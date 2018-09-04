Gold - Projecting Fear Or Optimism?

Authored by Mark Rzepczynski via Disciplined Systematic Global Macro Views blog,
Gold is hard to understand as an investment.
Sometimes it behaves like an inflation hedge but at other times it does not.
Sometimes it responds to the real cost of funds, and sometime it does not.
It can serve as a safe asset, yet it has sold-off in a crisis.
It can be the uncorrelated asset of frustration, but a longer examination tells us about investment deep investor expectations.
Gold, over the last decade, can be viewed through three major themes.
1. The debasement fears period - This was the period of maximum gain in quantitative easing. This period ends with QE2 and when QE policy seemed to be a limited accelerant to the real economy.
2. The adjustment to QE period - Contrary to many analysts the exposure of the Fed balance sheet did not led to a surge in inflation. In fact, large central bank balance sheets did not even allow inflation to get to target levels. Even with negative rates on trillions in bonds, investors did not view gold as essential if there was not going to be a debasement of nominal assets.
3. The "who cares about debasement" or "new normal" period - The third period began with the tapering and moved to the new period of Fed adjustment with increasing rates. Inflation is closer to target, but the expectation of a monetary debasement of bonds has left investors to be replace by a sense of complacency or normalcy. Investors have found a new equilibrium where they believe central banks will not drive the economy to the monetary brink. Balance sheet holdings will be higher than pre-crisis levels, but the potential for a significant inflation overshoot is minimal. Financial assets have exploded to the upside, but gold has still doubled since 2007 levels.
The question is whether there will be a new fourth period for gold and what will it look like. We may not know what this new gold environment will look like until central banks are forced to again change policy.
Comments
Silver continues to get pummeled.
Buying more, as is the rest of the family. Nice price.
nice price nice price nice price down to $1
In reply to Silver continues to get… by BandGap
I will corner the market! ha ha ha ha ha!
In reply to nice price nice price nice… by dark pools of soros
Bitte many tons do you have ? Did you buy with bitcoins?
In reply to I will corner the market! ha… by BandGap
I'm with you BandGap. Silver is looking incredibly attractive at this price.
In reply to Bitte many tons do you have … by Adolfsteinbergovitch
Gold reflects nothing - it is a fake virtual market - price discovery killed:
https://safehaven.com/article/42493/transition-of-price-discovery-in-the-global-gold-and-silver-market
In reply to I'm with you BandGap. … by American Psycho
gold is a joke, I can't believe I got suckered in for the last 6 years. Pathetic! And all you freaking "keep buying the dips cause it's cheap" morons are even more pathetic. You know by now you ain't got a penny to buy anything else, but come on here kept saying "stacking more" BS hoping the price will go higher.. hahaha freaking joke!
In reply to Gold reflects nothing - it… by Pinto Currency
Pathetic is whining about a trade you made 6 years ago, and obviously regret. And if you actually had an income, you could sell it and take the tax deduction, so its an easy assumpton you have no income either which means you should have not bought Gold in the first place. Sucks to be you.
In reply to gold is a joke, I can't… by Liquid_Silver
I have paused buying gold, but continue to add silver to the stack. Debt levels worldwide have exploded higher since 2008 and continue to explode by the multi-trillions every single year. Nations are already falling apart at the seams, with inflation rocketing higher almost daily...and people and governments who are purchasing gold and silver are the idiots?!?
No fucking way.
In reply to gold is a joke, I can't… by Liquid_Silver
"In fact, large central bank balance sheets did not even allow inflation to get to target levels."
Clear evidence of Kool-Aid drinking by the author. My box of cereal sure got a lot more expensive.
In reply to I will corner the market! ha… by BandGap
Buy the legal tender coins. No tax makes it preferable.
In reply to Silver continues to get… by BandGap
No sales tax. There is still short- and long-term capital gains upon the sale of a collectible. No proof of purchase? IRS dings you at the short-term rate.
That being said, I put off buying once I realized the price of PMs is dropping due to the strength of the dollar. I was waiting for silver to go back to the $13 oz. range.
In reply to Buy the legal tender coins… by spiritofjeff
Not true actually - it's specifically no cap gains when you circulate gov-minted coins as currency.
In reply to No sales tax. There is… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Sure, if you go by face value. Who is going to do that? What are you, retarded?
In reply to Not true actually - it's… by spiritofjeff
The author of this screed above is either a moron or he plays stupid.
All one needs to know is the FACT that gold (and silver) prices are manipulated and NOT ALLOWED to rise. When gold is called for delivery Comex sends "buyers" to London and only God knows what happens there. Guess, most of the buyers settle for spot price plus say 10 percent IN CASH. Gold is playing the role of judge on the state of financial market and this is why powers that be manipulate it ignoring all fundamental reasons that should lead to the rise of gold price. Dollar drops, gold swoons, dollar goes up, gold swoons even more, China, India buys ungodly amounts of gold on the open market, gold price goes down! The same applies to real interest rates, inflation and whole game of fundamental issues that should lead to rise of gold price but it does not. Everyone who watches Comex gold market knows that at expiry date in futures gold market calls are made for way more gold that is available for delivery. Comex has no gold yet it controls the price via unlimited paper futures contracts where the ratio of gold available vs futures contracts approaches ratio of 500:1.
Gold will not be allowed to rise in normal, steady way. Gold price will change several fold over the weekend from like $1200 to 10 000. Then exchanges will call "force majeure" and fuck up all gold paper "investors". Real gold will disappear from any markets for weeks until price will entice some sellers, be it at 10 000, 50 000 or whatever but then we will have hyperinflation.
Allowing gold to rise today equals to death sentence for fiat currencies, foremost US dollar. This is why unlimited amount of paper money will be used to keep it low as it happened during last two years. But knowing the real state of financial market smart people understand that status quo cannot be extended much longer and this is the last call before real gold train departs from the markets. After financial collapse there will be no gold for sale or it will be sold at the price way beyond the reach of 99.99 percent of the people.
In reply to Silver continues to get… by BandGap
Negative Real Interest Rates – The Inflation Rate Above The Interest Rate
If one considers holding a hard asset that is both real money and an insurance policy, then there is nothing difficult to understand at all.
C'mon......surely you would feel safer trusting your money to an insolvent big bank paying no interest.
In reply to If one considers holding a… by Consuelo
Hahahaha! Oh sure, one that can seize your account in a bail-in! Cyprus and Greece were beta tests for what they plan on doing in the US.
In reply to C'mon......surely you would… by oddjob
Because it isn't ! It's "just" true money.
In reply to If one considers holding a… by Consuelo
Bingo!
In reply to Gold is hard to understand… by SeuMadruga
Paper gold has no ties to real, physical gold. Any analysis based off of he fraudulent paper market is idiotic. But given that all paper currencies over time have ALWAYS found their true intrinsic value of zero, I’ll bet on the come and keep stacking at manipulated prices. Thanks again!
Along with treasuries, gold is the most pristine form of collateral to be sold ("RE-HYPOTHECATED") many times over through shadow banking for loanable fiat-currencies, with the inevitable consequence upon the exchange ratio (i.e. paper Au "price") between them...
In reply to Paper gold has no ties to… by Armed Resistance
Check the spot price on Aluminum! See osbornecoin.com for coins you can buy today or issue your own! Dies can be supplied as well to your design.
Gold is NOT as the Western mindset defines "investment". Taking physical gold off the market and holding it is more a matter of principle. Kind of like helping the needy, or not throwing trash out your car window, or refusing to kiss ass and stroke ego as a conditional job prerequisite.
None of the aforementioned yields a profit. They are more a statement in principle about how you view the world and how you intend to conduct yourself in it.
Truly, I tire of people's opinions about how useless it is to view the world and conduct your affairs without the profit motive as your singular focus and sole incentive.
What you receive back in the due course of conducting your affairs with certain unyielding principles is far more valuable than a profit percentage.
To understand gold in these terms is priceless.
https://roacheforque.blogspot.com/search?q=gold
Here are the tariff scenarios in relationship to Gold. Watch the probabilities:
https://www.silverdoctors.com/gold/gold-news/september-5th-d-day-for-go…
there could be a little more selling on the metals. This happened right before the 08' crash also. HINT HINT.
I will buy with both hands in the coming weeks, up for another ride of my lifetime. But this next ride will be even more.
The world wide debt levels have doubled since 08'.
Looks like gold wants $500.
Thats above Gordon Brown’s sell price. Still a bull market on that metric
People either get it or they don’t. Let me try to help - the system is failing and it’s plain as the nose on your face.
Yep. I keep a stack in the bunker. It helps me sleep at night. The day we wake up and everyone else is freaking out, I will be drinking coffee, as usual, except for the shit eating grin on my face ;-)
In reply to People either get it or they… by GoldHermit
RISK OFF PERIOD
- Risk assets break down
- Interest Rates cut
- Bonds yields fall (Rally)
- DEFLATION SCARE
- Gold and Miners get hammered in a final attempt to flush out weak hands
RISK ON / WTF PERIOD
- Fed cuts rates to Zero and initiates "MOTHER OF ALL QEs"
- Un-coordinated Central Bank action >> GLOBAL RACE TO DEBASE / INFLATION FEARS
- Gold Rallies
I used to be able to buy both gold and silver at, or a little over, spot price. Not any more!
People are buying gold and silver likes there's no tomorrow. What's fuct it is that God damndable demonic price discovery mechanism known as the CRIMEX.
Understanding manipulation is understanding gold.