Gold - Projecting Fear Or Optimism?

Authored by Mark Rzepczynski via Disciplined Systematic Global Macro Views blog,

Gold is hard to understand as an investment.

Gold, over the last decade, can be viewed through three major themes.

1. The debasement fears period - This was the period of maximum gain in quantitative easing. This period ends with QE2 and when QE policy seemed to be a limited accelerant to the real economy.

2. The adjustment to QE period - Contrary to many analysts the exposure of the Fed balance sheet did not led to a surge in inflation. In fact, large central bank balance sheets did not even allow inflation to get to target levels. Even with negative rates on trillions in bonds, investors did not view gold as essential if there was not going to be a debasement of nominal assets.