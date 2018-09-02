US Planned Nuclear Strikes To End China, Soviet Union As "Viable Societies", Declassified Docs Show

Like the famous George Santayana quote goes, "those who cannot learn from history are doomed to repeat it." And thanks to a cache of documents released by George Washington University's National Security Archive project, the American people are learning just how close their country came to sparking a devastating nuclear conflict with Russia and China back in the 1960s.
The Lyndon Johnson-era "Single Integrated Operational Plan" (or SIOP) laid out how the US military would carry out a retaliatory (or preemptive) nuclear strike with the objective of eliminating the Soviet Union and China as "viable" societies, and the USSR as a "major industrial power." The "overkill" plan intended to wipe out 95% of its top-level targets with loss of human life as the primary metric for success. No version of the SIOP has ever been fully declassified, meaning that the documents released by GWU offered the first complete picture of the US's Cold War-era nuclear-defense plans. While the US military had created the first version of the SIOP in the early 1960s, the version published by GWU is from 1964.
Here's a summary of the new information included in the documents.
The Joint Staff review of the SIOP-64 guidance includes new information on nuclear war planning:
The SIOP guidance permitted "withholds" to hold back strikes on specific countries. Recognizing the reality of Sino-Soviet tensions, it would be possible to launch nuclear strikes against the Soviet Union without attacking China or vice versa or to withhold strikes from Eastern European countries, namely Albania, Bulgaria, and Romania
Priorities for Task Alpha targets: At the top of the list of the most urgent target categories were: heavy and medium bomber bases, unprotected ICBM sites (silos did not shield Soviet ICBMs until early 1964), and IRBM/MRBM [intermediate range/medium range ballistic missile] sites.
For the top priority "Task Alpha" targets, the SIOP-64 guidance set an even higher damage expectancy of 95 percent, "a high degree of probability of damage." Thus, overkill continued to be baked into the SIOP. Yet, because nuclear planners based their assessments of damage on the blast effects of nuclear explosions, they did not take into account the further devastation caused by fire effects, especially in urban areas.
The purpose of one of the retaliatory options was to destroy the Soviet Union as a "viable" society because it targeted Soviet military forces (conventional and nuclear) plus strikes on urban-industrial targets – Task Charlie.
The 1964 plan didn't include specific casualty projections, while an earlier version of the SIOP projected that the planned strikes would have killed 71% of the residents of major Soviet urban centers and 53% of residents in Chinese population centers. Meanwhile, estimates from 1962 predicted the death of 70 million Soviet citizens during a "no-warning US strike" on military and urban-industrial targets.
But even the most comprehensive plan couldn't guarantee that the retaliation by the USSR and China wouldn't lead to an "unacceptable" level of US casualties. This fear was the primary driver of the US-Soviet arms race, as GW points out in its analysis.
The urgency given to counterforce targets and the availability of preemptive options added momentum and instability to the U.S.-Soviet strategic competition. Washington identified more Soviet nuclear installations for the target lists, which then boosted the Pentagon’s requirements for more nuclear warheads.
Turning our attention to the present day, it's tempting to dismiss these documents as relics from a bygone era. But this simply isn't true. The latest US Nuclear Posture Review, released in late February, revealed that the US is still prepared to launch nuclear strikes against China and Russia in response to both nuclear and non-nuclear provocations. The plan embraces a hawkish approach to military cooperation with both countries and anticipates myriad threats in the military expansionism currently being embraced by both China and Russia. Given this paranoid outlook, it's hardly surprising that Russia earlier this year unveiled plans for a revamped nuclear arsenal - while China's navy last year surpassed the US's fleet in size. Of course, these actions will be perceived as threats by the US...and the vicious cycle will continue until one side capitulates, or both sides plunge headlong into a full-scale nuclear conflict.
They also planned 911, okc building, Waco, and so on ..
What Bankrupted the UNITED STATES was the Federal Reserve of 1913 & subsequent National Security Act of 1947.
Here’s a tidbit of fact from Jim Marrs.
Prior to the singing of the original National Security of of 1947. The UNITED STATES was involved in only three conflicts. The Spanish American War, WWI & WWII.
Since 1947, the conflicts whether provoked or unprovoked... IE USS Liberty, Gulf of Tonkin, Vietnam since the signing of the National Security Act of 1947 have been countless.
As a result, putting generations of American People in indebted servitude.
What? Demented fucks working for the government? How is this possible?
Psychopaths rule the US government (many with dual-nationalities).
Today, it's no different; sanctions, trade wars, covert take down of their currencies (destroying their citizens' wealth, escalating inflation in their countries), covertly helping/facilitating individuals to corrupt their own nations, etc are firsts to be implemented. If those fail or are too slow coming....they will kill their own and pin the blame on others to wage/justify wars.
Just wait for the declassified docs years from now....if we are still alive.
There’s something Evil about Washington.
The hypothetical 'what if' scenario we all like best is that the 'elite' and deep state stops starting stupid wars unless they and their families are on the front lines. Preferably near the wailing wall.
The US government is the greatest threat facing humanity. If Uncle Sam were an actual person, he would be forcibly committed to an institution for the criminally insane.
That is what Generals do when not fighting war. Plan how to fight the sovereigns enemies and even friends should they become enemies. That is why we elect a reasonable, competent, sane, human to be the President and not some Satanic witch.
Now, If the Pentagon is competent, they have a plan to nuke our domestic Globalist traitors, and Deep State bitches. It's about time the President dust off that plan and push that button.
And keep it in mind that both the USSR and Red China were created by the DC Swamp dwellers.
It's just that their vile projects started spinning out of control so they figured they could destroy them as easily as they destroyed them the first time.
Stalin was a Rothschild employee in Baku, so that's how we all got stuck with him.
The Federal Parasite Reserve funded the filthy Bolsheviks for the Russian takedown, and destroyed an Empire that had stood and expanded for over a thousand years, and put millions of its inhabitants to death over 7 decades.
New York City hosted Trotsky while benefactor Jacob Schiff was cooking the books and getting him the gold for return to Russia and setting up the worst murder sprees ever known to history.
Mao was a Yalie -- oh yes he was.
Nothing good ever crawls out of that junkyard.
Yale in China -- look it up
Another low life, low class Skull and Bones guttersnipe and white trash servant.
Wall Street funded Hitler yet the Germans get all the blame for that war to this day.
Prescott Bush (hatcher of future American presidential traitors) got busted by the FBI for selling rubber to the Germans during the war.
Of course being a Bush he got off the hook, even during the days when the FBI actually did what they were supposed to do.
They goaded Japan into attacking us and gave us the false flag of Pearl Harbor, sending American servicemen to death and injury.
Then, knowing the Japanese were getting ready to surrender they panicked because that might obviate the opportunity to test out their shiny new death toy, so they hurried and made sure to vaporize not one but two fully inhabited and vibrant Japanese cities, and damning the survivors to generations of birth defects, cancer, and lots of other little Swamp fed nasties.
Because they could.
So the Swamp dwellers figured that they had everything wrapped up but as usual, their fathomless ineptitude and insatiable greed made their criminally insane plans start to fall apart, so of course they would consider taking the easy way out and commit incalculable waves of mass murder again.
Why wouldn't they?
They got away with planning and pulling off 2 world wars in broad daylight and blaming it all on one nation which in reality is simply impossible, not to mention funding revolutionary blood lettings anywhere they saw potential for another fat bankbook.
Anyone remotely connected to these depraved plans should be identified and fleeced of every penny, and that includes every generation of their wretched spawn.
It was never theirs anyway.
It's Barad Dur on the Potomac, complete with orcs and trolls to raid, pillage and murder.
If you align all the major monuments and major.gub bldgs it forms a PENTAGRAM.
"They also planned 911, okc building, Waco, and so on .. "
We disagree on about everything but on this point,,, you are correct.
Waco is what woke me up to the clueless and care less People of America.... not even a whimper when they killed all those children. Not a whimper... And the ghouls on MSM backed them. Con-gress gave them pay raises and medals.
Sick baby,,, really sick.
'Devoid of an ideology'. No...
They are all worshipers of Lucifer, carrying on the traditions of Saturn human sacrifice as practiced for thousands of years, primarily children. It's all there in the Old Testament, strange how no one wants to discuss this at Bible study. Where do those orders come from?
They do what they do with the intent of honoring their god of pure Evil. Christianity used to provide a buffer against them, but the pastors have been bought off and the Catholic Church was always along for the Satanic ride, no longer caring that it must remain behind closed doors.
Got small children in your family? You'd better protect them, because someone wants to cut 'em up into pieces for Satan.
In reply to America is an Enemy of Its… by Prehuman Insight
The final days of any empire are interesting, entertaining and horriffic. According to history we have between 8-10 years...
In reply to America is an Enemy of Its… by Prehuman Insight
IT'S A JEW WORLD AFTERALL
(((Disney)))
"War is a racket"
Gen. Smedley had it partially right.
But ultimately it is that: "Death is a racket..."
All wars are bankers wars.
So all wars are banker death-cult rackets.
Banker wars by Michael Rivero - synopsis in link https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_8XSVlDkhPQ
And They Own it all Including You by way of Toxic Currency - by Ron McDonald
All out nuclear war....isn't that big of a deal. Just think of it as...( thinking of a think tank phrase ) ...um..Coordinated Unified Nuclear Triumph . CUNT. CUNT PLAN.
( Since changed to Plan Front Hole )
Ever since realizing that nukes are fake my stress level has gone down. Some people worry about biological weapons but i keep enough kimchi and vitamin c around to kill just about any bird flu...
If you want peace be well prepared for war. Simple. True.
That was then.
They surely do not think about such things nowadays because they are more civilized................................... Phahahahahahahaha. I couldn't help myself Sorry.
I thought they told me I'd be ok if I had plastic sheeting and duct tape!
You just wash your hands a lot.
See something - Say someth......[This is the emergency broadcast system] This is not a test! Tape yourself into your basement and ensure gallons of hand sanitizer are available.
Seems like we've got work to do here at home, first.
Dems are the source of all evil
"There are 2 ways to enslave a nation. One is by the sword, the other is thru debt."
-John Adams
so what is the Fed's business model?
to get as many peeps around the world into debt & pay interest on loans printed by them out of thin air
if nations like Afghanistan, Iraq Libya & syria dont accept? bomb em into the stone age
now why would the populations of russia & china want to give the Fed a free lunch?
furthermore what happens when these war criminals cant overwhelm this russo sino alliance?
unfortunately i believe a lot of stealing is in order here the west
They'll destroy all life on the planet,,, the planet itself if they could,,, so our 'team' will win!
Mankind doesn't deserve his planet.
That's why we have many "different" kinds now:) LGBTQXZKind. They deserve it! They're special!
I wouldn't worry about the LGBTXXX. That's only a diversion. It's those in dc who are the biggest threat.
This is more proof our leaders are morons! Mankind may sport some of those traits attributed to intelligence but our short-sighted view of the future and the desire to continually inflict harm upon ourselves brings into question man's ability to reach the next level. The Peter principle is a theory built around a person being promoted until they can no longer perform effectively.
Simply put, "managers rise to the level of their incompetence." At this point, they begin to muck up the works and become part of the problem. The question here is whether mankind will be halted by the same dilemma. The article below delves into whether mankind is hitting a natural barrier to moving forward.
http://Mankinds Struggle Viewed Through The Peter Principle.html
When the wolf hears the rabbit crying the wolf comes running...but not to help. The fundamental organizing principal of all societies from time immemorial is war.
Well they got plans to kill just about everyone on the planet.
lots of US and Russian boats in the E. Med..
So many the chance of an ‘accident’ is high.
It's a message to the West to stay the fuck out of Syria while the Russians and Syrians clean out the last of the Western terrorists in NW Syria.
The big problem is then Damascus is going to turn their attention to the return of the Golan Heights, and Israel wants that oil. And if they can't keep the oil, they can't steal the water in southern Lebanon.
So, will the West risk nuclear war with Russia over Syrian oil and Lebanese water, neither of which the West needs or wants?
Stay stocked on your beverage of choice, we're about to find out!
