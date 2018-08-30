Trump Says Google, Facebook In "Very Antitrust Situation"

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 08/30/2018 - 19:45

Responding to reports that Silicon Valley social media platforms are censoring conservatives, President Trump stepped up his criticism of technology firms - telling Bloomberg in a wide-ranging interview that they may be in a "very antitrust situation," while repeatedly censoring himself over whether or not the companies should be broken up.

I won’t comment on the breaking up, of whether it’s that [Google] or Amazon or Facebook,” Trump said in an Oval Office interview Thursday with Bloomberg. “As you know, many people think it is a very anti-trust situation, the three of them. But I just, I won’t comment on that.”

Trump has been levying accusations against social media giants for weeks - while ratcheting up his rhetoric in recent days. 

On Tuesday, Trump doubled down on his threats against Facebook, Twitter and Google with new comments from the Oval Office, saying the social media platforms are "treading on very, very troubled territory and they have to be careful."

"I think Google has really taken advantage of a lot of people and I think that's a very serious thing and it's a very serious charge," Trump told reporters following a meeting with the president of FIFA. "They better be careful because they can't do that to people."

Earlier Tuesday, Google responded to an accusation by Trump over Twitter that they're "rigging" search results against him, providing as evidence a "Trump News" search which showed predominantly "left" media publications popping up in the search results.

To which Google replied "Search is not used to set a political agenda and we don’t bias our results toward any political ideology"

"Every year, we issue hundreds of improvements to our algorithms to ensure they surface high-quality content in response to users’ queries. We continually work to improve Google Search and we never rank search results to manipulate political sentiment"

As we noted on Teusday, however, maybe Google can explain why Trump's picture is just about the only thing that appears when one does a Google image search for the word "idiot" vs. DuckDuckGo

DuckDuckGo

President Trump on Wednesday renewed his attacks on technology companies and platforms, including Twitter, Facebook Inc and Google, saying they were “trying to silence” people and suggesting that their activities - i.e., shadowbanning, censorship and bias - may be illegal.

“I think that Google and Facebook and Twitter ... treat conservatives and Republicans very unfairly,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Wednesday afternoon.

"I think it’s a very serious problem because they’re really trying to silence a very large part of this country, and those people don’t want to be silenced. It’s not right. It’s not fair. It may not be legal, but we’ll see. We just want fairness,” Trump added.

Then, in doubling-down on his attacks on what he called Google bias, Trump tweeted a short video that showed Google promoting president Obama's State of the Union on its homepage, in the years 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016, but when Trump took office Google stopped, the video claims.

Google responded, saying that it did publicize Trump's 2018 State of the Union address, and adds that Trump's 2017 address was not a SOTU, it was an address to Congress, so they didn't publicize it (just as they didn't publicize Obama's address to Congress in 2009.)

In any event, between Trump's personal battles with Silicon Valley and large swaths of conservatives across social media complaining of censorship, it appears that Jack Dorsey and Mark Zuckerberg have a fight on their hands. 

Tags
Technology Internet

Comments

Vote up!
 12
Vote down!
 2
ACP nmewn Thu, 08/30/2018 - 19:51 Permalink

Unfortunately, breaking them up won't do anything; there will simply be two far left extremist corporations.

An Internet Bill of Rights that allows individuals to sue for exorbitant amounts in cases of censorship, and accelerate the process to attain judgements is needed.

Vote up!
 11
Vote down!
 1
LetThemEatRand nmewn Thu, 08/30/2018 - 19:53 Permalink

Such a simple solution is available.  Legislation that says the First Amendment applies to communications on any internet company whose business is providing a platform for communication by private individuals to other individuals.  The company can take down content for the same reasons the government can restrict speech.  No more, no less.  The company can be sued for violation of the First Amendment if it takes down content for other reasons.

It would involve NO government overreach, because it would not be up to Congress to decide what can be taken down.   Disputes would be handled like any other freedom of speech dispute, in Court.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
LetThemEatRand nmewn Thu, 08/30/2018 - 20:09 Permalink

If a law was broken, prosecute it.  If a civil action lies, sue for it.  I'm not suggesting otherwise.

I'm suggesting a solution that would work for the future.  Don't worry, though.  Something this simple will never be adopted.  The government (Trump included) will want to own it, regulate it, instead.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
LetThemEatRand nmewn Thu, 08/30/2018 - 20:17 Permalink

I'm not arguing that and as I said, prosecute/sue away for whatever laws have been broken.  Split them up, etc. But even if you split Google into 3 companies (which will take years at best), the problem will continue exactly as before unless something more is done.  The same people will run the 3 new companies.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
nmewn LetThemEatRand Thu, 08/30/2018 - 20:45 Permalink

They don't get to decide who runs these new companies, thats not how it works at all and there is still the issue of their employees & board members culpability of the existing (present) company to include Alphabet, the fines, penalties & so forth. 

From a purely capitalistic viewpoint and in keeping with everyones "perception of" crony-capitalism AND the regulatory state, Gawgle could very well be the short of a lifetime.

Not that I would dare profit off of their criminal misdeeds, missteps, lack of business sense, as a capitalist...and all ;-)

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Beatscape nmewn Thu, 08/30/2018 - 20:59 Permalink

Fascinating. Type "idiot" into bing, yahoo or duckduckgo images and you see pretty much the same results in each case where the word idiot shows up in most of the resulting images as well as obvious idiot images.  Yet, Google shows results for "idiot" that are mostly all images of Trump.  Talk about bias -- Google is nailed once again for having a leftist political bias in nearly all their searches.  Use Google search and Google news and you are being led by George Soros, Maxine Waters and Nancy Pelosi. 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
ThirteenthFloor LetThemEatRand Thu, 08/30/2018 - 20:56 Permalink

Good discussion.  FCC issues licenses for public airwaves.  If FB, TW, GO censure then license is pulled, they are off the air.  The Internet like airwaves is public, DOD dolllars paid for it’s development.

Watch the competitors pile in once licensed.  Now they will eventually try to merge like the MSM.  So they need to negate telecommunications act of 1996 and the FCC needs the balls to pull a license.

Finally content producers, search engines, and content hosting cannot be allowed to merge - see telecom act of 1996.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
11b40 LetThemEatRand Thu, 08/30/2018 - 21:02 Permalink

The solution is simple, and the framework is already in place, plus these companies could make their own decisions about what they want to be.

Either they are common carriers like the phone companies, post office, FedEx, etc., or they are content publishers.  

If common carriers, they have no right to examine you communications, let alone censure.

if content providers, they are liable for what they publish, like newspapers, magazines, TV stations, etc.

Give them a choice.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 6
I Am Jack's Ma… nmewn Thu, 08/30/2018 - 20:10 Permalink

politics aside -

Trump talks like a borderline moron.

Sad. 😢

 

I don’t buy in to the public util argument but given that people are being unpersoned by fb, google, twitter, in a coordinated fashion, the fact is a handful of Leftists are meddling in the upcoming elections - I mean thats what this is.

 

So break em up and/or indict them for the same thing Mueller indicted the Russki clickbait shop for - “ Conspiracy to Defraud the United States”

 

Speaking of which I am AMAZED at how unamazed people were at that horseshit, all about fucking with the summit indictment.  To even bring that thing was Mueller announcing that we now live in a police state where its a crime to say the Establishments chosen candidate sucks.

 

 

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 1
LetThemEatRand Billy the Poet Thu, 08/30/2018 - 20:23 Permalink

This is what happens when pure ideology rules the day.  FB/Youtube/Google etc get a pass because "hey, I can start my own website."

The reality is that the vast majority of internet traffic goes through those entities.  Ideology does not change that.  You could also have used a ham radio instead of a telephone when Ma Bell was broken up.

Plus, as Alex Jones has learned, it goes beyond "creating a website."  They can take away your ability to process credit cards.  They can cancel your apps.  They can ensure that your website is not found in a simple search.  Maybe you're okay with that.  Ironically, this is exactly what I've been preaching here for years.  Big corporations are just as bad if not worse than government.  Big corporations are not constrained by the Constitution.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
Billy the Poet LetThemEatRand Thu, 08/30/2018 - 20:34 Permalink

They can take away your ability to process credit cards. 

 

Seems that Jones still takes credit cards. By what method would Google or Twitter have stopped him from doing so?

 

We accept the following credit cards: American Express, Visa, MasterCard, and Discover. There is no surcharge for using your credit card to make purchases. Please be sure to provide your exact billing address and telephone number (i.e. the address and phone number your credit card bank has on file for you). Incorrect information will cause a delay in processing your order.

https://www.infowarsstore.com/terms-and-conditions#credit-cards

 

They can cancel your apps.  They can ensure that your website is not found in a simple search.

In other words, those companies don't own the printing press, you own a printing press, I own a printing press and Google owns a printing press but Google has much better distribution than we do. That certainly sounds less ominous than your original contention that only Google owns a printing press.

 

The reality is that the vast majority of internet traffic goes through those entities.  Ideology does not change that

Why would ideology change that? It's a strange point to make. Surely you run your business based on supply, demand, costs and earnings just like everyone else

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
LetThemEatRand Billy the Poet Thu, 08/30/2018 - 20:41 Permalink

There is no perfect analogy from history, because the technology is completely different than anything we had before.  

How about this -- what is your beef with making the First Amendment apply to internet platforms that make money by giving people a soap box?  Youtube as the most obvious example has an entire business model of saying "here is your soapbox to reach other people, now go and try to get an audience.  We'll provide the soapbox and if people watch you, we'll split advertising revenue with you."  How does it harm the Youtube business model to say "the First Amendment applies to you?"

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
LetThemEatRand Billy the Poet Thu, 08/30/2018 - 20:55 Permalink

Google/YouTube/FB etc are specifically exempted by Federal legislation from being a publisher/press.  The internet giants proposed the legislation to protect them from being prosecuted or sued for speech of others on their platforms.  The Digital Millennium Copyright Act.  They are not "newspapers" or "TV" by virtue of the Act.  But they want the protections afforded to newspapers where the First Amendment is concerned, don't they.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
nmewn I Am Jack's Ma… Thu, 08/30/2018 - 20:26 Permalink

Well (putting politics aside) Trump may not be "as articulate" and as smooth a talker as ObaMao was when he was lying his ass off & using sugar coated deception to get what he wanted BUT you pretty much always know where Trump stands.

That is to say, America First. 

No TPP. No Paris Accord. Nix the Iranian "deal" (yeah, I know...boo hiss...lol). Going to tighten up people coming in & leaving. Tax cuts. Constitutional judges etc.

No he's not a "smooth talker". And yes, he does put it right-the-fuck-out-there-on-Twatter to the dismay of "practical, inside the beltway snobs". And yes the entire world can think he's a complete jackass and I don't think he really cares and neither do I ;-) 

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 0
CJgipper Thu, 08/30/2018 - 19:46 Permalink

He's right.  Just like the Ma Bell phone companies, when they decided to meet about how to influence an election and to coordinate with one another, they entered some very, very tenuous monopoly ground.

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 1
Brazen Heist II Thu, 08/30/2018 - 19:47 Permalink

Trump is right on this one.

I only hope decentralized, open source social media platforms (DApps anyone?) rise up and threaten market share of centralized, corporate social media. 

There has to be a free market solution.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
LetThemEatRand Billy the Poet Thu, 08/30/2018 - 20:45 Permalink

So let's assume that most elected representatives of the government you despise are selected by private corporations and CEOs, and promoted on their media.  Same answer?

Remember when Ron Paul ran for President and the private news networks decided that he should be marginalized?  And remember when the internet giants decided to do everything possible to make sure no candidates are elected who threaten the current big government paradigm?  You don't see any connection at all between the government you hate, and the private corporations you love?

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
TeamDepends Thu, 08/30/2018 - 19:50 Permalink

Kinda like when Johnny Rocky Feller owned the railroads, the railroad tracks, the coal mines, the miners, the lamp production facilities, the wick makers, your outhouse, the rights to water and other precious minerals under the outhouse........

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 5
DEDA CVETKO Thu, 08/30/2018 - 19:51 Permalink

Donald: nationalize the deep state sycophants and don't look back. It is well within your constitutional powers as the chief executive officer in the nation to do so.  If Theodore Roosevelt were alive today, he would throw not just one book - he would throw the entire Alexandria library at these idiots. And I don't even dare think what Andrew Jackson would do to Zuk if he were still around.

 

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 2
Quivering Lip DEDA CVETKO Thu, 08/30/2018 - 20:19 Permalink

Nationalize? You want the GOVERNMENT to take over these companies? 

Boy that's sounds like a really bad idea, almost sounds like communism. 

When he goes after all the monopolies, breaking up the Banks, the MIC, healthcare ect. Then I'll be with him. He'll never do that. It would pop his gorgeous bubble.

As usual just like everything else it's about his frail ego. 