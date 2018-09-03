Russia Blasts US Intel Agencies For "Crudely" Trying To Recruit Russian Oligarchs

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov blasted the United States for "crudely" trying to recruit Russian oligarchs, after the New York Times published a Friday article accusing the Obama DOJ of unsuccessfully trying to recruit "roughly a half-dozen of Russia's richest men" between 2014 and 2016.
The attempt to flip Mr. Deripaska was part of a broader, clandestine American effort to gauge the possibility of gaining cooperation from roughly a half-dozen of Russia’s richest men, nearly all of whom, like Mr. Deripaska, depend on President Vladimir V. Putin to maintain their wealth, the officials said.
...
The systematic effort to win the cooperation of the oligarchs, which has not previously been revealed, does not appear to have scored any successes. And in Mr. Deripaska’s case, he told the American investigators that he disagreed with their theories about Russian organized crime and Kremlin collusion in the campaign, a person familiar with the exchanges said. The person added that Mr. Deripaska even notified the Kremlin about the American efforts to cultivate him. -NYT
Commenting on the report, Peskov said:
"The fact is that the US in recent years is working crudely using its intelligence services, trying to recruit Russian citizens, exerting moral and other pressure on them … I think these incidents in the most eloquent manner testify to the attempts to interfere in Russia’s internal affairs " -Reuters
Of course, the FBI was able to convince Russian aluminum magnate Oleg Deripaska to spend $25 million of his own money to bankroll an FBI-supervised operation to rescue a retired FBI agent - Robert Levinson, who was captured in 2007 while working on a 2007 CIA contract in Iran.
Deripaska agreed, however the Obama State Department, headed by Hillary Clinton, scuttled a last-minute deal with Iran before Levinson could be released. He hasn't been heard from since.
FBI agents courted Deripaska in 2009 in a series of secret hotel meetings in Paris; Vienna; Budapest, Hungary, and Washington. Agents persuaded the aluminum industry magnate to underwrite the mission. The Russian billionaire insisted the operation neither involve nor harm his homeland. -The Hill
Deripaska has been accused of being Donald Trump's "back channel" to Putin through short-lived Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort, however he has vehemently denied this charge and is willing to testify that he also had nothing to do with the infamous "Steele Dossier" assembled by former MI6 spy Christopher Steele.
A longtime associate of twice-demoted DOJ #4 official Bruce Ohr, Steele worked for Deripaska beginning in 2012 researching a business rival - work which would evolve to the point where the former British spy was interfacing with the Obama administration on his behalf - resulting in Deripaska regaining entry into the United States, where he visited numerous times between 2009 and 2017.
The State Department tried to keep him from getting a U.S. visa between 2006 and 2009 because they believed he had unspecified connections to criminal elements in Russia as he consolidated power in the aluminum industry. Deripaska has denied those allegations...
Whatever the case, it is irrefutable that after he began helping the FBI, Deripaska regained entry to the United States. And he visited numerous times between 2009 and 2017, visa entry records show. -The Hill
Deripaska is now banned from the United States as one of several Russians sanctioned in April in response to alleged 2016 election meddling.
Will the tables finally start turning vs Obama, Hilary and their Deep State.
Yep. I think a lot more innuendo and evidence starts popping up all over the place.
There's a reason why so many things were distorted and seemed to make no sense at times. Something else (aka Huber) has been going on behind the scene's that's about to come into sharper focus.
Trust the plan.
In reply to Tables are finally turning… by y3maxx
Flipping the Collusion Meme on its Head ...
Won't help Thump though, attacking Canada and EU is Big Big NoNo ...
In reply to Yep by DarkPurpleHaze
It's obvious that since Bush Jr and Obama, and now Trump,
the FUNDAMENTALS of the conflict with Russia
have NOT changed one iota.
In reply to f by BaBaBouy
"the attempt to flip Mr. Deripaska was part of a broader, clandestine American effort "
Doesn't the US have bigger and nastier economic fish to fry at home?
In reply to It's obvious the… by ardent
It's not really 'flipping' when Deripaska has worked extensively with the FBI in the past, is it? More BS from TPTB, though it's good to see their desperation in trying to spin it & cover their asses some more.
In reply to he attempt to flip Mr… by loop
True, many of these guys were connected or encouraged during our 90s rape of Russia extravaganza... known esoterically as their 'Dark Night of the Soul'... the rite of passage... shamanic like transformation... and we can see the results today.
That said, this attempt to 'flip' etc is rather common in intel circles, it's just done so poorly by the West in recent decades... as the Agencies have gone stupid, psycho and basically inept... as their assassination attempt on Erdogan proves.
Here's an example from one of the Agency's friends in the "East", remember those 'restaurant workers'? LIke the school shootings, there's a good reason these stories are off the headlines rather fast... they are fake: https://journal-neo.org/2018/09/03/the-story-of-the-defected-restaurant-workers-time-to-stop-lying/
In reply to It's not really 'flipping'… by z0na8an0z
American intelligence agencies are intelligent only in name...
In reply to True, many of these guys… by gdpetti
In reply to American intelligence… by Adolfsteinbergovitch
You Want Debt Data ???
http://www.usdebtclock.org/
In reply to Tables are finally turning… by y3maxx
"FBI agent - Robert (((Levinson)))". FIFY
Who'd ever suspect a US (((dual citizen))) of spying in Iran? Anybody? Bueller? Anyone?
In reply to Tables are finally turning… by y3maxx
TrumpHate rises to new heights. Will it work?
July 17, 2018 by Kevin MacDonald
Putin wasn't afraid to talk about Browder.
In reply to TrumpHate rises to new… by Skip
Putin is not truly FREE to do as he wishes, there is still a powerful Jewish influence in Russia. Unless and until that power is destroyed Putin AND Russia will never be truly free.
Without that evil Putin would go down as one of the historical greats. He has already done things that are GOOD for Russia but that (((THEY))) dislike, if not outright hate.
Vlad is TOUGH and SHREWD let's hope he can win.
In reply to Putin wasn't afraid to talk… by chunga
Honestly I don't know a whole lot about Putin or Russia, but it seems here in the US the gov has created a Frankenstein's monster with these giant, opaque agencies that operate in secrecy are accountable to no one.
The monster is on the loose and the only way to deal with them might be a benevolent dictator who has the option of killing them.
In reply to Putin is not truly FREE to… by Skip
FBI agents tried to turn Russia’s once-richest man into a US mole, according to an explosive NYT report. It claims that Oleg Deripaska was one of six oligarchs targeted for information in a Russiagate-related intelligence flop.
According to reports by the New York Times, the US government pushed oligarchs with perceived links to President Vladimir Putin for information. Deripaska was allegedly nudged to give up information on Russian organized crime and “possible Russian aid to President Trump’s 2016 campaign.”
Determined to get something on the Kremlin’s unproven involvement in the 2016 election, FBI agents reportedly turned up unannounced at Deripaska’s New York home to quiz him about his ex-business partner Paul Manafort – who went on to lead Trump’s election campaign – and Manafort’s links to Russia. (Global Media Centry)
Russia should arrest every last one of these recruitment agents doing the work to flip Russians.
In reply to FBI agents tried to turn… by BritBob
A kgb joke from Putin himself....An American spy walks into the KGB office and says he wants to defect, the agent asked, Do you have a gun? Yes, yes I do! The agent says, go to the next room. The next agent asks, Do you have communication equipment? Yes, yes I do! Go to the next office.... The agent in that office asks. Have you been given a mission? Yes, i have it right here..... Well then why are you bothering us? Get back to work
In reply to Russia should arrest every… by BlindMonkey
The Russians are right! Beyond that, who gave Muelller and the FBI the mission that should be controlled by the CIA? How could Mueller break the law and have the FBI to intelligence work overseas against their charter and mission? Most of these meetings all took place overseas and had nothing to do with domestic law enforcement or domestic counter-intelligence work.
"In Russians we trust?" Better than the FBI or CIA or the Washington Elites!
if this is true:
"Of course, the FBI was able to convince Russian aluminum magnate Oleg Deripaska to spend $25 million of his own money to bankroll an FBI-supervised operation to rescue a retired FBI agent - Robert Levinson, who was captured in 2007 while working on a 2007 CIA contract in Iran.
Deripaska agreed, however the Obama State Department, headed by Hillary Clinton, scuttled a last-minute deal with Iran before Levinson could be released. He hasn't been heard from since."
clinton willingly let a us citizen die in iran?
Iran - Libya - "At this point what does it matter?" Cackle cackle cough cough....
In reply to if this is true: "Of course,… by hooligan2009
Everybody is expendable as long as Hillary gets the power and money
In reply to if this is true: "Of course,… by hooligan2009
Any admiration for the gusto with which the country's 50-odd billionaires live their lives is more than outweighed by outrage at the way many of them made their money. And in a country where anti-semitism is still rife and openly expressed, nationalist rabble-rousers have made much of the fact that of the seven oligarchs who controlled 50% of Russia's economy during the 1990s, six were Jewish: Berezovsky, Vladimir Guzinsky, Alexander Smolensky, Mikhail Khodorkovsky, Mikhail Friedman and Valery Malkin.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2007/jul/02/russia.lukeharding1
After seven years of economic “reform” financed by billions of dollars in U.S. and other Western aid, subsidized loans and rescheduled debt, the majority of Russian people find themselves worse off economically. The privatization drive that was supposed to reap the fruits of the free market instead helped to create a system of tycoon capitalism run for the benefit of a corrupt political oligarchy that has appropriated hundreds of millions of dollars of Western aid and plundered Russia’s wealth.
https://www.thenation.com/article/harvard-boys-do-russia/
After the fall of the USSR in 1989 a vacuum was created and (((international money))) flowed into Russia to acquire its natural resources for pennies on the dollar. It is no coincidence Putin and Russia are demonized emphatically and continuously by the US media. When Putin came to power he took back Russia’s natural resources that had been plundered by (((international money))).
This is why Putin and Russia are demonized at every turn. (((International financiers))) have been cut out of the assets and they will not quit until they have done to Putin what they did to Saddam Hussein. They want Putin dead.
This is why Clinton fingered Russia as the hackers behind the election. It is why virtually every story run in our (((press))) and certainly every Jewish American journalist demonizes him.
how soon we forget, hey? here's some european research
"From 2001 to the financial crisis of 2008, FDI in Russia grew from $2.7 billion to $74.8 billion annually (Figure 1)."
from here:
https://www.hse.ru/mirror/pubs/lib/data/access/ram/ticket/50/1536006722…
In reply to Few ordinary Russians will… by Chad Thunderfist
Slow walking the BOOMS! DeepState is done.
Q?
dat ju?
ah tolds ju nots to spill dah beans in publik....
now we gots to strings dah suckahs along mo' longer....
In reply to Slow walking down the BOOMS!… by StephenHopkins
It's just a cover story. Besides, the real fireworks have not gone off yet.
"Of course, the FBI was able to convince Russian aluminum magnate Oleg Deripaska to spend $25 million of his own money to bankroll an FBI-supervised operation to rescue a retired FBI agent - Robert Levinson, who was captured in 2007 while working on a 2007 CIA contract in Iran.
Deripaska agreed, however the Obama State Department, headed by Hillary Clinton, scuttled a last-minute deal with Iran before Levinson could be released. He hasn't been heard from since."
Hmmm... Do I smell Klinton (Foundation) $$$Cash funneling somewhere here, maybe...? Perhaps, gone wrong...?
come on bro, the smell is in the air.
clinton, head of state = follow the money.
In reply to "Of course, the FBI was able… by Consuelo
MMMMMmmmm. Crudely? Does that mean without sex, drugs and booze?
If I am to understand the thrust of the article, the FBI persuaded "Russian aluminum magnate Oleg Deripaska to spend $25 million of his own money to bankroll an FBI-supervised operation to rescue a retired FBI agent - Robert Levinson".
Deripaska is a businessman and not an idiot, so there must have been some quid-pro-quo involved. So stop with the slow tease and tell us already.
And why does my spidey-sense tell me that the sanctions on Russian aluminum are about a lot more than US national security and punishing an oligarch who may be trying to play both sides. Maybe Vlad asked Trump to squeeze him in their private Helsinki chat.
Contrary to popular western belief Putin's and Deripaska's relationship is not all that cosy...
https://youtu.be/PprlM5R3Hbg
The quid pro quo was probably the US visa he was granted at that time. When you have his wealth $25m probably came out of petty cash, definitely worth that visa for him.
In reply to If I am to understand the… by opport.knocks
"Hi Mr Deripaska... we're from MI6... and we're here to "help". Like to go for a ride... down a dark country-lane?"