US Planned Nuclear Strikes To End China, Soviet Union As "Viable Societies", Declassified Docs Show

Like the famous George Santayana quote goes, "those who cannot learn from history are doomed to repeat it." And thanks to a cache of documents released by George Washington University's National Security Archive project, the American people are learning just how close their country came to sparking a devastating nuclear conflict with Russia and China back in the 1960s.
The Lyndon Johnson-era "Single Integrated Operational Plan" (or SIOP) laid out how the US military would carry out a retaliatory (or preemptive) nuclear strike with the objective of eliminating the Soviet Union and China as "viable" societies, and the USSR as a "major industrial power." The "overkill" plan intended to wipe out 95% of its top-level targets with loss of human life as the primary metric for success. No version of the SIOP has ever been fully declassified, meaning that the documents released by GWU offered the first complete picture of the US's Cold War-era nuclear-defense plans. While the US military had created the first version of the SIOP in the early 1960s, the version published by GWU is from 1964.
Here's a summary of the new information included in the documents.
The Joint Staff review of the SIOP-64 guidance includes new information on nuclear war planning:
The SIOP guidance permitted "withholds" to hold back strikes on specific countries. Recognizing the reality of Sino-Soviet tensions, it would be possible to launch nuclear strikes against the Soviet Union without attacking China or vice versa or to withhold strikes from Eastern European countries, namely Albania, Bulgaria, and Romania
Priorities for Task Alpha targets: At the top of the list of the most urgent target categories were: heavy and medium bomber bases, unprotected ICBM sites (silos did not shield Soviet ICBMs until early 1964), and IRBM/MRBM [intermediate range/medium range ballistic missile] sites.
For the top priority "Task Alpha" targets, the SIOP-64 guidance set an even higher damage expectancy of 95 percent, "a high degree of probability of damage." Thus, overkill continued to be baked into the SIOP. Yet, because nuclear planners based their assessments of damage on the blast effects of nuclear explosions, they did not take into account the further devastation caused by fire effects, especially in urban areas.
The purpose of one of the retaliatory options was to destroy the Soviet Union as a "viable" society because it targeted Soviet military forces (conventional and nuclear) plus strikes on urban-industrial targets – Task Charlie.
The 1964 plan didn't include specific casualty projections, while an earlier version of the SIOP projected that the planned strikes would have killed 71% of the residents of major Soviet urban centers and 53% of residents in Chinese population centers. Meanwhile, estimates from 1962 predicted the death of 70 million Soviet citizens during a "no-warning US strike" on military and urban-industrial targets.
But even the most comprehensive plan couldn't guarantee that the retaliation by the USSR and China wouldn't lead to an "unacceptable" level of US casualties. This fear was the primary driver of the US-Soviet arms race, as GW points out in its analysis.
The urgency given to counterforce targets and the availability of preemptive options added momentum and instability to the U.S.-Soviet strategic competition. Washington identified more Soviet nuclear installations for the target lists, which then boosted the Pentagon’s requirements for more nuclear warheads.
Turning our attention to the present day, it's tempting to dismiss these documents as relics from a bygone era. But this simply isn't true. The latest US Nuclear Posture Review, released in late February, revealed that the US is still prepared to launch nuclear strikes against China and Russia in response to both nuclear and non-nuclear provocations. The plan embraces a hawkish approach to military cooperation with both countries and anticipates myriad threats in the military expansionism currently being embraced by both China and Russia. Given this paranoid outlook, it's hardly surprising that Russia earlier this year unveiled plans for a revamped nuclear arsenal - while China's navy last year surpassed the US's fleet in size. Of course, these actions will be perceived as threats by the US...and the vicious cycle will continue until one side capitulates, or both sides plunge headlong into a full-scale nuclear conflict.
Comments
Bankers + US$ reserve = ruthless
The Fed runs the world, not the nefarious monetary policy.
END THE FED
Homo sapiens, wise man indeed.
https://olduvai.ca
In reply to USD = ruthless by nope-1004
This isn't anything new.... We all know the US government plans "what-if" situations all of the time.....
In reply to Homo sapiens, wise man… by skbull44
America is an Enemy of Its Own Future
In reply to This isn't anything new… by Stan522
They also planned 911, okc building, Waco, and so on ..
In reply to America is an Enemy of Its… by Prehuman Insight
What Bankrupted the UNITED STATES was the Federal Reserve of 1913 & subsequent National Security Act of 1947.
Here’s a tidbit of fact from Jim Marrs.
Prior to the singing of the original National Security of of 1947. The UNITED STATES was involved in only three conflicts. The Spanish American War, WWI & WWII.
Since 1947, the conflicts whether provoked or unprovoked... IE USS Liberty, Gulf of Tonkin, Vietnam since the signing of the National Security Act of 1947 have been countless.
As a result, putting generations of American People in indebted servitude.
In reply to They also planned 911, okc… by Adolfsteinbergovitch
What? Demented fucks working for the government? How is this possible?
In reply to What Bankrupted the UNITED… by Chupacabra-322
Psychopaths rule the US government (many with dual-nationalities).
Today, it's no different; sanctions, trade wars, covert take down of their currencies (destroying their citizens' wealth, escalating inflation in their countries) are firsts to be implemented. If those fail....they will kill their own and pin the blame on others to wage/justify wars.
Just wait for the declassified docs years from now....if we are still alive.
In reply to Does this mean that there… by ???ö?
There’s something Evil about Washington.
In reply to I would think today it's no… by beemasters
The hypothetical 'what if' scenario we all like best is that the 'elite' and deep state stops starting stupid wars unless they and their families are on the front lines. Preferably near the wailing wall.
In reply to There’s something Evil about… by Slippery Slope
The US government is the greatest threat facing humanity. If Uncle Sam were an actual person, he would be forcibly committed to an institution for the criminally insane.
In reply to The hypothetical 'what if'… by are we there yet
And keep it in mind that both the USSR and Red China were created by the DC Swamp dwellers.
It's just that their vile projects started spinning out of control so they figured they could destroy them as easily as they destroyed
the first time.
Stalin was a Rothschild employee in Baku, so that's how we all got stuck with him
Mao was a Yalie -- oh yes he was.
Yale in China -- look it up
Another low life, low class Skull and Bones psychopath.
In reply to The hypothetical 'what if'… by are we there yet
"They also planned 911, okc building, Waco, and so on .. "
We disagree on about everything but on this point,,, you are correct.
Waco is what woke me up to the clueless and care less People of America.... not even a whimper when they killed all those children. Not a whimper... And the ghouls on MSM backed them. Con-gress gave them pay raises and medals.
Sick baby,,, really sick.
In reply to They also planned 911, okc… by Adolfsteinbergovitch
It's because you are a pussy that you disagree with me. Grow some balls and become a real maxi nazi for God's sake. Then you won't disagree anymore and you will be welcome back in the white race, lost sheeple.
In reply to We disagree on about… by rejected
IT'S A JEW WORLD AFTERALL
In reply to This isn't anything new… by Stan522
(((Disney)))
In reply to IT'S A JEW WORLD AFTERALL by dark pools of soros
"War is a racket"
Gen. Smedley had it partially right.
But ultimately it is that: "Death is a racket..."
In reply to This isn't anything new… by Stan522
Fuck that, I'm hetero sapiens.
In reply to Homo sapiens, wise man… by skbull44
I'm hetero erectus.
In reply to Fuck that, I'm hetero… by Skateboarder
If you want peace be well prepared for war. Simple. True.
In reply to USD = ruthless by nope-1004
That was then.
They surely do not think about such things nowadays because they are more civilized................................... Phahahahahahahaha. I couldn't help myself Sorry.
In reply to USD = ruthless by nope-1004
I thought they told me I'd be ok if I had plastic sheeting and duct tape!
You just wash your hands a lot.
In reply to I thought they told me I'd… by Oldguy05
See something - Say someth......[This is the emergency broadcast system] This is not a test! Tape yourself into your basement and ensure gallons of hand sanitizer are available.
In reply to You just wash your hands a… by seryanhoj
Seems like we've got work to do here at home, first.
Dems are the source of all evil
"There are 2 ways to enslave a nation. One is by the sword, the other is thru debt."
-John Adams
so what is the Fed's business model?
to get as many peeps around the world into debt & pay interest on loans printed by them out of thin air
if nations like Afghanistan, Iraq Libya & syria dont accept? bomb em into the stone age
now why would the populations of russia & china want to give the Fed a free lunch?
furthermore what happens when these war criminals cant overwhelm this russo sino alliance?
unfortunately i believe a lot of stealing is in order here the west
They'll destroy all life on the planet,,, the planet itself if they could,,, so our 'team' will win!
Mankind doesn't deserve his planet.
That's why we have many "different" kinds now:) LGBTQXZKind. They deserve it! They're special!
In reply to Mankind doesn't deserve his… by seryanhoj
I wouldn't worry about the LGBTXXX. That's only a diversion. It's those in dc who are the biggest threat.
In reply to That's why we have many … by Oldguy05
This is more proof our leaders are morons! Mankind may sport some of those traits attributed to intelligence but our short-sighted view of the future and the desire to continually inflict harm upon ourselves brings into question man's ability to reach the next level. The Peter principle is a theory built around a person being promoted until they can no longer perform effectively.
Simply put, "managers rise to the level of their incompetence." At this point, they begin to muck up the works and become part of the problem. The question here is whether mankind will be halted by the same dilemma. The article below delves into whether mankind is hitting a natural barrier to moving forward.
http://Mankinds Struggle Viewed Through The Peter Principle.html
When the wolf hears the rabbit crying the wolf comes running...but not to help. The fundamental organizing principal of all societies from time immemorial is war.
Well they got plans to kill just about everyone on the planet.
lots of US and Russian boats in the E. Med..
So many the chance of an ‘accident’ is high.
Er.. There was no attack.
Reason won. Because the risks of losses outweighed the benefits of the attack.
The Russians, believe in losing the least. They do not believe in win:win. They are happy to lose, if their enemy loses more.
Well this should go a long way to helping relations
'World Wars for Dummies'
along tyme ago in the mid`19th century [a great] geopolitical seismic shift burst forward of opportunity... not seen since the dark ages.... https://archives.org/details/in.ernet.dli.2015.275519
Good thing McStain wasn't in charge back then...
A little nuclear "reality..."
Do you think they had one planned for us, you fucking moron?