Trump To Launch Another $200BN In China Tariffs As Soon As Next Week: Stocks Tumble

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 08/30/2018 - 15:22

...millions of exuberant stock-buying voices cried out in terror, and were suddenly silenced.

Headlines from The Wall Street Journal that merely confirmed what everyone and their pet rabbit already knew - that $200 billion more China tariffs were set to hit next week as the comment period expires - sparked selling... everywhere.

While WSJ admits that Trump has yet to make up his mind, they report sources say he backs the additional tariffs (which anyone who can fog a mirror would know from his stance for the last month).

Trump's decision is hardly a surprise: as we said before, from Trump's perspective, i.e. the stock market, US GDP, consumer confidence and so on, he is winning the trade war, so he has little to lose especially with the Chinese stock market deep in bear market territory. And yet, the sharp drop in U.S. stocks suggested that investors were caught offside, and as Bloomberg notes, "Maybe the progress on NAFTA somehow lulled the market to believe he was putting on China on the back burner until the mid-term elections."

Maybe, but when it comes to Trump, it's all through the lens of the stock market, and until something there snaps, the status quo will continue.

What happens next? China will retaliate in kind once the U.S. tariffs become official. With EM in turmoil and the S&P 500 already at all-time high, "it's hard to put a positive spin on the news."

Sure enough, Stocks dumped:

Boeing and CAT crumbled...

Yuan is getting whacked...

Copper is getting clubbed...

 

"surprise" - Trump's not backing away from China!

Tags
Business Finance

Comments

Vote up!
 9
Vote down!
 0
yerfej Thu, 08/30/2018 - 14:32 Permalink

I am still trying to figure out how all the supposedly smart zipper heads who manage the worlds countries can all believe anyone can infinitely borrow their way to prospertity.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 1
Lizardking Thu, 08/30/2018 - 14:33 Permalink

Negative headlines, setup for the rinse of short’s pockets, then repeat. Come on, if you haven’t figured it out by now you shouldn’t be investing. This strategy does not apply in 2019.. back on again for 2020

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
resistedliving Thu, 08/30/2018 - 14:44 Permalink

Argentina interest rates @ 60%

Venezuela a shit hole

Turkey next

Iran close behind

Yuan tanking

Au worth more in near every currency yet my miners acting like cavemen

explanation please (and don't say USD for goodness sake)

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Balance-Sheet resistedliving Thu, 08/30/2018 - 16:02 Permalink

It costs too much to mine. You have to grind 1000 kg of rock - Gold ore - to clear 4-5 grams of Gold. 1,000,000 grams of ore = 4 grams of Gold.

Mining is incredibly expensive in terms of resources and the demand is simply not there as it is nice but a fairly useless metal- traces are used in electronics but then you have to grind 1000s of tons of old phones and computers.

If Russia and China were not buying huge volumes of Gold the price would be far lower.

There will never be another Gold Standard even if there is a global WW3 so it is another metal- a commodity.

Governments, CBs, and big banks will step on Gold constantly for another 100 years if they have to. Industries like mass marketed jewellery are extremely price sensitive to rises in Gold and even Silver prices as increases there kill demand and this is the real eventual outlet for Gold and Silver.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 1
Calvertsbio Thu, 08/30/2018 - 14:51 Permalink

CAT has fallin since January. 160 to 130... Underlying economy is collapsing while they still string people along to hold that 401K in place and the rich get all their ducks in order before cutting it loose. We think here at hedge we are in tune with the world, maybe 50% more than the public, but not even close to the whispers. PREPARE... Gold stocks, maybe hold the FAANGS, China big couple ali, Tencent, and the distress gurus like oaktree. At least you wont get pounded... Hell, you can even short Apple in a couple days as MENTIONED.

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
Chocura750 Thu, 08/30/2018 - 14:59 Permalink

Borrowing as much as you can is somewhat like the chap with five children who desperately needed housing for himself and his family.  Finally, the chap found a suitable place which he agreed to rent for an amount obscenely over market.  Both landlord and tenant were very happy.  The tenant didn't pay the next month's rent and it took the landlord nine months to get the chap, his wife and five kids out.  It's called doing what you have to do to survive.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
ElBarto Thu, 08/30/2018 - 15:03 Permalink

With all the action going on with EM currencies, I don't think tariffs have much to do with stock prices. And going by past experiences, aren't EM currency problems pretty good indicators of some really bad things happening behind the curtain?

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
cpnscarlet Thu, 08/30/2018 - 15:08 Permalink

And Gold is down too...making it cheaper for the Chinese to buy with all the USD they have lying around.

 

F'ed Up and Fed Up and Fed Up with the FED.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
smallbedbug Thu, 08/30/2018 - 15:47 Permalink

Nikon is reportedly producing 20,000 Z7 cameras per month at its factory in Sendai, Japan, but that number won’t be enough to keep the camera from being out of stock the minute it officially launches.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Groucho Thu, 08/30/2018 - 16:05 Permalink

We need to have a definition of "tumble" in reference to the stock market. 0.5% does not constitute a "tumble" in any reasonable use of the word.