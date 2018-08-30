Caught On Video: Syrian Convoy Heads For Idlib "Final Battle"

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 08/30/2018 - 21:45

As speculation mounts that the Syrian army is preparing for a Russia-backed "anti-terror operation" in Idlib, dubbed by one army officer as "the final battle," video has emerged of a convoy of Syrian Army troops heading towards the frontline.

As they passed through Maar Shahour village in Hama Governorate, soldiers rode on top of lorries carrying tanks, artillery and armored personnel carriers.

One army officer said his troops were ready for the "final battle" against militants in Idlib province.

This clip comes as Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov warned/asked the West not to intervene:

"I hope our Western partners will not give in to (rebel) provocations and will not obstruct an anti-terror operation" in Idlib, foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said at a press conference with his Saudi counterpart Adel al-Jubeir in Moscow.

Lavrov also said that there is "full political understanding" between Russia and Turkey, who support opposing sides of the Syrian civil war but are currently in intense negotiations to ensure Idlib does not become a breaking point in their alliance.

"It is necessary to disassociate the so-called moderate opposition from terrorists and at the same time prepare an operation against them while minimising risks for the civilian population," Lavrov said.

"This abscess needs to be liquidated."

Lavrov went on to accuse the West of "actively heating up" the idea of a "so-called planned chemical attack by the (Syrian) government."

As we detailed previously, over the last week, Moscow has accused Syrian rebels of planning to stage a chemical attack in the northwestern province that would "provoke" Western strikes on its ally Damascus.

This month Syrian and Russian air attacks and shelling began targeting al-Qaeda held Idlib in what is likely a prelude to a full-scale ground offensive

The "rebel" coalition in control of this major "final holdout" is but the latest incarnation of al-Qaeda, calling itself Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and has held the province, the capital city of which is Idlib city, since a successful Western and Gulf ally sponsored attack on the area in 2015. 

The Russian MoD spokesman specifically identified HTS as the group planning to stage a chemical attack to blame in on Assad's forces. 

Time is running out for any 'false flag' as the "final battle" looms.

I Am Jack's Ma… 07564111 Thu, 08/30/2018 - 22:10 Permalink

Isnt it odd that the #Resistance gives zero fucks about Trump expanding the US footprint in Syria for absolitely no cognizable vital US interest?

I mean you’d think they’d be pretending to be anti-war again like they were under Bush and until Obama got in.

Why are Americans ‘supposed’ to be fighting the lawful government of a far away small UN member state that has been busy fighting Salafist Islamopsycho terrorists?

I dont mean the real reason -  oil/gas, pipelines, Israel, control of dwindling easily accessible oil...

What is the Great Lie? Are Bibi and Trump counting on the neoliberal face of Global Zionism... that Assad is killing the poor pro-democracy Syrians?

Skip AG17 Thu, 08/30/2018 - 22:16 Permalink

Yes Trump's Tweets during the Middle East Bullsh*t was very good, but then he ran and kept talking good but he was SURROUNDED by (((THEM))) almost as bad as every other President.
I still think Trump is the best President we've had in a long time, that is HOW screwed up America is...but at least has POSTPONED the farm seizures in South Africa.

Huge US Weapons Cache Found in al-Qaeda Base in “Rebel”-Held Syria July 7, 2018

The US, Germany and Canada will also be getting "White Helmets" REFUGEES" you know?
UK: “They May Be Terrorists, But They’re Our Terrorists”

Is the U.S. Ramping up its Military Presence in Syria and Preparing to Attack Iran for Israel?
Col. Lawrence Wilkerson 2018 May

Mike Pence (R-IN) Current VP under Trump voting with the Israeli Bosses:

LetThemEatRand TeamDepends Thu, 08/30/2018 - 21:52 Permalink

DEMIZEN Thu, 08/30/2018 - 21:54 Permalink

its kind of now or never moment, but tomahawks won't cut it. US troops are contained and Jews have to openly confront Russians in order to cross Golan.

 

Then there is Iraq and Afghanistan... Qatar and Yemen and Somalia and Libya and fucking Burundi or whatever and 20 others with tight status quo

chunga Thu, 08/30/2018 - 22:00 Permalink

This is another one like Afghanistan that nobody knows what the US is trying to accomplish by bullying Syria.

The last episode of shooting rockets at chemical factories or whatever it was turned out to be fake. The so called "low information crowd" covers a broad spectrum I suppose, but I guess it doesn't matter what anybody thinks or how low their information is. The maverick is presidont now so I blame him if the US attacks somebody, in this case it looks like to protect fake chemical attack agitators for some devious, underhanded and deadly purpose.

Nikki Haley talking about Binoma is a perfect summary of US foreign policy, a sick joke.

rwe2late chunga Thu, 08/30/2018 - 22:16 Permalink

 In Syria, the US government was attempting to:

control/block oil pipeline routes against Russia/China

eliminate Russian ally & naval base in Syria

smash Iran's neighbor ally preparatory to subduing Iran

Iran targeted a) to block China's one-belt trade,

b) solidify Israeli-Saudi dominance in Mideast thereby protecting petrodollar status

 

(or, like many, you can believe US was benevolently spreading democracy and protecting civilians from evil terrorists and bad governments) -sarc

Vote up!
Radical Marijuana Thu, 08/30/2018 - 22:16 Permalink

Although I do NOT recommend it, it appears possible to assert that the "final battle"  for Syria would NOT be to retake Idlib, but rather, to retake the Golan Heights.

I imagine that one way to fulfill the prophesy of the annihilation of Damascus would be for the government of Syria, after prevailing against the banksters' campaign to accomplish regime change in Syria, to demand the return of the Golan Heights, especially IF that claim was attempted to be backed up in any effective military ways.

Even Wikipedia, which is corruptly dominated by those advancing the banksters' interests, recognizes that:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Golan_Heights

Since the 1967 Six-day War, the western two-thirds of the Golan Heights has been occupied and administered by Israel, whereas the eastern third had remained under control of the Syrian Arab Republic ... Construction of Israeli settlements began in the remainder of the territory held by Israel, which was under military administration until Israel passed the Golan Heights Law extending Israeli law and administration throughout the territory in 1981. This move was condemned by the United Nations Security Council in UN Resolution 497, which stated that "the Israeli decision to impose its laws, jurisdiction and administration in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights is null and void and without international legal effect." Israel maintains it has a right to retain the Golan ... However, the international community rejects Israeli claims to title to the territory and regards it as sovereign Syrian territory ...