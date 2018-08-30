Trump To Launch Another $200BN In China Tariffs As Soon As Next Week: Stocks Tumble

...millions of exuberant stock-buying voices cried out in terror, and were suddenly silenced.
Headlines from The Wall Street Journal that merely confirmed what everyone and their pet rabbit already knew - that $200 billion more China tariffs were set to hit next week as the comment period expires - sparked selling... everywhere.
While WSJ admits that Trump has yet to make up his mind, they report sources say he backs the additional tariffs (which anyone who can fog a mirror would know from his stance for the last month).
Trump's decision is hardly a surprise: as we said before, from Trump's perspective, i.e. the stock market, US GDP, consumer confidence and so on, he is winning the trade war, so he has little to lose especially with the Chinese stock market deep in bear market territory. And yet, the sharp drop in U.S. stocks suggested that investors were caught offside, and as Bloomberg notes, "Maybe the progress on NAFTA somehow lulled the market to believe he was putting on China on the back burner until the mid-term elections."
Maybe, but when it comes to Trump, it's all through the lens of the stock market, and until something there snaps, the status quo will continue.
What happens next? China will retaliate in kind once the U.S. tariffs become official. With EM in turmoil and the S&P 500 already at all-time high, "it's hard to put a positive spin on the news."
Sure enough, Stocks dumped:
Boeing and CAT crumbled...
Yuan is getting whacked...
Copper is getting clubbed...
"surprise" - Trump's not backing away from China!
The last trade war the U.S. got into resulted from passage of the Smoot-Hawley Act of 1930, a virulently protectionist law that raised tariffs on all manner of imports. It was a disaster.
Selected Potus Trump seems hell-bent on destroying the economy.
Americans need to wake up and realize
the country is under a DARK cloud.
I am still trying to figure out how all the supposedly smart zipper heads who manage the worlds countries can all believe anyone can infinitely borrow their way to prospertity.
It's not working out so well in Argentina, Venezuela, Italy, Brazil, Turkey, Spain... It's only the world wide dollar hegemony that allows the US to get away with it.
It costs too much to mine. You have to grind 1000 kg of rock - Gold ore - to clear 4-5 grams of Gold. 1,000,000 grams of ore = 4 grams of Gold.
Mining is incredibly expensive in terms of resources and the demand is simply not there as it is nice but a fairly useless metal- traces are used in electronics but then you have to grind 1000s of tons of old phones and computers.
If Russia and China were not buying huge volumes of Gold the price would be far lower.
There will never be another Gold Standard even if there is a global WW3 so it is another metal- a commodity.
Governments, CBs, and big banks will step on Gold constantly for another 100 years if they have to. Industries like mass marketed jewellery are extremely price sensitive to rises in Gold and even Silver prices as increases there kill demand and this is the real eventual outlet for Gold and Silver.
In reply to Argentina interest rates @… by resistedliving
Borrowing as much as you can is somewhat like the chap with five children who desperately needed housing for himself and his family. Finally, the chap found a suitable place which he agreed to rent for an amount obscenely over market. Both landlord and tenant were very happy. The tenant didn't pay the next month's rent and it took the landlord nine months to get the chap, his wife and five kids out. It's called doing what you have to do to survive.
With all the action going on with EM currencies, I don't think tariffs have much to do with stock prices. And going by past experiences, aren't EM currency problems pretty good indicators of some really bad things happening behind the curtain?
