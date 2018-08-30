Trump Says Google, Facebook In "Very Antitrust Situation"

Responding to reports that Silicon Valley social media platforms are censoring conservatives, President Trump stepped up his criticism of technology firms - telling Bloomberg in a wide-ranging interview that they may be in a "very antitrust situation," while repeatedly censoring himself over whether or not the companies should be broken up.
“I won’t comment on the breaking up, of whether it’s that [Google] or Amazon or Facebook,” Trump said in an Oval Office interview Thursday with Bloomberg. “As you know, many people think it is a very anti-trust situation, the three of them. But I just, I won’t comment on that.”
BREAKING: Trump said some people see an “antitrust situation” with Google, Facebook and Amazon.— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) August 30, 2018
But he said “I just can’t comment. I won’t comment on the breaking up, of whether it’s that (Google) or Amazon or Facebook.”
"Look the conservatives have been treated very unfairly."
Trump has been levying accusations against social media giants for weeks - while ratcheting up his rhetoric in recent days.
On Tuesday, Trump doubled down on his threats against Facebook, Twitter and Google with new comments from the Oval Office, saying the social media platforms are "treading on very, very troubled territory and they have to be careful."
"I think Google has really taken advantage of a lot of people and I think that's a very serious thing and it's a very serious charge," Trump told reporters following a meeting with the president of FIFA. "They better be careful because they can't do that to people."
Trump: "Google has taken advantage of a lot of people...if you look at what is going on at Twitter, look at what is going on in Facebook, they better be careful..Google and Twitter and Facebook, they're really treading on troubled territory" pic.twitter.com/6SR2eFUOtg— Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) August 28, 2018
Earlier Tuesday, Google responded to an accusation by Trump over Twitter that they're "rigging" search results against him, providing as evidence a "Trump News" search which showed predominantly "left" media publications popping up in the search results.
....results on “Trump News” are from National Left-Wing Media, very dangerous. Google & others are suppressing voices of Conservatives and hiding information and news that is good. They are controlling what we can & cannot see. This is a very serious situation-will be addressed!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 28, 2018
To which Google replied "Search is not used to set a political agenda and we don’t bias our results toward any political ideology"
"Every year, we issue hundreds of improvements to our algorithms to ensure they surface high-quality content in response to users’ queries. We continually work to improve Google Search and we never rank search results to manipulate political sentiment"
As we noted on Teusday, however, maybe Google can explain why Trump's picture is just about the only thing that appears when one does a Google image search for the word "idiot" vs. DuckDuckGo?
DuckDuckGo:
President Trump on Wednesday renewed his attacks on technology companies and platforms, including Twitter, Facebook Inc and Google, saying they were “trying to silence” people and suggesting that their activities - i.e., shadowbanning, censorship and bias - may be illegal.
“I think that Google and Facebook and Twitter ... treat conservatives and Republicans very unfairly,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Wednesday afternoon.
"I think it’s a very serious problem because they’re really trying to silence a very large part of this country, and those people don’t want to be silenced. It’s not right. It’s not fair. It may not be legal, but we’ll see. We just want fairness,” Trump added.
Then, in doubling-down on his attacks on what he called Google bias, Trump tweeted a short video that showed Google promoting president Obama's State of the Union on its homepage, in the years 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016, but when Trump took office Google stopped, the video claims.
#StopTheBias pic.twitter.com/xqz599iQZw— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2018
Google responded, saying that it did publicize Trump's 2018 State of the Union address, and adds that Trump's 2017 address was not a SOTU, it was an address to Congress, so they didn't publicize it (just as they didn't publicize Obama's address to Congress in 2009.)
In any event, between Trump's personal battles with Silicon Valley and large swaths of conservatives across social media complaining of censorship, it appears that Jack Dorsey and Mark Zuckerberg have a fight on their hands.
Comments
LOL... Tyler, STOP Googling "Idiot"...
See, it's called regulation my prog bitchez.
You like regulation...don't you?! ;-)
In reply to d by BaBaBouy
Unfortunately, breaking them up won't do anything; there will simply be two far left extremist corporations.
An Internet Bill of Rights that allows individuals to sue for exorbitant amounts in cases of censorship, and accelerate the process to attain judgements is needed.
In reply to See, it's called regulation… by nmewn
I prefer Warren G's definition of 'Regulate'. When the rule of law is kaput, you betta regulate. Pull out my strap and lay them busters down.
In reply to Unfortunately, breaking them… by ACP
I remember Microsoft getting raked over the coals for much less. (Browser monopoly) What these companies are getting away with...
In reply to I prefer Warren G's… by Government nee…
Yeah, well if GOOG and FB want to:
1) collect all our data out the wazoo
and
2) spout off lefty rhetoric, insult POTUS (and us!) as well as censor conservatives
then they get what they deserve.
In reply to See, it's called regulation… by nmewn
Check the result on Bing:
https://www.bing.com/images/search?q=idiot&FORM=HDRSC2
In reply to Yeah, well if GOOG and FB… by 38BWD22
Such a simple solution is available. Legislation that says the First Amendment applies to communications on any internet company whose business is providing a platform for communication by private individuals to other individuals. The company can take down content for the same reasons the government can restrict speech. No more, no less. The company can be sued for violation of the First Amendment if it takes down content for other reasons.
It would involve NO government overreach, because it would not be up to Congress to decide what can be taken down. Disputes would be handled like any other freedom of speech dispute, in Court.
In reply to See, it's called regulation… by nmewn
Can't make laws retroactive.
Google, Farcebook & Twatter will get away with what they've done.
In reply to Such a simple solution. … by LetThemEatRand
There is no reason to have it be retroactive. Anyone currently banned could just start a new channel.
In reply to Can't make laws retroactive… by nmewn
And what of Twatter & Farcebook already committed acts of shadow banning and Gawgles algo searches pointing its users to only negative articles detrimental to one side...we just gonna let that slide and start fresh?
I don't think so.
In reply to There is no reason to have… by LetThemEatRand
If a law was broken, prosecute it. If a civil action lies, sue for it. I'm not suggesting otherwise.
I'm suggesting a solution that would work for the future. Don't worry, though. Something this simple will never be adopted. The government (Trump included) will want to own it, regulate it, instead.
In reply to And what of Twatter &… by nmewn
The law you speak of is not in place. Thats the problem.
Gawgle, Farcebook and Twatter are monopolies (especially Gawgle), we already have laws in place for monopolies and we can prove beyond any shadow of a doubt that those monopolies have abused the public with their monopolistic practices.
In reply to If a law was broken,… by LetThemEatRand
I'm not arguing that and as I said, prosecute/sue away for whatever laws have been broken. Split them up, etc. But even if you split Google into 3 companies (which will take years at best), the problem will continue exactly as before unless something more is done. The same people will run the 3 new companies.
In reply to The law you speak of is not… by nmewn
Simple, kill 'em all! When are we live?
In reply to I'm not arguing that. But… by LetThemEatRand
They don't get to decide who runs these new companies, thats not how it works at all and there is still the issue of their employees & board members culpability of the existing (present) company to include Alphabet, the fines, penalties & so forth.
From a purely capitalistic viewpoint and in keeping with everyones "perception of" crony-capitalism AND the regulatory state, Gawgle could very well be the short of a lifetime.
Not that I would dare profit off of their criminal misdeeds, missteps, lack of business sense, as a capitalist...and all ;-)
In reply to I'm not arguing that. But… by LetThemEatRand
Fascinating. Type "idiot" into bing, yahoo or duckduckgo images and you see pretty much the same results in each case where the word idiot shows up in most of the resulting images as well as obvious idiot images. Yet, Google shows results for "idiot" that are mostly all images of Trump. Talk about bias -- Google is nailed once again for having a leftist political bias in nearly all their searches. Use Google search and Google news and you are being led by George Soros, Maxine Waters and Nancy Pelosi.
In reply to They don't get to decide who… by nmewn
Good discussion. FCC issues licenses for public airwaves. If FB, TW, GO censure then license is pulled, they are off the air. The Internet like airwaves is public, DOD dolllars paid for it’s development.
Watch the competitors pile in once licensed. Now they will eventually try to merge like the MSM. So they need to negate telecommunications act of 1996 and the FCC needs the balls to pull a license.
Finally content producers, search engines, and content hosting cannot be allowed to merge - see telecom act of 1996.
In reply to I'm not arguing that. But… by LetThemEatRand
The solution is simple, and the framework is already in place, plus these companies could make their own decisions about what they want to be.
Either they are common carriers like the phone companies, post office, FedEx, etc., or they are content publishers.
If common carriers, they have no right to examine you communications, let alone censure.
if content providers, they are liable for what they publish, like newspapers, magazines, TV stations, etc.
Give them a choice.
In reply to I'm not arguing that. But… by LetThemEatRand
Have you ever read the Bill of Rights? The 1st Amendment starts: Congress shall pass no law....
In reply to Such a simple solution. … by LetThemEatRand
That's why you would need legislation to extend the First Amendment to internet communication platforms. Congress would not be making a law infringing speech. Youtube is not engaging in speech by banning someone for speaking.
In reply to Have you ever read the Bill… by charwoman
politics aside -
Trump talks like a borderline moron.
Sad. 😢
I don’t buy in to the public util argument but given that people are being unpersoned by fb, google, twitter, in a coordinated fashion, the fact is a handful of Leftists are meddling in the upcoming elections - I mean thats what this is.
So break em up and/or indict them for the same thing Mueller indicted the Russki clickbait shop for - “ Conspiracy to Defraud the United States”
Speaking of which I am AMAZED at how unamazed people were at that horseshit, all about fucking with the summit indictment. To even bring that thing was Mueller announcing that we now live in a police state where its a crime to say the Establishments chosen candidate sucks.
In reply to See, it's called regulation… by nmewn
FB, Twitter, Google/YT effectively own the modern day printing press. Imagine if someone had patented the printing press and said "you can use our technology, but you can only print what we think is appropriate."
In reply to politics aside - Trump talks… by I Am Jack's Ma…
I can publish a website without the permission of any of those companies. So can you.
In reply to FB, Twitter, Google/YT… by LetThemEatRand
This is what happens when pure ideology rules the day. FB/Youtube/Google etc get a pass because "hey, I can start my own website."
The reality is that the vast majority of internet traffic goes through those entities. Ideology does not change that. You could also have used a ham radio instead of a telephone when Ma Bell was broken up.
Plus, as Alex Jones has learned, it goes beyond "creating a website." They can take away your ability to process credit cards. They can cancel your apps. They can ensure that your website is not found in a simple search. Maybe you're okay with that. Ironically, this is exactly what I've been preaching here for years. Big corporations are just as bad if not worse than government. Big corporations are not constrained by the Constitution.
In reply to I can publish a website… by Billy the Poet
They can take away your ability to process credit cards.
Seems that Jones still takes credit cards. By what method would Google or Twitter have stopped him from doing so?
They can cancel your apps. They can ensure that your website is not found in a simple search.
In other words, those companies don't own the printing press, you own a printing press, I own a printing press and Google owns a printing press but Google has much better distribution than we do. That certainly sounds less ominous than your original contention that only Google owns a printing press.
The reality is that the vast majority of internet traffic goes through those entities. Ideology does not change that
Why would ideology change that? It's a strange point to make. Surely you run your business based on supply, demand, costs and earnings just like everyone else
In reply to This is what happens when… by LetThemEatRand
There is no perfect analogy from history, because the technology is completely different than anything we had before.
How about this -- what is your beef with making the First Amendment apply to internet platforms that make money by giving people a soap box? Youtube as the most obvious example has an entire business model of saying "here is your soapbox to reach other people, now go and try to get an audience. We'll provide the soapbox and if people watch you, we'll split advertising revenue with you." How does it harm the Youtube business model to say "the First Amendment applies to you?"
In reply to They can take away your… by Billy the Poet
The First Amendment already applies to internet platforms that make money by giving people a soap box. It protects those forms of speech and press as surely as it protects any other.
In reply to There is no perfect analogy… by LetThemEatRand
The First Amendment does not apply in any way to Youtube deciding to ban someone.
In reply to The First Amendment already… by Billy the Poet
Of course it does. YouTube has a right to control what it publishes by virtue of the First Amendment.
That IS freedom of the press.
In reply to The First Amendment does not… by LetThemEatRand
Google/YouTube/FB etc are specifically exempted by Federal legislation from being a publisher/press. The internet giants proposed the legislation to protect them from being prosecuted or sued for speech of others on their platforms. The Digital Millennium Copyright Act. They are not "newspapers" or "TV" by virtue of the Act. But they want the protections afforded to newspapers where the First Amendment is concerned, don't they.
In reply to Of course it does. YouTube… by Billy the Poet
Documentation?
In reply to YouTube is specifically… by LetThemEatRand
Well (putting politics aside) Trump may not be "as articulate" and as smooth a talker as ObaMao was when he was lying his ass off & using sugar coated deception to get what he wanted BUT you pretty much always know where Trump stands.
That is to say, America First.
No TPP. No Paris Accord. Nix the Iranian "deal" (yeah, I know...boo hiss...lol). Going to tighten up people coming in & leaving. Tax cuts. Constitutional judges etc.
No he's not a "smooth talker". And yes, he does put it right-the-fuck-out-there-on-Twatter to the dismay of "practical, inside the beltway snobs". And yes the entire world can think he's a complete jackass and I don't think he really cares and neither do I ;-)
In reply to politics aside - Trump talks… by I Am Jack's Ma…
How about selling personal info without permission?
yay.
He's right. Just like the Ma Bell phone companies, when they decided to meet about how to influence an election and to coordinate with one another, they entered some very, very tenuous monopoly ground.
Trump is right on this one.
I only hope decentralized, open source social media platforms (DApps anyone?) rise up and threaten market share of centralized, corporate social media.
There has to be a free market solution.
There has to be a free market for there to be a free market solution. Anti-trust laws came into being to protect the free market.
In reply to Trump is right on this one. by Brazen Heist II
free
adjective
not under the control or in the power of another; able to act or be done as one wishes.
In reply to There has to be a free… by LetThemEatRand
Why do you believe that only the government can take away your freedom? Everyone who has ever been the victim of a violent crime knows that freedom can be taken away by a single guy with a knife.
Large multi-national corporations have immense power in this society. Ignore that at your ideological peril.
In reply to free frē/ adjective… by Billy the Poet
No corporation has ever demanded half of my earnings year after year after year nor have I been knifed to death. Based on decades of experience I understand that government steals more from me and makes more demands on me than anyone else by a long shot.
In reply to Why do you believe that only… by LetThemEatRand
So let's assume that most elected representatives of the government you despise are selected by private corporations and CEOs, and promoted on their media. Same answer?
Remember when Ron Paul ran for President and the private news networks decided that he should be marginalized? And remember when the internet giants decided to do everything possible to make sure no candidates are elected who threaten the current big government paradigm? You don't see any connection at all between the government you hate, and the private corporations you love?
In reply to No corporation has ever… by Billy the Poet
I have no idea how to answer that because it's full of inaccurate suppositions.
I could ask you why you expect your love for Nancy Pelosi and Paul Ryan to increase news coverage of the Paul family but what would be the point? If you'd care to ask a question without all the strange bagaage I'll do my best to enlighten you.
In reply to So let's assume that most… by LetThemEatRand
The solution is for the government to create a master social media platform.
bigbrotheriswatchingbook.com
if you think it's bad now (and it is), it could get a whole lot worse,
just remember that "different" doesn't mean "better"
In reply to The solution is for the… by zak718
Do iiiiitttt! Break up the FAANGS!
I'm going to add to my Nasdaq shorts!
Kinda like when Johnny Rocky Feller owned the railroads, the railroad tracks, the coal mines, the miners, the lamp production facilities, the wick makers, your outhouse, the rights to water and other precious minerals under the outhouse........
Donald: nationalize the deep state sycophants and don't look back. It is well within your constitutional powers as the chief executive officer in the nation to do so. If Theodore Roosevelt were alive today, he would throw not just one book - he would throw the entire Alexandria library at these idiots. And I don't even dare think what Andrew Jackson would do to Zuk if he were still around.
Nationalize? You want the GOVERNMENT to take over these companies?
Boy that's sounds like a really bad idea, almost sounds like communism.
When he goes after all the monopolies, breaking up the Banks, the MIC, healthcare ect. Then I'll be with him. He'll never do that. It would pop his gorgeous bubble.
As usual just like everything else it's about his frail ego.
In reply to Donald: nationalize the deep… by DEDA CVETKO
You can't live stream taking a shit on an Obama toilet and on Fuckbook and Goolag? What about fuckyoutube? Doom 2019!