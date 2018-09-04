Chinese Tax Authorities Join Hunt for $21 Trillion in Overseas Assets

Submitted by Investing in Chinese Stocks
The top story in the finance section in China on Tuesday morning is about the Chinese government's hunt for hidden assets (and unpaid taxes) overseas.
The article mentions Australia and New Zealand freezing accounts from customers who don't identify if they are foreign taxpayers. It goes on to say many of the frozen accounts belong to Chinese residents, warns that more account freezes are coming and that in September, the Australian and New Zealand governments will begin sharing information with China's tax department.
iFeng: CRS+反避税条款实施：澳洲、新西兰的大批华人账户已被封
"The poor cut meat and pay taxes, and the rich have tax avoidance" has long been criticized. However, from now on, the tax haven that hides the wealth of the rich may no longer exist.
Since this month, China has exchanged CRS (Overseas Financial Accounts Common Declaring Guidelines) information with other countries for the first time. The Chinese tax authorities will grasp the personal overseas income. Once they are listed as high-risk taxpayers, they face a huge review of the source of funds. It is also necessary to pay a large amount of personal income tax.
In addition, the revised personal income tax law for the first time to establish anti-tax avoidance provisions will give the Chinese tax authorities a strong legal basis. In short, China’s crackdown on the international tax haven is officially open, and the invisible rich will have nowhere to go.
A large number of Chinese accounts in Australia and New Zealand have been sealed.
As early as more than a month ago, foreign media released major news. New Zealand and Australia's major commercial banks froze thousands of accounts and asked whether the account holders belonged to foreign taxpayers, including a large number of Chinese residents.
Referring to this news from July: Kiwi banks freeze hundreds of accounts, figure likely to stretch into thousands
New Zealand banks are set to freeze thousands of accounts for people who have yet to respond to requests to confirm whether they are foreign taxpayers.
Under new legislation, financial institutions must find out whether their customers are tax residents of other countries and report the details of those who are to the Inland Revenue by June 30 each year, starting this year.
Back to the iFeng story:
A spokesperson for Australian state-owned Kiwibank said the bank sent letters to about 3,000 customers at the end of May and gave customers a 14-day period to supplement their overseas tax status information.
ANZ, Australia's largest bank, said it had frozen about 200 customers' accounts in a week and will continue to freeze accounts every week, as required by tax laws. Westpac and BNZ also did the same.
In fact, as early as the beginning of June, New Zealand media released news, if you do not provide foreign tax information, Bank of New Zealand will freeze your account. From July 1st, the bank has not yet completed the overseas arrears in accordance with the regulations of the bank, and all accounts are frozen. No one can be an exception. Of course, the funds in the frozen account will remain in the account, but the customer will not be able to access it.
At present, the banks of Australia and New Zealand have frozen thousands of accounts, and the scope will continue to expand.
It is worth mentioning that China, Australia and New Zealand are all on the list of information exchanged for the first time in September this year. Basic information about all non-Australian residents who open an account in Australia, such as name, ID number, address, birthday, account number, account balance, and major transactions that occur each year, as well as bank deposit accounts, escrow accounts, insurance contracts, etc. Information will be shared by the tax bureaus of China and Australia.
Comments
Funny since 1997 there is $21 Trillion missing/unaccounted for in HUD and DOD. Maybe all that money is hiding out in the same place and telling stories.
In reply to Where's Waldo ? by Giant Meteor
The coup de gras to overpriced Western real estate....
In reply to Where's Waldo ? by Giant Meteor
But, but, but, Foreign (Chinese) investment is less than 10% of real estate purchases, say our lying government political hacks.
With Trump putting Emperor Xi's nutsack in a vice, there's a whole lotta dough gonna be repatriated back to Chicomland or the relatives of certain U.S. and Canadian real estate investors are going to be falling off tall buildings.
In reply to The coup de gras to… by Superlat
They should start looking in west coast north-american Real Estate
Lots of title transfers coming here as they scramble to find someone’s name to put it in.
In reply to They should start looking in… by Bananamerican
Lots of "nominee" titles and corporations 100% Chinese owned.
In reply to Lots of title transfers… by Wakesetter
Damn right - many in my area. Great neighbors though!
In reply to They should start looking in… by Bananamerican
too 'inscrutable' for my taste....and arrogant as fuck
In reply to Damn right - many in my area… by GoldHermit
I’ll take cash...and hold the title in my name...to throw the hounds off.
Any takers...just ask, and I’ll provide contact info.
In reply to They should start looking in… by Bananamerican
Too bad the US can't manage to do that.
They do. Try living overseas or holding assets overseas. They tax every cent.
In reply to Too bad the US can't manage… by thebriang
Not if your property is in your wife’s name and your marriage isn’t on the books in America.
In reply to They do. Try living… by hongdo
They should do the same for the US..like a lot of cold cash for homes.
Lord Blackheath and the missing $15T
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bLrHOgy0tRo&frags=pl%2Cwn
LOL! Take a stroll down any Vancouver street and pick out every second house. You'll find your money right there.
Smart money sold their Vancouver homes already. When people that don't even need the money sell, its the top.
http://www.vancouversun.com/business/canaccord+founder+peter+brown+point+grey+mansion+sells+million/11824153/story.html
In reply to LOL! Take a stroll down any… by Ward of the Squid
It's like that in most markets now Oddjob, smart money is holding deep in the money properties that cash flow or buying rehabs in the 65-75 After Repair Value, ARV at present time. Those deals have to be turned in 60 days because of the worry of the top, even in strong markets like Texas.
Your spot on IMHO as a RE investor who has 3 fix and flips going now in Texas. Money is wary of time allowed in the deal now....
In reply to Smart money sold their… by oddjob
I think also some people will appreciate this particular seller will have a good handle on the metrics of Chinese money.
In reply to It's like that in most… by Teamtc321
People ask how we could get rid of a 21 trillion dollar deficit.
Trump put out that anyone convicted of human trafficking forfeits all they money to the US.
And away we go.
Methinks that forgotten document wasn’t a fluke.
In reply to People ask how we could get… by BandGap
Canada without the Chicom money is severely fucked.
Especially West coast real estate.
China, without the U.S. consumer market is severely fucked. Chicoms will be using the usual persuasion techniques of Mao and Stalin to return money to the mainland, to shore up the shrinking stock market and for paint for their Potemkin Villages.
In reply to Canada without the Chicom… by 107cicero
How do you say Look in Vancouver in Mandarin ???
Don't see how this helps the Chinese. Most likely numbers in computers or dubious titles to overpriced land. Chinese could have pushed the Hong Kong system to the mainland instead of the other way around. But they didn't.
This 21T number keeps popping up.
We're 21T in debt. Various government agencies , Armed services / Pentagon, HUD, Dept of AG, combined missing 21T.
Hmmmmmmm
Agenda 21
In reply to This 21T number keeps… by Duc888
(with inflation by the time we get there = Agenda 21bn)
In reply to Agenda 21 by falconflight
Start with J P Morgan's silver horde and work up from there
Yes Vancouver will share tax info with China soon...
http://vancitycondoguide.com/canada-china-to-share-tax-information-star…
Easy for them to collect. Just throw family members in jail and start executing them until they get their money. Who says communism isn't efficient?
Good.
This will pull the rug out from under the (un)Real estates ponzi scheme in Australia.
There's a hundred billion dollars invested in Vancouver.
The Chinese will probably send death squads to clean up the mess.