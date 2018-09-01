Company Making Bulletproof Backpacks For US Students Flooded With Orders

Shopping for back-to-school items usually consists of calculators, pens, notebooks, and if your family is in the upper echelon of society — perhaps an Ipad. But with a nation in chaos and desperate to avoid another school shooting, it has become increasingly common for teachers and students, and even some parents to now demand bulletproof backpacks.
Right before our eyes, the nation is radically shifting as the pain from recent school shootings have swayed the cognitive thought process of many parents to accept militarization within education facilities.
Next thing you will know, the minivan is swapped out with an Audi Q5 Security (Audi’s first armored vehicle on a production line) and the children are all wearing kevlar infused backpacks similar to the tactical gear worn by US soldiers.
In the last 18 years, approximately 25 percent of all of the 160 mass shooting incidents took place in schools, according to the FBI. In response, school districts have taken drastic measures towards gun control on campuses, including surveillance cameras, security locks, metal detectors, bullet resistant windows, and even implementing resource officers during school hours.
After the horrific shooting of 17 kids at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February 2018, the civilian defense industry as a whole experienced an influx of sales from school districts and worried parents. The hottest item on the block is the bulletproof backpack and there are several companies that have reported booming sales.
Florida-based Guard Dog Security specializes in non-lethal personal security and self-defense products designed to protect people from small arms fire. Guard Dog President Yasir Sheikh told Fortune, “demand has definitely gone up” in recent years, and explained that sales often increase after a school or mass shooting.
Sheikh added that the company has seen increased sales from parents buying bulletproof backpacks for the 2018 school year.
Guard Dog products recently went mainstream, which it seems as the company was able to attract a significant buyer that enabled them to launch their products in major retailers including Home Depot, Office Depot, Walmart, Amazon, and even Bed Bath & Beyond.
Masada Armor, based in the northern Israeli town of Julis, has attracted hundreds of American buyers - demanding bulletproof schoolbags in the wake of the South Florida shooting.
“We designed a bullet-proof backpack at the request of our distributors in the United States after the huge trauma caused by the February shooting in Florida,” Snir Koren, CEO of Masada Armor, told AFP on Thursday.
“Since then, orders from the United States have been coming in,” Koren said in Hebrew.
“In two months we have sold hundreds and are gearing up to increase production rates to 500 units per month,” he said, adding that the basic model, which weighs around three kilograms (six pounds), protects against 9mm pistol fire and sells for USD 500. For an extra USD 200, there is an improved version that protects against high-velocity rifles such as the AR-15 and the M-16 and Kalashnikov assault rifles.
In a sign of times, Fox News held a segment on bulletproof backpacks with the La Roux song,”Bulletproof” leading the intro, which caused La Roux to protest. She told Billboard: “Using ‘Bulletproof,’ a song I wrote about relationships, for a piece like this is abhorrent. I have never, and would never approve my music to be used in this way.”
Fox Business back-to-school segment glamorizes bulletproof backpacks and clothing for kids https://t.co/6Ks670aEAn pic.twitter.com/HikywO9a7l— Media Matters (@mmfa) August 20, 2018
Media Matters accused Maria Bartiromo of glamorizing bulletproof backpacks and clothing for kids in the back-to-school segment.
Bartiromo said, “Oh my goodness. It’s incredible that this has come to this though, that we need bulletproof clothing,” and then rapidly changed the subject. “Some of these things are quite fashion-forward.”
With the 2018 school year about to begin, it seems as the hottest item on many back-to-school wish lists are bulletproof backpacks. Great job America, the militaziation of education facilities is almost complete.
Comments
Here's a SAFER, BETTER SOLUTION:
Homeschool your kids.
a) Teach your kids the art of critical thinking. Instead of teaching them "What" to think (according to current political agenda), you'll be teaching them "How" to think a skill that will serve them well their entire lives, regardless of where life leads them.
b) It limits their exposure to this garbage, false-culture, propagated by the curriculum, the teachers, and other students.
c) In addition to the state-required nonsense, you'll have the opportunity to teach them practical skills, e.g. money management, using tools, gardening, canning, sewing, etc. Most parents can only do these kinds of things on the weekends (if they do them at all).
d) The morals and values you teach at home will not be subverted by the perversions that are being taught at schools today (due to the fact that teaching-as-a-career is a magnet for Libtards).
e) No risk of getting fined for truancy (as I understand it, these days kids' parents get heavily fined, if the kid skips school, something I did pretty frequently).
g) A teacher-student ratio of 1:1 is a much more effective learning environment, allowing for custom-tailored lessons, and flexible teaching methods that you will not have in a regular school environment, due to the 'lowest-common denominator' approach to education, and curriculum it produces.
h) Because you also have a parent-child relationship and not just a teacher-student one, you have a much stronger incentive to be an effective educator. Over 20 years of dealing with 'other peoples' kids', some teachers just stop caring, especially if they're dealing with a bunch of little bastards...which isn't fair to the kids that actually are there to learn, but it happens, often.
i) Spend time with your kids. They're only young once, and by homeschooling (perhaps most-importantly), you are keeping your kids out of the government indoctrination centers) (h/t secretagentman; I thought of it, but it slipped out of my head, and then I saw your post).
There's more, but that's all I had time to write, right now.
Read thru all the comments and nobody commented on the effectiveness of Level IIIA armor.
Will stop a handgun round, but because the backface deformation from impact is substantial - it can be a bone breaker or heart stopper.
Available Kevlar panels are a much better option for when that 'Hello Kitty' backpack goes out of fav.
Will stick with my Lvl III hard plate even tho it's heavy.
Just another reason to Homeschool your Children.
Keep them out of the Public Indoctrination Centers of Learning & “Higher Learning”.....which nowadays are just Marxist Campuses.
