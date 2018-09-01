US Strategy In Syria: "Create Quagmires Until We Get What We Want"

Authored by Jason Ditz via AntiWar.com,
In 2013, top Obama Administration officials described their policy in the Syrian War as one of keeping the war going. The administration wanted a big seat at the table for a political settlement, which officials clarified meant ensuring that the war kept going so that there was never a clear victor.
The Trump Administration seems to be slipping into that same destructive set of priorities in Syria. The Washington Post this week quoted an unnamed Administration official as saying that “right now, our job is to help create quagmires [for Russia and the Syrian regime] until we get what we want.”
As ever, what the US really wants is to have a dominant position in post-war negotiations, so they can dictate the form that post-war Syria takes. This means ensuring that the Syrian government doesn’t win the war outright.
That’s not as realistic as it once was, with the Assad government, backed by Russia, having retaken virtually all of the rebel-held territory except for a far north bastion in Idlib, dominated by al-Qaeda. This means the US now has to save al-Qaeda to keep the war going, which if we’re being honest has been a recurring undercurrent in US policy in Syria for years.
It is this desire that has the US repeatedly threatening Syria and warning them not to attack Idlib. It is this desire that is sparking almost daily US threats to intervene militarily if the Idlib offensive involves chemical weapons. Most importantly, it is this desire that has Russia very much believing media reports that the rebels could “stage” a fake chemical attack just to suck the US into the war, and be fairly confident it would work.
The US is, after all, constantly talking about an imminent chemical attack despite there being no reason to think Syria is poised to launch one. At times, US officials have privately conceded that there is no sign Syria is making any moves to even ready such weapons for the offensive. Yet several times a week, the US issues statements with allegations of a chemical plot featuring prominently, setting the stage for a reaction.
The Syrian War has been nearing its endgame for months now, with Israeli officials conceding it is all but over as far as they are concerned (while vowing not to honor any post-war deals). When a war is lost and a plan has failed, however, the US government is often the last to know, and that has them determined to drag the war on as long as possible.
Why doesn't Trump just start the process to try Obama for treason? Scared, I guess.
“It does not take a genius to figure out that the United States...
has no vital interests at stake in places like Syria, Libya and Iraq.
Who is driving the process and benefiting? Israel is clearly the intended
beneficiary..." – Philip Giraldi, Former CIA officer.
It's ALL for Apartheid Israhell.
In reply to Why doesn't Trump just start… by junction
So far the US has been able to keep up this strategy and not suffer losses. After all areas except the US areas have been cleared or sooner if the US intervenes, the players will inflict US losses and then we shall see how far the US is willing to accept battlefield losses.
Create Quagmires?
On a serious note, any guesses on how many years the government will spend pissing away taxpayers dollars here?
Once again, "Privatize the profits, Socialize the losses".
"....their policy in the Syrian War as one of keeping the war going."
Prolonged war is something no one else can afford but the US/Israhell. Their wealth has been accumulated through continuous destruction of nations and seizing of their resources. The Zionist powers control the financial aspect, the US provides the muscle. No one can ever challenge this system for they seem willing to annihilate the world before they would ever relinquish power.
<< Democrat Strategy In USA: "Create Quagmires Until We Get What We Want" >>
There, fixed it for you.
If there is no real sound and fury surrounding Trump's Russia collusion or it begins to die down the democrats will create another somewhere else, always where the truth cannot be readily verified, for their own purpose. They are, for all intents an purposes, a massive cell within the US bent on it's own destruction.
>unnamed administration official
I think the conversation looked a little something like this: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LbCaptV509g
Trump is a Deep State/MIC puppet.
Yes, better than the Hillapig, but BFD.
Regarding Syria and US foreign relations he is probably as much a deep-state puppet as Obama. The $850 billion military budget which is about 3/4 of the entire US yearly budget indicates where the real power is in the US and why Ziocon warmongers like Mattis and Bolton are holding the reins and not a real Trump appointee. However, right from the beginning of his presidential campaign we have to remember that Trump was the only GOP candidate promising to increase military spending. He was the MIC's man from the beginning and from that time on the US military intelligence network likely went to work to help get him elected. Also, Trump is pure Ziocon himself when you consider how much he owes to the Rothschild-Goldman-Sachs boys and girls and then to his arch Zionist palls like Adelson and Chertoff.
For Israel to grown the Zionists are committed to filching not only Palestinian lands as they did and continue doing, but also lands right up to the Euphrates and beyond. Their policy even before 1948 has been one of conquest through money and causing constant unrest, destabilization, terrorism and war in neighboring nations.
Thats where the mainstream media comes in. Fuckin’ American flag backgrounds, stories of gassed children, and stories about the ‘threat’ to the US.
Oh, and much of the ‘alternative’ media.
Alex Jones posted some shit yesterday about Iranian sleeper cells being a huge danger - in case anyone thought Alex Jones’ purge from social media wasn’t about him shilling for Zion and the MIC while posing as a persecuted truth-teller.
I firmly believe that "Mr. Tranny Porn" is a Zioshill; years ago, I used to actually like listening to him...he had guests on, and would even have conversations with them.
Then he changed...he still had guests on, but would cut them off mid-sentence to let his listeners know how smart and well-read he (thinks he) is.
Now, I catch him accidentally sometimes...never seems to have guests on; he just rants nonstop, and does his usual "Evil Nazis" routine.
I've never been able to get through on his phone lines, to challenge him to a debate on the German Interwar/WWII-era. The man is a complete imbecile on that subject, and I would love nothing more than to highlight his stupidity for his listening audience.
America:
"Syria is building a bomb to reach jew york and are 90% complete - here is a stupid looking progress bar shaped like a circumcised jew cock"
"Syria has the capability to hit jew york within 10 minutes - are planning another holohoax"
"Assad imprisons women who refuse to have sex with him and also young boys - not like Harvey Weinstein who is innocent and not actually a degenerate, sexual deviant jew"
"Assad hates, I mean really hates jews - the boyfriend of the tranny jew told another liberal jew (who doubles up as a right-wing trump supporting jew when online)... in some jy bar that he was jailed not for being a tranny but mostly for being a jew and definitely not for being caught fiddling with children because fiddling with children is a human right jews believe should be afforded to any jew who has a propensity to fiddle with children" <- to be edited appropriately to show maximum jew victimhood whilst maintaining maximum jew innocence - ie. same editing rules applied to every historical text on the subject of ww2
"Why doesn't Trump just start the process to try Obama for treason? Scared, I guess."
Scared? Come on, it was clear from day One that Trump is ALSO a warmonger! Why do you think he hired Johnnie Bolton? Why do you think he increased the MoD's budget?
If Trump is "scared" then why does he have such a big mouth on Twitter? I'll tell you why he has such a big mouth on Twitter: it's all fake rhetoric in order to fool the stupid masses/Deplorables/rednecks who voted for him!
Trump is 100% American; fake bullshit, quick oneliners, and 'overpromise and underdeliver,' but the dumb American (and ZeroHedge) public still thinks that "this time it's different."
Spoiler alert: it's NOT different this time!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9_9b5lWkMOs
US military blocks proposed railway linking North & South Korea
All POTUSes are owned by the deep state. It's idiotic to support any when the people have no rights but only the illusion of Freedom to vote.
Jones was a plant from the outset.
It is all Zionist owned. When enough see that it is game over for Israel, which was nothing but a murderous proxy state of Rothschild.
The Jewish cult must and will be burned down to the ground. Not one American will die to opened up Israel, no longer with a wall and no longer with Palestinians enclosed in a death trap. If there is war, the Rothschilds will be the people on the front lines. Nobody else. Watch. They will all be rounded up and routed. If Rothschilds want war now, they will be the very first to die.
Its the same strategy that Russia has adopted, Nagorno-Karabakh, eastern Ukraine etc, none of these are really solvable, but they leave Russia with a toe hold in those areas and create a big red flag for any competing power to get involved.
The fact that the US is copying the same Russian tactics does speak of weakness really, they cannot achieve their objectives outright anymore.
Whether this is more useful though than an outright win is a possibility, the idea of Iran bleeding all its resources into a Syrian war must be appealing.
Yes, this is the best shill they can afford. It sucks at it's job and everybody can see through the bullshit no matter how many accounts it makes. It just doesn't fit in here and never will. If that sounds familiar, Free This, beeppoop, barking cat or whatever alternate personality you chose today is, it's because you are incapable of succeeding in life at anything you do. Your alternate accounts like Mr Hanky are banal and crass, you talk and think like a child. Just fucking leave already or kill yourself, whatever is easier.
HAHA I had Hasbara trolls attack me on my old Facebook - and yeah they are pretty shit at what they do. I had about 20 random people all call me a Nazi within 20 minutes. Fuck it was so odd and out of place that much that even all my skeptical friends came around to the Jewish question and their use of owning the fake news.
Did you just downvote him 28 times?
Maybe you could suck a dick of your Hasbara supervisor instead of posting a jooshit.
This poser is a hasbara troll.
Why constantly post about beebop, etc alias's link to biblicism site and that the link has virus's when it doesn't?
Simple, little hasBara doesn't want anyone to read about who the Joos really are.
Just ignore hasbara, who is a worse spammer then the one he always accuses..
Pro-Tip: don’t click links in ZH comments
You know he is Hasbrat/IDF because there are no viruses there and never has been. I checked out of curiosity.
I did too. The info there is accurate and informative
(((He))) is trying to deter readers from going to the site.
To paraphrase your arch-nemesis beepboop: "ITS ALL ONE BIG SICK SPAMMER! *lists 100 accounts*"
We know you're not beepboop though. You're Free This, ZH's lamest paid spammer in the last probably 5 years. You're terrible at your job and accomplish nothing despite living your sad, pathetic life exclusively on this website. Your attempts to pollute the dialogue and discussion have failed and you get downvoted to hell every time you post because we know you. We also do it to ensure that any new readers never get suckered into your sophomoric hegelian dialectic.
Again, take my advice: Kill yourself, parasite.
Fuck off, retard. Just fuck off!
I’ve decided you are a bot. A Joo-hater bot of limited sophistication,
your entire Arsenal seems to be “Fuck off, Jew,. just fuck off!” Or substitute “retard” for Jew.
so, fuck off, bot. Just fuck off!
Still using Microsucks windows eh.
Ardent and all the other screen names you use - I'm tired of your one trick spamming. Go masturbate over Israel someplace else. The Syrian disaster is about competing pipelines and to a much lesser degree control of the Jordan River so fuck off. You have mental problems.
odd.
no mention of the israeli attack on the air force base in damascus tonight.
SAA said it was not attack on base but electrical explosion at weapons depot..
Dear US military
You won’t die for your country.
You won’t even die for your government.
You will die for Israeli lebensraum.
Agreed. Except do not mix up the South African intent as 'separate development' to that of Palestinians' GENOCIDE ie Isra hell is committing genocide on the Palestinian peoples hence the Palestinians' numbers are depopulating fast whilst the Black South Africans were BENEFITTING so that their numbers exploded exponentially - one genocide, one separate development (regardless of the rights or wrongs of it).
Now, regards the above article look at WHO is swimming around in the SWAMP and incestuously COLLUDING with one another in the sewage:
"CONNECTING THE DOTS: SGT Report" (connecting the swamp dwellers):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NEneN-vk0hI
Former Senior CIA Official Michael Scheuer, SAYS the Jews are not a good thing for America!
He headed the agency’s hunt for Osama bin Laden from 1995 to 1999. I mean this guy is BREATHING FIRE!!!! A MUST READ!
Is the U.S. Ramping up its Military Presence in Syria and Preparing to Attack Iran for Israel?
Col. Lawrence Wilkerson 2018 May
One cannot ignore the hugest elephant to ever birthed into existence...
Because starting the policy of prosecuting previous presidents for illegal behaviors will *always* put the one who does it in the crosshairs next. Illegal acts comes with the job.
If Obana goes quietly into his retirement I agree. For a while there it looked like he would be actuality running a coup plot. That I could see him being arrested for. Obama was the President who seemed to do everything possible to destroy America and create a race divided communist tyranny in its place. That was unprecedented. I would support a treason conviction for him. But then I believe he is the Antichrist, or at least an earthly vessel for the Devil. I have heard that he narrowly avoided a military coup. He is the only Commander in Chief I know that had to have all the soldiers disarmed before he visited them.
Oh, how the right loves Obama. He was what you guys needed to try to regain some pretend moral highground. Seriously, if you guys didn't have the massive fuck up/wealth transfer that were his 8 years, you might have to accept that W with his ardent, unquestioning supporters on the right were the ones who kicked American decline into hyper drive. Who has the Lee Greenwood to set the tone? Obama carried on that legacy and if you can't see that Trump is putting the icing on that shit pie, you probably can't.
"right" is not a very well defined descriptor. I might be called "right" yet there are other "right" people with ideas I absolutely think are kooky. I saw Bush introduce the TARP bailout and Obama carry it through. More of the same. I insist Trump is different as he is not with the previous powers that be. If you cannot see that then I don't understand where you are getting your data points.
Both sides stiffed us. McCain gave us a good look at the cohesion among the elites. All they had to do was recite the correct respective magic words to get us, whether left or right, to agree to abandon our own best interests in favor of theirs. The left even thinks W's a nice guy now, just because he says he doesn't like Trump either.
left=right, both "sides" suck.
but so far (that we know of), twas only obama who ordered the extrajudicial assassination of us citizens.
100 years now we are not free if we ever were. And most of us don't know logic or history. What a shame. Shining Light for the world seem largely a Psyop with counter intelligence elements aimed at voters and TV Generations.
"but so far (that we know of), twas only obama who ordered the extrajudicial assassination of us citizens."
Donald Trump authorised air strike that killed eight-year-old American girl 'without sufficient intelligence'
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-navy-seals-yemen-r…
----------------------------------------------------
That was a mafia hit trying to eliminate all children and relatives.
The 9 year old girl was the grand daughter of Nasser al-Alwaki who was killed by Obama. The big manly Seals complained of being attacked by women and children. One seal died, Trump attended the Funeral. I have not heard of him even trying to apologize for the killing of children,,, course the US military does it every day but this was an American girl,,, the others don't count as far as most Americans are concerned.
Now according to our military gods they 'team' was after a computer that showed how to make bombs. lolol. And what are the odds that the last Alwaki family member just 'happened' to be at this very location.
Believe what you want but it was a mafia style hit. They knew she and her mother were there.
