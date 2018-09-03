Kunstler Warns "Some Kind Of Epic National Restructuring Is In The Works"

Authored by James Howard Kunstler via Kunstler.com,
And so the sun seems to stand still this last day before the resumption of business-as-usual, and whatever remains of labor in this sclerotic republic takes its ease in the ominous late summer heat, and the people across this land marinate in anxious uncertainty.
What can be done?
Some kind of epic national restructuring is in the works. It will either happen consciously and deliberately or it will be forced on us by circumstance. One side wants to magically reenact the 1950s; the other wants a Gnostic transhuman utopia. Neither of these is a plausible outcome.
Most of the arguments ranging around them are what Jordan Peterson calls “pseudo issues.” Let’s try to take stock of what the real issues might be.
Energy
The shale oil “miracle” was a stunt enabled by supernaturally low interest rates, i.e. Federal Reserve policy. Even The New York Times said so yesterday (The Next Financial Crisis Lurks Underground). For all that, the shale oil producers still couldn’t make money at it. If interest rates go up, the industry will choke on the debt it has already accumulated and lose access to new loans. If the Fed reverses its current course - say, to rescue the stock and bond markets - then the shale oil industry has perhaps three more years before it collapses on a geological basis, maybe less. After that, we’re out of tricks. It will affect everything.
The perceived solution is to run all our stuff on electricity, with the electricity produced by other means than fossil fuels, so-called alt energy. This will only happen on the most limited basis and perhaps not at all. (And it is apart from the question of the decrepit electric grid itself.) What’s required is a political conversation about how we inhabit the landscape, how we do business, and what kind of business we do. The prospect of dismantling suburbia — or at least moving out of it — is evidently unthinkable. But it’s going to happen whether we make plans and policies, or we’re dragged kicking and screaming away from it.
Corporate tyranny
The nation is groaning under despotic corporate rule. The fragility of these operations is moving toward criticality. As with shale oil, they depend largely on dishonest financial legerdemain. They are also threatened by the crack-up of globalism, and its 12,000-mile supply lines, now well underway. Get ready for business at a much smaller scale.
Hard as this sounds, it presents great opportunities for making Americans useful again, that is, giving them something to do, a meaningful place in society, and livelihoods. The implosion of national chain retail is already underway. Amazon is not the answer, because each Amazon sales item requires a separate truck trip to its destination, and that just doesn’t square with our energy predicament. We’ve got to rebuild main street economies and the layers of local and regional distribution that support them. That’s where many jobs and careers are.
Climate change is most immediately affecting farming. 2018 will be a year of bad harvests in many parts of the world. Agri-biz style farming, based on oil-and-gas plus bank loans is a ruinous practice, and will not continue in any case. Can we make choices and policies to promote a return to smaller scale farming with intelligent methods rather than just brute industrial force plus debt? If we don’t, a lot of people will starve to death. By the way, here is the useful work for a large number of citizens currently regarded as unemployable for one reason or another.
Pervasive racketeering rules because we allow it to, especially in education and medicine. Both are self-destructing under the weight of their own money-grubbing schemes. Both are destined to be severely downscaled. A lot of colleges will go out of business. Most college loans will never be paid back (and the derivatives based on them will blow up). We need millions of small farmers more than we need millions of communications majors with a public relations minor. It may be too late for a single-payer medical system. A collapsing oil-based industrial economy means a lack of capital, and fiscal hocus-pocus is just another form of racketeering. Medicine will have to get smaller and less complex and that means local clinic-based health care. Lots of careers there, and that is where things are going, so get ready.
Government over-reach
The leviathan state is too large, too reckless, and too corrupt. Insolvency will eventually reduce its scope and scale. Most immediately, the giant matrix of domestic spying agencies has turned on American citizens. It will resist at all costs being dismantled or even reined in. One task at hand is to prosecute the people in the Department of Justice and the FBI who ran illegal political operations in and around the 2016 election. These are agencies which use their considerable power to destroy the lives of individual citizens. Their officers must answer to grand juries.
As with everything else on the table for debate, the reach and scope of US imperial arrangements has to be reduced. It’s happening already, whether we like it or not, as geopolitical relations shift drastically and the other nations on the planet scramble for survival in a post-industrial world that will be a good deal harsher than the robotic paradise of digitally “creative” economies that the credulous expect. This country has enough to do within its own boundaries to prepare for survival without making extra trouble for itself and other people around the world. As a practical matter, this means close as many overseas bases as possible, as soon as possible.
As we get back to business tomorrow, ask yourself where you stand in the blather-storm of false issues and foolish ideas, in contrast to the things that actually matter.
Comments
Our country has already been restructured. Once a Republic dedicated to serving the Men who founded it, now a Tyrannical Socialist "Democracy" that punishes the productive while rewarding laziness, that celebrates Homosexuality and Promiscuity while criticizing and denigrating family, that attacks it's own Men while forcing them to foot the bill of sustaining outsiders and useless women... And I refuse to fully place the blame on the others, I will not blame Millennials or Boomers, nor will I blame the Elites. I will blame myself for not rising up yet to stop them. For he who takes responsibility in blame is truly the most powerful because he gains the power to change the situation.
This "Western Society" is truly disgusting and vile, it hides underneath the veils of "Equality and Exceptionalism" while like an alcoholic it borrows trillions to sustain its disgusting habit.
But much like the enraged child who grows to hate the Alcoholic ramblings of his sick father, eventually he grows into a Man who will never make the same mistakes that his Father visited upon himself.
The amount of people being red pilled is enormous, and the deep state will have a tough time putting the genie back in the bottle......
I see ol' Jimmy Kuntsler has changed his tune zzzzzzzzzzz
Loves me some Kunstler.
The nature of the Jew is to proclaim false things boldly with enough glibness that they take on the social facade of truth. Thus "diversity is strength" and "whites can never have the 1950s back" are merely attempts at Marxist hyper-reality in hopes that others will be lulled.
The fact is that the only thing that made the 1950s special was the existence of white ethnostates before the jewish push for open borders and multiculturalism beginning in the 1960s. Ethnostates do exist and can exist, and whites will have an ethnostate again one day, free of jews like Kunstler. His proclamation that night is day is just what jews do when they get worried.
Which is why they have been expelled from over 100 countries over the last 2000 years... A dog cannot change their spots, just like a culture cannot change it's modus operandi... You would think that with jews having a 10 pt IQ advantage over their next intellectual competitor, they would learn from their past, but no, they have to win at all costs... Until they are run out of town on a rail...
http://www.eretzyisroel.org/~jkatz/expulsions.html
I can not take a person who believes in the religion of global warming seriously. Not at all.
I'm with you on that. There are many other pseudo-scientific theories I also reject, starting with the Big Bang and advancing through others that are mathematically impossible and require miracles as profound as those found in Genesis.
Responding to Keyser's wondering about the Jews: "You would think that with jews having a 10 pt IQ advantage over their next intellectual competitor, they would learn from their past," There is a good reason that they are described, in many ancient documents written by Jews, as a stiff-necked people. That wasn't meant as a compliment.
And now I return to wondering what Keyser meant about dogs changing their spots. Not every dog is a Dalmatian. Did he really mean "leopard"?
No sir, it's "a leopard cannot change its shorts."
What the hell is suburbia anymore?
A prison that you pay into
I get Kuntsler’s idea that when car culture collapses subdivisions will no longer be viable because it will be the end of the one hour commute. What I don’t get is what they will transition to. I do not see millions of people migrating back to cities when there is no food. Nor do I see millions of yeomen farmers springing up overnight in the countryside. What I see is house to house fighting over a bowl of rice while organize gangs pillage the countryside.
We'll have to wait and see, Cloud. Nothing occurs overnight; everything is gradual like the frog warming in the stew pot.
Kuntsler's right:
And a world where the top 1% gain control over every asset, commodity, shred of power, war innovation.... Part of devolving America is the multipolar realignment of political/economic spheres. The Globalist is scrambling to maximize his take. The blue-pilling of America via MAGA is absolutely stunning to view. All Trump supporters defend him with a vigorous dismissal of facts and accomplishments which is mindboggling. He's part of the Clinton-Bush-Obama chain cleverly offered to the people with a double misdirection. Pull the QB back, appear to sell a pass with a misdirection such as bootleg developing, QB pivots, releases pass to unprotected receiver enroute down field.
Hey now! That's South African cultural appropriation.
Climate change/global warming= totally fake
Pollution=real
On that.
If you own land, get some charcoal into your soil today. It takes a year or two to pick up nutrients and become really useful, but it's worth testing. It should make your crops dramatically more resilient whatever happens.
I'm testing multiple kilos per square metre at the moment to see how it goes.
AGW is a ruse to blame the masses for the damage done to the environment by governments. Governments have been blasting holes in the atmosphere for 70 years with nuclear bombs; weather modification (geoengineering).
I believe they realized that they have distorted the earth's environment and they created the religion of GW. As a side benefit, people like algore profit nicely.
The side effect of higher intelligence is usually endemic paranoid schizophrenia.
Bibi is a case in point.
There is an old saying to the effect that if you can keep your wits about you while others are panicking, perhaps it's because they know something you don't. Does that, perhaps, apply to your characterization?
phrasing.
it actually ends with, "perhaps you don't fully understand the situation." and it is attributed to andrew jackson.
I laugh out loud at the notion that Khazarians are of "higher intelligence."
Predatory cunning is not the same as intelligence.
And sociopathy is usually a side effect of...sociopathy.
Mean IQ of Israel is 85, same as Mexico, Arabian areas, and Pacific Islands. This is better than the IQ 70 zones, but not at all comparable to what was formerly the norm in European nations and still is normal in East Asia.
135 countries, to be exact.
You're lucky we're here. Otherwise, the worthy would not stand a chance of surviving what's in store for the rest .............
Give out better lines in your sportsbooks.Then,we'll see what happens.No Jew can beat me in a fair contest.
Kunstler is right on the money.
Our future is 'The Road', with many years of 'The Purge' in between now and then.
And that's best case. That's what the NWO wants, Trump can only slow it down and make people aware of it coming.
Buckle up, this is as good as it's going to get.
it took you that long to say, "this is the new normal."
Good post, but I sincerely hope you are wrong.
When the handouts are stopped, nature will takes its course. It won't last as long as you might think.
not the only thing- the money was only partly fake, silver was in it thru 1964, with gold having been (((stolen))) in 1933
1964 was truly the last gasp of Old America- all (((fakery))) ever since
James has gone though his own metamorphosis as the red pill slowly takes hold and it’s been interesting to watch
on Labor Day even!
so good.
...except that it’s really an oil-based service-sector economy, and the Trumpians were trying to resuscitate the offshored Fifties industrial grandeur.
"One side wants to magically reenact the 1950's" I hear this a lot from edgy "boomers/"X'ers"
What was wrong with the 50's? Jobs? National security? Families? Patriotism?
Those are bad things?
Sure it was a bad time for blacks in some democrat controlled southern states but blacks don't seem to mind since they've been voting for their predecessors for decades.
The Past (1950s or otherwise) does NOT exist as an object that anyone can go to. All of the circumstances in every part of the USA are very different. US population has doubled since 1955.
There are no fixed points to attach to, no way the people in USA 1955, for example, could have anchored change and frozen time even if 100% had wanted to.
Even if you felt 2018 was *perfect* and wanted 2018 to continue indefinitely and every agreed 100% that cannot be done either.
50’s?. Total peak USA. Recently been on the right side of a war. Popular in the world. Decent role models in media. Good grown up music. We should have quit there.
...at least he thinks outside the box. I like that.
He is right about small farms. The Millennials should regenerate the idea of homesteading, possibly with some small, farmer-helper robots. It would be a lot better than most of the available churn jobs.
https://m.youtube.com/results?search_query=joel+salatin+polyface+farm
A lot of the permaculturists are doing super cool things, but many are not so honest about the money issues and it could lead others to follow down a path that is unworkable. If not planning on setting up income streams around blogging/YouTubing, tours, or consulting/permaculture design services, it would be beneficial to look into setting up a nursery on the farm to propagate/sell plants. Many specialty plants/crops can be harder to get especially locally but even online, and many are in short supply.
Why just the millennials? Why not you too EGN? I think maybe you’d like it.
You want as many people OUT of valued production as possible. They get in the way and degrade outputs while raising costs and lowering quality.
The Middle Ages were TERRIBLE. You needed 25-50 peasants living on the land to support ONE town dweller with food, firewood, etc.
"Hobby Farming" can work if you like 14 hour work days and the 6.5 day week.
Heavy government subsidy, free/excellent land, special tax treatment and a good full time job INSIDE the economy are priorities. Since I have done this for decades be assured that not more than a handful out of millions can actually do this.
kuntsler. . .another (((name changer)))
They will have to use brutal force to retake control in the future, the death of thousands will mean nothing to them if they can control the rest. The curtain has been pulled down and thats the only move they have left. People are so naive by ignoring what things can change to in an instant.
im sure they'll blow up some buildings and off to war we go
...3rd times the charm
the cuntry is not controlled by force
the controllers get their power by the lingering belief in "Great America" by millions of patriotards.
many morrons believe that this once great country is something other than an evil steaming pile of jewish shit
when that belief goes the elite are cooked- the "patriots" who still love and support the system are the most evil. . .
"The amount of people being red pilled is enormous, and the deep state will have a tough time putting the genie back in the bottle......"
You're right. There is no "blue pill" to go back into the Matrix.
I've been looking for 20 years...LOL.
DONALD TRUMP IS A SAVIOR BY DEFINITION!
He singlehandedly red pilled America, pulling off the greatest achievement of our time!
A lot of us already knew everything was rigged and corrupt, but Trump came down from the Tower and told us we were right. He put power behind our voices and allowed the Truth to start spreading. At the same time it put the media into a fckin panicked whirlwind and they've been spewing so much nonsense my grandma doesn't even believe them anymore.
Trump had absolutely everything to lose and risked it all to speak up. The only thing any of you have to lose is a mountain of debt and a family that probably doesn't even like you that much. You should be putting up signs, organizing rallies, collecting donations and educating your communities, but I know most of you just stare at the tv, getting even fatter while you binge watch netflix or reruns of the fckin office every night.
Get up. This is YOUR time!
Amen Brother.
