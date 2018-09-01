Will Someone In Washington Play The Ace Of Spades Before November?

Authored by James George Jatras via The Strategic Culture Foundation,

With regard to American foreign and security policy, President Donald Trump presents a paradox. Aside from some harsh bluster (“fire and fury” directed towards Pyongyang in the lead-up to an unprecedented US-North Korea summit), Trump generally seems to want more peaceful ties with the rest of the world and an end to wasteful and dangerous conflicts.

On the other hand, if that is his intention, he’s been unable to make much headway with an establishment that constitutionally is totally under his authority but in practice seems to be almost entirely independent of his supervision.

For example, Trump expresses his desire the get US forces out of Afghanistan but then announces that contrary to his own preferences he’s putting more troops in. He meets in Helsinki with Russian President Vladimir Putin to achieve détente but then the State and Treasury Department immediately poison the well with more sanctions and evidence-free accusations of Russian meddling in the upcoming Congressional elections. Trump announces his willingness to meet with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani without preconditions but then is immediately overruled by über-President (a/k/a Secretary of State) Mike Pompeo.

Much of this reflects the nature of his appointments. As Lawrence Wilkerson details (“The Neoconservative Comeback”), Trump’s foreign and security policy apparatus is dominated by “the reentry into critical positions in the government of … the people who gave America the 2003 invasion of Iraq, [even] those many of them who declared ‘Never Trump’” in 2016. Indeed, it’s hard to think of a single member of his top team, or even anyone identifiable in the secondary rank, who agrees with the Trump campaign vision of an “America First” national interest-based strategy that means getting along with Russia and China, versus unending, reckless, global hegemonism.

Well fine, one might say, that’s an explanation but not an excuse. In the end, it’s his own fault. He picked these people.

That’s true. But one still wonders Why. Does he not know better? Is he so supremely confident of his own ability to make the “final decision” that he doesn’t care how his underlings might seek to stack the deck to implement their preferences, not his? Are there no alternative personnel available, given the danger of ending up like General Mike Flynn? Is he just paying off his donors?

In the end, the Why may not matter as much as the What – which is that Trump’s policies, in substance, differ little in the end from what we would have gotten from a Mitt Romney or a Hillary Clinton administration:

  • Attempts to unravel the understandings reached at Singapore between Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong-un by accusing Pyongyang of dragging their feet on denuclearization while pressing for renewed US-South Korea military drills (which Trump appears to be resisting). As Justin Raimondo of Antiwar.comobserves: “The North Koreans are no dummies: they know a regime change operation when they see one. As they watch our Deep State go after a democratically elected President whose hopes for peace complement their own, the North Koreans are waiting to see if Trump survives. I can’t say that I blame them.”

Raimondo’s reference to regime change is important. Since before he took office Trump was besieged within his own administration by a hostile phalanx of Democrats, almost all of the GOP establishment, the federal law enforcement and intelligence nomenklatura, and the media. It doesn’t help that his Attorney General, Jeff Sessions, seems to think he has nothing better to do than crank up the civil forfeiture machine and give states a hard time for playing fast and loose with federal marijuana laws, while a criminal anti-constitutional conspiracy operates under his nose at the Department of Justice and the FBI in cahoots with elements of the US and British intelligence agencies.

Certainly Trump’s enemies and false friends, both inside and outside his administration, would love nothing better than to goad and cheer him into a splendid little war that, when it inevitably proves a disaster, would be blamed not on their globalist ideology but on someone they see as a shallow, superficial, unqualified Twitter-addicted unstable personality who never should have been allowed into the Oval Office. That would certainly alienate independents and maybe chip into his supporteven among his core Deplorables.

With the approach of an election that may produce a Democratic House of Representatives that almost surely will impeach him – a distinct possibility given voter fraud and government and corporate collusion to censor alternative and social media – Trump himself maybe be tempted toplay the death card.

Ordering military actions is one of the few commands to his subordinates he can be confident will be carried out, since that is their overwhelming preference too. Plus, as we must well remember, on previous occasions when he ordered military strikes on Syria he won a brief respite from the constant pounding from his political and media antagonists, who instead praised his “leadership,” summed up in Fareed Zakaria’s moronic observation after the April 2017 strike on Syria: I think Donald Trump became President of the United States” last night.

Whether Trump decides to lay down the Ace of Spades or the self-guiding machinery of power seeking to undermine him does so on its own, we are in for a run of heightened danger between now and Election Day (November 6). While there are a number of possible flashpoints, one theater stands out: again Syria, where the impending government offensive against the last significant area still held by jihadists, al-Qaeda-occupied Idlib, sets the stage for yet another false flag chemical weapons attack.

In an unusual move, Russian officials briefed the State Department on plans for a chlorine gas strike by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, formerly al-Nusra Front, formerly just plain old al-Qaeda, with British special services “actively involved” in the “provocation,” which will “serve as another reason for the US, the UK, and France to hit Syrian government targets with air strikes.” US, British, and French forces have concentrated in the eastern Mediterranean in preparation for an attack against Syrian government forces (effectively in support of the al-Qaeda-led jihadists), and Russia has also beefed up its naval presence. Without any sense of irony, the State Department summarily dismissed Moscow’s warning as just “more false flag type reporting” – for the simple reason that it came from the Russians – and Deep State mouthpiece media like Bellingcat treat it as itself an indication that Damascus plans to use chemical weapons. As Caitlin Johnstone observes:

‘This past April the US, UK and France launched airstrikes against Damascus in retaliation for an alleged chemical attack allegedly perpetrated by the Syrian government against civilians in the city of Douma. The strike was launched with no investigation having taken place whatsoever into the nature of the civilian deaths, and subsequent investigation found no evidence implicating the Syrian government in a chemical attack. This is unsurprising, because the Syrian government had no incentive to use chemical weapons in a battle it had already won at that point and every incentive not to provoke the wrath of powerful western military forces just to suffocate some kids to death. [ . . . ]

‘Even if you dismiss the intelligence which Russia supplied to the US saying that a false flag chemical weapons attack is being prepared for in Idlib, it is self-evident that the jihadist militants would have every motive to stage one if given the opportunity.

‘Keep an eye on this one, please. Syria is a key strategic region that the western power alliance has been plotting to take control of for decades, and it is entirely possible that they will pounce on any opportunity to prevent the Syrian government and its allies from shoring up control of the nation and bringing stability to the region. Stay skeptical.’

It should also be noted that this scene is unfolding in the aftermath of an unusual peace overture to Damascus, under which the US offered to withdraw the illegal deployment of American troops on Syrian territory under three conditions. As described by Tom Luongo:

‘According to a recent report by Joaquin Flores at Fort Russ News, the U.S. offered a withdrawal plan to Bashar al-Assad of Syria with three conditions. What should be immediately obvious is that the U.S. offered the meeting and opened up the talks.

‘This is proof positive that the U.S. position in Syria is untenable and the U.S. [JGJ: or maybe just Trump?] is searching for a way out that will save a little face.

From Fort Russ:

‘First: Iran’s full withdrawal from the Syrian south.

‘Washington: withdrawal from the [al-Tanf] and eastern Euphrates against three conditions, including giving us a share of oil.

‘Second: obtaining written assurances that US companies will receive a share of the oil sector in eastern Syria. 

‘Third, to provide the Syrian side with the Americans with full data on the terrorist groups and their members, including the numbers of foreign victims of these groups and those who survived, and those who have the possibility of returning to Western countries, considering that “the terrorist threat is intercontinental, we can get hurt in the service of international security”.

‘The Syrian response to this generous offer could easily be termed as dismissive. Assad has no reason to guarantee the U.S. anything after its shameful display over the past seven years. [ . . . ]

‘Trump is surrounded by vipers and neocons (or do I repeat myself) who, despite his better instincts, fill him with nonsense which he then acts on without much reflection.

‘I still feel that Putin laid on him some very eye-opening information behind closed doors in Helsinki which is why the intelligence agencies freaked out afterwards. But, this offer to withdraw from Syria is, yet again with Trump, two steps forward and one step back. [ . . . ]

‘If Trump’s goal is peace in the region, then this operation needs to go smoothly and it will if it’s allowed to. But, that’s the problem. Once Syria’s settled it makes it easier for Trump to declare, “Mission Accomplished.”

‘If he doesn’t he’s going to have to go back to his base and tell them we need to stay to counter Iran? A country he keeps telling us is on the verge of collapse thanks to sanctions?

‘That’s not going to fly with his base who wants the empire dismantled. So, the argument for the false flag makes sense to trap Trump into having to stay, if not expand the conflict, to push Assad from office while damaging him at home on the eve of the mid-terms.

‘This is the trap that’s being laid right now because peace is not allowed to break out in the Middle East.’

As Trump considers the next card he must play in the coming weeks and days, he needs to know that most of those advising him – the vipers and neocons he has surrounded himself with – have at heart neither his interests nor America’s. If he plays the Ace of Spades and things go terribly wrong, he’s the one who will end up the Joker – or switching game metaphors, draw the card that tells the millionaire “GO TO JAIL: Go directly to Jail. Do not pass Go. Do not collect $200.”

Of course at that point, if things outside the US get really ugly, what happens to Trump’s political fortunes could be the least of everybody’s worries.

Comments

Like Trump is a little kid still sucking mommies tit and can't possibly have any brain power of his own to use....

 

I think they usual suspects have seen a side they are scared of in regards the conduct of affairs of his PRESIDENCY.

 

The term "Keep your enemy closer" is ringing in my ears in regard Trump and his conduct...

I think America needs to pull it's head out of the MSM 's rectum and think for themselves.

 

The NEWS blew it on his winning, and they clearly don't have accurate assessments about his conduct or especially his control, on that they have a heap of bullshit to feed the lumps on the couch.

 

Think of it this way, The power 'THEY' have is great, They have enough troops in office to do vast amounts.. 'They" think their power is such they can dictate what ever doctrine they want and nobody even a president can turn their power away from their goals... Well i think that is crap. Who is running things is going to have to become far clearer and you Americans will have 2 more years of education on the matter to endure before this is done.

Trump is a pro-Israeli zionist. Let's at least be honest about this.

If you are happy with Israel and jewish power then that is fine. But let's not pretend that he isn't and you aren't.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3A3vm4MazNs

And anyone who thinks that video is old (it does get to the current govt eventually) can watch this on Trump's 'donors', 15 minutes of AshkeNAZIs: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KOfQGhciWuw

Loads of more evidence for the naysayers...

 

 

On the other hand, if that is his intention, he’s been unable to make much headway with an establishment that constitutionally is totally under his authority but in practice seems to be almost entirely independent of his supervision

Maybe the dotard shouldn't spend 5 hours a day watching Fox News and 3 days a week golfing. It's amazing what you can accomplish when you show up at work.

It is clearly a military-run administration. With perception management of the masses, weather jigging, drone killings, and unlimited military power they feel they can do anything on the world stage they want for their masters. 

The elephant in the room which few want to acknowledge is the $850 billion annual budget which goes to the US military with little or no real accountability - like billions to large corporations either mostly owned and controlled by Zio interests. Within those companies which are doing R&D you have numerous people with dual citizenships. There is never a good military idea coined in the US that the Israelis do not know all about within a New York minute. Also, in the military there are numerous members of the brass in key positions with the same dual citizenships. 

Americans became free of foreign domination in a bloody revolution some 242 years ago. It lasted for about 100 years - until the Rothschild money invaded the nation buying up every prospect in sight and using agents such as JP Morgan, until their fait au complet in 1913 by establishing the Federal Reserve.

The US is now almost completely a vassal of the  Zio-Rothschild-Israel complex and for the past 100 years has been their main instrument for debt-rigging, extortion, war, and plundering. They control the media, the finances, the military, the deep state and obviously do not give a shit how Americans vote. They plan first to control the Middle East then the parts of the rest of the world they do not control. The resistance is pathetic because everyone bows and scrapes to their money.    

I think you are wrong, I do see his need to placate the lobby because of their power, but i don't think it will last as the pieces fall on the chess board. I think big surprises are in store for the coming conduct of his office... This trade shit is a real big clue.

 

But You never really know do you...

That's a lame and totally predictable excuse. Let's instead use some basic logic. IF he was any threat to them he would not be there. Instead we have stuff like this: "In gratitude to US President Donald Trump for recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Jerusalem, the nascent Sanhedrin and the Mikdash (Temple) Educational Center are minting a replica of the silver half-shekel Biblically mandated to be donated by every Jewish male to the Temple.... Rabbi Weiss said: “Trump’s political agenda can only succeed if it is focused on building the Third Temple on the place that God chose: the Temple Mount. He must not advance any two-state solution or this will lead to his downfall.”  THEY LOVE HIM. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PZ0BQALRpGA&t=25s

Yes. We have to be honest about this, and that is the one thing that prevents Trump from greatness.

Not only is that fact scary for the ordinary US citizen, it's a betrayal of why millions voted for him. We here in the US are war weary and tired of fighting other peoples wars - namely Israel.

If Trump has done one thing great, it's that he exposed the deep state. Unfortunately, he hasn't killed them.

Americas conduct towards the elected president is going to cost them dearly. The failures all along his first year timeline reek of the stench of THEM and their interference. Anyone can see the money interests fighting him, They have decided IMPEACHMENT at ANY cost is the path they support... And the cost is going to fall on the little guy. Hurt the little guy, Wreck the landscape he or she lives, and in so doing the warning will be sown... Don't fuck with us or pain will ensue.

Will someone in Washington ever be a real human being? Is the real question. Case in point: Washington likes to bead in on tobacco as causing cancer, even though there is formaldehyde in your clothing, and acrylamide, and glysophate is in your food. Most people who are highly intelligent (which are the people not reproducing while stupid people reproduce) understand Washington is as wicked as a place can be.

Don't hold your breath. He isn't powerless or a captive. The position is everything a narcassist could ever dream of and he is loving the power and attention. He wasn't joking about liking the idea of permanent president-hood. I don't think he knows everything that is going on. Considering everything he said he was the best at (hiring: fail, negotiations: Mexico deal is a huge fail, bankruptcy: he might get to shine on this one, stable genius: uh, not even close) has so far been worse than mediocre, he is pretty hands off like with the military.

I have 100 more examples to prove your point.  The FDA is a major joke, but its not funny because they allow food that kills us while trying to restrict anything natural or good for us.  Maybe they simply want us to die before we can collect our social security.  Have no clue but the FDA is worse than worthless. It is not "tobacco" necessarily that cause health problems, its all the additives most cigarettes contain...Organic tobacco is a carcigenic (sp), so still not good, but people need to get away from the marlboros and other brands that soak their tobacco in "literally" poison. But its all fine, just put people in jail for marijuana...dear lord I could write a book.

"The sky is falling, the sky is falling, Hillary in a Landslide, Hillary in a Landslide."

Loretta Lynch signed the FISA apps during Obozo and Rosenstein signed off while Sessions was in a coma. The FISA courts rubber stamped the apps a week later, per the law. Criminals all over the DOJ/FBI and Star Chamber Courts. Mueller cut off at the knees.

Trump wins November and 2020. 

The 800 lb gorilla in the room is the zionist lobby who wants assad  GONE!.  WE played that game in many places without a plan for what happens after.............  ask hillary!!

For now forget Russia, Iran, Immigration ... just focus on emptying the swamp ... appoint Special Investigator. Then pivot!

The thing that sucks about Special Prosecutors is everything is done in private and they take years and usually come up with nothing. I think it's a cop out for the frauds in congress and the AG office kicking the can.

First it was gonna be the "bombshell memo" and when that amounted to nothing it was Horowitz and now that that amounted to nothing it's Huber that will save the day.

All the good writers and diplomats who were blacklisted by the MSM now write for RT or other think tanks sponsored by Russia or China.

Greenwald is doing his own thing at The Intercept. 

The end game is the breakdown of America as head of a uni-polar NWO as we now know it. Encourage infighting and political division. Think of it as payback for 1917-22 (financing Lenin and Trotsky), 1941-45, 1991 and all the other times the Anglo-Zionist empire has tried to destroy Russia.

I hope the Russians and Syrians wack your fucking panzy ass good, Madmutt!

It's time to reign in the pirates from Amerika!

I for one HATE what my country has become and it's not Donald Trump.  He's the face of the resistance against you criminals in DC.

Hell, I'd OK with a nuclear accident there.......

The WORLD hates you motherfuckers to death!

"In the end, it’s his own fault. He picked these people."

Ahhh, no. He is told who to choose by Zionist Israel firster, Sheldon Adelson, who provided much of the funding for his campaign. It was Adelson who told Trump to dump the sensible Tillerson and appoint Pompeo. Tillerson was not pro-Israel enough for them.

The zionists who hijacked the 2016 presidency are just as bad as the ones who controlled Bush.

https://youtu.be/YW4CvC5IaFI