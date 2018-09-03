Doug Casey On China's Exploitation Of Africa

A lot of folks are asking themselves this question, and for good reason.
You see, China’s pulling resources out of the ground in Africa at an alarming rate. Not only that, Chinese people are pouring into the continent by the boatload.
That said, it’s not all “bad news.” China’s also started construction companies across Africa, created jobs, and built schools and hospitals.
In short, the question I posed above is trickier than it may seem. So I got Doug Casey to tell me what he thinks.
Keep in mind, this interview is controversial. Please don’t read ahead if you’re easily offended.
Justin: Is China exploiting Africa?
Doug: Of course “exploit” is a loaded word; it implies one-sided, unbalanced dealings, and unfair business—although the word “fair” also has lots of baggage, and politically charged meanings.
But, yes, they’re definitely exploiting Africa. We’re seeing a veritable re-colonization of Africa. Every time I visit Africa I see more and more Chinese. It doesn’t matter which country; they’re everywhere.
It’s important to remember that Africa doesn’t produce anything besides raw materials. There’s close to zero manufacturing, like 1% of the world’s total, in sub-Saharan Africa. And almost all of that is in South Africa. The little there is, is only produced with the help foreigners—Europeans, but increasingly the Chinese.
The Chinese basically see Africans as no more than a cheap labor source. That’s at best. Other than that, they’re viewed as a complete nuisance. Basically an obstacle, a cost, standing in the way of efficient use of the continent itself.
What do the Chinese people think of Africans? They don’t hold them in high regard. Of course, you’ve got to remember that China has viewed itself as the center of the world since Day One. They see all non-Han peoples as barbarians, as inferiors. That was absolutely true when the British sent an ambassador, Macartney, to open relations at the very end of the 18th C. He was treated with borderline contempt—pretty much the way Europeans and Americans have treated primitive peoples since the days of Columbus. It’s actually the normal human attitude, when an advanced culture encounters a backward culture. The Chinese see their culture as superior to even that of the West, and believe—probably correctly—that they’ll soon be economically and technologically superior as well.
Africa doesn’t even enter the equation. The continent has no civilization, no economy, no technology, no military power. The famed Zimbabwe ruins are just some semi-finished rocks piled on one another—and they’re considered iconic. The Chinese see the place the way the Spanish saw Mexico and Peru in the 16th C. Of course they won’t say that in public. In fact it’s very non-PC for anyone to make that observation…
Nonetheless, Africa is going to be the epicenter of what’s happening in the world for years to come. It’s gone from being just an empty space on the map in the 19th C, to a bunch of backwater colonies in the 20th C, to a bunch of failed states that people are only vaguely aware of today. Soon, however, it will be frontpage news. And this is both because Chinese are moving to Africa in record numbers and Africans are leaving as fast as they can.
Many Africans are now trying to make their way to Europe. Every year scores of thousands of them—all young men by the way—cross the Mediterranean on rafts. When they arrive in Europe, they somehow survive by selling bobbles on the street, dealing dope, or stealing. And figuring out how to game the welfare system. Now, I realize this doesn’t sound very promising. But that’s the way things are headed. It’s a growing trend.
Justin: In previous conversations, you’ve mentioned how Africa will be responsible for most of the population growth going forward. Will this happen because so many Chinese are pouring into Africa?
Doug: Well, it’s hard to be certain what’s actually on Mr. Xi’s mind, but I read something a few years ago about how China wanted to move 200 or 300 million of its citizens to Africa. Most people aren’t aware of this. It hasn’t been widely promoted, but this is another trend.
Rich Chinese are smart to diversify to developed Western countries. Poor Chinese go to backward countries, to try to become wealthy. Africa is the prime recipient.
One reason is because China is lending scores of billions to backward countries, mostly for infrastructure development. But the roads, ports, railroads, and what-have-you are built almost exclusively by Chinese companies with Chinese labor, who stay there. The infrastructure is there to enable the export of raw materials, mainly back to China. But the debt has to be repaid. It’s a great deal for China.
It will be interesting to see what happens when a couple hundred million Chinese are living with a radically expanding native African population.
Few people realize this. I ask knowledgeable people what they think the biggest cities in the world will be at the turn of the next century. And they all guess cities in China or India.
But that’s not true. Eighty years from now, Lagos, Nigeria will be the largest city in the world. It’s on track to have a population of more than 90 million. The world’s second biggest city will be Kinshasa in the Congo with about 80 million people. Dar es Salaam of Tanzania will be the world’s third biggest city with a population of roughly 75 million people.
Lagos is no surprise. The city already has some 20 million people. But I was shocked when I heard about Kinshasa and Dar es Salaam, having been to both places.
When I was in Dar in 1982, it was just a big town with maybe one million people. But it was stuck in the past. I mean in the harbor there were tramp steamers dating from the ’40s. It was like stepping back into a time warp. But, even though Tanzania was a police state back then, Dar was both peaceful and exotic. Now it’s sprawling, filthy, unpleasant, and chaotic. I can’t imagine what it will be like if the population projections are correct.
My point is that these are backward places. They don’t produce anything, especially the Congo and Tanzania. I don’t have a clue how people will even survive.
I don’t see how these cities will support tens of millions of people. Where is the food going to come from? What about everything else that people need to survive? Nobody—including the Chinese—are going to build the infrastructure that will be needed. It’s not going to be there because nobody is investing in Africa except the Chinese. In fact you can’t really “invest” in these places, because there’s no rule of law.
Justin: And what happens if these economies can’t support all these people?
Doug: I honestly think Africa could implode. I mean where is the economic growth going to come from that will be needed to support all these people? It’s turning into the world of Soylent Green in the cities. And in the boondocks, people just sit around on their haunches and beat on earth. Or at least the women do. Men just sit around and palaver all day.
Africans don’t have the Protestant work ethic of Europeans. They don’t have the Confucian work ethic of China.
The average African can’t even save money, for starters. Every one of the currencies in Africa is essentially worthless. Even if you have money to save, where are you going to park it? Africa’s banking system is almost nonexistent. The banks are unstable, and the governments are basically kleptocracies.
Where will Africa get the capital necessary to support economic growth?
Of course, pockets of Africa will experience explosive growth in the coming years. But there’s not a prayer there’s ever going to be a place like the mythical nation of Wakanda in the movie Black Panther. For a lot of reasons. For one, Africans haven’t learned anything from the past.
Just look at what Zimbabwe recently went through. It forcibly evicted 250,000 Europeans, and stole almost all their property. There are only about 5,000 Europeans left there now. I was last there a couple of years ago. The place now produces nothing but people and political agitation. It used to be the breadbasket of Africa. Now it’s going back to bush.
You’d think South Africans would say, “Geez, that country’s economy was totally destroyed by politics and envy. That wasn’t a good idea; we ought to act more intelligently.”
But they’re doing the opposite. They’ve announced a plan to confiscate, without compensation, all the white-owned land. They started with two game farms a few weeks ago. Everything will be distributed to cronies of the President and his ministers. Then, having evicted the two white tribes—the Afrikaners and the British—the remaining nine black tribes will start fighting over everything.
Why is this? Is it because South African blacks are that stupid? I thought about it, and the answer is “no.” They actually view what happened in Zimbabwe as a success.
Justin: Why do you think that is?
Doug: The blacks went from owning, say, 10% of the country’s wealth to now owning, say, 99%. That looked pretty good. The fact the absolute amount of wealth fell by perhaps 75% is irrelevant to them.
It’s a different way of looking at things. No black in South Africa thinks Zimbabwe made a mistake. They consider getting rid of the white people a triumph.
This is obviously racist. But Africa is probably the most racist place on the planet. Most people in Europe and the US either don’t know this or, if they do, they’d never admit it.
Frankly, it amazes me that so many Americans have programmed themselves to feel “white guilt.” Anyone who’s traveled knows that Europe and the US are the least racist societies on the planet.
But all the races are “racist,” to be candid. It’s genetically programmed into humans to fear alien groups. It’s a result of the competition for scarce resources, over millions of years of evolution. Racism may be unsavory, but it’s entirely natural. The only solution is to view people as individuals, first and foremost. Looking for political solutions against racism only makes things worse, not better.
Justin: How could what’s happening in South Africa impact the rest of Africa?
Doug: Well, South Africa has always been the workshop of the continent. Basically, anything industrial that’s ever happened in Africa has come out of South Africa.
But the future looks grim. There are only four million whites left in South Africa. And the smart ones are going to make the chicken run and get out. It’s “unfair,” of course, because the Afrikaners were there only slightly after the Bantus, who came down from the north as the Europeans arrived by boat. The big losers are actually the original inhabitants, the Hottentots (now called the Khoisan).
When the Europeans do leave, they’ll take their education, work ethic, and culture with them. After the two white tribes leave, the nine major black tribes will fight over the spoils. The best case possibility is that South Africa—or Azania, as some politicized blacks like to call it—will break up into several new entities.
They’re already confiscating white farms in South Africa. And what will happen with those farms? They’ll be destroyed and go back to the bush just like they did in Zimbabwe. Modern farming is a very high-tech, management-intensive business.
So, I’m very pessimistic about the future in Africa.
Justin: The Chinese obviously have a lot of skin in the game in Africa. Don’t they have an incentive to erect infrastructure that will support their interests? Or should the African people be making these investments?
Doug: The investment should come from Africans. But that’s unlikely for reasons I’ve already mentioned.
It’s funny. Last month, Robert Friedland gave a speech at the Sprott Natural Resource Symposium in Vancouver. He was talking about his projects in Africa. He spoke of how wonderful their mineral deposits are. And he’s quite correct.
Africa has some of the best mineral deposits in the world in terms of both size and grade quality.
But he mentioned where his investments are located—South Africa and Congo—only once during his entire one-hour speech. And that was quickly and sotto voce, because everyone knows that these governments really only know how to do one thing: steal. In Congo it’s likely to be more overt. In South Africa, they’re passing a law which mandates blacks must own 30% of the mining company’s shares, plus get a 1% royalty, plus be in the majority of management. And a lot more. I may be slightly off in the numbers, working from memory—but it’s going to destroy mining. These people are actually insane.
On the kind of bright side, since the Chinese have significant investments in Africa, they’re not going to let the African governments confiscate their assets and run them into the ground.
If bribing political leaders proves ineffective, it’s possible that they’ll put soldiers’ boots on the ground. They could send in the Red Army to defend their assets. Or send in assassins to take out individual African politicians.
Justin: What are the chances of that happening?
Doug: There’s a good chance that happens.
The people who run these African governments are not going to change their stripes or their culture.
The methodology in Africa has been the same for years. Get into the government. Steal as much as you can. Then go to Europe to live like a billionaire.
These are tribal societies. When one tribe takes over the government, all the other tribes look for ways to overthrow that tribe. If they succeed, they get their chance to loot the cornucopia.
Justin: It’s clear that you’re pessimistic on Africa. But you’ve also said the young people should move to Africa if they want to make a bunch of money.
Do you still think that’s a good idea?
Doug: Absolutely. I know what I’ve been saying may sound contradictory.
After all, if Africa is likely to go into economic, political, and sociological collapse in the decades to come, how can there be opportunity?
There’s plenty of opportunity, however, because the playing field is very uneven in Africa. And that’s exactly what you want.
You don’t want a level playing field; you want one tilted in your direction. If a young American or European stays in their own country, he’s just like 100 million other people. He’s got no marginal advantage.
If you go to Africa, it’s a different story. You’ve got a ton of marginal advantages. You are likely the only person that has a certain background, set of skills, education, capital, and connections. You’re automatically very unusual. That makes it much easier to make things happen.
You can be sitting down with the president, or the richest guys in the country, in a couple weeks after you arrive on the scene.
I think that it’s an excellent place to go for an individual from Europe or America that wants to get wealthy. And have an exotic adventure as a bonus.
Justin: Thanks for taking the time to speak with me today, Doug.
Doug: No problem.
Comments
Land Confiscation 2.0 will be interesting.
In reply to a by eforce
The Chinese are also creating colonies in Central America, South America, Vancouver, and California.
In reply to by wadolt
It's important to know that US doesn't produce anything but paper money, and tons of morons.
In reply to The Chinese are also… by Stuck on Zero
Viewing people as individuals first and foremost is a great way to go extinct. That's how the story of modern South Africa began: with a looney belief that people are all individuals without group interests historically expressed in strife. Then they say the cure is more of the poison.
"Racism" is a scare word for an instinct that keeps people alive. Viewing people as individuals is unilateral disarmament of this instinct in the hopes that other groups will suddenly also choose to give up their advantageous instinct.
In reply to It's important to know that… by Liquid_Silver
The Chinks are well aware that blacks aren't the sharpest tools in the toolbox. Gotta give China a WHOLE LOT of credit for not allowing black immigrants to live in China.
"You racist" ... translation: "You won the argument, but all we have is this word to throw at you in hopes that it will shame you and shut you up"
In reply to But all the races are … by Dindu Nuffins
They don't allow any immigrants. They're an ethnostate.
An ethnostate that's 91% Han with policies in Xinjiang and Tibet making that even percentage even larger. Good for them. Now if only we could get rid of the Jewish media in the western world, we could achieve the same.
In reply to . by Stu Elsample
Too much 'White Guilt' preaching going on for way too long to achieve that.
In reply to They don't allow any… by Dindu Nuffins
Why isn't the Europe putting pressure on China to take the fucking African migrants then??? Can't wait to see how diversity goes over in China.
In reply to Too much 'White Guilt' for… by Stu Elsample
China has pretty much told the globalists "fuck your NWO and your 'diversity' push"
It was meant for white-Christian majority nations anyway.
In reply to Why isn't the Europe putting… by Grave Dancer 22
Article mentions how Europe, USA, Canada are the least racist places. But the left wing media, politicians, universities in the West want to keep white guilt and the appearance of racism alive. Because the #1 political tool the left uses against the right is the "race card". The left wing in America would be lost if they couldn't call their opponents racists. This bullshit pushed by the left has destroyed USA and western Europe. It started mostly in the mid 1960s with immigration changes that fucked the culture in the west.
In reply to China has pretty much told… by Stu Elsample
And get rid of insecure bigots like yourself.
In reply to They don't allow any… by Dindu Nuffins
China is a homogenous country. 92% Han. But most of that other 8% are east Asians not too far off Han. Only real minority is <1% Muslims in West part.
China, japan, south korea, taiwan get to stay homogeneous racially because they are not full of fucked up retarded sjw liberals like western Europe, canada, USA is who want open borders with the 3rd world. They protect their race and culture unlike usa, canada, western Europe who trash it due to white guilt and political correctness.
In reply to And get rid of insecure… by 107cicero
no dood. china has blackinese shanty towns similar to chinatowns or little italys here in the us. there are tens of thousands of africans who live in china, u just dont see em on msm.
went on vacation to a few provinces and there are definitely dindus there. while some work in import/export, others are just there to mail remitences back home, and ofc, same shlt in regards to robbery & crime & all the bs associated w dindus.
In reply to . by Stu Elsample
Are the Negros in China banging the Chinese women like they bang the white women in Europe, USA and canada?
In reply to no dood. china has… by JBL
yes... but that is part of transitioning to the 'next level'... 'graduating'.... the Chinese empire, like our American led Western empire is in heavy decline.... the Reds are just late to the party and trying to make up for lost time.... but 'time' is running out as Mother Nature approaches... just look at our sun going 'quiet'... little ice age would be if we are extremely lucky and earlier in the cycle.. which we are not... Africa, like most countries, is being culled..... empty it out for the next set of players.... most of these in the empires still don't see 'IT' coming... which implies they aren't members of the club.... Casey among them... he's opinion on moving to Africa is the typically true game of empire building... it's how many 'young men' have made their futune... 'go west young man'... but he's totally clueless on history, the rise and fall of civilizations and why all of this occurs... cyclically.
There's a lot more going on that the usual empire building.... and he simply doesn't see "IT".... very few do.... which is why they are being culled.... dumbed down and doped up... money will be completely meaningless when Mother Nature swings through, and takes this 'school' to the next level.
This 'racism' is just part of the lessons... from this level of our 'grade'..... Casey seems to think that everything will keep going on as it has in recent times.... there are 'dark ages' for a reason... a reason why calenders are 'fixed'....
In reply to But all the races are … by Dindu Nuffins
And lots of welfare niggers, white trash and wetbacks who breed like cockroaches on the backs of taxpayers!
In reply to It's important to know that… by Liquid_Silver
Muammar Gaddafi was trying to stop some of this and restore a gold backed currency, but that was before he got a bayonet up his ass, followed by a head wound, thanks to Hillary.
In reply to a by eforce
I can't say Ive ever seen a nigger-chink mixed person.
If they started breeding, would the offspring be chiggers?
In reply to a by eforce
The Chinese, Indians and "It's time to buy when there's blood in the streets" Rothschild Global-Lusts want White S. Africans out, so that they can take over.
In reply to a by eforce
True. Episode 993, www.caravantomidnight.com is an interview with a South African, Martin Potgieter. The Chinese have given out loans to the ANC and they expect to be paid. Why is that game farm being seized? Not for the game. Not for a farm. The Chinese don't give a fuck about the environment, either. Lots of coal under that farm and once it has been confiscated the place will be turned into an open pit coal mine with the coal going directly to China. I am sure Casey knows about this, as to why he said the game farms were going to be given to some coloreds, is beyond me. No, that land will be a direct payment to China.
"Doug: I honestly think Africa could implode. I mean where is the economic growth going to come from that will be needed to support all these people? It’s turning into the world of Soylent Green in the cities. And in the boondocks, people just sit around on their haunches and beat on earth. Or at least the women do. Men just sit around and palaver all day.
Africans don’t have the Protestant work ethic of Europeans. They don’t have the Confucian work ethic of China.
The average African can’t even save money, for starters. Every one of the currencies in Africa is essentially worthless. Even if you have money to save, where are you going to park it? Africa’s banking system is almost nonexistent. The banks are unstable, and the governments are basically kleptocracies."
At least with the above, Casey was being honest. There will be lots of starvation and, unless Europe stops letting them in, blood in the streets of Europe.
The South Africans will either work in the coming explosion of mine digging or starve. Open pit mines everywhere, with nothing but slaves and either British or Chinese slave-owners. That's why Teresa May was down there dancing with the Communists. The City is going to make a killing down there, and to hell with the body count.
I hope Putin does come through for the Boer, and maybe Australia will, too. Otherwise they will suffer a terrible fate. All of them.
Europe? Finished.
In reply to True. Episode 993 is an… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
can u explain this infatuation w the boers lately? back in oz, we learned the people who slaughtered the boers were the brits. they wanted gold, diamonds, resources & control over the south african colony. they couldnt deal w the guerilla tactics of the boers so they rounded up the wives and children of these dutch settlers in concentration camps and started slitting their throats until the boers surrendered. and when they did? the brits shot em anyway
across the atlantic, the united states under McKinley didnt care. he sided w the brits. Roosevelt, who is a descendent of dutch stock, also sided w the british, and basically said fuck em to the boers despite pleas of aid and political support. conservatives & republicans in this country supported the british over the Boers a hundred years ago. and a few decades ago during apartheid, same thing, repubs and dems both supports sanctioning & boycotting south africa under boer regimes
so why do peeps here now all of sudden say they wanna support the boers. aint it a bit too little too late?
In reply to The South Africans will… by Not Too Important
I wasn't alive then, but I am now. So are a few million others who care.
Ultimately, at the end of the day, when we're looking into God's face, what are we going to say we did with the time we were given?
I'm going to say I didn't support the mass genocide of innocent people. It's never too late.
In reply to can u explain this… by JBL
well if nobody nukes Africa in the coming world war, it might be an interesting place to live..
that said i doubt the Chinese are going to paint their skin black, or tolerate too many bribe requests. or changes in government asset grabbing before they learn their lesson.
How do we make money from this situation, Doug. Oh, that's right. You sell books that make money whose contents are filled with lousy investment advice. But at least YOU make money, Doug. Meanwhile, the Africans will get a chance to feel the whips on their backs again from the New Masters from Asia. At least, the Europeans actually settled in Africa and produced jobs. Those Africans never learn.
The Chinese basically see Africans as no more than a cheap labor source. That’s at best. Other than that, they’re viewed as a complete nuisance. Basically an obstacle, a cost, standing in the way of efficient use of the continent itself...
How is this any different from how Europe and the Americans view Africa? At least Africa is getting some much needed infrastructure from The Chinese after selling its soul to them. Most of the Chinese entities over there are shady as hell but at least they aren't shoving GMOs down the locals throats.
Absolutely correct.
Thank you.
In reply to The Chinese basically see… by RichardParker
wall st and corp america basically see china as no more than a cheap labor source & a market to dump excess inventory--at best. other than that they're a complete nuisance!
some peeps hypocrisy knows no bounds.
In reply to The Chinese basically see… by RichardParker
Nor are the Chinese shoving BS ME mythologies down their throats.
It's Islamists and Buybull thumpers peddling their BS stories, to convert the Niggas into their Mind Control System.
In reply to The Chinese basically see… by RichardParker
Anybody else notice dear old Doug isn't moving to Africa? ;-)
We need a modern king Leopold to assist the noble savage in their quest for a better life!
Gee. I wonder what world powers may want from Africa.
Europe:
https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/1007066/EU-news-europe-heatwave-farming-food-shortage-agricultural-drought/amp
China:
https://www.businesstimes.com.sg/energy-commodities/china-to-release-state-wheat-reserves-after-weather-damages-output
Philippines:
https://www.philstar.com/headlines/2018/09/03/1848227/duterte-warns-raids-rice-warehouses-philippines-edging-toward-food-crisis-senators
Canada:
https://www.bloomberg.com/amp/news/articles/2018-08-31/-shock-estimates-on-canada-s-wheat-canola-crops-boost-prices
India:
https://www.newsweek.com/2018/08/24/india-drought-suicides-climate-change-farmers-skulls-heat-disaster-1072699.html?amp=1
Australia:
https://amp.9news.com.au/article/2938b23a-c22b-46a9-acef-b08144cb1461
We're just getting warmed up. The Solar Minimum is supposed to wreak havoc on farming worldwide for several years - years we don't have.
It's going to get rough.
In reply to Gee. I wonder what world… by mastersplinter
Solar minimums, methane clathrate, any way we turn ....too hot or too cold doesn't matter. They all lead towards food shortages.
Answer? Walipini + vertical aquaponics + water ram pump to lift the water + pharmacognosy + if needed ...DARPA Bioreactor.
Jmho.
Greenie from me for charting food shortages possible predicated axioms...because something is on the horizon
In reply to We're just getting warmed up… by Not Too Important
As long as there's a way to filter the Japanese and US nuclear radiation out of the rain water worldwide, we might make it as a species.
Otherwise...
In reply to Solar minimums, methane… by mastersplinter
Molecular organic frameworks sieve many elements.
Or a simple solution for personal use is sedimentation filtration. En masse however for water supplies is problematic to say the least.
Graphene dixon rings is a possibility for methane...i wonder if they could filter tritium too? Meh. Some ingenious young person will probabbly already be seeking an answer i am certain. Those possibilities spring to my mind. As for the radioactive fallout well.. There is fungus apropos for that.
In reply to As long as there's a way to… by Not Too Important
The sad part is that Africa's natural world will be wiped out. The Savannah, the big predators, the primates, the herd animals, all gone. The Chinese are among the least ecologically conscious people on the planet. So they will probably expedite the process.
The Chinese use soft power as a tool of colonialism, while the U.S. uses military weapons and Ebola.
Let the Chinese have Africa, so what? Nobody else wanted it. After the locals start getting 3 meals a day they'll pick up guns against the 'Imperialist' Chi-Coms.
But that would give the Chinese an excuse to suppress "terrorism", wouldn't it? Who do you think would win that fight? Remember, the Chinese are very good at buying what they want. So the local African leaders will all be dancing to their tune. The average African will have no chance of fighting back.
Things may be quite different in the Arab north. The Chinese might be up to their eyeballs in alligators there. Just guessing.
In reply to Let the Chinese have Africa,… by gwar5
well now that the chinks have built the roads, rail & ports to access those resources europe and the us didnt wanna build, now they bitch n moan about imperialism
In reply to Let the Chinese have Africa,… by gwar5
Cause China will pave over Africa in concrete then kill all the animals. That’s why they are a threat. Aesthetics and natural beauty isn’t their thing. They are at forefront of polluting our water and killing fish, whales, sharks and dolphins. They don’t care.
In reply to Let the Chinese have Africa,… by gwar5
Hate to say it but China will be the next Super power of the 21st century !
At least China is paying them for their raw materials! People have no clue that China is dumping BILLIONS of dollars in Africa to build infrastructure, including massive rail projects to connect land locked nations to the coast. As well as refilling the Lake Chad river basin which will allow for Africa to be self sufficient in food production.
The Chinese are all over Africa because they're building infrastructure all over Africa, which will ultimately transform the third world nations into global societal contributors.
There is so much going on in Africa because of China. Massive rail projects, hospitals, irrigation, schools, transportation projects, energy development, AND for once some nations are actually getting a fair price for their resources. A good chunk of the money being put into Africa has come in the form of no strings attached grants, which people in the west haven't a faintest idea of.
So much disinformation around about what China is doing with very little substance in western media, including alt media, that people have wild opinions and beliefs which in no way represent the actual situation. That includes the commenters I'm currently reading on ZH. NO CLUE.
China is spending billions on infrastructure around the world, and the US is spending zero. Nada. Water and sewage systems a hundred plus years old, highways, bridges, dams falling apart, but we can spend billions on the intelligence agencies that are attempting to destroy our government and the military that only want to destroy the ROW.
We here are going to end up in a police state governing a collapsed, non-functional society, while the ROW struggles to survive without NWO banking and the Satanic practices that go with that.
It doesn't take astrological charts or tarot cards to see where we're headed.
In reply to At least China is paying… by Push
You are 100% correct.
In reply to At least China is paying… by Push
The Chinese are very much like the Jews, there are always strings or an agenda!
In reply to At least China is paying… by Push
The Europeans built infrastructure in Africa. They built schools and hospitals and roads and train tracks. And they brought in trains and cars.
If the Chinese are now doing it, it’s a wasted effort. Africans can’t maintain infrastructure or schools or hospitals.
Boy are you naive to think Chinese first to try this. And buddy, the crap Chinese have built there is collapsing before Africans have a chance to destroy it themselves. Chinese cut corners, substitute materials, and sloppily put up schools, hospitals and roads. It is already crash and burning in both China and Africa.
In reply to At least China is paying… by Push
I guess that's why we have so many special forces there, well maybe the good news is the Chinese will stem the rise of Islam there.
Your choice... commies or muzzies.