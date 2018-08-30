Buffett Buys More Apple Stock Because iPhone Is "Enormously Underpriced" To World's 3rd Richest Man

Warren Buffett is currently in New York City to dine with the winner of his annual lunch auction - the winner paid $3.3 million for the opportunity to pick Buffett's 88 year-old-brain at Smith & Wollensky on his birthday - and spoke to his favorite TV anchor, CNBC's Becky Quick.
The usual topics were covered, including that "stocks are always better than bonds" (and when they aren't, if you are a billionaire the government will simply bail you out) and even said that "we're buying stocks this morning"
Buffett: There's no question a basket of US stocks will do better over time than bonds https://t.co/qeVYXc9cpe pic.twitter.com/ep7CGzGeUn— CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) August 30, 2018
Buffett also said he would rather give up private jet than his cell phone, which also led Buffett to disclose that he has bought even more shares in Apple, because of its
buybacks devoted customers, adding to his stake in the company by “just a little” since his last regulatory filing.
“They’ve got to keep having the product that this huge clientele regards as indispensable,” Buffett said. For customers, “the iPhone is enormously underpriced” compared with the utility it offers. Of course, when you are the world's third richest man, everything is "enormously underpriced"...
Berkshire has been piling into Apple, increasing the company's stake to 252 million shares as of June 30, making the investment worth more than $50 billion with Berkshire now the 3rd shareholder in Apple. Buffett’s also boosted his holdings in Goldman Sachs, Delta and Southwest Airlines in the second quarter.
Buffett also said that Berskhire bought back some of its shares as the company changes the metric it uses to decide when repurchases are a good move; while Buffett did not disclose how much stock Berkshire bought back, he did confirm that he has changed his views.
"We bought back a little yeah," he told CNBC's Becky Quick during a "Squawk Alley" interview. "We tie it now to intrinsic business value, which we should have done all along but for a while book value was a good proxy. It didn't fully describe intrinsic value .. and it was a reasonable proxy."
Buffett: Berkshire Hathaway has bought back "a little" of its stock since changing buyback policy. pic.twitter.com/mXPDFxu1qa— CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) August 30, 2018
In his latest annual letter, Buffett said he would consider buybacks as a strategy to deploy what was then a $116 billion cash pile. The company's standard had always been to do repurchases when the company's stock hit 120 percent of book value; both the class A and B shares are currently at 150 percent. One can debate whether BRK is underpriced: Berkshire's B shares are up 6.1% year to date, lagging the S&P's 8.8% increase.
Buffett stressed that decisions are not based on near-term thinking about what the stock is doing but rather on the best long-range strategy for investors: "What really counts is what are the businesses worth along with the securities we own, and if it's at a discount to that figure Charlie (Munger) and I will buy, and we bought some."
Buffett also talked some smack about Elon Musk, commenting on the Tesla CEO's tweeting that "I don't think it's helped him a lot."
Warren can afford to smoke the good shit.
economies of scale dictate a smaller p/e...not a constantly expanding one. Buffett is blinded by his own greed...Mr fundamental is now Mr Fundurrmental. A forward p/e of 20 plus indicates Buffet expects every man, woman and child on this earth to pump over $2500.00 annually into the apple ecosystem. That's roughly 1/3rd of the average annual income of a human on this planet and it doesn't include the non income producing population, the elderly, children, babies, and in many countries, the women. I think Buffet has blown a gasket. Sorry kids, we can't eat and we live on the landfill, but you can stare at the blank screen on your i-phone because we can't afford any power to charge it, let alone pay for services and internet connectivity. God/Allah---we sure do love Apple! Thank you Mr Buffet!
In reply to Warren can afford to smoke… by E.F. Mutton
it's not that an iphone is underpriced, it's that the dollar is overvalued
In reply to economies of scale dictate a… by Snaffew
America's favorite crony.
In reply to it's not that an iphone is… by ted41776
suckers keep buying those puts.
In reply to America's favorite crony. by Richard Chesler
What he is alluding to is the very heart of crony capitalism. Limit competition through any means necessary then price the product not on cost plus a reasonable profit, but on the inflated retail price you can get for it in a competition suppressed market.
Isn't he the one a few years back was talking about the US's ability to absorb much more FED induced debt?
Now here we are and my guess is he ins't helping much on your inflation reduced purchasing power to say nothing of your Obamacare costs that have skyrocketed in a fashion that nothing short of breathtaking.
In reply to keep buying those puts… by PrezTrump
5 years ago at the local High School and College Campus:
If you didn't carry a iPhone, you weren't "somebody".
Today:
Galaxies and iPhones make you "somebody", but what I see first hand...25% iPhone, 25% Galaxy, 50% everything else.
5 years from now without a new Steve Jobs?
Apple will either have to drop prices/profits or watch market share shrivel by the day.
iPhones no longer carry an untouchable "utility" advantage; they sell because the narcissists/materialists/Joneses are too scared to carry anything else; that can change in the blink of an eye.
Oh, almost forget....local school system WAS 100% apple products...today they are 100% Chromebooks and Google Docs...How the Hell does Apple reverse that DISASTROUS trend?
In reply to America's favorite crony. by Richard Chesler
So if stock outperform fixed income in the long run and Apple & iPhones are so damn cheap, then how much cash does Buffett have on the sidelines..? /sarc
Go all in Warren 'in the long run you can't lose,' so put your money where your mouth is.
In reply to gg by FireBrander
He's wrong- now that apple has been outed for intentionally sabotaging their older models through bloating the system requirements and prematurely curtailing battery life, combined with the high levels of iPhone saturation in the current market, there should be a lot more functional used iPhones floating around the market for some time to come. I don't see iPhone as being able to be sold for much more than 600-800 USD- its just too much for a phone, especially when Android phones are almost as good and cost 1/4 the price, not to mention chromebooks themselves being available for as little as $150.
In reply to So jhow much cash does… by Klassenfeind
Spot on.......Apple screws the users of all their products (iphone, ipad, macbook, etc) by building in a shelf life on the hardware using OS as a limiting factor. They get to decide when you can't upgrade your OS anymore, OSx High Sierra is a great example (ask all the folks with the white screen of death after upgrading). I've personally seen 2 iphones, 4 ipads and 3 ipods all bricked after OS updates. I'm sure uncle warren loves this idea even if he's off the deep end about a so called under-priced $1000 cell phone. Funny how he also always breaks his own rules including investing in tech or commodities. I guarantee he's gotten wind of something coming down the pipe, this crony capitalist never buys things just because they are "undervalued".
In reply to He's wrong- now that apple… by r0mulus
NEVER, EVER, buy a phone without a "pop out, pop in" battery.
I changed the Battery in an iPhone once, yeah, just once and never again...because I'll never own a phone with a "built in" battery...unless it's cheap enough to be disposable...~$800 and I can't replace the battery...LOL...yeah right!
In reply to Spot on by mtl4
Resistance is Futile. What if the Borg are defeated? I kinda like rooting for the under dog. Buffet ain't the under dog.
In reply to NEVER, EVER, buy a phone… by FireBrander
A better title for this article would be:
"Senile old man discovers smartphone for the first time"
or
"Paid actor spouts 3rd grade level childish bullshit to the goyim who think they're investors"
I think the old man meant to say all smartphones are currently 10x overvalued and survive off the hype alone.
In reply to So jhow much cash does… by Klassenfeind
warren will be dead before the demise of aapl...in 6 months, nobody will care what this guy said.
In reply to So jhow much cash does… by Klassenfeind
Why are your kids in public school? If you willingly send them to those 4g/5g radiation chambers every day, you are a neglectful parent. The very people designing those tablets NEVER allow their own kids to use them at home.
In reply to gg by FireBrander
Take your meds.
10 minutes in the sun exposes you to more harmful "radiation" than 10 hours of 4g/5g.
In reply to Why are your kids in public… by Solosides
electricity's the most underpriced utility relative to it's value on the planet. So should we pay 10x for electricity? The iPhone even relies on electricity....and if everyone had to use portable solar battery chargers to power up their iphone, the iPhone would be selling for $100 because of the pain-in-the-butt factor.
In reply to America's favorite crony. by Richard Chesler
I will die gladly before I ever purchase anything---appl.
In reply to it's not that an iphone is… by ted41776
Warren Buffett; just another Apple fanboy.
In reply to Warren can afford to smoke… by E.F. Mutton
BTFD!
Clearly this old man has been rendered insane by the cellular EM radiation he willingly blasts his brain with.
He's clearly not in tune with the plebs on the street.
Apple is running out of things worth buying. Not everyone wants a phone worth the same as a used car (or a dustbin shaped PC costing as much as a new car).
In reply to BTFD! by Ahmeexnal
In reply to He's clearly not in tune… by PrivetHedge
handsets only trade at that price because people are dumb enough to 'finance' handsets through cell-carrier contracts. when you pay cash for a handset, the 2-gen-stale, new-in-box options for like $100 start looking pretty damn good. in terms of utility, there is no accounting for the idea that the modest gain in features from say an iPhone 6 to X is worth nearly $1000 extra. also, apple (et al) have given all of their secrets to the Chinese, who are now making decent handsets that retail new for a fraction of iPhone's price. tick, tock.
I always buy 2 yr old NIB flagship phones for .20 cents on the dollar.
They're still new with new features for me when I activate them.
In reply to handsets only trades at that… by alphamentalist
I'm still running a 12 year old droid razr I bought new for $40 and it does everything i need it to---internet, phone, great pics. Does I-phone have a free atm feature coupled with a blowjob?
In reply to I always buy 2 yr old NIB… by 1982xls
Your vulgarity aside, Samsung is now selling a $1000 phone copying Apple. People will pay because it's useful to them and that's what Buffett has acknowledged by buying Apple. (For the record, I have a $35 TracFone). He's apparently moved away from book value as a valuation metric and to "intrinsic value". I don't know what that exactly means but it doesn't sound good.
In reply to I'm still running a 12 year… by Snaffew
fuck! was i too vulgar? The itching in my pulpy, eggy core of an anus indicates it must be so. I'm offended every time the "news" comes on with the deep state dictating what the masses must hear. i don't believe any of it these days...everything is out there to sell an agenda or a product. Audio blowjobs for the masses!
In reply to Your vulgarity aside,… by Baron von Bud
I must be stupid for paying $130 for a brand new moto e4 smart phone.
In reply to handsets only trades at that… by alphamentalist
Brand new in box Gen 2's are $68 now... I rooted the one I own and stuck a custom ROM in it., just bought two more for $68 each, now if I drop it, smash it, sink or otherwise destroy it... meh, no biggie.
In reply to I must be stupid for paying … by blueseas
yup. True.
In reply to handsets only trades at that… by alphamentalist
90% of the world uses Android phones that offer essentially same or better functionality as Apple phones. I had a Nexus 5X on Project Fi, traded it in for a $95 credit and got a Moto 4X for $150.
I use a MacBook Pro for music and general purposes. I have an iPad that I got for music (GB) before the Mac, and don't find that iOS is at all superior to Android.
But Warren knows his niche, the Snowflakes and their parents, who will never stoop to Android.
In reply to handsets only trades at that… by alphamentalist
1 in 5 phones is an iPhone; so about 80% of the world is android.
In reply to 90% of the world uses… by Benign
$2000 iPhones coming right up..
Yep, and if you're trapped in the "i" ecosystem you'll pay and like it. If you are slow about it they'll change the operating system so you old phone starts having seizures.
In reply to $2000 iPhones coming right… by Bill of Rights
Dude. This guy.
Why would I pay $1100 for a phone with a marginally better camera than their $200 refurb?
Enormously underpriced because Americans are retards. And they want nothing more than to play with their thumbs.
Thats a buy!
It's not entirely Americans' fault. They were born with two thumbs and only once asshole. (or backpussy following the modern lingo)
In reply to Dude. This guy. Why would I… by Catullus
My boss from west Texas:
We’re got one thumb in our mouth and the other in our ass.And when we get bored, we switch
In reply to It's not entirely Americans'… by pods
Come on Warren, go and see Johnnie.
Water is underpriced too but unless I can no longer get it for free from my faucet I'm not paying a premium.
Did Buffet forget about 'competition' and 'supply and demand'....he might also want to consider the concept of 'mere utility'.
Hates crypto, loves Apple and is an old flog. He's my total opposite
These 1% who say they hate Crypto have Hard rives sitting in cold storage with billions...If they hate it BUY IT.
In reply to Hates crypto, loves Apple… by TheytookERjobs
He hates gold too Billy, not to the point where it effects his mental health though.
In reply to These 1% who say they hate… by Bill of Rights
Looking at his net worth, something that goes exponential goes bust one day.
On the day he dies it goes to zero. No way to hedge that.
In reply to Looking at his net worth,… by vesna
Hey aren't you John McCaine?
Yeah, aren't you Warren Buffet?
Yeah, nice to meet you, so what do think of hell so far?
Soon if were lucky.
The new Gartman?? Give it a week and short away. Can I borrow some money first..I don’t want to use mine just in case.
Buffet's talking like Apple is the only company selling Cell Phones...
Long-time Apple users are trapped in the ecosystem.
In reply to Buffet's talking like Apple… by carbonmutant
Its ok, Warren can withstand the 60% drawdown.
