Market Soars To New Highs After Powell Speaks, Forgets Fed Is Clueless??

Authored by Simon Black via SovereignMan.com,
Hallelujah, the US stock market is once again at an all-time high thanks to a little help from our friends at the Federal Reserve.
Every summer, central bank officials from around the world gather in Jackson Hole, Wyoming (which, if you haven’t been, is REALLY spectacular. Jackson Hole, that is, not the Fed conference.)
The event was held last week. And the main event was a speech from the new(ish) Fed Chairman Jerome Powell.
His tone was decidedly ‘dovish’, as the commentators on CNBC will tell you. Dovish is code for “We’re going to keep interest rates low for as long as we can.”
And on that news, the market soared. That’s all anyone needed to know.
Everyone loves low interest rates.
Low interest rates mean that we don’t have to be responsible anymore. We can borrow from future prosperity in order to consume today.
We can buy a bigger house than we should realistically be able to afford…
or go into debt to pay a record high price for a university education that teaches young people to value safe spaces over intellectual curiosity…
Low interest rates help companies continue down the most absurdly destructive paths, like going deeper into debt to finance businesses that burn through billions of dollars each quarter.
Bear in mind that the entire reason the Federal Reserve even exists is to
put more money in the pockets of the banks ensure a ‘stable financial system’.
Officially this means making sure that both inflation and unemployment remain relatively low. And they do this by fiddling with interest rates.
If the unemployment rises too high, for example, the Fed waves its magic wand and slashes interest rates.
In theory this would get people to start borrowing (and spending) again, causing an increase in economic activity… and creating more jobs.
On the other hand, if inflation starts getting out of control, the Fed would jack up interest rates and put the brakes on spending and borrowing… giving prices a chance to cool off.
Essentially, by increasing or decreasing interest rates, a tiny, unelected committee of central bankers has the power to radically alter our buying and investment decisions.
Now, one would hope that this tiny, unelected committee would be unparalleled in its genius and ability to foresee the world’s economic future.
But sadly this is not the case.
And if you need proof of this, just consider this collection of quotes from Treasury Secretary Hank Paulson (also ex-CEO of Goldman Sachs) and former Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke around the time of the Great Financial Crisis ten years ago.
For context, remember that the stock market peaked in October 2007. And the crisis really kicked off on September 15, 2008 when investment bank Lehman Brothers failed.
(The market then tanked, dragging the economy with it, reaching bottom in March 2009.)
Queue the blooper real...
In an interview in July 2005, in response to a question about a potential housing bubble and possible recession, Chairman Bernanke responded:
“Well, I guess I don’t buy your premise. It’s a pretty unlikely possibility. We’ve never had a decline in house prices on a nationwide basis.”
And in January 2008, one month after the recession officially started, Bernanke said:
“The Federal Reserve is not currently forecasting a recession.”
Then Paulson in February 2008:
The economy “is fundamentally strong, diverse and resilient. . .”
Treasury Secretary Hank Paulson in May 2008, with about a year of carnage remaining:
“In my judgment, we are closer to the end of the market turmoil than the beginning.”
Bernanke from June 2008, just three months before the big crash:
“The risk that the economy has entered a substantial downturn appears to have diminished over the past month or so.”
And this one from Paulson in July 2008, T-60 days from an epic Wall Street meltdown:
“Our banking system is a safe and a sound one.”
Bottom line, human beings are fallible, imperfect creatures. So are central bankers.
The expectations that a handful of [did I mention they are unelected?] bureaucrats can possibly control all the levers of the largest economy in the world with flawless precision is an insane fantasy.
So now Chairman Powell is telling us that there’s nothing to worry about.
He described his strategy as looking “beyond inflation for signs of excesses” and set policy according to that.
In other words, the Fed is watching out for signs of ‘excess’. But so far they don’t see any.
Uhh… What planet are these people living on?
Let’s look at the obvious:
First off, there’s the nearly $10 TRILLION of bonds that still trade at negative yields. Excessive?
Or the fact that companies like WeWork, Tesla and Netflix are able to raise billions of dollars despite continuously losing money… and their stock prices and valuations SOAR. Excessive?
A friend in New York told me there’s currently a 10-year waiting list to buy a Patek Philippe Nautilus – a $30,000 stainless steel watch. Excessive?
There’s also a $1 billion plot of residential land for sale in Beverly Hills and a Leonardo Da Vinci painting that recently sold for $450 million. Excessive?
There’s simply too much money in the world today, as a direct result of the Fed keeping interest rates too low for too long and printing trillions of dollars.
Everywhere you look today, financial absurdities are staring right back at you.
But the Fed has turned a blind eye to all of these excesses.
The important thing to remember is that no one can predict the future... including [wait for it–] unelected central bankers who wield totalitarian control over the economy.
They are going to screw up. They have screwed up.
In the past they have completely and totally missed the warning signs of the biggest financial meltdown since the Great Depression.
And it would be utterly foolish to think they’re not going to miss the next one.
And to continue learning how to ensure you thrive no matter what happens next in the world, I encourage you to download our free Perfect Plan B Guide.
Comments
wrap it up and get to the "bath house" Jerome,
you know the one - right off the Fruit Loop, (dupont circle)
time's a wastin'
you might even catch Barry, word is he leaves around 3pm
Powell is the perfect puppet for the Jewish owners of the Fed
(aka unelected central bankers wielding totalitarian control over the economy).
http://biblicisminstitute.wordpress.com/2015/07/28/how-the-ashkenazi-je…
In reply to wrap it up and get to tghe… by Squid Viscous
Kicking the can...
In reply to Powell is the perfect puppet… by bobcatz
Sooner or later, the can is gonna be up against a wall. For my kids & grandkids' sake, I hope it's sooner, or at least while the 2A is still intact.
In reply to Kicking the can... by wren
Bunch of J-Holes.
In reply to Sooner or later, the can is… by z0na8an0z
mnm
In reply to Bunch of J-Holes. by Herd Redirecti…
Market soars to new high on hero powell's comments. Tyler forgets he knows nothing. - fixed it for ya
In reply to mnm by More-Sun
(above) **Biblicism/Todaysfox ** SPAMMER (above)
==== LOOP ----- ardent ------ bobcatz ====
MoreSun (no hyphen)
>>>> VIRUS alert -- DO NOT CLICK ON LINK!!! <<<<<
--- Adolfsteinbergovitch ----
---- chasara067 ---
ardent --- Cheoli --- LOOP --- bobcatz ---
Leakanthrophy /Beemasters / Africoman /
CryptopithicusHomme
PrivetHedge / Anannuki / Jumanji1959
ALL are the ONE SINGLE **Biblicism/TodaysFox** SPAMMER
In reply to Market soars to new high on… by PrezTrump
Powell Speaks, Forgets Fed Is Clueless
Dovish - Dovish is code for “We’re going to keep interest rates low for as long as we can.”
September
In reply to wrap it up and get to tghe… by Squid Viscous
I like how the article is inferring that if the Fed were an "elected" position, we would have more accountability and credibility.
lol...not the way it works. Maxine Waters would probably run and get elected these days.
In reply to Powell Speaks, Forgets Fed… by JRobby
Somebody reminded me of this little tune on another post here recently...
God Bless you Kenny (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rbQgaHZOFZ0)!...
Jerome should have this as his "Gregorian chant" before every announcement he gives on the economy at this point!...
Might as well have some FUN!!!
Powelliar, Bernakidiot, YellanBitch are all gonna die soon, their successors have to figure out how to get out of the evil cycle
I kinda thought, for a while, that this guy was cut from a different bolt of cloth. But no, I was clearly wrong.
So here we are with the 3rd bubble in 18 years, one that we all see, except for the Fed, who takes the point of view that it's easier to act once the bubble implodes. Print a bunch of paper currency, bail out some banks and get your mug on the cover of Time magazine for saving the world, once again.
Although, that scenario seems to be running long in the tooth. Hope I'm wrong, but Jerome, sometimes you need to change the game plan.
Every available plot of land is now being cleared in the burbs. Poor little critters getting their homes destroyed for new strip malls and $3 Car Washes. Retail space built before the last bubble popped is still empty but it doesn’t matter. The Fed will just blow another one even bigger next time to make up for it.
its pretty stupid to think that banking masters who essentially control the world are clueless. I would be to think of it more as fiendishly manipulative and acting for their own preservation in keeping the status quo. why would they want to rock the boat? They're on top.
Yeah but their BS charade can't last forever and all currencies will go to shit when the bubble finally pops. They've kept it going longer than I thought they could but I can't see them pulling this scam off too much longer.
In reply to its pretty stupid to think… by silverserfer
Spicoli speaks.
www.traderzoogold.blogspot.com
but republicans are in control and fiscally conservative about federal debt. sarc/
Negative real returns make debts and bonds easier to retire so that more credit can be issued. This is a design feature and if does not appeal to you simply purchase other assets.
No one cares what the prices of paintings and wristwatches are as this has nothing whatsoever to do with the lives of 99.99% of the population.
If someone buys a painting fro 1 B dollars what dos that have to do with us and in fact this is good because the painting might burn helping to vent the system a bit.
If Joe Celebrity drops his Patek watch off the side of his yacht when drunk who cares?
Markets up silver and gold down, here is why.
Deutsche Bank to pay $30M to settle case on precious metals futures manipulation https://seekingalpha.com/news/3386316?source=ansh
DB shitheads manipulating prices.
Dovish Fed bad for Gold I guess!?
That is some funny shit!! I guess the the king of debt won't have his bubble be deflated.
You think we can convince Antifa that the Eccles Building is really a secret Confederate memorial.
depends on whether you can convince Antifa that the Star of David flying on the flagpole outside the Eccles Building looks like a Battle Flag of the Republic.
In reply to You think we can convince… by nsurf9
Powell used several references to "the stars" in his speech at J Hole and he linked "the stars" to celestial navigation but that's absolute BS because Powell also quoted Greespan in his opening lines: "uncertainty is not just an important feature of the monetary policy landscape; it is the defining characteristic of that landscape."
Might as well be astrology. Charlatans blowing bubbles in the bathtub.
We're long past the point where pure economics yields to political economy. The $64 trillion question is how on earth to do the right thing without blowing up the inflated, debt-addicted economy in the process? Now, if you don't care about that kind of disruption, or want it as punishment, then the question is academic. But for investors - and voters - econopocalypse is not a desirable outcome.
This is one heck of a strong economy.
Market Soars To New Highs After Powell Speaks, Forgets Fed Is Clueless??
WELL, YES ITS ALMOST LIBTART LIKE, YES CLUELESS WITH THE FED RESERVE FUCKTARDS AROUND.
WHY CANT WE TAKE THESE DUMB FUCKTARTS OUT? USA HAS A MILITARY TO DO IT. THE BANKTARTS AS WELL