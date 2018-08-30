Trump Looking At "Formula" For Currency Manipulation, Accuses China Of Devaluing Yuan

As part of his wide-ranging Bloomberg interview which covered everything from cutting capital gains tax, Fed Chair jerome Powell, AG Jeff Sessions, Trump's desire to withdraw from the WTO, Trump's rejections of the EU offer to cut auto tariffs, the trade deal with China, social networks and much more, Trump also said that his administration is currently examining how to determine whether countries are manipulating their currencies, while once again accusing China of trying to devalue its currency, and studying whether to finally label China a currency manipulator.
"It is a formula," Trump told Bloomberg News in the Oval Office. “And we are looking very strongly at the formula.”
Trump most recently accused China of manipulating its currency lower during a Reuters interview last week, although that accusation conflicts with the findings of his own administration: in the semi-annual report on foreign-exchange policy, the Treasury Department stopped short of naming China, the EU or any other country as a currency manipulator.
However, Trump disagreed and said that China has devalued its currency in response to a recent slowdown in its economic growth.
“They’re trying to make up for lack of business by cutting their currency,” he said. “It’s no good. They can’t do that. That’s not, like, playing on a level playing field.”
While many strategists agree that the recent Yuan devaluation has indeed offset much of the negative impact from US tariffs, where there is disagreement is whether this is due to market forces, or as a result of PBOC policy. To be sure, in recent weeks the Chinese central bank has been aggressively pursuing policies to stabilize the Yuan in the short term - Beijing burned through $1 trillion in reserves in 2015/2016 in trying to defend the Yuan following the surprising August 2015 devaluation which caught everyone by surprise - which however to some are a little too obvious, meanwhile the Yuan has tumbled, recently suffering its fastest monthly drop on record.
Under guidelines established in 2016, the finding is based on whether countries meet three criteria for the designation: a minimum $20 billion trade surplus with the United States, a current account surplus in excess of 3% of GDP, and repeated interventions in currency markets.
The U.S. hasn’t officially accused another country of currency manipulation since 1994, but listening to Trump that may soon change.
Comments
Don't look any further than the Eccles Building, Don, for currency manipulators
No shit they are a currency manipulator, what part of they hate us, and have been wagging an economic war agaisnts us, while stealling our Civilian & Military tech for over two decades, don't you fucking get!!
For fuck sakes, it's like everyone is taking stupid pills, except me!!
China like everybody else is just choosing to “pay later” than now. Make no mistake Trump’s tariffs are affecting China badly.
The commies don't give a shit.
They don't care if half their population starves to death, because of the tariffs, hell they have done it to their own population before.
They will lie, cheat, steal, murder, and genocide entire populations, for the sake of spreading Communism!
Economic war against the US was going swimmingly until Trump showed up, but Trump still thinks they have an interest in Trade, when the only thing they care about is our destruction and/or conversion to Communism!!
Federal Reserves currency manipulation = good
China currency manipulation = bad
The JUSA is a dead man crawling. No amount of sucking on the orange joo dick is going to change that fact..your demise is assured fucktard.
There will be no #MAGA nor will there be #MIGA.
Trump looking for a currency manipulation (((formula))).........
What the fuck does he think the FED is for?
Some really bad stuff is coming.
That is the understatement of the day.
MAD only works if all the players act sanely,we no longer have that dynamic,fingers must be getting itchy.
Trump's announcement that he wants to freeze federal pay should be the first sign of bad stuff coming. It means huge federal cuts are coming because we're broke. SS/Medicare will crowd out defense spending by 2020. Federal spending is 35% of gdp. The peaks is in.
like we didn't already know SS was broke?
Sweet, so on top of tariffs they're going to devalue the dollar so millions of people really can't get by, and because interest rates are climbing they may not get credit as well. So I can foresee opioid abuse climbing higher than you can imagine.
But the stock market will go up. That's all that matters.
Of course, something that is not worth very much has to climb higher and higher to appear to be worth something.
DOW 20K: Is The Stock Market Really Setting New Highs? Mike Maloney - YouTube
Didn't he just ask FED to literally manipulate currency?
China is a sovereign country. They can do what they like with their currency.
Apparently Trump doesn't know fixed exchange rate regimes have the word "fixed" in them for a reason.
Its time for a war against fixed exchange rate regimes!
It even has a regime change ring to it.
You can't cheapen your currency against others in a fixed exchange rate regime. Everyone can cheapen their currencies at the same rate, but that's it. A gold standard is an example of a fixed exchange rate regime.
The PBOC allows the Yuan to fluctuate within a narrow band between 6 and 7 per USD, essentially fixed. But you could call it semi-fixed to be more precise.
China will eventually float the Yuan. That decision is up to China however.
And the US is a sovereign country and may respond in any way we see fit (e.g., cutting off all trade) as well.
But US consumers stand to lose the most.
And the financial gain via tariffs goes to a criminal regime swamp in DC.
There seems to be an illusion of winning here.
And what about investigating the manipulation of your stock "markets" and derivatives??
WW3 has started and its financial.
In the ring we have the Zionist possessed zombie against the world.
Place your bets!
Bingo!
Glad you noticed,its all downhill from here.
There's nothing quite like a good old race to the bottom
.......being cheered on!
#usefulidiots "trusting the plan"
NOW THAT'S FUCKING HILARIOUS!!!
Since when the fuck did Donnie boy care about a level playing field ? Last time I checked, that fucker tries to skew the advantage for himself every chance he gets....and brag about it.
The pot calling the kettle black.
I'm an American. I'm all in favor of him leveling the playing field since it's been tilted against us my entire life. (gen x here).
" That’s not, like, playing on a level playing field "
Uh, yeah, says the world's only superpower.
Ex superpower.
fify
