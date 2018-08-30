Bank of America Freezes Immigrant Bank Accounts

Bank of America has frozen the accounts of Saeed Moshfegh, an Iranian student getting his Ph.D. in physics at the University of Miami who has been in the country for more than a decade. To maintain the accounts, all he had to do was show proof of legal residency every six months, however, earlier this month, that all changed.
“I think it’s onerous, but I’d been doing it,” said Moshfegh, who has lived in Florida for the past seven years.
Earlier this month, Moshfegh went to his local branch in the South Miami district. He was instructed that the documentation this time could not be accepted. Bank officials insisted he produce different paperwork, according to Moshfegh.
Due to his current student status, he maintains the documentation he supplied was correct.
“This bank doesn’t know how the immigration system works, so they didn’t accept my document,” said Moshfegh.
Locked out of his account, Moshfegh could not pay his rent, living expenses, along with his credit cards were suddenly rejected. It was like he was removed from the system.
In recent months, Bank of America has been on a spree, freezing customers’ accounts after asking about their legal status in the US.
Last month, the Washington Post reported that a Kansas family had their assets frozen after Bank of America questioned their citizenship. Josh Collins and Jessica Salazar Collins, whose accounts were frozen, said they received an unusual-looking letter from the bank asking about citizenship status.
After Collins’ incident was first reported locally, others in the region reported that Bank of America questioned their citizenship and had their accounts suspended for weeks, the Post said.
Tennessee native David Lewis received the same letter as Collins. Lewis told the Miami Herald he had maintained an account with Bank of America for about three decades. In the letter, the bank asked for his citizenship, income, and social security number.
Disgusted, Lewis called Bank of America, who told him his account would be frozen if the forms were not filled out and sent in. In other words, Bank of America held Lewis’ assets for ransom. That phone conversation led him to cancel his account, he said. “One would think a national bank would be careful about looking stupid after Wells Fargo,” he said, referring to the Wells Fargo meltdown after it as accused of creating millions of fake accounts.
According to Stephanie Collins, a spokesperson for the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the federal agency that supervises branch banking, US banks have not received any new instructions to collect more information about customers, nor the proof of citizenship to open an account.
The Miami Herald asked Bank of America spokesperson Carla Molina about the incidents. She said there had been no change in how the bank collects information from customers, including citizenship, since 2008. The bank attempts to contact customers before the status change of their bank accounts, she added.
Paulina Gonzalez, executive director of the California Reinvestment Coalition, told the Herald she disagrees:
“We work with consumer groups and financial counselors in immigrant communities across [California] and the country,” she said in an email. “This is new. We have Bank of America customers who we’ve spoken to who have never been asked this before last year. If they have this asked of them before they can show us proof.”
In the last few months, her group has received numerous complaints about being asked for proof of citizenship; almost all have come from Bank of America customers, she said. An article in American Banker magazine also highlighted Bank of America as the one institution specifically facing backlash for its policies.
Gonzalez said the bank’s scrutiny has sent fear in immigrant communities already feeling pressure from the Trump Administration’s crackdown on foreign-born residents.
“Fear is gripping these communities,” Gonzalez said. “It’s like walking into a grocery store to buy milk and being asked for your citizenship at checkout—banking is one of the core aspects of daily life in this country. To be faced with this question in order to do banking seems as un-American as you can get.”
Gonzalez recently launched a petition, “Tell Bank of America: Stand with immigrants,” that accuses the bank and the Trump administration of financial warfare, targeting immigrants by freezing their assets. The petition has received more than 61,600 signatures since August 30.
Well, that pretty much sucks.
What’s the rest of the story? Here we have one side only.
In reply to Well, that pretty much sucks. by ebear
The rest of the story is simple: banks use clients money. Use them, lose them, and blame clients for random bs just to steal the money (which is long gone by that time anyway).
In reply to What’s the rest of the story… by TBT or not TBT
So the takeaway here is (((Immigrants))) aren't special and they are not exceptional.
In reply to The rest of the story is… by Max.Power
How many thousands of illegal aliens bank at Wells Fargo, B of A, Citibank and others here in California. When the SHTF you can bet..."All those accounts are belong to us."
In reply to So the takeaway here is ((… by nmewn
The bank was given an opportunity to explain why they are doing these things, and declined. That's rather interesting in itself. Either they are under pressure from the Feds and don't want to talk about it, or they've got some rogue employees shaking people down. I don't like either option here.
In reply to What’s the rest of the story… by TBT or not TBT
definitely under pressure from the Feds.
In reply to The bank was given an… by cougar_w
They don't like Iranians. Looks like they cleanse the country of Iranians; one less to take in when they do that war.
In this case they should just lay off until he'd done that PHD and tell him he needs to go home once he's got it. As for the others, it's just applying tighter surveillance to ensure nobody slips through the big net. They often freeze and confiscate money, nice gig if you can get it.
In reply to What’s the rest of the story… by TBT or not TBT
Agreed. I'm not a Bank Of America fan, but the whole story does not appear to be here.
In reply to What’s the rest of the story… by TBT or not TBT
Too bad he did not have it in physical Gold, you know... the stuff you have been warning people to stay away from because its somehow risky and not safe.
In reply to Agreed. I'm not a Bank Of… by exartizo
Keep your currency in the bank at your own peril - status is less important than rationality.
In reply to Well, that pretty much sucks. by ebear
Never ceases to amaze me, if you don't hold it, you don't own it.
In reply to Keep your currency in the… by Algo Rhythm
Another good reason to hate the big banks, like we needed one more...
So we are training the nuclear bomb engineers for Iran?
Yes. And for every other country, too. Fuck, we probably loan them the money, too.
In reply to So we are training the… by Aubiekong
It looks more like a steal. 🤔
Never put your hard earned money on the house of thieves.
First they come for the immigrants...
the NWO plan is to freeze out of the system anybody who does not comply completely and slavishly
Is this going to happen with the other big banks? I guess we'll find out soon.
Trump's purge..the left will retaliate.
Only freezing? Let's get on it BA! You should be freezing and confiscating!!! Get that quarterly profit number up, Up, UP!
Maybe the banks in their home countries would be more customer-friendly.
Perhaps they should move back and check.
A PhD in physics from the university of Miami....
Yeah. Reminds me a little of the other story we got here a few months ago, about how people are going to their bank to pull their safe deposit box and finding it drilled and gone-gone, no explanations offered.
Even if these events are rare (or just rarely reported) I don't like the direction all this is headed.
In reply to And it's gone by xrxs
Funny after school today my 14yo son asked me if he has to keep his money in a bank. He said he’d rather bury it.
The bank stole his money, so stop calling it "freeze". Please speak English, not Yiddish.
Closing the account is one thing, keeping the money unavailable to the (former) account holder is quite another. He should have been provided with a certified check or cash for his balance.
BAC is probably hiding some major internal fuck-up concerning the legal status of their customers, and lack of, or improper reporting, so they're just blanket sweeping to cover their worthless asses.
Why anyone would do business with that POS bank is beyond normal thinking.