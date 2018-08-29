WeWork's Credit Rating Pulled By Moody's Due To Lack Of Information

Back in May, we reported that Just days after it began trading, WeWork's freshly minted $702 million bond issue crashed as the massively over-subscribed junk bond issue (rated B+ by S&P) sees dramatic buyer's remorse. The high yield bond, which sold for par just days earlier, was trading with a 95 handle, which, as Bloomberg reports, stands in sharp contrast to the outsized orders the company saw when it marketed its debt in primary markets last week.
The company had initially sought to issue $500 million of the securities, but decided to upsize once the orders came pouring in. The seemingly odd-lot number of $702 million was chosen in part because the company considered it a lucky number, another person said.
WeWork’s deal underscored the risks investors have been willing to take in the new-issue market as they struggle to find high-yielding assets. The office-space leasing company joined a wave of high-flying cash-burning firms that had recently tapped debt markets, including Uber, Netflix and others.
And while Bloomberg at the time put this down to simply "buyer's remorse" - we suspect it has more to do with the company's financials actually being exposed to the cold light of day. What is WeWork's EBITDA? Simple - whatever you want it to be (via 'community' adjustments):
Here, for the first time we saw not just one adjustment to adjusted EBITDA, but an adjustment to the adjustment to the adjustment, and it was called "Community Adjusted EBITDA", which by the miracles of non-GAAP "accounting", pushed the company's EBITDA from negative $193 million to positive $233 million.
What is more bizarre, is that somehow this grotesque adjustment of numbers had slipped by the rating agencies, who were happy to slap the company with a solid B+ish rating.
Well no more, because on Wednesday - four months after the bond was issued - Moody's dropped its ratings of WeWork and its inaugural bond, saying it didn’t have enough information to continue grading the company’s creditworthiness, according to Bloomberg.
But wait, it had enough information just 4 months ago when it proudly stamped a B3 rating on the company. Why the change.
The rating agency published its unsolicited assessment in April that ranked WeWork’s $702 million of unsecured debt in the lowest speculative-grade tier. Moody’s rated the company B3, or six steps into junk, and its seven-year unsecured bond one notch lower at Caa1. That was lower than the grades assigned by Moody’s rivals S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings. Fitch Ratings grades the notes BB-, meaning "speculative" but with adequate financial flexibility, while S&P Global Ratings assigned them B+, or “more vulnerable to nonpayment.”
The company’s bonds currently yield 8.3%, well above the highs hit in early May, when the yield blew out about 1% higher. The average bond yielding that amount carries a rating between B- and CCC+, according to Bloomberg Barclays index data.
It wasn't clear why Moody's - the rating agency with the lowest opinion of the office space leasing company - withdrew its rating, but it could be an indication that finally rating agencies are getting tired of the bizarre - and in this case, ridiculous - adjustments that companies increasingly come up with to lipstick their pig, and present their company in a far better light than reality. The question is whether other rating agencies will follow suit, and whether Moody's will extend its rating withdrawals to other companies next.
Comments
Soon to be renamed "WeUnemployed".
...everything is a scam
In reply to Soon to be renamed "We… by Erek
Honestly feels that way
In reply to ...everything is a scam by Drater
lol
Founded by an Israeli who was born on a kibbutz. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Adam_Neumann
You just can't make this shit up, folks.
In reply to Honestly feels that way by bluebird100
Just think of the deals coming on their space after bankruptcy.
In reply to ...everything is a scam by Drater
The Usual Suspects. Lived you know where, raised on a kibbutz. Served in the Israeli military. The whole nine yards.
Cities reroute police patrols to make safe the neighborhoods where WeWork operates. A lot of juice in WeWork.
A search returns a Forbes article. The line below appears in the search return, but is not in the article as it appears today.
"Wework has emerged as one of the most valuable startups in america by combining the savvy of a real estate developer with the soul of a kibbutz."
In reply to ...everything is a scam by Drater
I think ill start a company called " Lay around and do squat " Ill take a $100 million dollar bond, hell just make it Venture Capital ...in cash please.
Is that using block-chain? If yes, double it!
In reply to Ill think ill start a… by Bill of Rights
I leased a space from a local co similar to this...yes lay about and pretend to work is fairly accurate. I think they THINK they are working but not really. A few people are productive generally no. In my area though it was a mix of millenial types who thought they were working and un-retired boomers who didnt do much work, but liked the office environment kind of thing so to socialize.
clients and customers hated it b/c it looks like a fishbowl, no privacy really.
these should all go under inthe next decline and then more traditional executive office companies can buy it up cheap and add some walls and hallways.
In reply to Ill think ill start a… by Bill of Rights
The space "transforms" for happy hour.
In reply to I leased a space from a… by scubapro
Venture capital freeze.
rework this!
I don't even have any energy - completely emotionally drained - to even comment on this joke of a financial market stealing all my money. i give up with this life.
Weighing my options:
A . Quit my job
B. Drink the rest of the day away.
Fuck it! I'm doing both!
In reply to I don't even have any energy… by explainstuff
So you can’t lease property at outrageous rates and then sub-lease for pennies on the dollar to unprofitable and usually senseless start-ups?
huh...didn’t see that coming.
>
>
>
> Weeeeeee!!
That's what happens when you remove meat from your diet.
...I forgot they are a soy-based company
In reply to That's what happens when you… by Bushogboner
This smells so bad it leaves a stench on CRM and IBM - it's sort of Musky.
Is "Moody" really a good name for a credit rating agency?
and no one goes to prison......