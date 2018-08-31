College Bans 9/11 Memorial Citing Muslims' Feelings

Authored by Molly Prince via The Daily Caller,
A private Wisconsin college banned students from exhibiting a Sept. 11 memorial fearing that it could foster an anti-Muslim environment on campus.
Ripon College ruled against a display by Young America’s Foundation (YAF) to honor the memory of those killed in the 2001 attacks and to help prevent the events from being forgotten, reported The Washington Examiner. It was part of an annual “Never Forget” project on college campuses around the nation.
The administration claimed that the memorial would create an atmosphere where “students from a Muslim background would feel singled out and/or harassed.”
“There is nothing that this poster, in particular, adds to the conversation about 9/11, or about the politics of terrorism, or about national security or responses to it that couldn’t be done easily and more constructively without it,” said Ripon’s Bias Protocol Board, according to the Examiner.
In addition to images of the Sept. 11 attacks, the exhibit also displayed subsequent radical Islamic extremist events such as Islamic State beheadings and the USS Cole bombing.
The college further claimed that Muslim terrorists only “represent a small percentage of the terrorist attacks that happen to this country” and that YAF is only showing “a very small picture of a specific religion or nationality instead of the larger viewpoint.”
YAF quickly refuted the aforementioned claim calling it false and fired back with a fact-check stating “from 1992 to 2017, Islamists were responsible for 92% of deaths caused by terrorism in the United States, and are ‘far and away the deadliest group of terrorists by ideology’.”
“This attempt by Ripon College’s ‘bias protocol board’ to sanitize the truth out of remembering the anniversary of September 11 proves the necessity of YAF’s iconic 9/11: Never Forget Project, as well as the need for bold YAF activists,” said YAF’s spokesman Spencer Brown.
“The administrators’ reliance on feelings rather than facts betrays their intention to cower from the truth rather than highlight the scourge of radical Islamist terror for what it is: evil.”
Ripon College is a private institution that was founded in 1851. It has a total undergraduate enrollment of 793, its setting is rural, and the campus size is 250 acres. It utilizes a semester-based academic calendar. Ripon College's ranking in the 2018 edition of Best Colleges is National Liberal Arts Colleges, 117. Its tuition and fees are $41,835 (2017-18).
There really is something going on with this "feelings" stuff, and I think it does go back to 9/11. I remember first hearing it about "those poor muslims feelings" in the aftermath of 9/11. Now you can insert tranny, lesbian, black, homo... any minority, in that sentence and you hear/see e on a never-ending loop everywhere.

What happened to the men in this country?
What happened to the men in this country?
Just another college confirming that they DO NOT teach CRITICAL THINKING SKILLS.
As a potential customer, I never complain when a service provider advertises their INCOMPETENCE.
This will save many potential customers money at the end of the day.
" The college further claimed that Muslim terrorists only "represent a small percentage of the terrorist attacks that happen to this country" and that YAF is only showing "a very small picture of a specific religion or nationality instead of the larger viewpoint."

What percentage of British Muslims think homosexuality should be illegal? Hint... it is not a "small percentage."
What percentage of British Muslims think homosexuality should be illegal? Hint... it is not a "small percentage."
The leftist won't be happy until the US is a full-blown socialist dictatorship.
Really weren't Muslims anyway... nothing like an effective misinformation couldn't solve...
Kinda like Evergreen State College...
9/11 was a false flag carried out by dual citizens Israel/US along with an assemblage of treasonous Americans, with CIA's Al Qaeda and Osama bin Laden as patsies. The truth is a thought crime in zio-occupied territories. The lie is mandatory institutionalized students' geo-political fare.
You’re an Islamist idiot
But “idiot” will suffice.
$41k?
”There’s a sucker born every minute.”
PT Barnum
Truer words have never been spoken.
College is anti white. Genocide is next.
Ignore history at your own peril.
https://conservativedailypost.com/new-mexico-judge-dismisses-all-charge…
How about we ban college?........
yes, and if you look at the license tags of college campus vehicles, you will see that they are all state government vehicles......
These colleges are run and funded by government......
Even private colleges depend on government student loans....
Its past time that politicians feet be held to the fire, over the taxpayer funding of marxism in schools......
Of course, good luck with that......You cant even get the dirtbags to stop government funding of abortion, or build the wall..........
Next they will ban 4th of July celebrations because ________ Fill in the blank space.
Doesn't bother me,,, I know who were the real culprits and who were the patsies.
Bye,,, Bye American pie,,, 9/11 is the day,,, America died.
That's the day the tombstone was set, it died long before that.
9-11 was an American tragedy - not Protestant, not Catholic, not Methodist, not Islam or about any other religion.
In reply to you are a moron by ShorTed
Today all our money goes down multiple dusty shitholes because of 9/11.
Except for the ones that should have been bombed in retaliation.
Not an accident. This is Islams modus operandi. It is why they build mosques over churches and temples they have conquered, they burn libraries and destroy all trace of Buddhism in afghanistan or hinduism in pakistan.
Dr. Bill Warner explains:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t_Qpy0mXg8Y
Greatest murder machine in history: http://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2014/05/the_greatest_murder_mac…
Each religion designed to behavior modify its culture to the politician/priest Elite interests (read money and control) have to claim their superiority and are encouraged to FIGHT for their Elite's financial benefits under the rubric of "values and morals." If not for the Globalist's (read Zionist/Chabbadist Jews using duped Christians and colluding Governments to create Israhell) greed, Islam could continue to be its 5th century society until its own Elites decided to change it; which they are doing today, but the West's involvement COULD HAVE BEEN only encouragement and business investment not requiring OUR military at all. However, the USG specifically has funded, structured (very incompetently) and created war(s) to deconstruct ME societies instead of leaving further modern progress to their own despots who would then have full responsibility for what they wrought. As it is, the USG dominated and staffed by Zionist interests is deconstructing OUR society using "Islam" as an excuse. No sane or respectable Western politician (an oxymoron to be sure) would EVER naively allow millions of poor, uneducated and "alien" in the true sense of the word peoples who adhere to their own religious acculturation and behaviors and are not interested in fitting into Western society OTHER THAN FOR FREE STUFF. They have been brought in to destroy the Western system and concepts of freedom so the Rothschilds and their government servants across the globe can rule the Serfs as homogenized, dumbed down robotic human animals.
After 17 years, the left wants to move on as it doesn't fit the agenda which is Class, Race and Victimhood.
I think you forgot that people are retarded. Once you grasp this idea everything makes more sense.
I tend to think that most people will do the absolute minimum they can get away with, and then they will try to figure out how to do even less. And in today's America, that means the amount of thinking most people do is damn near zero.
More divide and conquer. Hate the Muslim, Christian, Buddhist but love the more than equal Jew.
