WTI Spikes On Surprise Crude Draw As Gasoline Demand Hits Record High

WTI rallied overnight, in the face of dollar gains, as Iran supply fears reignited, dominating API inventory builds across the board, and spiked notably after DOE reported a bigger-than-expected 2.566mm crude draw.
But bear in mind that seasonal refinery maintenance is about to start, which will “begin to affect the crude stocks and refined product output,” Kyle Cooper, a consultant at ION Energy, says
API
-
Crude +38k (-1.49mm exp)
-
Cushing +130k (+50k exp)
-
Gasoline +21k
-
Distillates +982k
DOE
-
Crude -2.566mm (-1.49mm exp)
-
Cushing +58k (+50k exp)
-
Gasoline -1.554mm
-
Distillates -837k
Crude inventories fell for the 2nd week in a row...
Crude production was unchanged last week (remember, the data only moves in 100k increments now, so unless a decent shift, then no change occurs).
East Coast weekly crude imports dropped to their lowest since 2015.
And Gasoline Demand hit a record high...
After a brief dip on last night's API report, WTI has surged overnight - bucking the stronger dollar - to trade around $69 as DOE data hit, then spiked higher, breaking resistance...
U.S. sanctions on Iran are “already starting to materialize,” said Bjarne Schieldrop, Oslo-based chief commodities analyst at SEB AB. “This is driving up the physical crude-oil market, shifting the Brent crude curve into backwardation.”
Meanwhile, the pipeline problems in the Permian have smashed the discounts to other sources near record highs...
Comments
"Surprise" my ass.
I guaranty that the trading side of the primary dealer banks will somehow be on the right side of this trade this morning.
The fuckery continues...
In reply to "Surprise" by LawsofPhysics
insiders anonymous-the winners every time...
In reply to The fuckery continues... by Jtrillian
gas or groceries gas wins every time.... /Sarc.......
In reply to insiders anonymous-the… by new game
" The fuckery continues... "
No shit! It's like the markets know when I fuel my Grand Marquis! WTF?
In reply to The fuckery continues... by Jtrillian
Just in time for Labor Day! Imagine that....Yesterday it was unexpected Build, today surprised Draw......Laughable..
but RBOB plummets-lol...
*Surprise* - How can there be a surprise every single time somethign about WTI comes up ?
Surprise inventory low - crude spiked up.
Surprise inventory pile up - crude spiked down.
Surprise my ass
IA (insider anonymous)
In reply to *Surprise* - How can there… by explainstuff
The standard pattern every week is a runup to the API with a drop and then a runup into the DOE with a huge spike in WTI after.
The algos are programmed for contract churn and to maximize profit at certain times.
When 99% of contracts are traded by Skynet, there is no functioning market. We just get fucked, over and over and over.
$3.00 gas with oil trading around $70 and much of the North American output trading around $35-40. Never before have consumers been so hosed.
The gasoline demand needs to be put in context, it isn't US demand, but export demand. If Trump cared about the USA he'd reinstate the crude export ban, but that would cost the Jews hundreds of billions.
Maybe the Tylers do a headline cut & paste of the surprise build - unexpected draw, or surprise draw - unexpected build, whatever. Rediculoso.