"I Am Angry": Notley Says Alberta Leaving Climate Plan Over Pipeline Decision

Premier Rachel Notley announced last night that Alberta is pulling out of the national climate plan until the federal government “gets its act together” on the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.
In a scathing statement, Notley declared that “the time for Canadian niceties is over” and urged Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to recall Parliament for an emergency session to address what she called a crisis that threatens Canada’s sovereignty, CTV reported.
“Albertans are angry. I am angry. Alberta has done everything right and we have been let down,” Notley said.
Notley said she spoke with Trudeau following the Federal Court of Appeal’s decision Thursday to overturn the federal government’s approval of the contentious pipeline expansion. Notley said she urged the prime minister to call the emergency meeting and file an immediate appeal. In the meantime, she said Alberta won’t participate in the national climate plan “until the federal government gets its act together.”
“And let’s be clear: without Alberta, that plan isn’t worth the paper it’s written on,” she said.
The NDP premier insisted that she is still dedicated to growing the economy while protecting the environment. But she said Canada won’t be able to transition to a lower carbon economy without creating jobs that come “from getting fair value for the resources that we own.”
Without the pipeline expansion, Notley said, Canada will continue to rely on exporting its oil through the United States - a scenario she said “no other country on earth would accept.”
"Money that should be going to Canadian schools and hospitals is going to American yachts and private jets. We’re exporting jobs. We’re exporting opportunity. And we’re letting other countries control our economic destiny. We can’t stand for it," she said quoted by CTV.
If immediate steps are taken, Notley said, there is still hope that construction on the expansion can restart in early 2019. "This absolutely needs to happen," she said.
Notley didn’t level total blame on the federal government. She said the combined actions of the Harper government, the Trudeau government, the National Energy Board and the Federal Court of Appeal have led to a situation that she called “ridiculous.”
“It was broken in Ottawa, and now Ottawa needs to fix it.”
* * *
Notley’s move is a serious blow to the Liberal climate plan, which includes putting a price on carbon and new clean fuel standards.
Federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau said earlier in the day that the federal government is dedicated to move forward with the Trans Mountain project. "Our government remains committed to ensuring the project proceeds in a manner that protects the public interest," Morneau said in Toronto.
Wow, a Canadian with some common sense.
Eh? What's this all aboot?
Albertans should be running Canada!
This Notley woman is the premier of Alberta. At the start of Trudeau's term she was smiling on TV with Trudeau saying thanks to carbon taxes - they now had a "social license" to build 3 pipelines at the time. All three have been canceled/killed. She's NDP - socialist, elected as a protest, conservative vote was split and she won with 38%.
Those two conservative parties merged and will crush her next election. Only problem is the new conservative party - UCP united conservative party - does have a social progressive faction. The leader has promised a referendum to end transfer payments - which Alberta pays $20B/year to the Feds, out of a total $40B raised taxes - but he'll probably do so only if the Federal conservatives don't get elected - but that would be a very entertaining s**t show to watch. Quebec's provincial debt of $250B has a $10.2B annual payment - and they get about $9B per year from Alberta - the simple solution is to privatize hydro Quebec and pay off their debt, or sell portions of Hydro Quebec every year to make their debt payments. Pretty corrupt of Quebec to steal tax dollars like that to pay bankers, rather than fund infrastructure, health care, military.
Despite the legal set backs to the Trans Mountain pipeline - I know someone who works for one of the companies that have contracts to build it - this winter clearing crews will be working to make way for the pipeline - despite this political non-sense. If you can get on as a welder you can make $105/hour, and they work 12 hour shifts, 3 weeks on 2 weeks off, some of them stay out there for months.
Also, when Notley announced her provincial carbon tax - the next day she met with execs from major oil companies on TV - and they said they were "excited" to work with the gov on these taxes. The following year they got to work, Shell sold their $50B investment for $20B, followed by exits by many other major oil companies including Total, and Chevron, etc..
I don't get it.
If one pipes oil to somewhere else then you get an income from carbon taxes?
Who pays the tax, the person receiving the oil?
Can anybody explain this?
you give your soul to Soros.. that's all you need to know
Did you know?
Funny how socialist party leaders become pro-oil when they realize how quickly their social spending has started to bankrupt the place, and how easily oil could make up the shortfall if not horribly mismanaged.
Lefty Obama stopped the Keystone Expansion (Warren Buffet's railway was the beneficiary). That was and still is the big Alberta problem. Heavy oil must go to heavy oil refineries.
Justine says the West Coast line (now owned by Justine, seller Kinder Morgan grinning from ear-to-ear) is to get away from having to sell Alberta oil only in the USA, when the truth is the ships that load in Vancouver mainly go to California.
The Canadian Liberal Party's front manchild, Justine, has now lost all the votes in Vancouver and unless he sucks Trump's weiner today, is about to lose Ontario. "Good job Justine."
A politician speaking for the people... The elites are not going to be happy with her...
You are not supposed to ask questions. Hey, have you seen the newest Fall TV-Line up?
I was only to going add...to the good premier...honey, get used to it. I've seen Act 3. The climate of the times is to say one thing and do another.
If my understanding of how it works in Canada is correct, the producers officially pay the tax to the government, but the cost is past on to the consumer at the pump in Canada. This cost is then re-taxed when the HST (combined Federal and Provincial sales tax) are added. Most gasoline sold in Canada is not produced in the country, but comes from US refineries. Canadian crude is often shipped to the US and re-imported as gasoline.
Correct. Furthermore she instituted a PROVINCIAL carbon tax and is merely posturing against the Federal governments carbon tax as a way to rile up Albertans favor. She's not anti carbon tax, she created one in her own province. Alberta will swing back to conservative soon, and will likely swing back hard.
Notley is part of the problem.
"This Notley woman is the premier of Alberta. At the start of Trudeau's term she was smiling on TV with Trudeau saying thanks to carbon taxes - they now had a "social license" to build 3 pipelines at the time. All three have been canceled/killed. She's NDP - socialist, elected as a protest, conservative vote was split and she won with 38%."
100% on all counts. No matter what happens from here on in... even if Notley does somehow get something good done for Alberta (and by extention for all of Canada) she IS going to be crushed in the next election. Albertans have already made up their minds. They will be returning to a Conservative gov't which had run the province pretty darned well for 45 straight years prior to their rising anger at the arrogance that the Conservatives had started displaying, just assuming they "had it in the bag".
For the American readers: Albertans have hated the name Trudeau ever since Justin's father literally destroyed the province with the NEP (National Energy Program). Justin is determined to do the same and Albertans are absolutely fuming and starting to throw punches. They are pissed off BIGLY. I can't emphasize that enough.
The rest of the country is also pissed off and thoroughly embarrassed at the train wreck our country has become with Prime Minister Dressup at the helm. The biggest obstacle we face as a country is the demonic influence of George Soros and the MSM... exactly the same as in the US. It was the MSM that got Trudeau elected the first time and they'll sure as hell go to bat for him in Oct 2019 too.
Unfortunately there are still large bastions of stupidity such as the huge Toronto city which recently gave the NDP a clean sweep in the Ontario provincial election where the NDP were utterly decimated... except in the GTA (the locals name for The Greater Toronto Area), which they somehow think is the center of the universe. The other bastion of stupidity is British Columbia (NDP) who has absolutely no idea which way is 'up'. They think "manual labour" is the name of a Mexican jockey.
Bottom line... Trudeau has been such an embarrassing disaster that we feel that even the stupid Canadians will see the light and in spite of all the lies and efforts put forth by the corporate MSM, he'll likely get his ass kicked so far out into the Atlantic that they'll hear his splashdown from England.
Is this your leader?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oedaSfUU0vc
Carbon tax, the next big plan from the club of rome. Whats not the like, many people taking your hard earned money for nothing. We really can't complain, its what the Fed has been doing for 100 years and we are told we can't audit the overseas transactions by law as for the70's.
I wish you canadian's luck in taking or keeping your country. I'd come weld, but Canada has some of the strictest protectionist laws on the book against that, I could only wish my country was that bright.
In reply to d by Joe Trader
I wish you'd come too - Americans are highly welcome in Alberta - however companies go to the philipines to get cheap welders for remote towns, and the pipeline jobs are mainly about who you know. There was a 20 year old son of an executive who was welding, making $100/hour - everyone hated him, and he was eventually fired for keeping an AR-15 in his truck. I'm not against keeping yourself safe and armed in the wilderness - but he was probably breaking the law
guess she doesn't like the donald very much
btw how upset do kanucks get?
Well - Canadians did burn the White House to the ground a while back....
War of 1812 - arrogant worms, thanks for the reminder on that classic.
"In 1812 we were just sittin around
Puttin crops into the ground
we heard the soldiers coming and we didnt like that sound
so we took a boat to washington
and burned it to the ground
ooooh we fired our guns but the yankees kept-a-comin
There wasn't quite as many as there was a while ago
we fired once more and the yankees started runnin
Down the mississippi to the gulf of mexico-oo-oo-oo-oo-oo-ooo
They ran through the snow and they ran through the forest
They ran through the bushes where the beavers wouldnt go
The ran so fast they forgot to take their culture
Back to America and the gulf of mexico-oo-oo-ooo
so if you go to washington
its buildings clean and nice
bring a pack of matches
and we'll burn the white house twice"
No, moron the British burned the White House down in the 1812 War. Canada didn't become a country till 1867.
Haha, that's like saying the "British" signed the Declaration of Independence and created the US as well. Slippery slope argument.
Was it over when the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor?
Was it over when the Chinese invaded poland, or the Vikings killed the last dinosaur? NO I say!!
Another Canadian myth. Canada didn't exist in 1812. The British army burned the White House. And many "canadians" in southern Ontario were Americans that weren't going to let other Americans steal their land.
Nice myth though, when eating donuts at Timmy the Ho's.
You really shouldn't believe everything Trump tells you since this self professed "genius" wasn't even able to obtain his grades with honors when he graduated.
I never went to University, yet I'm smarter than you.
An Albertan was PM of Canada for 11 years and did nothing to solve their pipeline issues, why is it an emergency now? Stephen Harper was more interested in advancing the greater Israel project that helping his own province's economic future.
probably because her husbands company doesnt get the contract now
Hmmm.....and here I thought it was Obama that stopped the Keystone expansion. Silly me.
Hmmmm....I suppose it was Obama that approved all the Oil sands production without a way to get it to market as well.
We tried that. Four times now, and every one of them has screwed the finances up terribly, lost jobs, cut everything in sight to fund tax cuts for their buddies and on and on.
You know nothing of the NDP
Agreed. Common sense is readily fought against by the socialist NDP. Whatever the problem is, the NDP solution is to tax and spend even more than the Liberals. It's pathetic.
Tommy Douglas, Kiefer Sutherland's grandfather, wouldn't recognize today's NDP. The NDP is totally controlled by government unions.
Not at all, she is a leftist eco-nutjob that got in only cause the right splintered into 2 parties, she is trying to save her party from being completely wiped out in the next election thats all....if by some miracle she is still in power the climate bs will come back
Canadian and common sense can't be used in a single sentence to describe any Canadian politician. Just look at the recent US-Mexico trade agreement as an example of how bright Canadian politicians are. Canada opted out of the NAFTA negotiations only to allow an agreement to be negotiated without their participation. I guess this is what happens when you select Ministers for what is between their legs and not for what they have between their ears.
If Notely had half a brain, she would push for a Northern route to the Arctic Sea. If she had 3/4 of a brain she would use this position to trigger the tree huggers with the fear that an oil leak in the Arctic would cause more environmental damage than a oil leak further south. If she had a full brain, she would offer the savages along the ROW a profit sharing plan to buy them off. These savages need more money to maintain their standard of living and the price of booze, drugs and cigarettes are increasing due to the devaluating Canadian dollar.
If Notley and Justine had 1/2 a brain each (but sadly 2 half-wits don't make a whole) then they would have pushed harder to put a major pipeline expansion somewhere other than through a major city.
'Northern Route'?
Sure, build a pipeline over 700 miles of frozen tundra north, where temperatures only get to minus 10, in the summer, and ports are open, at best, for 3 months. Sounds like a terrific idea.
Don't bet on it. A female NDP premier. She has finally realized however that it will be much easier to move her feminazi agenda with some more oil money.
Time to build some FUCKING REFINERIES for crying out loud.
Instead of shipping our raw bitumen, lets start refining it and make some money and sell FUEL to the Canadian customer for a cheaper price. Skip the whole US buying our raw goods and refining it and sending it back at a large mark up.
What is so FUCKING hard to understand about that?
Jobs and money outweigh climate concerns when it comes down to it.
Here are some cleanup jobs for Albertans.
https://www.producer.com/2018/03/orphan-wells-albertas-47-billion-problem/
What are you talking about?
Perhaps some people value clean water over money?
They're not mutually exclusive you stupid virtue signaling cunt.
