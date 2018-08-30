CBOE Close To Launching Ethereum Futures: Report

First came bitcoin futures. Now it's ethereum's turn.
Cboe Global Markets, the exchange behind the first market for bitcoin futures, has telling market makers it is close to rolling out futures for ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, and may launch the product by the end of 2018, Business Insider reports citing people familiar with the situation.
Despite expectations that bitcoin futures, which were launched last December, would propel the cryptocurrency even higher, trading in bitcoin future markets, which are hosted by the Cboe and CME in the US, has been relatively muted since their launch in December and, more ominously, marked the peak of the cryptocurrency which has seen a dramatic collapse ever since.
Nonetheless, the launch of ether futures would "mark a significant step in ether's maturation as it could open the door to wider trading in the crypto and possibly an ETF."
Cboe will be basing its futures on Gemini's underlying market, people familiar with the situation said. Cboe also based its bitcoin futures on the New York-based crypto exchange run by the Winklevoss twins. The futures and options exchange is waiting on the Commodities Futures Trading Commission to get comfortable with the product before its official launch, a person with knowledge of the matter said.
Despite ether getting special treatment by the SEC, which said in June that the agency didn't view the trading of ether as violating securities law which could bode well for Cboe, the price of the cryptocurrency has plunged this year, and was trading at $276 most recently, an 80% drop from its all time highs.
The Cboe had previously hinted that the ether future may be coming, most notably in December 2017, when its president Chris Concannon said that a family of cryptocurrency products, including futures for ether and bitcoin cash, could come to fruition as the market continues to mature.
"We started down this road in the form of an ETF," he said. "A healthy market is a healthy underlying market, derivatives markets, and an ETF. That will take time."
Meanwhile, rival CME Group's CEO Terry Duffy has said ether futures won't go live on his venue any time soon. "I will take a wait and see approach with Bitcoin for now," Duffy told Bloomberg in July.
Judging by recent collapse in ethereum, bulls will be happy with any news, even if ultimately the availability of futures provides institutions an easy way to short the second biggest cryptocurrency, pushing it even lower.
The market reaction to the report has so far been favorable, but a far cry from the furious buying observed last year on similar news.
Comments
As if Ethereum hasn't been getting cornholed enough lately.
Along comes the Ether Bunny.
https://www.urbandictionary.com/define.php?term=ether%20bunny
THANOS SNAP
In reply to As if Ethereum hasn't been… by pods
bet that happens a lot in Art Schools.
Of course you could probably claim this was your senior performance art piece and get a shitload of awards and offers for grad school.
In reply to As if Ethereum hasn't been… by pods
Ethereum isn't going to make it past their shard-your-socks moment when money skeletor Vitalik Buterin whips out his "sharding" solution for scaling. Many don't register it, but Vitalik is only in his twenties. Ever have an intern that is super eager, says they can "handle anything" and they fold on their first real challenge?
Scaling Ethereum is going to be Vitalik's waterloo.
But don't take it from me, look at why he's completely fucked in this article -- https://hackernoon.com/the-ethereum-blockchain-size-has-exceeded-1tb-an…
Conversely, Bitcoin has been using the protocol layer model like TCP/IP to scale properly -- https://medium.com/@melik_87377/lightning-network-enables-unicast-trans…
In any case, the recent events of ETH pegging their tx backlog - 85,000 tx's! - just shows how badly this system is designed. It can't support multiple distributed applications (Dapps) as promised, even "crypto kitties" and a few others running in parallel suck up all the available resources.
So don't hold your breath on the Futures front, because the underlying coin has some serious technical problems.
Oh, by extension BCash is fucked too -- but their recent spate of in-fighting and multiple forks will put that one to bed readily enough, lol.
In reply to As if Ethereum hasn't been… by pods
Many are jealous of Ethereum ...
It doesn't help that Buterin shits on the Elites....
SWIFT is the thing that allows the central bank ponzi scheme to operate. Talk of moving away from this system could be seen as talk of moving to a truly new, maybe fairer though doubtful, financial system.
Davatan, the thing that allows Central Bank ponzi to operate is the fractional reserve banking. Until that is stopped and banks are no long allowed to counterfeit money from thin air the system will continue as is.
In reply to SWIFT is the thing that… by davatankool
At least crypto at it's heart is about up-heaving that system... I'm surprised that so many don't care... or are giving up...
Crypto's are the only way to break that system...
In reply to Davatan, the thing that… by Stackers
yay, an ETF so you can track the value of your $20k Elon Musk digital trading card purchase.
Because Blockchain Art is a thing. You might not be the only person with the image, but you'll be the one and only person with the image linked to your wallet.
crypto's are death. There was a lot of money to be made in them but the slaughter at the end was to cruel for the average citizen to ever put any money in it again.
Crypto's died because the miners and exchanges where to corrupt and greedy.
How many times has this epithet been written? It's usually written during buying time based on crypto history.
In reply to crypto's are death. There… by Sudden Debt
This same cycle has been going on since 2010... if you looked
In reply to crypto's are death. There… by Sudden Debt
BTFD
I think I'll wait for the next big thing, one that doesn't involve someone creating money out of thin air then selling it to people. I know this describes the fiat currency system but perhaps its replacement hasn't even been dreamt up yet.
Another worthless electronic widget with no underlying assets that are all trackable taxable and hackable. Every transaction is also a series of crimes and sins (no benefits for the sins) and is now on a trading exchange. Wait for the newest crypto garbage called Delirium also worthless backed by nothing coming soon.
Crypto is here to stay.