Israel Developing Missiles To Strike Any Target In Mideast

Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman announced earlier this week that Israel is purchasing new, advanced missiles that he states can strike “anywhere in the Middle East.” The Jerusalem Post said the Defense Ministry’s decision to purchase precision ground-to-ground rockets “is nothing short of a revolution,” as the region marches towards the next military conflict.
Israeli missiles (Source/ TASS)
Lieberman inked a deal with State-owned defense manufacturer Israel Military Industries (IMI) for the purchase of the rockets, which would be delivered “within a few years,” he said in a statement.
According to a January report in Yedioth Ahronoth, a daily newspaper published in Tel Aviv, Israel, Liberman met with senior Israel Defense Forces (IDF) officers for the first round of funding negotiations for the new missiles that could exceed half a billion shekels (USD 140 million), with the potential for far more in the coming years.
“The project for setting up a precision rocket and missile system is underway. Part of it is already in production and part is in the final phases of research and development.” Lieberman said. “We are acquiring and developing precision fire systems that will allow… the Israel Defense Forces to cover within a few years every point in the region.”
In conjunction with the new missiles — expected to arrive in the early 2020s, Liberman wants to revolutionize how Israel wages war through a new “Missile Corps.”
“The thinking was simple: Proponents believed it was important to diversify Israel’s offensive capabilities, while opponents feared budgets would be taken away from the Israeli Air Force (IAF), which until now has had a monopoly on Israel’s sole long-range offensive strike capability,” said the Jerusalem Post.
For almost two decades, Lieberman has advocated for a “Missile Corps,” however, the IAF lobby succeeded in warding off the corps’ establishment – until today.
A missile launched from Palmachim air base in central Israel on July 4, 2018 (Source/ Defense Ministry)
In the last several years, rapid advances in missile technologies have allowed GPS guided rockets to strike their targets with unprecedented precision in all weather conditions – sun, rain or fog.
The planned missile corps with GPS guided rockets is believed to act as the offensive counter to Hamas in the Gaza Strip and the Lebanese Hezbollah terror group’s massive stockpile of 100,000 short- and medium-range rockets.
Yahya Sinwar, Hamas’ political head in Gaza, said on Wednesday that Hamas has the capability of “causing six months of rising and falling air raid sirens” in Tel Aviv.
“We don’t want a military confrontation, but we are not afraid of one,” Sinwar said.
On Thursday, Lieberman ruled out the possibility of another large-scale military assault on Hamas, saying Israel would pay a “heavy price” for such a move.
“There are two options: to topple Hamas with the Israeli army, for which we would pay a heavy price, or to try to find a situation in which the [Gazan] public itself would topple the [Hamas] regime,” Lieberman told Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth.
While Israeli officials have warned their citizens about a flare-up on the Israel–Gaza barrier, the real move for major military conflict, is, in fact, conflict with Hezbollah and Iran. These missiles give Israel unprecedented reach in the Middle East, and it should be seen as a preparation for war.
Comments
Nuclear and conventional warheads.
they thank the usa goy fools ;)
In reply to Nuclear and conventional… by Ace006
missiles and developing nuclear weapons of massdestruction??
BOMB ISRAEL
In reply to they thank the usa goy fools… by 07564111
GPS guided - what could possibly go wrong?
In reply to Nuclear and conventional… by Ace006
Lol, they have been threatening Iran for years, and just now they say they are developing missiles that could strike them!
This justifies Iran's nuclear missile program along with a future missile program for Syria and all other nations that are threatened by that fake ass country in the Middle East known as Israel.
In reply to Lol, they have been… by erk
Israel is a giant boil on the arse of humanity
Chest-beating. Probably already have the rockets deployed.
If I understand correctly, the US has a contingent of soldier/targets stationed in Israel to make sure that any successes by Israel's enemies will put these hostages at risk to trigger a useful level of hysteria in the "homeland" and justify direct US intervention.
Israel doesn't have to do anything. Israel just has to sit there feeling proud.
Israel can be pround of being given thier land like an allowance for doing nothing.
Israel can go on with it's bad self enslaving people acting like it's alright.
Israel is the party that you are not invited to.
As long as Israel can pretend to success and prestige without actually doing anything but manipulating generations of people...
For all I give a shit, Israel could be in Uganda, like 1903. Have I ever lied to you?
Thought experiment: but if no one gave a fuck whatsoever a non-Israeli says because it only exists through the Balfour Butthole... What multi-nation agreement ratified it? I know: I'm all "Trivial Persuit" wanting to put my slice in your pie hole... But what about ratification of "States" or "Entities"? Like we do with States of the US or shit like that? One fucking piece of paper, people. And a bunch of Nukes in palestine. Like a big fake Jew, non jew, not really any religion but Sabbataen faker pretend religion gets to camp out in at the KOA of all time!
Serious: why am I supposed to believe that a rogue nation that began with an exodus treaty from Gerrmany in the 1930s in a co-op applies to me? Or why the fuck did the UK sign off on lands that didn't even belong to them years before? But the boycott was called off?
Israel is just a cat in the Smurf movie to me. A cat who is owned by a debauched fuckup wizard called Gargamel and don't tell me the French are all Navy.
Israel, the country on the Earth sucks like Family Circus. But I know my Kingdom is not of this world. I'm a Christian. A real one. Not some fake one. Not some fake race that can't decide what it is and has to have a convenience store up in someone else's land and make me bow down. Fuck you.
So I can say anything I want to. It's not a threat. It's just the capital T Truth. If Israel, a depraved shithole filled with liars who beat real jews can exist, I can say whatever the fuck I want to say in my truth. Not arguing facts. But the fact is I don't have a bitch mouth crying about shit at the same time people are telling me I have war crimes for killing human beings. I might have a mouth but it never hurt anyone. And I don't go around persecuting anyone and jailing them and killing them and shit. Is that a reasonable line of discussion?
I'll ask again. How is Israel being created out of a paragraph different from ratification of a US Constitution amendment or creating a state? DUH!