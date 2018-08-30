Responding To The "Nothing To Hide" Argument In Support Of Mass Surveillance

The following video was produced by Michael Maharrey of the Tenth Amendment Center.
Whenever I talk about government surveillance, there is always “that guy” who claims if I’m not doing anything illegal I shouldn’t be concerned about it.
Well, I am concerned about it. I explain why in this short video.
Comments
Ass Surveillance? Oh YEAH!!!
It's awfully funny how the government is mostly a bunch of bumbling, inept, incompetent bureaucrats, EXCEPT when it comes to them taking liberties away from people, and increasing their control over society.
When it comes to consolidating and expanding their power, they are unbelievably efficient...
Amazing, isn't it?
How many laws are there? You are always doing something wrong! That is the plan!
Fuck 'em, I'm cooking T-Bones, new potatoes, green beans, and garlic rolls.
If government agents/employees/bureaucrats/traitors aren't doing anything wrong, maybe they'd like to stop redacting every piece of paper they release to public view. Maybe they'd like to do away with secret accounts for their clandestine operations. Maybe they'd like to stop killing innocent people with drones but never telling the citizens about it.
One of the most incredibly funny and sad things is seeing cops (you know public servants and all that propoganda bull shit) fight wearing cameras while on duty. I mean, if they really are public servants they would relish wearing them, right? Recording their public servant behavior would be awesome. I don’t know if this reluctance to wear is a common thing in other cities, but in mine the Union fights it tooth and nail. The cameras are only appropriate for the taxpayer I guess.
He is exactly right. Many seem to allow the infringement of privacy done to them or worse, willingly share personal information on social media because: "Oh, I have nothing to hide" or "They'd be bored to read what I have"; these are short-sighted, self-centered responses and they really don't mean what they say. Deep down, they are secretly waiting for someone to stop it for them or hoping there are no bad guys in the government (LOL).
Qanon is saying they took down CIA super computers (7 dwarfs), other spy satellites, & the NSA tonight. Q quote "NSA no more". Is this for real?
https://qanonposts.com/
Maybe they can't see my dinner?
Edit; But if they come for 1/2 of it, they'll get one to the head!
"How many laws are there? You are always doing something wrong! That is the plan! "
ANYONE has actions that can be legally construed as a violation of some law.
"Show me the man and I'll find you the crime." -Lavrentiy Beria, Stalin's head of the NKVD
"The only power any government has is the power to crack down on criminals. Well, when there aren't enough criminals, one makes them. One declares so many things to be a crime that it becomes impossible for men to live without breaking laws." — Ayn Rand
"The more numerous a Nations laws the less free the people."
The tax laws in the USSA are massive! The Orange Wonder promised a reduction in federal laws and regulations. Apparently, the IRS and Congress has ignored him as the tax code now exceeds 74,000 pages, nearly 15' (or a bit shy of 5 meters by his first term's end??) of stacked paper. How a tax judge can possibly stomach it all is news to all of us!
---> ScratinTheHat 8/30 @ 21:31: And - with storage of every piece of communication, there is this zinger from the sinister Cardinal Richelieu: "give me six lines from the pen of an honest man and I'll find something in it to hang him."
We now know from experience if not from rutherford.org that "innocent until proven guilty" is 'not operational', and that the Napoleonic "guilty until proven innocent" is how things currently work.
Many laws control freak statists would like to put on the books never were just because they would have had a very hard time enforcing and getting convictions. A panopticon state would make more crimes detectable, enforceable, and readily convicted. We don’t want the control freaks enabled.
"P-r-i-v-a-c-y is priceless to me"
if you prefer dubstep:
"How should I feel? Creatures lie here, looking through the windows."
That's how it goes when everybody knows.... LC
It should be, you have an inherent right to it.
Did you see Leonard's tribute on PBS? I missed it and have no idea if that song, which I consider his masterpiece, was performed on the show. PBS didn't have it on their trailer promo. Sad!
Yeah but, they don't have anything to hide, because they aren't intelligent enough to have anything to hide. Therefore they are correct that they don't have anything to hide.
You either believe in liberty, or you don't.
Oh I see. What does liberty mean to you?
It's not a perfect document, but the US Constitution is as close as I've seen to balancing the interests of individual liberty with the interests of the broader society needed to make individual liberty about more than who has the biggest gun. You need an informed electorate to enforce it, however.
It is just a document as you say. But it is also held by force of arms and the willingness of the public to protect it and what it stands for.
As for myself, I'm unwilling to change one word of the original. As for some SCOTUS's (past & present) opinions and interpretations of it, well, thats different.
Those opinions were not part of the original ;-)
I'm a "living document" guy, only because society changes so fast. The Founders had no idea how to address the internet, for example.
Interpretation is inherent whether you are an original intent person, or a living document person. Even Scalia had to interpret based on his knowledge of the future (his present).
Well isn't their something in the Constitution that Negroes get counted as 3/5ths of a human being?
I'm also unwilling to change it because if you do, the process opens up changing anything in the Constitution. With today's rampant corruption, mind control techniques and general ignorance, I'd be afraid it would be changed for the worse.
The Constitution should have included a separate branch to prosecute any government encroachment of the rights reserved for the people. Schools should educate students starting in middle school about their rights and how to defend them.
Yes, but I asked you what liberty means to you, and not about the Constitution.
Well, I have the freedom to post what I posted.
I'm not going to spend a few hours typing something here that no one will read in an effort to answer your question if my general answer isn't good enough. And I don't have to. I also don't care what liberty means to you.
IMO,,, The Articles which explicitly stated the individual States were sovereign was the almost perfect document. Then for some reason the 'founders' suddenly decided a strong central government was necessary. Presto! The Constitution. And the only reason the 'Bill of Rights' was included was because a few states demanded it.
These were intelligent well educated men. They had to know the central government would eventually eviscerate the constitution as it has happened time and time again in history.
I only wish the founders were here to enjoy their 'baby' with the rest of us.
I agree the Articles would serve us better today, but the Founders did have reason to form a strong national government. The States were ill equipped to deal with foreign invasions. Time was the States were pretty low on the totem pole in terms of military might, in a world where Kings and Queens had great armies overseas. No point having a document that no one can defend.
We're still here arguing about it, so that's something. No one can know what would have happened had the Articles been implemented instead.
Fucking clueless imbeciles.
Abstruse Goose is awesome.
How has the Criminal Tyrannical Lawless Surveillance started & continues till today with impunity & grown to gargantuan proportions.
Room 641A. That's how.
The entire US populace has been under metadata surveillance since that little pesky AT&T room 641A & since October 2001. Right after the False Flag of 911.
#Vault7
#UMBRAGE
According to the Times piece, the siphoning of internet data from AT&T began in 2003 and continued for a decade in a relationship that the NSA called “highly collaborative.” The telecom giant, according to one Snowden document, was extremely willing to help out the spy agency, and its engineers “were the first to try out new surveillance technologies invented by the eavesdropping agency.”
According to the Times, AT&T began turning over emails and other internet data to the spy agency around October 2001, even before the secret rooms were built, in a program dubbed “Fairview.” The program forwarded 400 billion Internet metadata records to the NSA’s headquarters at Ft. Meade in Maryland—which included the senders and recipients of emails and other details, but not the content of the correspondence. AT&T also forwarded more than one million emails a day to be run through the NSA’s keyword selection system. In September 2003, AT&T apparently enabled a new collection capability for the spy agency, which amounted to a “‘live’ presence on the global net.” The Times doesn’t elaborate on what this involved.
https://www.wired.com/2015/08/know-nsa-atts-spying-pact/
The Illegal, Criminal surveillance continues to this day with Impunity especially after the Criminal Centralized Telecommunications Companies were given retroactive immunity by a Criminal, Tyrannical Lawless Supreme Court.
It's the exact reason why the absolute, complete, open in your Face
Tyrannical Lawlessness
continues to this day.
But in the US, large and powerful actors must not be and are not subject to the rule of law. So telecoms hired former government officials from both parties to lobby for them and poured money into the coffers of key Democratic Senators such as Intelligence Committee Chairman Jay Rockefeller (who became the chief advocate of telecom immunity).
In 2008, the industry obtained an extraordinary act of Congress that gave them the gift of retroactive immunity from all criminal and civil liability for their participation in the illegal eavesdropping programs aimed at Americans on US soil. The immunity was enacted by an overwhelming bipartisan vote, with the support of leading Democrats including Barack Obama, who had promised - when seeking his party's nomination - to filibuster any bill that contained retroactive telecom immunity.
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2012/oct/10/supreme-court-tele...
Most of us have nothing to hide but we do have our privacy and thus our freedom to protect.
Please watch Citizen Four, the Ed Snowden documentary, to learn how the security agencies are accessing the digital data from the tech cos, telecoms and banks to track perfectly innocent people.
We have choices: limit net time, use a search engine that does not track our queries, leave our mobile devices at home, encrypt our communications and use cash. Anything that leaves a digital footprint can and is being tracked by some organization.
The Surveillance was so egregious that when the FBI realized how totally illegal & Criminal it was they just handed it over to Clapper and Brennan. .. Barry Ok’d The scam transfer. I suspect so that he could use it too. I would.
The entire Surveillance Infrastructure Is & was being used for one thing. .. To build blackmail 'Control Files' on thousands if not millions of Americans. ... An Extortion Tool. .. NOTHING legal about it.
This is the biggest Criminal, Treasonous, Seditious Intelligence Political Espionage Operation of our lifetime. Same spying tactics used decades by MI6 / British Intelligence. Only difference being, it’s the first of its kind “Information Highway” Spy Ring utilizing an expanded Surveillance Infrastructure. The Constitutional ramifications of this is gargantuan.
This entire Criminal Deep State Intelligence Operation was data mining formuling the first of its kind Parallel Construction Case consisting of a Criminal Deep State CIA, FBI, DOJ Scripted False Narrative / PsyOp With the objective ousting a sitting President via a soft coup.
Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Psychopath at Large George Bush Jr. instituted the Criminal Surveillance infrastructure.
Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopath at Large Barack Obama expanded it exponentially.
However, Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths Obama, Clinton, their minions Brennan & Clapper along with GCHQ used the intelligence apparatus to go after their political enemies.
Why doesnt The "nothing to hide" argument apply to the FED?
I love how half these guys that say "if you have nothing to hide" are arguing anonymously on an internet forum ...
If it's in person, just say to them. "Oh cool, can I copy your phone memory to my computer. You know, for research."
Well, Schmidt of Google fame did verbalize this phrase in all his globalist/self-importance/catch-me-if-you-can/oh, sorry, I'm due at the White House again/f-you all people citizens incantations.
String
Eric
Lamppost
I love it. ZH has a big article about the perils of intrusive surveillance and yet a popup comes up when I am reading saying "looks like you are using an ad blocker. Please whitelist us as we run on ads."
Fuck your double standard
What does liberty mean to people? Most people don't really know what liberty means. It's just a word they attach to the Constitution, you ask them what liberty is, and they summon the Constitution. But they don't really know what liberty means, indicated by the way they do not put it into their own words.
I suspect you are a libertarian. They always like to ask that knowing people would lock up. Liberty would be the right to follow your dreams without abusing others. Liberty would also require the responsibility not to interfere with others following their pursuit of happiness.
We actually have limited liberty under the constitution so long as the government is in compliance and citizens obey the laws that are constitutionally passed.
Our particular government has eviscerated the constitution and it's protections. It is not in compliance and passes very unconstitutional restrictions.
We are supposed to be governed by the consent of the People. If I don't have the right to spy on you then neither does the government. Law Enforcement has to have this right but only by following the rules laid out by the Constitution.
The reason the constitution is brought up to answer your question is because in our case liberty and the constitution are tied together.
Of course that is all history now. We are a military corporate dictatorship. Government does what it wants with zero restrictions.
"Every thing the government says is a lie." How do you protect yourself, if the government lies about your surveillance? Did you note FBI forms 302 of answered questions in interrogations were altered on orders from management.
Liberty is the freedom to succeed, or fail, and allowed to think about your successes or failures. Do you think the U.S is failing? Are you gradually losing your rights (yet you don't really do anything effective to stop it), and you sense freedom slipping away? Well, haha, you have Liberty to fail, or succeed, but to succeed takes a lot more labor. You're surrounded by nothing but liberty.
The point that governments and other organizations miss is that once the personal information is collected they end up letting it be hacked.
Difficult to imagine how this can be prevented especially as research continues especially in Genetics. There are many markers on your chromosomes and once your DNA is gathered even before birth so much will be known about a given individual that it will exceed the level of self knowledge that person is likely to have.
In order to provide excellent medical care alone all your personal practices/habits have to be known.
You do not even need a name- that is just for personal use- no government numbers or bank numbers- that is all just information really and your personal G Code could be considered to be just a unique number, the best identifier possible.