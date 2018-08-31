China Moves Into Afghanistan As Part Of Its Global Expansion Mission

Authored by Retired Colonel Lawrence Sellin, op-ed via The Daily Caller,
For many, it was a stunning development. China will build a brigade-size military training facility in the strategic Wakhan Corridor, the land bridge between Tajikistan and Pakistan, which is located in Afghanistan’s northeast Badakhshan province and borders China.
Although Beijing denied the claim that hundreds of Chinese soldiers will be deployed to Afghanistan, a source close to the Chinese military stated, “Construction of the base has started, and China will send at least one battalion of troops, along with weapons and equipment, to be stationed there and provide training to their Afghan counterparts.”
For those who have been closely following growing Chinese influence in Afghanistan, the above report comes as no surprise.
A year earlier on August 14, 2017, Spogmai radio quoted the spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Defense (translation): “A brigade base will be built to maintain the security of Badakhshan, which will be funded by China.”
The spokesman stated that China has steadily increased its military cooperation with Afghanistan and had, at that point, already provided $73 million in military aid.
Beyond the enormous geopolitical implications of a Chinese military base inside Afghanistan, the Badakhshan installation is the final security link between Tajikistan, vital to China’s commercial interests in Afghanistan, and Pakistan, China’s “all-weather” ally in South Asia.
It was largely unreported that China financed border outposts and deployed troops to Tajikistan’s eastern Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region, which borders Afghanistan’s Badakhshan province and is part of the Wakhan Corridor.
Consolidating a Chinese presence in Badakhshan province, the Afghan Ministry of Information and Technology has discussed signing a contract with China Telecom for a fiber optic network connecting China to the Wakhan Corridor. No doubt, the intention is to couple that system to the larger network linking China with Pakistan, the Middle East and Africa.
China is already Afghanistan’s biggest investor. In 2007 it took a $3 billion, 30-year lease for the Aynak copper mine. China and Pakistan have offered to extend the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to Afghanistan. Some have concluded that the CPEC invitation is a prelude to positioning China as a mediator to end the Afghan conflict.
In the June meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Group (SCO) held in Beijing, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in order to “facilitate peace and reconstruction in Afghanistan, we need to give full play to the role of the SCO-Afghanistan Contact Group,” which includes Russia, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Afghanistan. The SCO-Afghanistan Contact Group may become a vehicle to remove the U.S. from Afghanistan.
Underlying the soft power component represented by China’s commercial Belt and Road Initiative is a hard power plan for global military expansion.
A Chinese military base in Badakhshan will be the second overseas military base joining the Djibouti naval facility inaugurated in 2017, allegedly to protect China’s interests in Africa, but conveniently located at a strategic choke point near the sea route to the Suez Canal. A similar Chinese naval facility is reportedly planned for Pakistan’s Jiwani Peninsula within reach of the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.
Control of Afghanistan will allow China to complete transportation corridors, power grids and oil and gas pipelines throughout Central and South Asia. China can then begin to exploit Afghanistan’s estimated $3 trillion in untapped mineral resources, in addition to Balochistan’s $1 trillion in gold, copper, oil, precious stones, coal, chromite and natural gas.
China cannot achieve its regional ambitions while the United States maintains a presence in Afghanistan. Both Pakistan and China know that, militarily, American policy in Afghanistan is untenable and the U.S. has few diplomatic cards to play in a negotiated settlement. With the encouragement of China, Pakistan, through its Taliban proxy, will always do just enough to prevent us from achieving our goals in Afghanistan. Clearly, China is winning in South Asia.
The United States needs to look beyond the current strategic conditions, to create leverage, where we currently don’t have any. Forget the Taliban. Once China achieves its aim of an American withdrawal, the Taliban will eventually be thrown under the bus with the help of the Taliban’s sponsor, Pakistan.
CPEC is the center of gravity and Balochistan is CPEC’s pain point.
Time to declare victory and GTFO.
How long before we start seeing collaborations between this gentleman, and everybody's favorite, the all-singing, all-dancing crap of the world, "The Retired Green Beret"?
In reply to Time to declare victory and… by shovelhead
Oh no! Fucksticks! Look the USAF/CIA/Major banks/Politicians make billions of bucks each year exporting heroin from Afghanistan through Incirlik/Turkey to the black neighborhoods of the USA.
We cannot allow this to stop - who will keep the addicts contributing their stolen dollars to the USA's most scrupulous, freedom saving entities everywhere in the world where they oppose us (whoops my bad I guess) like all of our glorious alphabet intelligence liar agencies?
In reply to How by Croesus
Good! Let them have that f'n shithole!!! We'll see how long they like to bleed lives and money.
In reply to Oh no! Fucksticks! Look the… by Meyer Bauer
I agree. Afghanistan, the shithole where empires have gone to die for 2000 years.
In reply to Time to declare victory and… by shovelhead
China is a lot closer to the Stan than we are.
Afghanistan’s most profitable import.... " Ships of Fool's"
Meanwhile, back at the ranch...John McCain's funeral is entering it's second month with no end in sight, Elon Musk is still fighting with "pedos", Wall Street is in nirvana, and Main Street is up shit's creek.
Let me see, Russia got their butts kicked in Afghanistan, the United States got its butt kicked in Afghanistan, so now it's the Chinese turn to get their asses whipped in Afghanistan? Good luck with that one China, get back to me after 10 years to let me know how that worked out for you :-)
Its to block the ISIS fighters shipped in by the USA to disrupt the BRI,not to occupy.
The Chinese are not idiots unlike the Pentagon brass.
You catch more flies with honey instead of Uncles Scams piss.
In reply to Let me see, Russia got their… by skunzie
This time it's different!
America's tenure has been on a sticky wicket, supporting only the Pakistan Military, with a few bob to a puppet Afghan Military. With Imran Khan now working with China & the Taliban, burning poppy fields, Al-CIAdu'h can't hope to see a ROI.
Another Party's OVER.
In reply to Let me see, Russia got their… by skunzie
in 2001 the chinks were finalizing negotiations w the taliban to build infrastructure projects in exchange for strip mining parts of afghanistan. the taliban agreed & started burning their opium fields...then 9/11 happened and murica had to "spread freedom"
not sure why u think the chinks are going to war vs the afghanis, they're just continue their business ventures halted by the united states
In reply to Let me see, Russia got their… by skunzie
Ssssshhhhhh...just between the two of us (let's keep this little secret of ours confidential, shall we?), it was the Soviets who got their butts kicked in Afghanistan, not Russians. Looks like you got your pots and pans mixed up a wee bit.
Russians and Soviets are two entirely different species. Russians, unmoored from silly and burdensome ideology of Marxism-Lenininsm will fight like lions for their country and for the cause they see as just and honorable. You toy around with Russians on their own land at your own risk and peril. There has never been a Hollywood-style happy-ending in fuckin' with the Russians or attacking them first. Never. N-E-V-E-R.
Pentagon brass knows this. CNN armchair Napoleons do not. At least not yet.
In reply to Let me see, Russia got their… by skunzie
Retired Colonel Lawrence Sellin released this article kinda late!
Let them have it. And the opium too!
go sell your MIC machismo elsewhere
BADistan, lol!
Afghan's sitting on $3 Trillion of minerals . . . . but wait, the US has spent around that figure protecting the poppy cultivation.
Looks like the FED can't do Simple Math, even with all them Greenspam PHd's running the Books.
This is truly great news as the USG and unelected DOD, CIA, etc. has to get the HELL OUT OF THERE.
This connects Afghanistan directly to China and they can work this out on their dimes. I assume this retired individual above is now some sort of 'agency war monger' providing content to the "media" so to speak - sort of a connected independent commentator like John Brennan just trying to help.
Stay alert for an announcement of a real whale- a giant oil strike in Balochistan. China has lots of room in the Laogai system for remedial education and reform through labor for underperforming Bipeds!
Those damn Chinese... Actually paying for what they want and making business deals.
Completely unAmerican!
We need to enslave the chinamen for the nxt 100yrs. We need to declare by fiat our 21tril debt is now their 21tril debt. (a 42tril delta) Plus a 67% licensing royalty on all future tech sales (minus 1%/year). Or we bomb beijing.
Anyways, the time to declare Taiwan our real, capitalist partner is T+69ya.
F' NIXon. F' KISSinger. Wo shi mei guo ren.
Japan in the 30s is what we see here.
But with all of the stolen and otherwise acquired US tech.
Neato.
What could go wrong?
Sounds like China just bit into a big shit sandwhich. But I also hear they love to eat shit.
China moves into Afghanistan. Fine. China moves into Afghanistan as part of its global expansion mission. Really? I mean it is next to their border and China has security issues in those regions. Up next: Mexicans cross over into US as part of global migration mission.