Bridge: Schools, Universities Are Liberals' Trojan Horse For New World Order Indoctrination

Authored by Robert Bridge via The Strategic Culture Foundation,

From NFL players ‘taking a knee’ during the national anthem, to preschoolers being brainwashed with the ideology of transgenderism, these left-leaning movements have one goal in mind, and that is to undermine and destroy the foundation of the Western nation state.

This month, the Liberal propaganda machine shifted into overdrive, publicizing yet another divisive scandal to forward their agenda of creating a New World Order.

Atlanta school Principal Lara Zelski clearly did not have her local community in mind when she informed parents and faculty that the morning recital of the pledge of allegiance would be eliminated, substituted with a pledge to "school family, community, country and our global society.”

"Over the past couple of years it has become increasingly obvious that more and more of our community were choosing to not stand and/or recite the pledge,” Zelski said. “There are many emotions around this and we want everyone in our school family to start their day in a positive manner."

Zelski never reveals any numbers to support what she means by “more and more of our community” who are purportedly snubbing the flag. This is how the proponents of a “global society” move forward with their destructive agenda. Using the Hegelian dialectic, they press some hot-button ‘issue’ – same-sex marriage, unisexual bathrooms, transsexual rights, Civil War statues in the public square, marijuana use, you name it – that is guaranteed to pit America’s two primary political ideologies fiercely against each other. Then they sit back and watch the fireworks display of their creation.

“Leftists must stay up nights thinking of ways to defame, attack, intimidate and bully the rest of us with their endlessly long lists of angry demands,” wrote Carol S. Benson, in a letter to the editor that perfectly summed up the frustration being felt by average Americans as the PC goon squads gradually take control. “We the little people just want to raise our families and be left alone by our ever-expanding draconian government.”

Although Zelski was forced to reverse course on her decision following severe criticism from parents and staff, the seeds of discontent, planted in the soil of febrile emotions, have already taken root in the public mind. Now, it will be the easy task of the compromised mainstream media – whose main function today is that of provocateur as opposed to purveyor of news and information – to sensationalize the issue, fanning the flames of this artificial crisis. Indeed, judging by the backlash, the actual number of students who refused to honor the flag every morning at this Atlanta school was negligible to none. Once the media imposes its false narrative on the public, however, it is then child’s play to keep the ball on the non-story moving forward.

Students in the United States have been proudly reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, hand over heart, without incident for decades. But these are radical new days. With the NFL ‘take a knee’ movement, first popularized by former San Francisco 49er quarterback Colin Kaepernick as a sign of protest against police brutality, the game has changed. Popularized by a celebrity athlete, it will increasingly be considered ‘cool’ and rebellious for students to snub the national anthem in their taxpayer-supported public schools. And who’s to say how many educators with a hyper-Liberal bent of mind are working behind the scenes, playing games with our children’s minds on sociopolitical issues instead of doing their job, to ensure exactly such an outcome?

For those who believe that such protests – aimed at the very symbol of the country, the American flag – are some sort of grassroots’ movement, think again. After all, what would really motivate an elementary teacher from Atlanta to promote such a vague concept like “global society” as opposed to local and national initiative? Most likely the very same venomous ideology that has underwritten the NFL ‘take a knee’ protest, for example, and the Black Lives Matters campaign. Yes, you guessed it. Although it may sound overly simplistic to point the finger of blame at the billionaire ‘philanthropist’ George Soros every time some divisive issue further fragments the American commons, his name and organization has a strange tendency for being connected to every uprising.

But there are other significant factors at play, as this destructive wave of Cultural Marxism sweeps the nation, threatening to destroy any semblance of what it means to be truly American. The problem, as underscored by the Atlanta teacher’s attempt to ditch the morning salute to the flag, has its roots in the educational system, at all levels.

“People are being taught by ideologues, not by educators,” University of Toronto Psychology professor and author Jordan Peterson told Fox News in an interview. “And ideologues have a very simple way of looking at the world… they reduce it to a few principles like inequality and unfairness and power, those would be the fundamental principles at the moment that are operating on the radical left, and they’re on an ideological campaign. According to Peterson, most Western institutions of education, at all levels, are “full of people who are radical.”

We have witnessed that radical behavior in full display on so-called liberal college campuses, where Liberal has come to mean ‘if you don’t support my particular worldview, you are a fascist’ and that gives me the right to violently shut down your freedom of speech.

The political battleground in the United States is not to be found on the streets and public squares, but inside of the classrooms, where dangerous ideologues are more concerned with indoctrinating impressionable young minds to their particular worldview, as opposed to creating an atmosphere conducive to the free dissemination of all opinions and ideas, which is exactly what our institutions of higher learning were meant to do.

It’s time to break the Liberal stranglehold on the American mind before the rot goes any further.