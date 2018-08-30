The Three Letters Behind Argentina's Collapse: IMF

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 08/30/2018 - 11:25

As reported earlier today, in response to the unprecedented drop in the Argentina Peso, the Argentina Central Bank (CBRA) decided to engage in an "emergency" rate hike, and as the peso collapsed to 39/USD, it unexpectedly raised the key 7-day leliq rate to 60% (a 1500bp hike). The rate was last hiked from 40% to 45% on Aug 13th. The bank also confirmed there will no rate cuts until December.

Unfortunately for Argentina, the dramatic rate hike is not enough, and with the market expecting some fiscal intervention, the ARS has resumed its slide and was trading at session lows at last check, hitting 40/USD for the first time ever.

But what about the IMF backstop? Well, the market does not appear to be giving the IMF too much credibility, and there may be a reason why as Constantin Gurdgiev explains. Here are his thoughts:

After a short wait, @IMFNews are back in business of taking over small and large-ish countries... and it's next M&A target is its favourite one: #Argentina, one country that IMF can never cure of itself.

Greek Government spokesperson: "Greece is not Argentina"

In SIX IMF programs of 1992-1999 period, Argentina fulfilled NOT ONE of the IMF conditions for lending in... err... all 6 of these programs. Of the 61 years between 1956 and 2017, the country was under an IMF program for 40. In year 62, it is in program year 41...

By the ENTIRE history of Argentina, new IMF lending to the country is the most perfect exemplification of doing the same thing for 62 years, yet expecting a different outcome.

But do not despair: IMF lending to #Argentina will not completely wasted. It will feed caviar & champagne to an army of advisers, analysts, lobbyists, specialists, technical experts and similarly useless economists inhabiting Washington DC and environs.

Of course, this time, all will be different. The new IMF facility - agreed June this year is the LARGEST IMF loan in history to any state - USD50bn. Argentina's Government deficit was 6.46% of GDP in 2017 (Italy's, for comparison was 1.93%). ARG gross Gov debt is at ca 52.6% which is a slim shadow of Italy's 131.5%. But, ARG current account balance is -5.1% of GDP, while Italy's is +2.6%. As large as the IMF facility is, it will ONLY cover 14 months of Argentine Current Account Deficit.

All of which means one simple thing: after the last large scale IMF program (excluding subsequent lending to prop up post-program failures), ARG entered a period of economic Depression.

In conclusion: This time, it won't be much more different, folks.

Comments

Ahmeexnal JimmyJones Thu, 08/30/2018 - 11:33 Permalink

Argentina's woes are due mostly to....argentinians. 

Living beyond their means.  Sound familiar???

This time next year Argentina will have a new president:  Maradona!

"Ches!!! Yo se como salvar a la patria!!! Que vamos a pedir prestado maaaaaaas dolares!!  Y vamos a ser sede de los Olimpicos y del Mundial de futbol!!"

More-Sun Zerogenous_Zone Thu, 08/30/2018 - 11:50 Permalink

pods Ahmeexnal Thu, 08/30/2018 - 11:42 Permalink

Confessions of an economic hitman.

These "loans" are not to help out Argentina, nor to backstop Bob's timeshare in the Malvinas.

They are there to keep nations under the yoke of debt. Never allowing it to default and start again. Just look at Greece and friends.

Debt is the most powerful weapon ever wielded against nations.

DarkPurpleHaze Thu, 08/30/2018 - 11:27 Permalink

Multiple slow motion sovereign defaults seem to be in the future regarding  Argentina, Venezeula, Turkey, South Africa and the list goes on. 

Someday it'll be the EU. In all of these scenarios the USD strengthens.

It's strength will become a problem soon enough to the point where Trump once again will moreorless talk it down below 95 DXY. 

So today it's the Argentine and peso and/or the Turkish Lira or the rand or bolivar etc. that's melting down.

I suppose the yuan might save the day. But it looks like their not up to it today or tomorrow or for awhile.

We've been breathlessly told by the bandwagon crew that the US dedollarization and the ascending yuan were supposed to save the world from the USD and Trump moreorless. 

What a bunch of hot garbage. The same people who have been pumping the yuan and dedollarization crap are the same grea$y hustlers who'll trot out Sinclair, Maguire and Sprott and their delusional gold to da' moon spiel.

Some people will say anything for a dollar.

 

2500saturdays DarkPurpleHaze Thu, 08/30/2018 - 11:54 Permalink

I think it is all relative.

like motion

depends on where you are looking at the system from . inside a train you are not moving relative to the chair.

jump out the door.

MOTION!

everyone talks about the value or lack of value relative to USD , like it is the anchor.

might want to check that assumption.

when?

I can't predict the future but I know that assumption is wrong.

Money_for_Nothing Thu, 08/30/2018 - 11:31 Permalink

The bail out is for connected organizations that loaned Argentina money. Laundered through the IMF. Happens in the US with Mexico regularly. Remember when Bill Clinton found 50 billion in his pocket to bail out Mexico when US Congress said they would like to bail out Mexico but they wanted to hold on to their sinecures so couldn't vote on-the-record?

vegas Thu, 08/30/2018 - 11:33 Permalink

Playing the capitalists for chumps seems to be a favorite theme for Marxist/communist/socialist dictators and thugs everywhere ... why should this place be any different ... hell, how many months ago was it they got how many billions on a fucked up 100 yr. bond? Oh, that's looking good now, huh?

 

Goldbugger Thu, 08/30/2018 - 11:37 Permalink

The FED, ECB, IMF and BIS and all their control and manipulation are causing economies and currencies to collapse worldwide. Eventually they policies will take the whole thing down and onto their next game. One electronic world currency.