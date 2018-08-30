Bridge: Schools, Universities Are Liberals' Trojan Horse For New World Order Indoctrination

Authored by Robert Bridge via The Strategic Culture Foundation,
From NFL players ‘taking a knee’ during the national anthem, to preschoolers being brainwashed with the ideology of transgenderism, these left-leaning movements have one goal in mind, and that is to undermine and destroy the foundation of the Western nation state.
This month, the Liberal propaganda machine shifted into overdrive, publicizing yet another divisive scandal to forward their agenda of creating a New World Order.
Atlanta school Principal Lara Zelski clearly did not have her local community in mind when she informed parents and faculty that the morning recital of the pledge of allegiance would be eliminated, substituted with a pledge to "school family, community, country and our global society.”
"Over the past couple of years it has become increasingly obvious that more and more of our community were choosing to not stand and/or recite the pledge,” Zelski said. “There are many emotions around this and we want everyone in our school family to start their day in a positive manner."
Zelski never reveals any numbers to support what she means by “more and more of our community” who are purportedly snubbing the flag. This is how the proponents of a “global society” move forward with their destructive agenda. Using the Hegelian dialectic, they press some hot-button ‘issue’ – same-sex marriage, unisexual bathrooms, transsexual rights, Civil War statues in the public square, marijuana use, you name it – that is guaranteed to pit America’s two primary political ideologies fiercely against each other. Then they sit back and watch the fireworks display of their creation.
“Leftists must stay up nights thinking of ways to defame, attack, intimidate and bully the rest of us with their endlessly long lists of angry demands,” wrote Carol S. Benson, in a letter to the editor that perfectly summed up the frustration being felt by average Americans as the PC goon squads gradually take control. “We the little people just want to raise our families and be left alone by our ever-expanding draconian government.”
Although Zelski was forced to reverse course on her decision following severe criticism from parents and staff, the seeds of discontent, planted in the soil of febrile emotions, have already taken root in the public mind. Now, it will be the easy task of the compromised mainstream media – whose main function today is that of provocateur as opposed to purveyor of news and information – to sensationalize the issue, fanning the flames of this artificial crisis. Indeed, judging by the backlash, the actual number of students who refused to honor the flag every morning at this Atlanta school was negligible to none. Once the media imposes its false narrative on the public, however, it is then child’s play to keep the ball on the non-story moving forward.
Students in the United States have been proudly reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, hand over heart, without incident for decades. But these are radical new days. With the NFL ‘take a knee’ movement, first popularized by former San Francisco 49er quarterback Colin Kaepernick as a sign of protest against police brutality, the game has changed. Popularized by a celebrity athlete, it will increasingly be considered ‘cool’ and rebellious for students to snub the national anthem in their taxpayer-supported public schools. And who’s to say how many educators with a hyper-Liberal bent of mind are working behind the scenes, playing games with our children’s minds on sociopolitical issues instead of doing their job, to ensure exactly such an outcome?
For those who believe that such protests – aimed at the very symbol of the country, the American flag – are some sort of grassroots’ movement, think again. After all, what would really motivate an elementary teacher from Atlanta to promote such a vague concept like “global society” as opposed to local and national initiative? Most likely the very same venomous ideology that has underwritten the NFL ‘take a knee’ protest, for example, and the Black Lives Matters campaign. Yes, you guessed it. Although it may sound overly simplistic to point the finger of blame at the billionaire ‘philanthropist’ George Soros every time some divisive issue further fragments the American commons, his name and organization has a strange tendency for being connected to every uprising.
But there are other significant factors at play, as this destructive wave of Cultural Marxism sweeps the nation, threatening to destroy any semblance of what it means to be truly American. The problem, as underscored by the Atlanta teacher’s attempt to ditch the morning salute to the flag, has its roots in the educational system, at all levels.
“People are being taught by ideologues, not by educators,” University of Toronto Psychology professor and author Jordan Peterson told Fox News in an interview. “And ideologues have a very simple way of looking at the world… they reduce it to a few principles like inequality and unfairness and power, those would be the fundamental principles at the moment that are operating on the radical left, and they’re on an ideological campaign.
According to Peterson, most Western institutions of education, at all levels, are “full of people who are radical.”
We have witnessed that radical behavior in full display on so-called liberal college campuses, where Liberal has come to mean ‘if you don’t support my particular worldview, you are a fascist’ and that gives me the right to violently shut down your freedom of speech.
The political battleground in the United States is not to be found on the streets and public squares, but inside of the classrooms, where dangerous ideologues are more concerned with indoctrinating impressionable young minds to their particular worldview, as opposed to creating an atmosphere conducive to the free dissemination of all opinions and ideas, which is exactly what our institutions of higher learning were meant to do.
It’s time to break the Liberal stranglehold on the American mind before the rot goes any further.
That's their goal
All liberal Universities and schools
forbid everyone to talk about God,
just like the Jewish Bolsheviks did in Soviet Russia.
A world WITHOUT Christians is
the goal of the NEW WORLD ORDER.
In reply to That's their goal by samsara
Fuck, ya think?
In reply to The goal of the NEW WORLD… by ardent
The pledge was already started by a socialist anyway. It's a creepy ritual of the cult of state worship, pledging of allegiance to be good little slave citizens.
Your allegiance should be to yourselves and your families. Your nation is only good inasmuch as it helps you and your family. The modern nation-state stands in direct opposition to those principles. I hope my child never says any such pledge.
In reply to Fuck, ya think? by Bastiat
This is why every parent has the obligation to teach their children the art of "seeing through the bullshit".
- Teach them a love of books.
- Encourage them to seek the truth.
- Teach them useful skills that will serve them their entire lives.
- Teach them how to recognize the tricks and scams.
- Most importantly, teach them How to think.
JMO
In reply to The pledge was already… by HillaryOdor
+1
In reply to T by Croesus
What those liberal dumb fuck Americans theyve convinced to buy into and promote this bullshit dont realize is that they would be the sacrifice.
Do they really think their standard of living would go up if the plebs of the world wealth was smoothed out?
In reply to +1 by house biscuit
This entire article is designed to sow discord among the people. For this particular article, it is the left. The next article will be about something about the right.
As long as we are pointing fingers at the "other side", we are not paying attention to the criminal syndicate that has taken control of the nation (and most of the world), and are instead focused on fighting each other over relatively unimportant issues such as flags, trans gender, gay marriage, knee bends, etc., while the real criminals are stealing the nation's wealth, using our children as cannon fodder for endless wars, while slowly building a surveillance/police state right under our noses. This is a classic example of divide and conquer and using diversion tactics.
Is you enemy really that <something>tard, or those criminals trying to divide us?
In reply to What those liberal dumb fuck… by overbet
m nm
In reply to This entire article is… by ConnectingTheDots
Needs to be a serious effort to repopulate school boards with people who are not liberal leftist / socialists.
As for University, I see them slitting their own throats with costs as high as they are today. Any kid with half a brain knows that in the long term coming out of University with a $100k debt load is not doing them any favors. They are 10 years behind any significant wealth building effort and in all likelihood in a position that might not have great compensation.
If you get two year degree or apprenticeship you're much better off and you get to start earning money for your pocket right away instead of after your mountain of debt is paid off (if it ever is). Electrician or plumbing is good career and welding is better if you can do it. Also with aging population anything healthcare is and will be in high demand.
In reply to m nm by Free-This
Centrally planned education has all the flaws that any centrally planned system has in the real world.
It's brittle in the face of complexity.
Smaller is better.
In reply to Needs to be a serious effort… by glenlloyd
BS answer.
Why do you think Soros is behind political correctness, violence and influencing media
Because he believes in a "vibrant open society"? Haha
No, because he sees the ultimate pot of gold: control via the NWO.
In reply to This entire article is… by ConnectingTheDots
sigh. The Soros monster again? What about the Koch's. Their are monsters everywhere.
In reply to BS answer. Why do you… by Troy Ounce
Sure, one side is the soros left, as cartooned by yair netanyahu, and left media, set up against the Jewish right wing, netanyahu who is trump and his family’s mate, plus Kochs and adelson etc.
just choose your seats and play your part.
In reply to sigh. The Soros monster… by warpig1
Too late. It's all fucked. That's why I am not sending my boy to any institutes. Get into apprenticeship and be street smart.
The book smarts will be the unnecessaries of the future society. Too many of them, dull as fuck and full of debt. One big thing they have is their fucking ego.
In reply to +1 by house biscuit
I tell my son to always seek the why. Why did they say this? Why are they telling me this? Why did the author write this book. Why are they teaching me this in school?
Even when it comes to your own behavior. Why did I do or say that?
The why motivation is telling. Always find the why.
In reply to T by Croesus
1. Nothing in life is free and anyone that tells you that is lying to you,
2. The world doesn't owe you a living. Get that chip off your shoulder and work hard. Start by showing up on time and paying attention.
3. Life isn't fair. See rule number 1, above.
4. Save for a rainy day and grow your nest egg. Include tangible assets and cash. Stay out of debt.
5. Get a prenup. Marriage is a contract. Don't marry anyone who refuses to sign a mutually agreed on prenup. That way everyone knows the rules, right from the beginning, and you have it in writing.
In reply to T by Croesus
Great advice. Marriage today is treacherous for men. Present day females are financial predators. In the old days it worked but not anymore. I warned my boyz not to bring that tattooed trash into my home.
Prenupt is a little bit more involved. You must offer the "lady" the opportunity for her lawyer to review it. I would stipulate it as ironclad. This is not a negotiation. You must disclose ALL your assets. If not that is fraud and she and her shyster lawyer could nullify the document for fraudulent disclosure and take half your assets. And you can put in additional stipulations for infidelity where liquidated damages against the prenupt cash settlement would apply. I would also include "public scenes" where women take advantage of public places to vent against their husbands, such as a restaurant. I would also stipulate against drug and alcohol abuse, frigidity and subversive political activities and damaging your business and public reputation.
There are many more issues that must be stipulated and find a competent male attorney to draw up an exhaustive list and then in the last paragraph include the fact that this is not an enumerated list and any conduct or behavior unbecoming to the marriage unit as perceived by the offeror alone is grounds for a settlement of $1 at the dissolution of the marriage. Any claim of spousal abuse by the offeree, mental or physical is waived as grounds to nullify the prenuptial agreement. Also any claim by the offeree of comingling marital assets or sweat equity is waived as grounds to challenge or nullify the prenuptial agreement or increase any asset settlement provided for in this document upon dissolution of the marriage.
[There is more too it than just getting it in writing if you want to protect your assets. In fact, my view is that this document should talk you out of marriage which would be the best result of a well written prenuptial agreement.]
She has to sign it and her lawyer has to sign and state all assets and all terms were reviewed and discussed with her and she consents to the terms without duress or coercion.
In reply to 1. Nothing in life is free… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Thank you for that. I'm going to save your post and if I ever remarry I will show your words to the attorney who draws up my prenuptial agreement.
P.S.
There is another option to consider. Only eight states recognize common law marriages, so the other option is to get "married" in a state that does not recognize common law marriage by a pastor in a church without obtaining or filing an "official" marriage license with the state. You will of course not be legally married and therefore not be subject to divorce in a state court of law because the state would have no jurisdiction (unless they claim jurisdiction over "God", haha), but the ceremony might be enough to satisfy your fiancée. Although I'm an atheist I live in an area that is very evangelistic and I know of several couples who were only married "In the sight of God" and who consider themselves to be married, but who are not in fact legally married because their marriage was not licensed by the state. Most likely however, she would not agree to such an informal and not legally binding "marriage".
In reply to Great advice. Marriage today… by CashMcCall
“Present day females financial predators”
i married a male with no money and he stole lied betrayed charmed my family so it was all my fault and asset stripped me.
But I have wonderful offspring
its not just females. Everyone if you have assets in cash and physical, friends, contacts, information social level these and more can be stripped if you are not clear tough and self protective fast.
In reply to Great advice. Marriage today… by CashMcCall
"Don't marry anyone who refuses to sign a mutually agreed on prenup."
Yes, haha. And do you know the percentage of women who refuse to sign a prenup? So far it is 100% in my experience, although that's only a sample base of about 3 or 4 who I might have married if they hadn't refused to sign a prenup. Just requiring them to sign a financial prenuptial agreement will give you more insight into how their minds work than anything else. It's appalling.
In reply to 1. Nothing in life is free… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Well said,
You are a Man of my own heart...
Well said my friend
In reply to T by Croesus
And teach them nearly everything they see on TV is BS. Encourage them to come to their own conclusions as to why. If you can find the book (it's long out of print) called Between the Lines by a publisher called Black Rose books, get a copy. Canadian, but one of the best for kids when it comes to picking apart propaganda. Lots of comic strips and graphic examples.
In reply to T by Croesus
Since college undergrads have no idea where to source or how to grow clean food, how will these New Age Jacobins feed themselves?
In reply to The pledge was already… by HillaryOdor
I heard a secondary school teacher on C-SPAN, peddling a book, and from his description, teachers no longer have control over their own classrooms. They teach in so-called “teams” and adhere to all kinds of bureaucratic pedagogy. He claimed that teachers were quitting in droves, particularly the good ones who have any independence of mind.
In reply to Since college undergrads… by Lost in translation
There should be a photo of some children Pledging Allegiance beffore 1945, with the outstretched arm in the salute made famous by the Nazi's.
This article tries to claim that if you are not some low IQ jingoist cannon fodder salivating to die on command, that you are worthless as a human being.
In reply to The pledge was already… by HillaryOdor
Like it or not, this is still our country!!, we live and die here! Our parents lived and died here. My grandparents, lived and died here. So I dont know where you want to pledge your allegiance ( I hear Venezuela is looking for Patriots) but I'll stick with the nation in war born in, and most likely will die in!! Thengoid old US of A!! We may not do everything right, but it's our country!!
In reply to The pledge was already… by HillaryOdor
I really want to start beating the living shit out of these people.
In reply to Fuck, ya think? by Bastiat
If only every American was forced to daily say a pledge of allegiance to the government, killer-cops and imperialist war; and if only we were all forced to be Christians on pain of death, why we Americans would finally be free. But nooooooooo! Those damned commies won't let us! They're destroying America, by God! We could have all the wonderful freedoms enjoyed by the people of Saudi Arabia if it weren't for those damned socialist-commies teaching in our schools.
In reply to the pledge of allegiance… by BlackChicken
"Let the hate flow through you"
Remember to unleash it at the right time on these commie liberal Nazi fucktards.
In reply to the pledge of allegiance… by BlackChicken
That which shocks us today, tomorrow we accept.
We need to push back hard, fast, and with determination.
Resist.
In reply to Fuck, ya think? by Bastiat
who ya pushin' back against?
What do you want?
In reply to That which shocks us today,… by Jeffersonian Liberal
I'm surprised the little bastards aren't all pledging allegiance to Hillary and the broom for which she stands......
In reply to The goal of the NEW WORLD… by ardent
I pledge allegiance
To the groupthink
Of the United States of Rothschild
And the totalitarians
on which they stand
One monstrosity
Quite divisible
With equality for
No individual
-Poor Innocent Child
In reply to The goal of the NEW WORLD… by ardent
I smiled... Why? I fucking hate ~ A world WITHOUT Christians
In reply to The goal of the NEW WORLD… by ardent
Another leftist fucking cunt. Big surprise.
In reply to I smiled... Why? I fucking… by BankSurfyMan
"A world WITHOUT Christians is
the goal of the SATANIC NEW WORLD ORDER."
Fixed it for you.
In reply to The goal of the NEW WORLD… by ardent
Take Theology class then stupid... and keep it the fuck out the Physics department!
In reply to The goal of the NEW WORLD… by ardent
PULL ALL FEDERAL AID FROM THOSE ANTIFA COMMUNIST MILLS. NO TAX MONEY FOR THEM, LET THEM SEEK AID FROM BANKS!!!!
In reply to That's their goal by samsara
We have no power to do that so the big question is why are the people who do have it allowing this shit to continue ??? Certainly, they must be in on it.
In reply to PULL ALL FEDERAL AID FROM… by kurwamac
I think the president and Congress do have the power to cut off funding to states that refuse to follow the laws. I would have cut off all federal funding to Commifornia years ago.
In reply to We have no power to do that… by DeathMerchant
Drama Queen. Some NFL players taking a knee is going to "undermine and destroy the foundation of the Western nation state."?
I understand the author is talking about educational indoctrination, but leading with this example suggests that he is already a victim of indoctrination himself. The NFL is fucking entertainment put on by a bunch of rich guys who want us to cheer for uniform colors. Team/tribal mentality is the bigger threat to the Western nation state. It's what causes people to get in fights over a hat.
The NFL knee is just one front of a multi-front attack from the Cultural Marxists.
The answer is to shut them down financially by such heavy boycotts the hypocritical ass-sitters raking in tens of millions a year to play a game with an inflated fucking ball go back to dealing crack on the streets for a living.
Fuck. Every. One. Of. Them.
With a rusty pipe.
In reply to Drama Queen. Some NFL… by LetThemEatRand
I love America! I love the American flag! Fuck you!
DEFUND ALL PUBLIC UNIVERSITIES, LET THEM COMPETE IN THE PRIVATE SECTOR AND SEEK FINANCIAL AID FROM BANKS!!!!
Well, you've had the liberty to stop them, but you didn't. Of course you don't have liberty in your own mind which is why you're afraid to be labelled a criminal, but liberals are not.
Well fucking said!! I've been ranting online for a few years now and it hasn't done shit.
In reply to Well, you've had the liberty… by MusicIsYou
Let's not forget the superintendents of schools that get together to brag about all the Empire Building they do. They brag about how much they blow on those schools. Earth to Aasa, this is not a democracy.
http://www.aasa.org/SchoolAdministratorArticle.aspx?id=14096
We've known this for years now everyone is just noticing give me a fucking break...STOP ALL FEDERAL FUNDING watch it collapse like a house of cards that it is
Stop all FuckTard Funding?
In reply to Weve known this for years… by Bill of Rights