Why Americans Can't Understand The Middle East

Authored by Marco Carnelos via Middle Easat Eye,
A recent editorial in the Washington Post, written by columnist David Ignatius, offers a shining example of the United States’ difficulty in understanding today’s world and, most of all, the Arab world.
Ignatius conveys a genuine concern for “The Unintended Consequences of US Disengagement in the Middle East”, quoting worried comments made by a member of the Arab elite allied with the US.
The journalist expresses uneasiness about the fact that “American power and values won’t matter the way they once did”. His position is steeped in the typical intellectual milieu of American exceptionalism, a position based on the hardwired assumption that the condition for an ideal existence and a stable world order are ensured only when American power and values are strong and shared.
Binary Thinking
The article emphasises that, at the moment, there would be “…no constituency in the US for…doing more in the Middle East”. This alleged disengagement apparently began with the Obama administration, but now is strongly attributed, and blamed on, Trump. Leaving aside the fact that, based on recent history, a significant part of Middle Eastern population would object to the “United States doing more in the Middle East”, it is what follows that is really astonishing.
Quoting the same Arab source, Ignatius affirms that US disengagement could imply that Arab nations will need to do things on their own. So far nothing wrong, except that, for Ignatius and his source, Arab nations going it alone has only one meaning: “closer relations with Russia and China”. Another depressing and frustrating example of Western binary thinking.
It could be argued that the columnist’s conclusion is neo-colonial, orientalist, or too patronising; but what appears incontrovertible is that it does not put an inch of trust in Arab will and capabilities to find their own way in managing their own foreign policy in their own region and in the rest of the world. Its inescapable geopolitical corollary seems to be that distancing yourself from the United States has only one possible implication, getting closer to Russia and/or China. There is no alternative, no middle way.
Hold fast, the beauty has yet to come.
So Absurd
The American columnist adds:
“Maybe I’m a foreign policy dinosaur. But I still want a modernizing Middle East that shares America’s value, and I regret our loss of influence – and even more, the way that decent people and ideas suffer when the umbrella of US hegemony is withdrawn and discarded…. I’ve seen new examples of bad decisions when leaders decide that Uncle Sam doesn’t matter.”
This set of statements is so absurd that it deserves to be analysed, sentence by sentence: “Maybe I’m a foreign policy dinosaur.” At least, Ignatius seems assaulted by some doubt. This is probably the most truthful sentence in his whole article.
“I still want a modernizing Middle East that shares America’s value…”. Again, in accordance with the principle of US exceptionalism, the author conveys the impression that only if it will embrace American values will the Middle East be able to modernise itself.
“…I regret our loss of influence – and even more, the way that decent people and ideas suffer when the umbrella of U.S. hegemony is withdrawn and discarded…” .
Losing influence is part of an historical cycle that has occurred to every great nation. This process could be accelerated when this influence is badly and unwisely used, as appear to be have been the case for the United States in the last 25 years.
The concept that decent people and ideas suffer when there is no American umbrella is affirmed as a scientific principle, a dogma; it is, again, a manifestation of US exceptionalism that deserves no further comment. Nonetheless, Ignatius’ candour must be recognised. He uses the concept of US hegemony; he does not even try to deploy the over-abused term, “US leadership”, that in such cases provides the much-needed politically correct cover for US imperial policymaking around the world.
“I’ve seen new examples of bad decisions when leaders decide that Uncle Sam doesn’t matter.” This is extraordinary. Its corollary seems to be that when Uncle Sam is not around only bad decisions are taken. But what is even more extraordinary is one of the examples Ignatius uses to justify his preposterous statement: the sequence of mistakes made ultimately by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MbS).
He mentions specifically the crisis MbS has triggered with Canada, following the crackdown on female activists after having formally allowed women to drive in the kingdom. The bloody misadventure in Yemen or the detention last year of many Saudi businessmen who were released only after their payment of a billionaire’s ransom, could be added to the list.
The Inconvenient Truth
The inconvenient truth is that these bad decisions by MbS were not taken because Uncle Sam does not matter, but precisely for the opposite reason. It was the unconditional support that the Saudi crown prince has felt coming from Washington that has been pushing him to act so recklessly.
US administrations, under Obama and now Trump, have been, and still are, providing logistical and intelligence support for the Saudi Air Force in Yemen, ignoring the devastating effects of its bombing campaign; Riyadh was the first foreign capital visited by Donald Trump whose administration has maintained a deafening silence during the jailing of Saudi businessmen and the crackdown on women activists.
The evidence points to such bad decisions being taken not because the Russian or Chinese presidents are being emulated as behaviour models, as Ignatius’ article seems to imply, but simply because Uncle Sam appears to matter, or matters too much.
If a sober, experienced, widely read and moderate mainstream American columnist like David Ignatius is able to misread and misinterpret in such a fundamental way events in the Middle East, what hope is left for a different US attitude in the region and in the rest of the world?
However, it is the arrogant conclusion to which Ignatius arrives that best mirrors the increasing American problem in understanding and dealing with almost anybody beyond its own border: “But guess what? Even in a world where the United States’ military and diplomatic power seems to be in retreat, there is an element of the US-led order that’s as strong as ever – our dominance of the global economy…In the still-global economy, going it alone really isn’t an option, folks.”
In other words, if you don’t agree with us, we will simply impose draconian sanctions to bring down your economy.
The American Problem
What’s wrong in Ignatius’ and, more worringly, in Washington’s approach to the world, is that it is precisely this more and more unacceptable “imperial” feature of bullying dominance that is pushing some nations to search for an alternative to the US-led order.
The problem is not just joining Russia or China in a sort of unlikely alliance, but that any attempt to go it alone appears to be intolerable. This mistaken view is not just held by Trump and some of his supporters, but shared widely among the mainstream US establishment.
It is the American propensity to apply sanctions to anybody disagreeing with its view of the world, and the willingness to use its financial leverage based on the dollar as reserve currency, which is stimulating others (including some Europeans) to reflect seriously on the cost of maintaining – on current terms – their relationship with the United States of America.
It is, ultimately, America’s stubborn refusal to accept that not all the inhabitants of this planet love to shape their life to the American model that is triggering these increasing misunderstandings and widening the current divide.
Although US and Western values are probably the best available to mankind, maybe the time has arrived for a halt in US manifest destiny aimed at transforming all the people inhabiting planet Earth into Americans. It could be discovered, for example, that if America pauses for a while in trying to impose its own way of life to the whole planet, nothing catastrophic will occur.
On the contrary, nations that are challenging or abandoning the US-led order are too quickly labelled a threat, too dismissively portrayed as a national security problem; any event is too easily framed as a conspiracy against the West and its liberal order by the usual suspects: Russia, China and Iran.
Sober discussion and objective analysis of any fact has become almost impossible. There is a clear risk if such a negative spiral is not stopped soon, a fatal miscalculation and a subsequent conflict with unpredictable consequences could follow.
The sooner the US turns away from this neo-McCarthyite mind-frame, and tempers its own sense of exceptionalism, the better, for the sake of the American people, and for the rest of humankind.
Comments
Americans understand the Middle East. Perfectly.
The Jews want to rule the world from there. They are bleeding America to do it. 911 was a false flag Zionist Jew set-up. American's were 911'd as a pretext to vulcanize the Arab nations. In short, we have a crazy psychopathic religion who really believes they are going to rule the world with their Jewish Messiah from Jerusalem. So, you are seeing the playing out of a mass psychotic cult which Judaism always was. Obviously, this Satanic 'religion' has come to the end of the line. Watch.
I think the Jews were right about the coming of their messiah, he is already here, he is fat, orange, with little hands and sounds effeminate.
In reply to Americans understand the… by SocratesSolutions
Obama is not so small hands.
In reply to I think the Jews where right… by 666D Chess
I wasn't talking about Obomber my dear chumptard, I was talking about Donald Trumpchild.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9p1ZKJHx-xI
In reply to Obama is not so small hands. by Boris Alatovkrap
You seem to have embraced your inner puerility rather passionately.
In reply to I wasn't talking about… by 666D Chess
Enjoying that orange dick chumptard?
In reply to You seem to have embraced… by bloofer
There's a good book that elaborates on this misunderstanding
"Why America Misunderstands the World" - Paul R. Pillar
In reply to Enjoying that orange dick… by 666D Chess
I get paid over $90 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 10k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless. Heres what I've been doing,
HERE►CLICK►► https://bit.ly/2wxK4LN
In reply to There's a good book that… by Brazen Heist II
You are paid to LIE, Nigerian scammer spammer.
In reply to I get paid over $90 per… by duzzsandra
⬆⬆ (above) **Biblicism/Todaysfox ** SPAMMER (above) ⬆⬆
---- duzzsandra --- --- Adolfsteinbergovitch ----
==== ardent ------ bobcatz ====
>>>> VIRUS alert -- DO NOT CLICK ON LINK!!! <<<<<
---- MoreSun (no hyphen) ---
ardent --- Cheoli --- LOOP --- bobcatz ---
Leakanthrophy /Beemasters / Africoman / Hestroy
CryptopithicusHomme
PrivetHedge / Anannuki / Jumanji1959
ALL are the ONE SINGLE **Biblicism/TodaysFox** SPAMMER
In reply to You are paid to LIE,… by Adolfsteinbergovitch
Bullshit.
Even ISIS wants to see the USA in their Chevrolet.
CHEESEBURGERS FOR ALL!
In reply to ⬆⬆ (above) **Biblicism… by More-Sun
Yea, the article writer misunderstood the entire US foreign policy.
Before Obama the US pretended to be impartial in the Middle East. Now the US has said f it and is more involved than ever. The guise of reshaping the Middle East has been abandoned, and instead is throwing their full weight behind their allies SA and Israel.
Where before Palestinians and arabs appealed to the US as a moderator, the US has openly chosen a side. Here’s an example, the right of return has been proposed by the US to be taken away from Palestinians at the same time as funding for supporting the encampments has been reduced.
The reason why the US always misunderstands the Middle East is because Americans are always being lied to. Not lying with overt lies, but lies by not telling the story so it’s confusing. Here’s a hint, whenever someone says an issue is ‘complex’ it’s not. It’s just that someone’s doing something they don’t want you looking into.
Middle East explained:
- Kurds want their own territory, US doesn’t care but wants to topple Syria, a lot of Kurds live in turkey. End result sanctions on turkey.
- Israel wants to expand, Palestinians live there so have to go, Palestinians aren’t happy. US supports Israel so gives them lots of money. The rest of the Middle East don’t care, but use it as a rallying cry and an example of US double talk. I also have a suspicion the US is trying to destabilize the EU with migrants, but I have no idea why they’d want to. Maybe they just want the Palestinians out of the encampments, but where do you think they’re going to go? If you cut their food off they’re going to end up somewhere and it’s likely the EU.
- SA has oil, so does the US. SA keeps opec going and the US oil companies benefit from it, so the US and SA are good buddies. Only problem is SA are all Islamic fundamentalists and support the wack jobs like ISIS and AL Qaeda. That gives the US a reason to keep military spending up so it turns a blind eye to it.
- Iran is a different kind of Muslim than SA, they don’t like each other. Plus US oil production is way up. Without some embargos the price of oil will drop, so the US responds by destabilizing oil producing nations or sanctions against them.
It’s all about oil, money, and US support for Israel.
In reply to ⬆⬆ (above) **Biblicism… by More-Sun
Alotovkrap
In reply to Obama is not so small hands. by Boris Alatovkrap
I'm not American and I understand the Middle East as much as there is to understand: it's one giant shithole.
In reply to Americans understand the… by SocratesSolutions
Correction, two giant hole… Shia and Sunni
In reply to I'm not American and I… by FullHedge1
Seems you understand it exactly the way the media wants you to. Congratulations, you don't understand shit.
In reply to Correction, two giant hole…… by Boris Alatovkrap
I think Americans understand the middle east and it's "religion of peace" perfectly well. In fact, I think anyone who tells you they don't doesn't even comprehend American exceptionalism and is in fact drumming up support for more crony capitalism which will obviously require a larger government to protect and maintain.
In reply to Seems you understand it… by evoila
mmm...Middle East and Africa...sort of like Minneapolis and Obama's Chicago, right?
In reply to I think Americans understand… by Last of the Mi…
Yes.
Isn't it amusing how leftist librarians think they have a secure hold on the narrative and historical fact. They would like everyone to believe that Islam was/is like an organic desert flower, that bloomed on the Arabian Peninsula and it's pollen carried to the four corners of the ancient world on the wings of butterflies (to include Spain) to be crossed with the domestic flora & fauna growing there into some sort of Islamic garden of eden.
In truth, Islam was forced on Zoroastrians, Buddhists, Hindus, animists, Christians and Jews at the tip of swords dripping with blood, wielded by illiterate nomads as "laws" were changed to accommodate these "new crusaders", to in essence, reward thieves and murderers.
This is how it came to be...but...what about muh butterflies! ;-)
In reply to Correction, two giant hole…… by Boris Alatovkrap
That's exactly why China has them under careful watch on the Mainland.
In reply to Yes. Isn't it amusing how… by nmewn
Yes. Of course they also do it to Christians who don't have a tendency to spontaneously combust in a won ton cafe...lol...but yes.
In reply to That's exactly why China has… by Handful of Dust
Not to mention all those Falun Gong practioners who must be eradicated before they destroy China with those funky exercises and meditation mind melds. Either you practice Chi Com or we neck shoot you and sell your organs.
In reply to Yes. Of course they also do… by nmewn
"leftist librarians????" You fucking dumbass.
I quote: "Isn't it amusing how leftist librarians think they have a secure hold on the narrative and historical fact. They would like everyone to believe that Islam was/is like an organic desert flower, that bloomed..."
edit away, it's too late dumbass
In reply to Yes. Isn't it amusing how… by nmewn
Well look what we have here! A four week old pup who is lost and confused...lol...now why would I ever want to edit it?
I stand behind every word of it.
Are you prepared to say leftists (in media or academe) DO NOT try to hide/deflect/defend Islam at their every opportunity?
In reply to "leftist librarians????" … by himmelhund
Of course you have never been to the Middle East, you know all about it.
You are the shithole: ignorant, illiterate, inexperienced and stupid.
In reply to I'm not American and I… by FullHedge1
We don't have to visit the Middle East - it has invaded here - everyone of the shithole: ignorant, illiterate, inexperienced and stupid demanding to be supported and revered or they'll blow us up, cut us up or mow us down.
In reply to Of course you have never… by 107cicero
It's sorta like saying "You have never read Salladins chronicler or spoken to a Muslim fruit vendor! How do you know!"
It usually gets pretty petty and trite on some of these threads...lol.
In reply to We don't have to visit the… by SummerSausage
Hey, thanks man. I was wondering where to place my comment here - and you came through - like a [goof]trooper!
Middle East a giant shithole? That's weird... I live here, and have seen some of the nicest scenery, unspoiled places, beautiful architecture and cultural treasures of anywhere in this world... an I been a LOT of places ol son. I wonder... if it's just possible that there might be TWO middle easts? One, the place what actually IS... that you have to actually come here to know... and the OTHER... aMERIkan ExCeptIonalist one - that you can make up in your exceptionally rancid "shithole" of an imagination? Whadda ya think, big guy? Hey... take as long as you need!
This author completely misunderstands the concept of "American Exceptionalism." Which is hard to fathom, given that he is presented as a "former diplomat," and therefore one who might be expected to operate with some measure of subtlety and nuance in their playbook.
Instead, what we have on display here is an ironically 'exceptionalist' interpretation of the phenomena: focusing solely on that variety of "AE" who wishes to have "American" interests and/or values imposed on other cultures, Carnelo gives the impression that he has never met one of the competing brand of AE - a figure so ubiquitous to these very pages as to be a caricature. Now in the preponderance at least in the "alternative media" channels, Mr. Neo-AE fits into the mold of what used to be known as the "self-hating jew"... he alternately seeks invisible friends of the cute cuddly kind... from a gallery of rogues, despots, and militant American haters, who he vigorously posits SHOULD have all kinds of influence in the muddled east,
and castigates those who believe that America should have influence there. In oscillating between those two schizoid extremities, he finds a bit of time to wallow in - variously - guilt[we are an evil nation]self pity[we're soo fucked] misplaced angst n aggro[America deserves what's coming to it!]and finally, the false contrition implicit in claiming - we don't have any business outside of our own borders!
Of course this is false - because it is the business of Mr AE ... in his own eyes... to tell everyone who will listen to him, a)how things really work - in countries he's never set foot in; b)why things in those same countries need to change c)how those changes need be effected, irregardless of what the people actually living there might think d)why it would be a good thing if OTHER foreign powers were able to take the place of America as regional hegemons!
It would all be harmless fun.... IF they were not so uniformly insistent that their view of the world is the only 'correct one' and that what THEY want to see happen in the muddled east is the only legitimate desire any decent person could have. In all of this they simply MIRROR their opposite numbers and ... although invisible to the gaze of Mr Carnelo it seems, collectively they represent a constituency for whom, as I put it back in 2016, in warning about how such reverse arrogance would end badly for everyone... "far worse a fate than being actually destroyed as a culture, and economic power, for these pathetic souls the ultimate bad dream is being left out of the script!"
Postscript – oh… and trooper buddy! About that “shithole” problem. I suspect you may have confused that wasteland below your rib cage for that place on the map. I’d recommend a full lower bowel enema… but it’s not gonna do a bit of good… unless you take your head outta your ass! I understand that you are NOT an Americano. Which means, if I understand you right, “American Exceptionalism” is now an infectious condition!
In reply to I'm not American and I… by FullHedge1
Funny how, whenever disease (Ebola) or war (muslim terrorists) break out they demand the Exceptional Americans' money and treasure step in and rescue them.
In reply to Hey, thanks man. I was… by BobEore
And if we don’t “help,” it’s yet another reason to hate and kill.
In reply to Funny how, whenever disease … by SummerSausage
Ya know...
at first, I couldn't figure out what you meant by "they"...
but then, I remembered who has had their hands most exceptionally deep in Americans pockets for... well as long as most anyone can remember now. And who always expects to be 'rescued' if caught with pants down.
There may be an exceptionally good reason that you didn't come right out and say - "that beacon of western democracy in the s e Med... but if so, you might wanna share it with us. I'm sure you are not someone afraid to come right out and say that Srael LLc is the "they" in question right?
In reply to Funny how, whenever disease … by SummerSausage
OK so where do you live, then? Because I have seen some of the middle east myself and have no desire to go back there. No doubt there are very pretty spots.. and a lot of dirt with camel shit on it, too. Not to mention the dead camels and sheep.. but that might have been because it was a war zone.
In reply to Hey, thanks man. I was… by BobEore
I challenge anyone to view middle eastern countries in film and pictures from the 1940s and 1950s before (((they))) arrived. British Pathe has some great films and short documentaries on the region from that time period.
In reply to Hey, thanks man. I was… by BobEore
I worked in the Persian Gulf a number of years. I've seen their "culture" up close and personal. Its far more of a shit hole than you can possibly imagine. We will never be able to transplant our values there. The Middle East has always been at war, and I wouldn't piss away one Dollar or one drop of American blood futilely trying to change that.
In reply to I'm not American and I… by FullHedge1
Agree about the shit hole part... still trying to figure out why anyone would want american "values," or what those values are.. besides greed and belief in non-existent deities
In reply to I worked in the Persian Gulf… by Snout the First
Many of the American values I treasure are long dead and forgotten. Rule of Law, limited government, and minding your own business are at the top of the list.
In reply to Agree about the shit hole… by himmelhund
Why Amerika is not understand Middle East…?
Because they are talk with strange accent, write backward, have towel wrapping around face, and are almost always in dysregulated state of emotional distress.
In reply to Americans understand the… by SocratesSolutions
As usual, Boris is win internet for day.
In reply to Why Amerika is not… by Boris Alatovkrap
They can be whatever you want but they are in THEIR COUNTRIES. What the fuck is the US doing over there? Protecting Americans? Fuck off, if they wanted to protect Americans they should bring back the troops that they have all over the world to protect the southern border.
In reply to Why Amerika is not… by Boris Alatovkrap
**Fighting** the longest war in US history.....and WHY?? Totally agree 666D....get the h@ll out of 160 countries around the world. Strategically Position 20-30 bases, and close the rest. Downsize the military, and make it "elite" again. Protect OUR country, but instead TPTB leave our borders unprotected to be overrun and create a country no one recognizes as America any longer, all the while spending and sending billions to countries we have no interest with.
'Merica needs to get out of everyone else lives and deal with their own crap!
In reply to They can be whatever you… by 666D Chess
@666, amerikans are in MENA to die like good and stupid goyim for the filthy choosenites in luciferian Israhell.
In reply to They can be whatever you… by 666D Chess
the US is over there protecting "our" oil and our israeli "allies."
In reply to They can be whatever you… by 666D Chess
This I can agree with but with the caveat that they stay in THEIR COUNTRIES. I have been all over the ME many times and spoken with many Quran believers that do take it literally even though they may not “actively” try to rid the world of infidels. None, not one, could look me in the eye and say they don’t believe in that “teaching”. Sad...
In reply to They can be whatever you… by 666D Chess
You left out 50 generations of cousin marrying. Disdaneful of work or mechanical skills. A language that most fitting for fiction and least for reason. And Islam.
In reply to Why Amerika is not… by Boris Alatovkrap
He wasn't referring to the jews.
In reply to You left out 50 generations… by Offthebeach
The ZOG owns all the MSM.
The ZOG owns most of the senate and congress.
The ZOG controls Trumpstein.
The tail wags the dog.
In reply to Americans understand the… by SocratesSolutions
...and THAT is why Americans don’t understand.
Television newspapers movies magazines, for decades, all present a skewed picture for the benefit of a small foreign entity.
In reply to The ZOG owns all the MSM,… by TheSilentMajority
There is only one thing to understand - Western economies collapse without OIL !
In reply to Americans understand the… by SocratesSolutions
Perfectly stated and 100% accurate. 11 jews disagree, however.
In reply to Americans understand the… by SocratesSolutions
I love that picture of the orange fatfuck smiling like a nice guy with the Saudis who he blamed of being behind 9/11 before the election. That picture was taken when he went to Saudi Arabia to sell them $350 billion worth of weapons so that they can slaughter Yemenites. What a great president Donack Otrumpa is.