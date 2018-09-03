Gore: Our Rulers' Chi'Cain'ery

Authored by Robert Gore via Straight Line Logic blog,
John McCain is buried, may his philosophy soon follow.
Now they lay his body down
Sad old men who run this town
“Kings,” Steely Dan (Walter Becker and Donald Fagen), 1972
Novelists can align their stories with whatever deeper truth they’re trying to convey. Real life is seldom so neat, but the death of John McCain can neither be separated from nor understood without appreciating its symbolic elements. The mourning functionaries and hagiographic media that laid McCain to rest symbolically buried, without realizing it, the philosophy he so epitomized. Send not to know for whom the bell tolled, it tolled for what they so fervently believe.
John McCain venerated the state, of which he was a product. His grandfather and father were admirals in the navy. He was a graduate of the Naval Academy and spent his entire career working for the government. His philosophy was consistent: there are no constraints on the state. As was his ambition: the accretion of state and personal power. Championing government both at home and abroad, he achieved bipartisan splendor.
He never met a US war, actual or prospective, he didn’t love. (Although he sort of admitted after the fact that Iraq might have been a mistake, and he came out against torture.) His was the deciding vote against repealing Obamacare. That put him at the Olympian summit of uniparty bipartisanship: the indefatigable champion of the warfare state, the welfare state, the surveillance state, and anything else the state might want to do.
That is why the flags flew at half-mast, his body lay in state in the US Capitol, Democrats and Republicans issued gushing commemoratives, and the mainstream media flowed with his praises. Powerful people’s florid eulogies were the verbal equivalent of the military’s twenty-one gun salute. McCain was the exemplar of the uniparty’s only consistent principle: the expansion of government and its power.
McCain couldn’t have achieved the prominence he did if millions of American hadn’t shared his beliefs. An invariably wrong anti-prophet greatly honored in his own country, his vision is being challenged and undermined not at home but in foreign lands, many of which have suffered the depredations of McCain and his ilk’s “muscular” foreign policy.
If McCain the warrior had been anything more than unobservant, arrogant, and stupid, he might have noticed that nonstop bombing and unrestricted warfare were not “winning hearts and minds” in Vietnam. That slogan was only PR anyway, the military and political goal was always dominance and subjugation. Whatever the benefits of a successful hearts and minds campaign might have been, mostly unnoticed were the devastating consequences to the US of losing those heart and minds.
In modern warfare the invader employs overwhelming force: fighter jets, bombers, ships, submarines, tanks, artillery, and well-supplied and armed troops, or to use one of McCain’s favorite phases, boots on the ground. The invasion goes well. Instituting an occupation, installing a puppet government, and fighting the inevitable insurgency do not. The invasion loses heart and minds, the occupation and puppet even more, and the insurgency is off and running.
McCain, who never voiced an original thought or cogent insight in his life, failed to grasp the decentralization of cheap but effective means to wage insurgent counter-warfare: IED’s, shoulder-launched missiles, mines, terrorism, propaganda, hacking, the internet, and smart phones. It never seemed to occur to him that once someone loses a close relative or friend to your shock and awe, they’re probably going to be your enemy, sworn to harm you any way they can. It apparently eluded him that the “friendly rebels” he posed with in photo ops and embraced as regime-change agents would be friends only as long as the US supplied money and arms, but would shift allegiances on a dime, only true to their own ends. Call it willful blindness.
In his defense, and it’s a feeble defense, his myopia is shared by the US political, military, media, academic, entertainment, and business establishment. Those who don’t share it are marginalized, suppressed, or—for the sake of career and professional standing—keep their mouths shut. But myopia excuses far too much. Venality and corruption are at the heart of it. America’s endless wars reward its proponents and beneficiaries with enormous power and profits. Their five-star sendoff for prime beneficiary McCain is fitting.
Now US dominance is under attack. Russia and China press ahead with their consolidation of Eurasia and the erection of a multipolar order. They have both developed weapons for which the US has no defense, unless such defenses are a well-kept secret. Even satraps, puppets, and vassals are questioning their allegiance to the US government, its military, and its dollar. The US national debt asks no questions, but tells no lies. The numbers on usdebtclock.org for debt and unfunded liabilities spin ever faster, propelled by uncontrolled spending, compounding interest and a refusal to admit that our ends outstrip our means.
McCain’s death was as charmed as his life. He has departed before the empire he loved collapses under the weight of hubris and debt. It’s a story as old as empire, but the rulers of America either don’t read history, don’t comprehend its lessons, or believe that they, like McCain, will depart before the bitter harvest is reaped.
Now they’ve laid John’s body down, sad old men and women who run this town. Their sadness was feigned. One of the treasures exchanged for power is the capacity for honest and wholesome emotion. It’s all unbounded ambition, bloodless calculation, and reflexive insincerity. The “sad” is from the perspective of the wise and ethical. Many of the “mourners” are so warped, so corrupt, and so beyond redemption that they evoke profound despair among those who see them for what they are.
The “old” is real. The powers that be look and talk old. Their philosophy is ancient, tottering like Hillary Clinton falling into her van. For centuries, beneath the religious and patriotic dross, might wielded by central authority has made right. That philosophy and its adherents won’t go without an epic tantrum befitting the late McCain, but forces of decentralization beyond their control have been unleashed. The order they worship is Rome’s unaffordable, unmaintainable subjugation of its empire, undone by barbarians outside the gates and corruption within.
The future belongs to chaos as the unsustainable old order collapses. Someday an entirely different order and ethic, based on decentralized liberty, may prevail…somewhere.
This weekend John McCain has been laid to rest. Not, unfortunately, what he represents…but that will follow soon enough.
In reply to TRAITOR MACCAIN IS DEAD!!!… by ZENDOG
I am ashamed that my home state for the last twenty years kept reelecting that POS McCain.
I feel complicit in the millions his neocon policies killed.
And now Marco Rubio parrots McCain; military intervention in Venezuela is necessary for national security. Really?
The poorer Venezuela is, the more people walk out of there, the more dangerous Venezuela is? You cannot keep Venezuelan influence out of the US without starting yet another war?
In reply to I by toady
Gored thinks republics have rulers
McCain is dead. But he was 81, and his death was expected. His charade funeral was pompous & over the top.
He wasn't even one of the most powerful of the Beltway Aristocracy, the Ruling Class. Just wait until BHO, or another prominent Postmodern Progressive passes, then you'll see a Pyramid rise, and the streets ablaze. Recall MLK, and that was before instantaneous worldwide communication capabilities.
...oh, and WHY is Soros still alive & troubling us ? Novichok isn't what it's cracked up to be? Asking for a friend... )
Pretty fair article. Point is, he's dead. I won't have to hear his treasonous mouth ever again. Hopefully I'll never hear his name again either.
Wouldn't that be nice?
Except just last night, I discovered that the undead rectal polyp was the 'star' of a just released 'documentary' called 'Active Measures' in which (direct quote here) "Russian President Vladimir Putin attacks the 2016 American Presidential election in collaboration with the Trump campaign."
'Starring' John McCain, Hillary Clinton, Michael McFaul (ambassador to Russia while Hillary was sec state and during the Uranium One deal...) and John Podesta
What a cast, eh?
I guess Howard Dean and Al Gore will have to take McCain's place every second day on CNN now.
For the most part, I have avoided all the news coverage of McCain’s funeral and so far I have refrained from even commenting on his death. It does not seem to me as if anything significant has really transpired. There isn’t much to say about John McCain himself, but it would not be out of place here to say a few words about those “borderless American values” that his passing supposedly brought to the fore.
Most importantly, those values are not the standard litany of freedom, democracy, and equality mouthed over and over again by media and government figures. There is a reason why they say such things, but it is more the result of an unacknowledged mental ellipsis than a conscious commitment to those ideas in their original signification. For as long as America is a going concern, its fundamental activity will be described in precisely those terms as a sort of tribute to the old pieties, even as the state itself transforms its character from one year to the next. Consequently, the words have altered in meaning numberless times, and if one cares to look back at what was originally captured under the aegis of those highminded concepts, he will see that they ceased to be living and effective spiritual determinants some generations ago. But there is a word borrowed from the corporate lexicon that really does express the borderless values espoused by McCain and his contemporaries, and which therefore serves as the true underlying meaning of freedom and democracy today. It is a word not alien to Francis Fukuyama’s historiography nor to the actual governing practices of Obama or Merkel. The secret sinew tying these varied strings together is the word “Buy-in.”
“Buy-in” as a political philosophy means the process of persuading individuals that their interests are best served by aligning themselves with the supranational (i.e. “borderless”) and rational (i.e. “timeless”) socioeconomic regime. It is, in the minds of its adherents, quite judicious and even scientific in its use of carrots and sticks—precisely targeted cruise missiles for the worst malefactors, and for everyone else plenty of healthcare, education, cradle-to-grave welfare, free trade, and “economic opportunity.” To the chagrin of its detractors, Buy-in does not represent a deviation from the spirit of Western world history but is a new chord precisely in the key of that history and is a natural development from its earliest and most unalterable antecedents.
As a species of idea, it is thoroughly both post-Marxist and post-Imperialist. It is Marxist in the sense of recognizing only economic-material causes as operative in determining the cultural outlook of individuals and peoples, and also inasmuch as it posits a “class struggle” of sorts as the fundamental driver of historical progression. The old Marxist categories of bourgeoisie and proletariat have given way to a two-fold division between those who have achieved Buy-in (the “Imperium”) and those who are awaiting Buy-in (the “provinces”), these categories being applied irrespective of national origin. Foreign elites are every bit as much a part of the Imperium as native billionaires, while the autochthonous underclasses are relegated to provincial status with a stroke. The Imperialist aspects of Buy-in are are evident in its casual unwillingness to eschew the use of occupying military forces in pursuit of its objectives. McCain’s famous statement that the American military might remain in Iraq “for 100 years” is quite a natural expression of this attitude. The idea here was that American forces should sit like a lid on the Iraqi cauldron, picking off the militant opposition and distributing largess to a docile citizenry, while under the weight of this capstone the native Iraqi culture would slowly disintegrate until Buy-in was achieved.
The ruthless manner in which Buy-in sets itself against the existence of nations and borders, as well as any sort of racial or ethnic particularism, is due not to the sentiments of dreamy world-improvers, thrill-seeking xenophiles, or disillusioned native invalids—although these are the useful idiots who provide a great deal of energy to the movement and generally tend to swell its front ranks—but due to an essential and integral logical inconsistency between the one and the other outlook. “Race” is simply not a factor in what Buy-in considers to be enlightened economic self-interest. And since Buy-in recognizes no interests other than these, it cannot fit race into its matrix of causes and effects. It is not even a defined concept, not a computable term. Thus, when an officious modern thinker proudly proclaims that “race does not exist,” he is expressing something that is fundamentally true for him modulo the world-system in which he enunciates all of his ideas. This is no mere partisan cant, no airy Utopianism churned up in the detritus of an enervated mind, but an implacable logical consequence of this form of socioeconomic reductionism. The same arguments apply mutatis mutandis to the related concepts of nations, borders, and even sexes; however, the stubborn perdurance of these gives the lie to the theory and function as inadmissible embarrassments for it. They are therefore shoved into the background as “bigotry.”
In its gross effects, Buy-in strives constantly to make the world safe for oligarchy. Here “liberty” means only the free play of capital, with political correctness as the “ethics” of the market square. It is an attitude, an outlook, and a spirit that is quite characteristic of late imperial ages. However much we may see it tending towards dissolution and decay, we do a disservice to the spirit of historical accuracy not to recognize it as the governing morality of the times; and there is no other beside it. It is an effort doomed to failure, artificial and impossible but paradoxically deriving strength from its very unworldliness. In its missionary zeal to spread urban life to the farthest-flung corners of the globe, in its herculean effort to incorporate everyone and everything into the vast domain of its bureaucratic regulatory apparatus, it is fully representative of the great currents of being that run through these days. This is “Imperium,” pure and entire. It is, for almost everyone within the scope of the Western cultural sphere and certainly for anyone of significance within that sphere, the self-evident basis of all law, politics, ethics, and culture. It is the dividing line between good and bad men, between wisdom and foolishness, between the saved and the damned. It is the fate of such periods that, despite the obvious inadequacy and absurdity of their political forms, they are the only substrates in which the vestiges of true creative piety still inhere.
And these are the “American” values the John McCain defended until—literally—his dying breath. “Universal,” not by virtue of being everywhere and always true but because their devotees cannot imagine a contrary; “timeless,” because the sovereign reason has dispensed with all particularities of time and place; “American,” because as hegemon we bear a unique witness to the power of our undying creed. It is without irony that McCain is described as the great American hero, for he embodied the imperial style of our era. Without irony, yes, but not without blame; yet we must realize that any verdict pronounced upon him is likewise pronounced upon our entire existence as a people.
There are those who opine that the passing of McCain signifies the end of the Pax Americana, and that with him passed also the century of American greatness. They are correct, and I personally think the change has much to commend it. The Caesarism that follows in the wake of “Buy-in” will finally bring about the end of the hypocritical and monotonous program-politics of the imperial age by reacquainting us with the long-neglected realities. But those who believe this will bring about the Restoration of the West will be disappointed. What it brought, in many ways, is its conclusion.
Nice article. But I don't think chaos will rule when McCain's and Hillary's philosophy collapses. Rather I think America will be reborn.
