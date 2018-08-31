College Bans 9/11 Memorial Citing Muslims' Feelings

Authored by Molly Prince via The Daily Caller,

A private Wisconsin college banned students from exhibiting a Sept. 11 memorial fearing that it could foster an anti-Muslim environment on campus.

Ripon College ruled against a display by Young America’s Foundation (YAF) to honor the memory of those killed in the 2001 attacks and to help prevent the events from being forgotten, reported The Washington Examiner. It was part of an annual “Never Forget” project on college campuses around the nation.

The administration claimed that the memorial would create an atmosphere where “students from a Muslim background would feel singled out and/or harassed.”

“There is nothing that this poster, in particular, adds to the conversation about 9/11, or about the politics of terrorism, or about national security or responses to it that couldn’t be done easily and more constructively without it,” said Ripon’s Bias Protocol Board, according to the Examiner.

In addition to images of the Sept. 11 attacks, the exhibit also displayed subsequent radical Islamic extremist events such as Islamic State beheadings and the USS Cole bombing.

The college further claimed that Muslim terrorists only “represent a small percentage of the terrorist attacks that happen to this country” and that YAF is only showing “a very small picture of a specific religion or nationality instead of the larger viewpoint.”

YAF quickly refuted the aforementioned claim calling it false and fired back with a fact-check stating “from 1992 to 2017, Islamists were responsible for 92% of deaths caused by terrorism in the United States, and are ‘far and away the deadliest group of terrorists by ideology’.”