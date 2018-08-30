Trump Orders Pay-Freeze For All Non-Military Federal Employees In 2019

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 08/30/2018 - 13:09

Government Worker wages rose just over 2% in the last year (while private sector workers saw wages rise over 5%), but President Trump has "determined that for 2019, both across-the-board pay increases and locality pay increases will be set at zero," for non-military federal employees.

Well, that will hold inflation down? Weaken the dollar?

 

President Trump explains in a letter to Congress - using "emergency" policies, put in place in case of "serious economic conditions affecting the general welfare.":

Dear Mr. Speaker:

I am transmitting an alternative plan for pay adjustments for civilian Federal employees covered by the General Schedule and certain other pay systems in January 2019.

Title 5, United States Code, authorizes me to implement alternative plans for pay adjustments for civilian Federal employees covered by the General Schedule and certain other pay systems if, because of “national emergency or serious economic conditions affecting the general welfare,” I view the increases that would otherwise take effect as inappropriate.

Under current law, locality pay increases averaging 25.70 percent, costing $25 billion, would go into effect in January 2019, in addition to a 2.1 percent across-the-board increase for the base General Schedule.

We must maintain efforts to put our Nation on a fiscally sustainable course, and Federal agency budgets cannot sustain such increases. Accordingly, I have determined that it is appropriate to exercise my authority to set alternative across-the-board and locality pay adjustments for 2019 pursuant to 5 U.S.C. 5303(b) and 5304a.

Specifically, I have determined that for 2019, both across-the-board pay increases and locality pay increases will be set at zero. These alternative pay plan decisions will not materially affect our ability to attract and retain a well-qualified Federal workforce.

As noted in my Budget for Fiscal Year 2019, the cost of employing the Federal workforce is significant. In light of our Nation's fiscal situation, Federal employee pay must be performance-based, and aligned strategically toward recruiting, retaining, and rewarding high-performing Federal employees and those with critical skill sets. Across-the-board pay increases and locality pay increases, in particular, have long-term fixed costs, yet fail to address existing pay disparities or target mission critical recruitment and retention goals.

The adjustments described above shall take effect on the first day of the first applicable pay period beginning on or after January 1, 2019.

Sincerely,
DONALD J. TRUMP

All of which seems less than reflective of what is supposedly a sustainable 4.2% growth economy?

CheapBastard Solosides Thu, 08/30/2018 - 13:15 Permalink

The Gubmint workers should NOT complain.

Soweeto Sotero bin Bama guaranteed a 3-5% annual pay raise increase for Federal employees for his entire administration, even while he was destroying the private sector. Worse yet, The Kenyan did this in the face of 0.0% COLA for 10 years.

Not only did jobless rate skyrocket under The Kenyan, but wage freezes and hiring was frozen for most of the last 10 years.

svalleyboy Stan522 Thu, 08/30/2018 - 14:07 Permalink

@stan522: america is where it is because of a strong public school system, a strong judiciary, strong rule of law.

all of which are being thrown out the garbage can, we are on the path to becoming mexico, pakistan, israel..a bunch of rich people at the top, and a whole shitload of confused, increasingly angry at neighbors and conspiracy theory driven 90%.

bshirley1968 Bigly Thu, 08/30/2018 - 13:28 Permalink

"..... because of “national emergency or serious economic conditions affecting the general welfare,” I view the increases that would otherwise take effect as inappropriate."

In the "greatest economy evah!"? How can this be?

Too many contradictions for a "stable genius".

Edit: Didn't the federal government just have record tax receipts?

Tiwin Condor_0000 Thu, 08/30/2018 - 14:26 Permalink

"We must maintain efforts to put our Nation on a fiscally sustainable course"

 Not a single Republican president in my lifetime has ever done that.

Democrats tax and spend.

republicans borrow from Jew bankers and spend more.

What is the difference between a drunken sailor and a politician?

When the sailor runs outta cash he goes back to his ship and sleeps it off.

Hadenough1000 CheapBastard Thu, 08/30/2018 - 13:52 Permalink

That ISIS soetoro freak’s only job creation was the gubment

just another way to stomp out the ‘state’

I can’t believe how much I love trump MORE than the day I voted for him

reminds me of how Reagan won 44 states the first time

AND  49 states the second time

Dumbocrats will have biggest loss in history in November -they are done like in Jimmy carter days

Endgame Napoleon PrintCash Thu, 08/30/2018 - 13:29 Permalink

Not only do they get regular, incremental pay raises and benefits—unlike MILLIONS of temporary, part-time, churn and gig workers in the private sector whose wages have not risen in any significant way in 40 years—but they have regular hours and predictable pay streams, with their regular hours including 30 days of paid vacation. They are also almost always married to another middle-class or upper-class earner, concentrating two jobs with breadwinner wages and benefits under one roof. 

Sorry, .gov workers: Your bonus is not forthcoming this year. Take it like a man, like the many multi-licensed agents with college degrees, working either for $10 to $12 per hour with zero benefits, or for straight commission with zero benefits, lots of expenses and charge backs when the policies cancel, are told to do. Do not complain when your EARNED commission arrives only sporadically or does not arrive at all, but the rent that consumes more than half of your earned-only income is still due.

rwe2late Endgame Napoleon Thu, 08/30/2018 - 13:40 Permalink

 so instead of fighting upward for decent wages and benefits, (unionizing even)

you advocate a race to the bottom in defense of the current "2nd Gilded Age" billionaires and profits-swollen MIC & Finance swindlers

by enviously  attacking the decent wages and benefits of  government workers.

 

[If you must complain, at least prioritize by cutting back the military and all of the overpaid top-level political appointments and administrators.]

HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 Endgame Napoleon Thu, 08/30/2018 - 13:45 Permalink

You could always give gum jobs to make rent.  Or move.  Or go into another line of business.  The world doesn't owe you a living because you graduated from college.

Suck it up, snowflake.  You made poor choices and rather than make new choices, you waste your time here, pissing and moaning about everyone you hate.

With your current attitude I can guarantee one thing:  you will always be poor.  Oh well.  Start looking for that senior apartment.  You'll love the neighbors!  Lots of old women, like you, who failed to plan.  Imagine how nice it will be, a whole building of women like you, as neighbors!  Imagine the pity parties!  You'll be able to serve each other thorns!

 

 

Endgame Napoleon z0na8an0z Thu, 08/30/2018 - 14:00 Permalink

Are you suggesting that federal workers should pay into a pension fund without getting it? Are you suggesting that that would put them on a level playing field with the dual-earner, family-friendly / absenteeism-friendly crony parents who inhabit most of the decent-paying jobs in the corporate world—the only ones with extra money to sock away in 401ks?  

The dual-earner parents are the only ones who do not have to use their 401k money to cover rent between churn jobs since they have spousal income. 

I don’t see the difference between the highly paid federal employees and the highly paid, womb-privileged corporate employees.

It is as easy to maintain a 401k over time if you are an above-firing crony parent in a corporate job, with ample spousal income, as it is to hold a job in a situation where you can take off frequent mornings, days, afternoons and weeks beyond PTO and preggie leave without meeting quotas.

Do those corporate employees pay into 401ks without getting anything out of it?

I don’t think so. I see them covering posh zip-code houses, mortgages on second homes, private schools for the kiddos, fine dining out every week and 9 two-week vavations for busy-working parents per year, plus PTO and pregnancy leave, while contributing to their 401ks without missing a small or large luxury. 

Or, are you comparing apples and oranges?

Are you comparing dual-earner crony parents, who will have dual SS streams and other dual retirement income streams after they turn 65, to the MAJORITY, including the womb-productive citizens and noncitizens at the low end of the wage scale.

At the back end of life, they do not have the extra pension money from .gov, but their major household bills are paid by .gov all through their childbearing years. This is noncontributory, other than the sex and birthing that they give .gov. 

They get free groceries, subsidized rent, monthly cash assistance, free electricity, nearly free daycare so that the single-breadwinner mommas can work part time to stay under the income limits for welfare program—plus yearly, sex-and-reproduction, tax-cash rewards from the US Treasury Department called refundable child tax credits up to $6,431. 

Those mommas with .gov-financed monthly bills often spend their child-tax-credit cash, which is extra money on top of wages, on things like beach trips to copulate with boyfriends, rather than putting it into a 401k. 

Their childless, single counterparts, and the single parents with kids over 18, by contrast, just have the low pay from any “voted-best-for-moms” jobs they can get and assorted churn, gig, temp and part-time jobs. 

With no pay from .gov for womb-productive sex, living on one, earned-only income stream, there is ZERO extra money for paying into a 401k. RENT alone absorbs over half of monthly pay. 

If you are comparing “needs-the-job” crony parents, paying into pensions OR 401ks to this group, there is no comparison whatsoever.

But, knowing ZHedgers, you are probably suggesting that federal employees should be paid too little to rent a one-room apartment and should have zero retirement income, like so many non-welfare-eligible citizens, working in the churn-mobile private sector. 