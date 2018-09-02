Russian Anti-Submarine Aircraft Arrive In Syria To Participate In Massive Naval Drills

On September 1, two Tu-142MK maritime reconnaissance and anti-submarine warfare (ASW) aircrafts of the Russian Naval Aviation arrived in the Hmeimim airbase in western Syria, according to SouthFront, citing Syrian pro-government activists. The two aircrafts were reportedly escorted by Su-35 warplanes.
The Tu-142MK has a combat radius of 6,500km and can fly as high as 12km. The maritime reconnaissance and ASW aircraft can be also armed with different types of torpedoes, bombs and anti-ship missiles, such as the advance Kh-35.
The two aircrafts are expected to participate in the ongoing massive drills of the Russian Navy in the Mediterranean Sea, off the coast of Syria, which will end on September 8. According to the Ministry of Defense of Russia, Russia has deployed its largest naval armada since the Syrian war amid mutual allegations of an imminent chemical attack, and includes 25 warships led by the Marshal Ustinov missile cruiser and 30 aircraft, including the strategic Tu-160 missile-carrying bombers are participating in the drills.
Currently, the following Russian military vessels are stationed in the Mediterranean near the Syrian coast according to Naval military observers:
- CG Marshal Ustinov
- DDG Severomorsk
- DDG Yaroslav Mudryy
- FFG Admiral Grigorovich
- FFG Admiral Essen
- FFL Pytlivyy
- FSG Vyshniy Volochek
- FSG Grad Sviyazhsk
- FSG Velikiy Ustyug
- LST Orsk
- LST Nikolay Fil'chenkov
- MS Turbinist
- MS Valentin Pikul
- SS Kolpino
- SS Velikiy Novgorod
Local observers believe that the drills are a response to the U.S. and its allies, which threatened to carry out a new missile strikes on positions of the Damascus government. Russia had warned that the militants in northern Syria may stage a chemical attack to serve as a pretext for the new strike.
Comments
False flag attack incoming in Idlib that will be blamed on Assad and Russia.
Here, you didn't hear it first. It is well expected.
I'd happily wish to be proven wrong, but lets at least call those fuckers out on it.
Just Nuke Tel Aviv and D.C from orbit, its the only way to we can be sure.
In reply to False flag attack incoming… by Brazen Heist II
If US attacks...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nhj8ITvp-pw
In reply to Just Nuke Tel Aviv and D.C… by FreeShitter
they say third time is a charm
~Q
just kidding. sound like something stupid he would say though!
In reply to If US attacks... https://www… by eforce
it's a hot day here in tel aviv
~Q
In reply to they say third time is a… by BigFatUglyBubble
A few weeks after Russia had its last Massive Naval Drills,
Syria got bombed by USrahell.
So Putin must know something's the offing.
I wonder who benefits from destroying Syria?
O right.
It's ALL for Apartheid Israhell.
In reply to it's a hot day here in tel… by BigFatUglyBubble
"...two Tu-142MK maritime reconnaissance and anti-submarine warfare (ASW) aircrafts..."
Only two??? There are more clouds than there are aircrafts.
In reply to >>> VIRUS ALERT - VIRUS… by beebpoop
Bend over and grab your ankles suckers, I mean patriots...
~Q
In reply to it's a hot day here in tel… by BigFatUglyBubble
"Trust the Plan-et" - Like "the Dude", Q is "into the whole brevity thing".
https://youtu.be/Be7Og9Gc_KY
In reply to it's a hot day here in tel… by BigFatUglyBubble
Just a hair more efficient then McStain's attack on the USS Forrestal!
In reply to If US attacks... https://www… by eforce
Now, now,,, Scopes says that's fake news and Scopes would never lie!
In reply to Just a hair more efficient… by attah-boy-Luther
Nukes are a FOUL and EVIL weapon as is (((THEIR))) "clean and efficient" nuclear energy.
Take the case of Julius and Ethel Rosenberg (executed in 1953). Leaking nuclear secrets to the Soviet Union was simply a form of ethnic solidarity for these people. These people have no “dual loyalty” as is often averred, they have only one loyalty to their own tribe.
Who weaponized the atom? Who gave "safe, clean", nuclear energy?
(((The GANG)))
Albert Einstein- Bombfather- German Jew
Robert Oppenheimer- Manhattan Project- Russian Jew/Soviet spy
David Bohm- Manhattan Project- Hungarian Jew
Edward Teller- Hydrogen Bomb- Polish Jew
Stanislaw Ulam- Hydrogen Bomb- Polish Jew
Enrico Fermi was married to a Jewess, Laura Capon
Radioactive sheep boost claims of secret Israeli nuke test
In reply to Just Nuke Tel Aviv and D.C… by FreeShitter
WWIII not far away.
In reply to False flag attack incoming… by Brazen Heist II
If they start WW3 over saving Al Qaeda's ass, what a way for Murica to go into the dustbin of history. Will Trump will fall for such trickery? I sure hope not.
In reply to WWIII not far away. by Truther
Already in the dustbin of history. Just Waiting for someone to put the lid on.
In reply to If they start WW3 over… by Brazen Heist II
i go to walmart when I want to feel slim
In reply to Already in the dustbin of… by Nexus789
I clicked on the click the link only because you told me not to...
Maybe I have Oppositional Defiance Disorder?
Well, at least I'm not a Zionist... so I have that to be thankful for...
In reply to (above) >>> VIRUS ALERT -… by beebpoop
made in china dustbin?
In reply to If they start WW3 over… by Brazen Heist II
This could go hot real quick. That's no drill. It's a just-in-case precaution/response by Russia and Tartus.
Is the much warned about and soon-to-be chem attack in Syria a John McStain parting shot being carried out by his al qaeda friends in the area after his death?
In reply to False flag attack incoming… by Brazen Heist II
Maybe they can locate the submarines the dumbfuck Germans sold to the israelis and give 'em the ole USS Liberty treatment.
https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/LIVE-the-israeli-submarine-scandal-…
Interesting also, is how Germany gave - for FREE - many of those Dolphin class subs:
https://defence.pk/pdf/threads/germany-gives-5th-free-n-capable-submari…
Can those Redshields make a deal or what?
In reply to Maybe they can locate the… by Chad Thunderfist
In reply to Maybe they can locate the… by Chad Thunderfist
Israel Deploys Nuclear Weapons on German Submarines - SPIEGEL ONLINE 06/03/2012
In reply to Maybe they can locate the… by Chad Thunderfist
"This business will get out of control. It will get out of control and we'll be lucky to live through it."
-Admiral Josh Painter
"The Hunt for Red October" (1990)
Indeed. If 'they' go through with another ff gas attack and Trump is ordered to respond, it may well get out of hand.
Clearly Russia is anticipating it and ready although trying to stop it by publishing the plans. If Putin does react to an American attack on Damascus it'll be balls to the wall. So far his restraint is all that's between us and WWIII.
In reply to "This business will get out… by JackHydrazine
we can ship all those fema coffins to Al Tanf.
If there's anything left to sweep into them.
In reply to Indeed. If 'they' go through… by Savvy
I won't be too worried until the Chinese show up and close off the other end of the Med. As long as it's only Russia I suspect this is just more posturing and restating of previous positions.
Upvote 10,000 on that! Russia doesn’t have any balls. It’s all posturing. The US already knows they are a bunch of pussies.
In reply to I won't be too worried until… by Mad Muppet
If they Fire One at Me I am Going to Fire One at them.
Fire One.. Aye Aye sir.
Awesome Bedford Incident reference.
One of my favorite cold war fliks.
I think Vlad has the balls to something conventional in Syria.
In reply to If they Fire One at Me I am… by Dragon HAwk
Note that per the map the Russians still consider the Golan Heights as Syrian territory.
It is,that and the Litani are what its all about for Israel.Oil would just be a bonus.
The Palestinians have it good compared to whats planned for the residents of S.Lebanon.
In reply to Note that per the map the… by Hurricane Baby
As it should be.
In reply to Note that per the map the… by Hurricane Baby
Russia can tinker with their military all they like, it's nothing but a pile of rusty old junk
H R Clinton
T-62s are ready to roll into Ukraine.
Right in time for the massive Idlib battle
Too bad he US doesn't have a man like Putin seeing 10 moves ahead on the chessboard.
It looks like Libya is in advanced rebellion that could be in reach of gaining their old oilfields back. Iraq and Turkey look to be for sure defections. While this is going on Russia has drills which look like preparation for showdown with either Saudi Arabia, US, Israelis or all of the above (if deterrent fails). This looks big and coordinated to me. Might be more we can't see yet as well.
I wonder how lucky the Sauds are feeling.
In reply to Right in time for the… by 107cicero
Hope to see the end of the House of Saud.
In reply to It looks like Libya is in… by Ms No
They may have to up the pay to all those foreign pilots they have.
Not sure the SA Air Farce wants to tangle with the SU35's.
I hear Maverick and Goose passed on the offer to fly for SA.
In reply to It looks like Libya is in… by Ms No
Americans are idiots that live in a bubble.
NOFX: “You’re wrong.”
https://youtu.be/GUZ5gGO0_Pw
Just wondering, did Russia sneak some of those fancy new weapons over on those ships?...I'm curious to see them in action!
Better watch your backside Putin!
What does any of this news mean to 99% of people? The media hasn't told them what to be concerned about. Because 99% of people are zombies. 99% of people are clones of the media. The media beat them over the head about tobacco so that they're most worried about smoking, but not about all the carcinogens in their clothes or food.
I saw this on Am Jazeera recently and I'm not buying it. Looks like if they are going to respond to something, or be forced to respond, it will be at the time of their choosing.
"A series of loud explosions from an airbase outside the Syrian capital, Damascus, was caused by an electrical fault, state media said, denying reports Israeli raids were behind the blasts.
The explosions, which occurred early on Sunday at the al-Mezzeh airbase on Damascus' western outskirts, were heard across the city and were initially thought to be the result of an Israeli attack."
That is no coincidence.