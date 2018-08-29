WTI Spikes On Surprise Crude Draw As Gasoline Demand Hits Record High

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 08/29/2018 - 10:35

WTI rallied overnight, in the face of dollar gains, as Iran supply fears reignited, dominating API inventory builds across the board, and spiked notably after DOE reported a bigger-than-expected 2.566mm crude draw.

But bear in mind that seasonal refinery maintenance is about to start, which will “begin to affect the crude stocks and refined product output,” Kyle Cooper, a consultant at ION Energy, says

API

  • Crude +38k (-1.49mm exp)

  • Cushing +130k (+50k exp)

  • Gasoline +21k

  • Distillates +982k

DOE

  • Crude -2.566mm (-1.49mm exp)

  • Cushing +58k (+50k exp)

  • Gasoline -1.554mm

  • Distillates -837k

Crude inventories fell for the 2nd week in a row...

Crude production was unchanged last week (remember, the data only moves in 100k increments now, so unless a decent shift, then no change occurs).

East Coast weekly crude imports dropped to their lowest since 2015.

And Gasoline Demand hit a record high...

After a brief dip on last night's API report, WTI has surged overnight - bucking the stronger dollar - to trade around $69 as DOE data hit, then spiked higher, breaking resistance...

U.S. sanctions on Iran are “already starting to materialize,” said Bjarne Schieldrop, Oslo-based chief commodities analyst at SEB AB. “This is driving up the physical crude-oil market, shifting the Brent crude curve into backwardation.”

Meanwhile, the pipeline problems in the Permian have smashed the discounts to other sources near record highs...

explainstuff Wed, 08/29/2018 - 10:40 Permalink

*Surprise*  - How can there be a surprise every single time somethign about WTI comes up ? 

 

Surprise inventory low - crude spiked up.
Surprise inventory pile up - crude spiked down.

Surprise my ass

adr Wed, 08/29/2018 - 11:05 Permalink

The standard pattern every week is a runup to the API with a drop and then a runup into the DOE with a huge spike in WTI after.

The algos are programmed for contract churn and to maximize profit at certain times.

When 99% of contracts are traded by Skynet, there is no functioning market. We just get fucked, over and over and over.

$3.00 gas with oil trading around $70 and much of the North American output trading around $35-40. Never before have consumers been so hosed.

The gasoline demand needs to be put in context, it isn't US demand, but export demand. If Trump cared about the USA he'd reinstate the crude export ban, but that would cost the Jews hundreds of billions.

layenda Wed, 08/29/2018 - 11:21 Permalink

Maybe the Tylers do a headline cut & paste of the surprise build - unexpected draw, or surprise draw - unexpected build, whatever.  Rediculoso.