Flesh-Eating Genital Infections Caused By Common Diabetes Drugs

The FDA has issued a warning over a rare form of flesh-eating bacteria which targets the genitals, caused by several widely-used diabetes medications, reports Bloomberg's Michelle Cortez.
The condition, known as "necrotizing fasciitis of the perineum," or Fournier's gangrene, has only affected 12 diabetes patients over a five-year span (seven men and five women), one of whom died - so if you come down with it the support group is going to be small. Also, if you'd like to never eat again, click here (don't do it).
The drugs covered by the warning include Johnson & Johnson’s Invokana, AstraZeneca Plc’s Farxiga and Eli Lilly & Co.’s Jardiance. Known as SGLT2 inhibitors, they were approved in 2013, 2013 and 2016, respectively. The drugs help the body lower blood-sugar levels via the kidneys, and excess sugar is excreted in a patient’s urine. Urinary tract infections are a known side effect. -Bloomberg
This is horrifying. Flesh-eating bacterial infection of the genitals linked to best-selling diabetes drugs (like $AZN's Farxiga, $JNJ's Invokana and $LLY's Jardiance). Just a dozen cases in the 5 years on the market, but all severe and one death. Yikes. Be cautious.— Michelle Fay Cortez (@FayCortez) August 29, 2018
Cortez notes that in the past three decades, the FDA only found six other cases of the condition - all men, while reviewing all other diabetes drug classes.
The FDA estimates apprximately 1.7 million patients were prescribed one of the affected medications from a retail pharmacy in 2017, while Bloomberg Intelligence believes the drugs are anticipated to generate as much as $7.1 billion in sales by 2020.
All of the drugs in the class except Merck & Co.’s Steglujan, the most recently approved, have been linked to the condition. The manufacturers must add information about the risk to the prescribing information and medicine guides given to patients. AstraZeneca said it is working with the agency on updating the label and noted that it hadn’t seen any cases of the condition during the development of Farxiga. -Bloomberg
And now for the fine print from the FDA:
- Patients should seek medical attention immediately if you experience any symptoms of tenderness, redness, or swelling of the genitals or the area from the genitals back to the rectum, and have a fever above 100.4 F or a general feeling of being unwell. These symptoms can worsen quickly, so it is important to seek treatment right away.
- Health care professionals should assess patients for Fournier’s gangrene if they present with the symptoms described above. If suspected, start treatment immediately with broad-spectrum antibiotics and surgical debridement if necessary. Discontinue the SGLT2 inhibitor, closely monitor blood glucose levels, and provide appropriate alternative therapy for glycemic control.
- Publications report that Fournier’s gangrene occurs in 1.6 out of 100,000 males annually in the U.S., and most frequently occurs in males 50-79 years (3.3 out of 100,000).1-3 In our case series, however, we observed events in both women and men.
If you have diabetes, go on the keto diet. It has been shown to reverse it. It worked form me.
Similar if you have cancer. Most types of cancers are dependent on blood glucose to live and reproduce. When you are on ketosis, your blood glucose levels are ZERO, so such cells wither and die. Starved to death.
In reply to A lot of things start… by TBT or not TBT
Yeah no your blood glucose levels can’t be zero, or not for long, because you DIE from that.
In reply to If you have diabetes, go on… by tmosley
Oh shut up.
In reply to Yeah no your blood glucose… by TBT or not TBT
Maybe read a book about biochemistry
In reply to Oh shut up. by tmosley
Gotta love how the side effects are often worse than the ailments these prescriptions are designed to treat.
In reply to Tmose. Off subject. Have… by cayman
As long as it doesn't cause that dreaded anal seepage,,,
In reply to Go by Croesus
The amazing thing is that my wife often predicts the future problems of the new meds of the last 15 years or so. She an RN, and tends to think "Well, surely they know something I dont' so it'll be ok." She's right every time. She has also commented on the tendency for the side effects to be as bad as (or worse than) the condition. She also notes how often the cases where the drug is inappropriate are quite the norm for the patients with the given condition. She has noticed how her own family has been killed by doctors prescribing the newest drugs for a diagnosis where an older drug is available and safer. An inhaler treating asthma is the specific case coming to mind. The one prescribed has an increased tendency to cause asthma related deaths compared to older ones that were available. The woman probably had the wheeze for YEARS, when a coworker suggested she see a doctor. She gets the Rx, and dies in WEEKS! My wife had needed such meds for a time, and used the old stuff w/o problems. We are convinced the medical community is on the take from big pharm to prescribe the new stuff to up the profits, since the patents are no longer protected on the older meds. We had a niece die of sudden onset Type I diabetic complications. Oddly, she was on all those AD/HD and anxiety meds that are known to cause diabetic conditions. The pharmacy is just a place to go get your death.
In reply to Go by Croesus
I looked at it ages ago and I seem to recall that it looked scammy as hell (like Cardano--vaporware). Didn't look into it any further.
In reply to Tmose. Off subject. Have… by cayman
Yup. Keto works for me too.
My sister in law has got a bad case of Status. She can take no advice from anyone not wearing the all important white lab coat.
Oh. And diabetes. She's developing diabetes.
In reply to Oh shut up. by tmosley
Send her a picture of Dr Fung on his book jacket. Maybe that would be enough cred.
In reply to Yup. Keto works for me too… by Is-Be
It's true T. You can't live with a CBG of zero.
In reply to Oh shut up. by tmosley
Perhaps you meant zero excess blood sugar.
In reply to Oh shut up. by tmosley
As a former certified lifeguard, first responder,,, Too much blood sugar will eventually kill you, Too little kills you now,,,
In reply to Perhaps you meant zero… by Golden Phoenix
But a healthy person deep in keto generates blood sugar de novo to keep the brain alive. There are a few critical neuron types in the human brain that can’t live without it, and so our livers can make enough.
In reply to Yeah no your blood glucose… by TBT or not TBT
Our livers are amazing. They can make glucose from the most unlikely chemicals.
In reply to But a healthy person deep in… by TBT or not TBT
Glycogen. Usually produced in the early AM. Only works for so long. That's why some diabetics have increased levels in the AM without eating anything.
In reply to Our livers are amazing. They… by Is-Be
That is only if you are eating carbohydrates as a regular part of your diet.
People on ketosis get what carbs their brains require from the vegetables they eat and they synthesize it from protein.
In reply to Glycogen. Usually produced… by Oldguy05
Just triple the intake. It will cure you...you'll see a huge improvement. Promise. Trust us.
In reply to ... by ardent
We have choices. Get feet and legs cut off, or have your junk rot off. WTF?
In reply to He's a numb nut. by Truther
Or moderate the fuck out of your carbohydrate intake.
In reply to We have choices. Get feet… by boattrash
I currently have high blood pressure. The last thing I will do is take a pill to cure it. Before I do that I will try all the other sensible natural options, like .........wait for it......exercise.
I have been a bit lazy in my retirement but that will all change now.
In reply to Or moderate the fuck out of… by TBT or not TBT
Beets.
In reply to I currently have high blood… by MaxThrust
Lay off the sugar and fat and eat oatmeal for breakfast. Lots of fruits and veggies too. You will see a big difference in 2 weeks.
In reply to I currently have high blood… by MaxThrust
Exercise!?!?
Pure madness!!!
/sarc
In reply to I currently have high blood… by MaxThrust
Food grade diatomaceous earth. Sounds strange, but it would probably give you pretty noticeable improvement inside of two/three weeks.
In reply to I currently have high blood… by MaxThrust
carnivore diet. no greens, just meat, fat, and eggs.
In reply to I currently have high blood… by MaxThrust
Everybody I have ever met that is a diabetic eats lots of carbs. They depend on medication to do all the work. Most of them wouldn't even need the meds if they were cautious about carb consumption.
Back when I was still working, we had a diabetic who suddenly felt very weak in the break room. He asked me to find his lunch box and bring it to him, because it had his insulin and syringe. Everything in his lunchbox was high carb. There was not one item that a diabetic should be eating or drinking. Now he lives in a convalescent home at age 55.
In reply to Or moderate the fuck out of… by TBT or not TBT
...and I bet his family brings him donuts.
In reply to Everybody I have ever met… by roddy6667
Food grade DE will also help kill off the candida yeast gut overgrowth issues a lot of high carb eaters have.
In reply to Everybody I have ever met… by roddy6667
What about the good gut bacteria? Does it harm those? DE is the stuff I have used to deal with slugs and snails. They don't like crawling on it. Very sharp edges.
In reply to Food grade DE will also help… by tion
If you have a diabetic who is experiencing issues,,, The last thing you give them is insulin,,, Give them something like orange juice,, 220 sugar will kill you in 20 years,,, 61 sugar will kill you now,,,
In reply to Everybody I have ever met… by roddy6667
Think I'd roll the dice with natural strategeries.
In reply to We have choices. Get feet… by boattrash
Absolutely! If Big Pharma counted on me...they'd all be bankrupt.
In reply to Think I'd roll the dice with… by secretargentman
Your skepticism about what is good for you will not be tolerated. Here....here is your prescription to manage that condition.
In reply to Absolutely! If Big Pharma… by boattrash
Or stop eating animal flesh that's what causes diabetes.
In reply to We have choices. Get feet… by boattrash
congrats on dumbest comment of the day. that is a pretty high bar here in ZH moronville. but you achieved it. congrats.
In reply to Or stop eating animal flesh… by 107cicero
