Caught On Video: Syrian Convoy Heads For Idlib "Final Battle"

As speculation mounts that the Syrian army is preparing for a Russia-backed "anti-terror operation" in Idlib, dubbed by one army officer as "the final battle," video has emerged of a convoy of Syrian Army troops heading towards the frontline.
As they passed through Maar Shahour village in Hama Governorate, soldiers rode on top of lorries carrying tanks, artillery and armored personnel carriers.
One army officer said his troops were ready for the "final battle" against militants in Idlib province.
This clip comes as Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov warned/asked the West not to intervene:
"I hope our Western partners will not give in to (rebel) provocations and will not obstruct an anti-terror operation" in Idlib, foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said at a press conference with his Saudi counterpart Adel al-Jubeir in Moscow.
Lavrov also said that there is "full political understanding" between Russia and Turkey, who support opposing sides of the Syrian civil war but are currently in intense negotiations to ensure Idlib does not become a breaking point in their alliance.
"It is necessary to disassociate the so-called moderate opposition from terrorists and at the same time prepare an operation against them while minimising risks for the civilian population," Lavrov said.
"This abscess needs to be liquidated."
Lavrov went on to accuse the West of "actively heating up" the idea of a "so-called planned chemical attack by the (Syrian) government."
As we detailed previously, over the last week, Moscow has accused Syrian rebels of planning to stage a chemical attack in the northwestern province that would "provoke" Western strikes on its ally Damascus.
This month Syrian and Russian air attacks and shelling began targeting al-Qaeda held Idlib in what is likely a prelude to a full-scale ground offensive.
The "rebel" coalition in control of this major "final holdout" is but the latest incarnation of al-Qaeda, calling itself Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and has held the province, the capital city of which is Idlib city, since a successful Western and Gulf ally sponsored attack on the area in 2015.
The Russian MoD spokesman specifically identified HTS as the group planning to stage a chemical attack to blame in on Assad's forces.
Time is running out for any 'false flag' as the "final battle" looms.
I'd say 70% chance Trump escalates. 100% chance Hillary or Obama would have, so that's something I guess.
"This abscess needs to be liquidated"
The ORIGIN of the abscess,
Apartheid Israhell,
needs to be liquidated.
There, fixed it.
Yes, kick their Al-Qaeda Joominati asses directly into the sea.
At first I though there would be little chance of an escalation with Russia and especially with statements by China that they'd enter the fray. The comment below said is right. It's about dwindling sources of easy oil. Quite dangerous.
jarrod, bibi and bolton have his balls in vice... 80% chance unless Assad and Russia take out the british and french mercs first.
Isnt it odd that the #Resistance gives zero fucks about Trump expanding the US footprint in Syria for absolitely no cognizable vital US interest?
I mean you’d think they’d be pretending to be anti-war again like they were under Bush and until Obama got in.
Why are Americans ‘supposed’ to be fighting the lawful government of a far away small UN member state that has been busy fighting Salafist Islamopsycho terrorists?
I dont mean the real reason - oil/gas, pipelines, Israel, control of dwindling easily accessible oil...
What is the Great Lie? Are Bibi and Trump counting on the neoliberal face of Global Zionism... that Assad is killing the poor pro-democracy Syrians?
That is a shockingly obvious lie peddled by the judeocorporate media.
Jewish control over the news media (not to mention CIA controllers...many of whom are Jews), which was a bug of pre ww2 Germamy btw, is a clear and present danger...which is why much of the alt media are Zionist shill controlled opp (hey goyim- hate all the muslims Israel kills!) and Jewish groups are leading the way to deplatform and censor and denigrate free speech.
I’m afraid Israel and International Zionist Jewry have created such powerful transnational political, banking, and media networks that SOMEONE will figure out that Israel itself needs to get its nose bloodied. Only when Jews in Israel suffer will neocons and Jewish lobbies rethink a militarism they support because Jews are highly UNDER-REPRESENTED In us/uk/frog militaries.
And that 30% variance is due to not understanding how USGov works. Only difference is Hillary would have done it second day of her presidency to what is trump doing now.
Yes Trump's Tweets during the Middle East Bullsh*t was very good, but then he ran and kept talking good but he was SURROUNDED by (((THEM))) almost as bad as every other President.
I still think Trump is the best President we've had in a long time, that is HOW screwed up America is...but at least has POSTPONED the farm seizures in South Africa.
Huge US Weapons Cache Found in al-Qaeda Base in “Rebel”-Held Syria July 7, 2018
The US, Germany and Canada will also be getting "White Helmets" REFUGEES" you know?
UK: “They May Be Terrorists, But They’re Our Terrorists”
Is the U.S. Ramping up its Military Presence in Syria and Preparing to Attack Iran for Israel?
Col. Lawrence Wilkerson 2018 May
Yet another White guy MURDERED by the COWARDS:
Jews Murder Syrian Scientist in New Middle East Terror Wave August 6, 2018
Jews from the Israeli secret service Mossad have murdered yet another Syrian scientist in their ongoing campaign of terror and violence in the Middle East with the car-bombing death of Dr. Aziz Isber, head of the Center for Scientific Research.
Is Syria Next on the Neocons' Hit List?—Two Views —Robert Novak, Uri Avnery Washington Report on Middle East Affairs, June 2003, pages 20-23
Mike Pence (R-IN) Current VP under Trump voting with the Israeli Bosses:
Probably armed up by the Clinton Foundation.
Clinton the CUNT? Yep!
Do you love war? Fuck that peacetime comment! Doom 2019!
its kind of now or never moment, but tomahawks won't cut it. US troops are contained and Jews have to openly confront Russians in order to cross Golan.
Then there is Iraq and Afghanistan... Qatar and Yemen and Somalia and Libya and fucking Burundi or whatever and 20 others with tight status quo
God bless the defenders of those who love Christ.
McBrain and Clinton are friends of CHRIST! God Damn those career politicians!
Then we have this
https://www.google.com/amp/tass.com/defense/1018368/amp
Who had the order of whoop ass?
This is another one like Afghanistan that nobody knows what the US is trying to accomplish by bullying Syria.
The last episode of shooting rockets at chemical factories or whatever it was turned out to be fake. The so called "low information crowd" covers a broad spectrum I suppose, but I guess it doesn't matter what anybody thinks or how low their information is. The maverick is presidont now so I blame him if the US attacks somebody, in this case it looks like to protect fake chemical attack agitators for some devious, underhanded and deadly purpose.
Nikki Haley talking about Binoma is a perfect summary of US foreign policy, a sick joke.
Afghanistan = cutting off Chinese. Afghanistan was invaded 30 days after China was accepted to WTO
In Syria, the US government was attempting to:
control/block oil pipeline routes against Russia/China
eliminate Russian ally & naval base in Syria
smash Iran's neighbor ally preparatory to subduing Iran
Iran targeted a) to block China's one-belt trade,
b) solidify Israeli-Saudi dominance in Mideast thereby protecting petrodollar status
(or, like many, you can believe US was benevolently spreading democracy and protecting civilians from evil terrorists and bad governments) -sarc
Go get it done guys! Fry those U.S. backed terrorist cocksuckers...
Cry me a river Russians, the Syrians are not killing "Terrorists," but their own people, and of course Kurds.
Although I do NOT recommend it, it appears possible to assert that the "final battle" for Syria would NOT be to retake Idlib, but rather, to retake the Golan Heights.
I imagine that one way to fulfill the prophesy of the annihilation of Damascus would be for the government of Syria, after prevailing against the banksters' campaign to accomplish regime change in Syria, to demand the return of the Golan Heights, especially IF that claim was attempted to be backed up in any effective military ways.
Even Wikipedia, which is corruptly dominated by those advancing the banksters' interests, recognizes that:
