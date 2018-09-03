Italy's Populist Leaders Challenge Brussels, Vow Much More Spending

After an initial burst of panic selling in May, Italian bond yields have continued to drift higher - the yield on the Italian 10Y is now well above the May highs - as the coalition government’s fiscal plans and expensive election promises have remained a key focus for investors and Brussels all summer, spooking bondholders who have continued to quietly offload their holdings of Italian bonds amid fears of an angry response from the EU to Italy's "budget busting" ways.
Such fears will only grow after Italy’s populist leaders rejected the finance minister’s attempts to reassure investors that Italy won't engage in a spending spree, and insisted voters’ needs must come before European spending constraints. Speaking at an event in Italy on Sunday, deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said that next year’s budget will see the deficit almost double to "touch" the EU's 3% deficit ceiling.
Quoted by Bloomberg, he said that the government will "try to respect all the hurdles Europe imposes, but the well-being of Italian citizens comes first," he said.
Reminding markets that Italy remains Europe's bond market flashpoint, on Friday Fitch Ratings cited budget concerns as it changed its outlook on Italy to negative from stable, even as it kept the overall rating unchanged, just two notches above junk.
In response to the Fitch announcement, Italian bonds initially rose on Monday with the 10Y yield 3 bps lower at 3.19 percent on relief that Fitch’s verdict wasn’t more severe. However, the early gains were quickly erased and the yield on 10Ys quickly rose back to multi-year highs, as the market continues to fret over the government's budget plans and the growing sense of discord within the government.
To that point, in an interview with La Repubblica, finance minister Giovanni Tria said he is fighting to contain public spending and said that bonds will rise further when investors see the details of the 2019 budget. “Budget stability will be respected,” he said, although he probably did not expect Salvini to dash optimistic outlook within hours.
Tria, an economics professor drafted at a late stage of the coalition negotiations, has been trying to rein in the ambitions of Salvini and Luigi Di Maio of the anti-establishment Five Star Movement, though as Bloomberg notes, "he lacks the political muscle of the two populist party leaders." The Italian government is due to set new public-finance and economic-growth targets by Sept. 27 and submit a draft budget to the European Commission by Oct. 15.
Salvini’s view of the 2019 deficit - a product of his generous campaign promises - is in stark contrast with the targets set by Italy’s previous government. They saw the budget gap narrowing to 0.8 percent of GDP from 1.6 percent this year. Tria told Bloomberg News in July that his aim is not to worsen the structural-budget situation and possibly to improve it. Still, he’s also said that slower-than-expected economic growth means the deficit is heading toward 1.2% in 2019.
In terms of what is priced in by the market, Deutsche Bank analysts wrote over the weekend that a twin deficit approach suggests that the market is pricing 2.25% deficits in 2019 (with a bias towards even higher implied deficits).
This means that as more details leak and as Salvini's ambition of "touching" the 3% deficit limit is realized, even more pain await Italian bondholders, especially with the ECB's QE - that traditional backstop to Italian bonds and only real buyer of BTPs in recent years - set to fade away in just four months.
Meanwhile, Goldman said Italian assets will remain volatile as divisions within the administration cast doubt on the government’s commitment to lowering public debt. “Agreeing on such a budget will likely be a difficult and controversial process, with the risks skewed to a less favorable outcome,’’ said Silvia Ardagna, a fixed-income strategist at the bank.
Finally, confirming that it will be virtually impossible to reconcile the budget limits of Brussles, the wishes of Italian bondholders, and the spending needs of the government, Di Maio, Italy’s other deputy prime minister, doubled down on campaign pledges, saying at a rally in Tuscany that the so-called citizen’s income remains among the government’s top priorities. The citizen’s income, a relief plan for the poor that critics have dubbed an expensive handout, will be implemented in 2019. It is unclear if that will be the straw that breaks the budget's 3% back, but looking at Italian bonds, the number of investors willing to take the risk is declining sharply.
Comments
€U covered with Greek grape leaf
The candy store is once again open for business. The line forms in over here. And the taxpayer is always in the rear.
<Or should I say "always taking it in the rear.">
In reply to Z by B-Bond
I am curious what percentage of any public waste (already failed so called social things, like a nice new theater or what ever so called cultural crap to please leftists) or investement (be it a lasting bridge, like the romans knew to do) will be taken by the corrupts?
my guess, over 90% will go to the corrupts for them to buy prostitutes (even underage), jets, yachts and mcmansions and to pay the upkeep of all those wasted resources.
having a corruption free gov, before any spending is the only rational path... but sadly with the mantra of the catholic church of let your children be raped and praying for the sinners as the ultimate punishment, I don't see a way out of this mess.
In reply to The candy store is once… by Cognitive Dissonance
The ECB is the largest buyer of Italian bonds since the Euro was created:
http://thesoundingline.com/italian-debt-crisis-central-bank-is-the-only…
In reply to I am curious what percentage… by ztack3r
roman bridges are used present day.
present day construction bridges are good for five years tops.
so.
i don't see your point.
In reply to I am curious what percentage… by ztack3r
One big factor comes to mind immediately: labor gets paid now, back then, not so much.
In reply to roman bridges are still used… by just the tip
It's time the elected tell those EU fucks to go take a hike. How can bureaucrats tell the elected what to do. How about Brussels gets raided and all these bums get arrested for financial crimes against the European citizens.
In reply to One big factor comes to mind… by JRobby
Let me guess who “the poor” are.
No need for second-guessing, and if Italy is anything like the USA, “poor” mommas already get free housing, free groceries, free electricity, subsidized childcare so they can work part time to stay within the income limits for welfare programs, monthly cash assistance and tax-cash checks of over $6,000 per year to beef up their wages due to the refundable, progressive tax-code rigging for womb-productive non-income-taxpayers.
Meanwhile, everyone else scrambles for bargains to just cover the basics of daily living that are provided to womb-productive females in single-breadwinner households as payment for womb-productive sex from the pimp named .gov.
In the USA, this wage-undercutting system, whereby employers staffing for diversity-conscious “voted-best-for-moms” jobs, in which almost all workers are mommas with “somethin’ comin’ in” from spouses, ex spouses or welfare and refundable child tax credits, has worked great to ensure employers a labor force that can accept low pay and scant hours.
We have a country with 324 million people, where 101 million working-age citizens have dropped out of a labor market where womb-productive sex and part-time work pays more than hard work, all day & everyday attendance and quota-meeting. We have 78 million gig pieceworkers and 42 million womb-productive / welfare-eligible part-time workers, described as “employed.”
Emulate us! Make Italy Great!
In reply to Z by B-Bond
US will be what, 5% this year ? Oh yes, king dollar and stuff ...
Kind of difficult to call holders of Italian bonds "investors"...
No worries
Trump will be happy to show everyone how big his deficit is
It’d be good if, at least, he had a wall to show for it.
In reply to No worries Trump will be… by GotAFriendInBen
These naughty boys have no respect for banking rules.
If Euro goes bust who pays???
With or without austerity there is no solution, it will never be paid.
If i thought ECB might eventually go out of business from my over spending i would be inclined to spend more than 3%.
Why leave when you can print Lira afterwards?
the article did not say where steve bannon is presently.
And that's why all these EM and other "crisises" are completely fake just so the big boys can load up on cheap stocks and extract higher rates.
The EU and their Euro is a desperate hail Mary pass. Italy has a lot of real money, gold, and they should tell the EU to bugger off.
This is one of the policies of the populist government I don't much agree with.
country is broke......europe bankrupt heavy deflation trumpdepression www.canarydeath.com