.
But how much longer is that a feasible attitude? As I said recently, Twitter and Facebook have become the no. 1 warning system in cases of emergencies and disasters, and banning or blocking people from it is as dangerous, life threatening even, as banning people from having radio’s, phones or TVs.
When the first radios, phones, TVs were introduced, other warning systems were in place. But over time they became the warning system. As I put it earlier, first you’re an entity, and then you become a utility. And the US judicial system has acted decisively on this in the past, though by no means perfectly.
Twitter, Facebook, Google seek to find the magic sweetspot where they can do whatever they damn well want while raking in billion after billion. But they’re as much behind the curve as the political and legislative systems are. They have already fallen victim to their own success, but they either don’t realize it or try to obfuscate it.
Meanwhile, they’re still banning, shadowbanning and blocking to their heart’s content. They should understand that cannot go on. They’re not some Harvard hobby club anymore. They’re killing off the very legal protection they claim to be protected by, because their position in society shifts. It takes a while, largely because their rise has been meteoric, but politics will catch up; it has to.
Former UK ambassador to Uzbekistan Craig Murray wrote yesterday:
Facebook has deleted all of my posts from July 2017 to last week because I am, apparently, a Russian Bot. For a while I could not add any new posts either, but we recently found a way around that, at least for now. To those of you tempted to say “So what?”, I would point out that over two thirds of visitors to my website arrive via my posting of the articles to Facebook and Twitter. Social media outlets like this blog, which offer an alternative to MSM propaganda, are hugely at the mercy of these corporate gatekeepers.
As for us, the Automatic Earth, Facebook closed our 9-year account a while back without one word of warning or explanation. We asked many times why, but never received an answer. Sent documents to prove who we are, nothing. Gone 1000s of followers, gone traffic, gone revenues. It’s simply too much power for a bunch of geeks, now aligned with the Atlantic Council, to have. It must be broken up.
Murray on the Atlantic Council:
“..extreme neo-con group part funded by NATO and whose board includes serial war criminal Henry Kissinger, Former CIA Heads Michael Hayden and Michael Morrell, and George Bush’s chief of Homeland Security Michael Chertoff, among a whole list of horrors.”
The companies could try and hide behind the fact that they’re international, and can’t be defined by US law only, but that would be a risky proposition. Julian Assange has by and large been denied his First Amendment rights by the current administration because he’s not an American, while Christopher Steele was granted his despite not being an American. Wobbly ground, that.
But yes, stay American and Baby Bells loom in your future. Not that this is the only issue Silicon Valley’s legal teams will have to tackle with:
Sammy Ketz, AFP’s Baghdad bureau chief, wrote yesterday:
.. it is not the news organisations who reap the profits but internet platforms, which help themselves to our reporting without paying a cent. [..] The media have endured a lot of pain for a long time before reacting to the financial drain, struggling with the consequences rather than the cause. They have laid off staff almost to the point of absurdity. Now they are demanding that their rights are respected so they can carry on reporting the news. [..]
We can no longer swallow the lie spread by Google and Facebook that an EU directive on such rights would threaten people’s ability to access the internet for free. Free access to the web will endure because the internet giants, which now use editorial content for free, can reimburse the media without asking consumers to pay.
Difficult? Impossible? Not at all. Facebook made $16bn in profits in 2017 and Alphabet (Google’s parent company) $12.7bn. They simply have to pay their dues. That is how the media will survive and the internet titans will be contributing to the diversity and freedom of the press they claim to support.
The Internet Association members don’t appear to get it yet, but their opportunity windows are fast shuttering. There is no way for them to keep on doing what they have, as they have, for much longer. They’ve drawn the ire of Donald Trump, and though they may tend to focus more on denouncing him, they’d better pay attention.
Because they don’t hold the cards. Or rather, they’ve been overplaying them. We know they’ve been meeting with the explicit goal of coming up with a general strategy for the November US mid-term elections. We also know they are left-leaning. And that they’ve banned and blocked many accounts.
All it takes is for a judge or the president to label them a utility, and put them in the same legal frame as a phone company or broadcaster. Because if they can’t be objective, while they are the no. 1 source of news for many people, the potential influence of their secret algorithms and obvious political bias is just too great.
And that is obstruction of democracy, and in the end, justice. As I wrote last week in The Shape of Trump to Come:
Trump will end the ‘monopolies’ of Facebook, Google, Twitter et al. [..] .. you simply can’t have a few roomfuls of boys and girls ban and shadowban people with impunity from networks that span the globe and reach half of the world’s population on the basis of opaque ‘Terms and Conditions’ that in effect trump the US constitution the way they are used and interpreted. Whether they are private companies or not will make no difference in the end.
I have the impression that they think they can fight this. All those billions buy good lawyers. But in the end, you can’t have the president under one set of constitutional rights, and Jack Dorsey or Mark Zuckerberg under another.
Sure, the intelligence community may protest whatever ‘solution’ the White House or DOJ comes up with. But they, too, must realize that elections that are very obviously skewed towards one side are a huge danger to America. And social media have obtained the power to skew them. Much more than a few bucks worth of Russian ads on their podium, that whole story is entirely insignificant compared to America’s ‘own’ social media.
Trump can simply say: if my account must be open, let that be true for everybody else’s too. Forbid any and all banning and blocking unless and until a judge permits it on constitutional grounds, on a case by case basis.
Judge Buchwald has opened that door by declaring Trump’s Twitter account a public forum. That speaks to the status of Twitter -and Facebook et al- in American society. She can’t take that back.
Cake bake shop must provide service to anyone even if it deems them morally questionable.
Twitter can refuse service to anyone they deem morally questionable
Double standard anyone ?
The new world order.
The (deep) state can use corporations, who are not "state" actors, to do their bidding. And corporations can be richly rewarded for acting in their best interest while furthering the power of the (deep) state.
A marriage made in Hades.
Dear liberals. They came for the conservatives, but since you were not one you did nothing. Then they came for the libertarians, but since you were not one you did nothing. Finally they came for you and there was no one left to say no. So you were dragged off as well.
That's how it will work in your glorious politically correct free speech utopia.
So Donald has to suffer the consequences of free speech meaning that what he posts is in the public domain and falls under the free speech 1st amendment protection for his detractors on his social media account but don't dare make that apply to the social media platform as a whole as that would be "unconstitutional" as it is privately owned.
If he tweets on their privately owned platform that is exempt from free speech, his account is, in fact governed by the principles of free speech.
To have the ability to define what is and is not free speech and where to apply it must be a wonderful thing, especially if you're a master of the universe and billions of dollars in revenue to say nothing of political power of left leanings are at stake.
Fcukbook is good.
Any company that operates in America must obey by the constitution or get the Fuck out of our country...
There has to be a Constitutional attorney that can shine some light on this, with no agenda except the Bill of Rights.
When you own the company you make the rules. Trump can start his own twitter... call it Twatter.
The government certainly makes rules that apply to radio and tv stations. Twitter and Facebook shouldn’t be any different. And if dim wits such as yourself really had any belief in the superiority of your ideas, you wouldn’t have a problem if they were challenged in an open and free debate. We all know you don’t though, and depend on exactly the opposite to advance your ideology. Pathetic, weak, and sad, but telling.
If you don't like (can't get around) something then leave. Most shit ain't worth the grief.
ZH bans people all the time and I don't see any rage because of it here.
One, I’m not leaving. Two, Trump was elected, he certainly got around it. Three, if you and yours can ram government down our throats, we can do the same back.
I hope you stay a long time, I enjoy pulling your chain. I love how my post rams Gov. down your throat. I don't speak for anyone but me. Rave on, son
I hope you keep writing crap.
Hey shit for brains. Do you even know what a public forum is?
'When you own the company you make the rules. Trump can start his own twitter... call it Twatter."
Trump has 54M followers on Twitter. All he has to do is say "If Twitter isn't for all the People, then I'm leaving Twitter. I am for all the People."
Libs will cheer but Twitter will suffer bigly, especially if he says he's going to a free speech platform like Gab.
Never gonna happen. Orange man's ego is too big
I just don't get why his staff does not tell him to use something else, and start promoting an alternative. He could always post his messages first on the other platform before he posts the same thing later on twitter, and tell people "If you want to read it first go to X, here on twitter is last to know".
The best way to give it back to twitter is to make them look useless and promote an alternative.
What’s that USSC ruling that stated Corp’s are persons???
The Real Enemy of the People: Social Media and Google
According to the first amendment, the first amendment only applies to state actors. That was the point. Yawn.
If many on the left admit there is censorship going on against the right, I'm sure they don't care. In fact, they probably don't care that the deep state was rigging the election for Clinton through highly illegal means using many government agencies to do it. If it's what they believe, the ends justify the means.
Technically speaking, the social media "giants" are correct. What they are doing is not technically illegal, because the Supreme Court ruled long ago that protection accorded to the slav...er, citizens of the United States under the First (or any other) Amendment does not apply within the confines of the private enterprise. In short, as long as you are a privately-owned entity, you can easily and without any social and legal sanction chip away at the Constitution all you want and to your heart's content, ban the free speech, ban the dissent, punish the dissidents and do all kinds of unseemly things that you would never be able to get away with anywhere else. In essence, the top legal and judicial body in this nation had ruled that the highest law in this land does not apply to the entire land or all of its people, and that you can privately suspend the constitution in domains where you so see fit. Don't like free speech? Wanna be American Pol Pot? No problem! Set up a private corporation and play tyrant all you want.
By using this demented and deranged logic I can see how, for example, Microsoft, Apple or Chase Bank would be able to, say, reimpose slavery in their domains, ban women from the working force or impose mandatory search of their staff without court warrant or do public executions of the disobedient corporate slaves. Hey - why not? After all, they are private entities: the law does not apply to them. And, even though they ARE legally defined as citizens and legal subjects for the purposes of defining corporate bribes...er, donations...as free speech, they only have rights under the Supreme Court ruling, but NO obligations. It is truly a corporate win-win nirvana. If you are a (rich) private entity in the United States, the world is your oyster.
This is not, strictly speaking, the fault of the social media. They are just using the law as their corporate lawyers fought so hard to define. The problem is not Facebook. The problem is the Supreme Court, and the corporate horse they all rode in on.
"As for us, the Automatic Earth, Facebook closed our 9-year account a while back without one word of warning or explanation. We asked many times why, but never received an answer. Sent documents to prove who we are, nothing. Gone 1000s of followers, gone traffic, gone revenues."
Sooooo, why didn't you sue for tortious interference? Fraud? Theft? Stop whining and hit 'em back.
you all just don't get private enterprise. And I thought right wingers were big on private enterprise and their rights to do as they please.
Any company does not respect the constitution should not be allowed to operate in America and should get the Fuck out...
Leftists have never had a problem with hypocrisy because they have no core ethics
Following the logic here, Trump is only hearing from left leaning voices in the public space, because those leaning right have been drug from the public square. Seems like the Trump ruling should be applicable in the general case.
"Twitter itself is not a state actor when it blocks or withdraws access to its account-holders or users, and it is therefore not subject to the First Amendment’s restraints.”
Corporations are formed under State laws and if the people incorporating the corporation follow the requirements spelled out in the State laws and pay the proper fees, then a Charter is issued by the State allowing the corporation to legally act as a separate entity. The Charter specifies what the corporation is authorized by the State to do. Without the Charter, the corporation could not legally act as a separate entity.
Just like when incorporated cities are Chartered by States they are subject to the 1st amendment of the US constitution because the 14th amendment makes States and their subdivisions subject to the 1st amendment. Privately owned corporations, being created by States, can logically be viewed as subdivisions of the State. This should be clear when you realize that a corporation when incorporated in a particular State is limited to activities within that State's jurisdiction, and must apply to be any other State for Foreign Corporation status to be authorized to operate in that State's jurisdiction.
Very simply put, corporations are just as much creatures of States as are incorporated cities.
I believe that they Twitter, et.al., as corporations Chartered by States, are just as much subject to the 1st amendment as is the federal government, the State governments, and their subdivisions.