Police In Norway Investigating "Strange Disappearance" Of Julian Assange Associate 

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 09/03/2018 - 11:00

Norwegian police have launched an investigation into the "strange disappearance" of Arjen Kamphuis - a Dutch citizen and associate of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange

Kamphuis, an avid hiker, disappeared after leaving his hotel in Bodø, Norway on August 20 according to the WikiLeaks Twitter account. He was set to fly out of Trondheim on August 22 after a 10-hour train ride, "suggesting that he disappeared in within hours in Bodø, Trondheim or on the train." 

A website set up to gather information on the missing person says: "He is 47 years old, 1.78 meters tall and has a normal posture. He was usually dressed in black and carrying his black backpack. He is an avid hiker."

There have reportedly been two unconfirmed possible sightings, one in Alesund, Norway, and the other in Ribe, Denmark. -DW

Norwegian police began investigating Kamphuis's disappearance  on Sunday. 

"We have started an investigation," police spokesman Tommy Bech told AFP, adding that so far they have "no clue" where the Dutch citizen is and "would not speculate about what may have happened to him."

Until Kamphuis is officially reported missing in the Netherlands, Norwegian police cannot legally access his cellphone's tracking data, according to the Norwegian Verdens Gang tabloid. The Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs, meanwhile, said that it is aware of the disappearance after a friend of Kamphuis and privacy activist Ancilla van de Leest sent a tweet about his disappearance. 

The first report of Kamphuis's disappearance was reported by De Leest on Friday, writing that Kamphuis was set to board a train from Bodø to Trondheim.

Speculation over what's happened to the Assange associate has ranged from "going dark" for a clandestine WikiLeaks mission, to killed by government operatives. 

