London Mayor Sadiq Kahn "Has No Plan" To Fight London Crime: Former Top Adviser

London Mayor Sadiq Kahn has been dressed down in a scathing attack by former Metropolitan Police superintendent Leroy Logan, who says that Kahn has no "coherent strategy" to fight violent crime in London, reports the Evening Standard following a special investigative series.
In a scathing attack, former Metropolitan Police superintendent Leroy Logan accused the Mayor of adopting an “enforcement approach” and failing to properly build trust with communities.
He said: “The results speak for themselves, he is failing and unfortunately there are young people dying on the street because of that.” -Evening Standard
Recall in April we reported that London had surpassed New York City's murder rate for a second month in a row due to a surge in knife attacks.
Logan's comments appear in day two of the Standard's special investigation into Kahn's record as Mayor. The audit covers four main categories which Londoners listed as their top priorities in 2016 when Kahn ran for office. The London mayor has failed spectacularly on crime, the Standard reveals, despite Kahn's manifesto promising to "challenge gang culture and knife crime head-on" by beefing up neighborhood policing.
Figures show that roberies have soared by 22% in the 12 months leading up to July, while knife crimes are up 12%. The number of violent crimes in general is up 5% over the same period.
Meanwhile, over 100 homicide investigations have been launched.
Yesterday a 22-year-old man, named locally as Ismail Tanrikulu, was found shot dead in a Tottenham cemetery. Mr Logan, a former chairman of the Black Police Association Charitable Trust, said he had advised the Mayor on crime policy in the run-up to his election in May 2016.
He said: “I made it clear to Sadiq that his agenda needed to be citizen-focused and the Met had to be accountable. I made it clear you cannot stop-and-search or arrest your way out of the problem; you have to have a partnership approach. But as soon as he was in office he turned his back on a lot of that.” -Evening Standard
In September 2016, Kahn - who made a name for himself as a young attorney defending terrorists, said that terror attacks are "part and parcel of life in a big city."
Terrorist Incident in London is just "part and parcel" of living in a big globalist city, right Sadiq Kahn? pic.twitter.com/1wOFQ0Unrm— Mike (@Fuctupmind) September 15, 2017
Logan - an adviser to the all-party Youth Violence Commission, has accused Kahn of having "no real coherent strategy where you can say that everyone knows where they fit. There is just an enforcement approach. He has a strategy, but it is not getting into the wider holistic approach that you need," and added "There should be more community engagement, especially with young people."
Instead, he says the London Mayor has developed an approach which includes "putting fear into the minds of young people on the streets. They are already in fear and trying to scare them is not going to work."
"The real solution is recognising that our young people are suffering from adverse childhood experiences, they need to be supported around the trauma and the fear and the grooming process they are increasingly victims of. There are growing numbers of youngsters being groomed on a day-to-day basis," says Logan.
The Standard launched their investigation into London violence in July, after championing a landmark report from the Youth Violence Commission Logan advises.
Kahn insists that he has a "holistic" approach to violent crime, pointing to his creation of the "Violent Crime Taskforce," which includes over 150 officers focused solely on the issue.
"I’ve brought the police together with local councils, charities, community groups and others to work on a public health approach to tackling knife crime," says Kahn.
Perhaps Kahn can start by doing something to ensure that UK cops aren't laughing stocks?
UK 2017:A black man pins a female police officer to railings as he repeatedly humps her legApparently acceptable pic.twitter.com/xC7zYZPmr8— Jan ❌ (@GeodanNew) September 1, 2017
This guy gets a pass...
Then there are these super troopers:
It's strange I live in London and there is a complete disrespect for police.They are too busy fining drivers in cars for minor offences. They literally have speed cameras everywhere, or bus lane cameras.
They have the motorways with average speed limits. They cream so much money off the people who pay their taxes.
Mean while London a heavy Labour dominated area have massive handouts, massive crime and 10% of all asylum or immigrants go to London.
But it's not just Immigrants who are causing crime, we have family's who have been given handouts all their lives who have three children with different dads this is just one example.
I have worked in behavioural schools it's a joke London is and will get worse.
they want a holistic approach, they don't even put them away for long enough to be a deterrent.
They fine law abiding citizens £100 for a parking or traffic fine but why will not investigate a theft above £50 WTF?
hugging these kids and shaking hands and dancing with them will not help. You literally need to clamp down you need more officers and you need longer sentencing.
They stopped chasing moped robbers because one died trying to avoid the cops. so what happened more moped crime.
Youj have eastern european gangs flooding London with cocaine and these little gangsters are fighting for areas.
The government do not like to tell anyone but anyone who knows London knows Eastern Europeans are taking over dealing coke.
The UK never wanted this immigration, the UK never wanted soft sentencing its all by design flood Europe soft policing collapse of our nations from with in civil war and then in comes the NEW World Order.
If you want to see soft policing look at the London Riots in 2011 the police did NOTHING they were overwhelmed by ferrel youth and little gangsters.
Regurgitating an old story and previously used race-bait pictures. Why doesn't ZH discuss any social issues in mother Russia? I'm a big Putin and Russia fan, my post history proves that, but ZH makes out there is only social issues in Western Europe, while central and eastern Europe is fucking Nirvana. Well this is contrary to the fact, its young and brightest leave for pastures new in droves? Why is that in an all white Nirvana?
The Tylers never fucking ever talk about Central and Eastern European gangs, smuggling, abusing, including the raping of our white women, sending them into prostitution rings. Look at these Russia vs USSA crime rates... http://www.nationmaster.com/country-info/compare/Russia/United-States/C…
Look at Russia vs UK crime rates http://www.nationmaster.com/country-info/compare/Russia/United-Kingdom/… Go on Tylers, explain some of these fucking stats and tell me which place is safer? You Tyler bastards just push the same old, same old propaganda angles and completely OMIT the shit-hole and crime ridden infestations, that is parts of central and eastern Europe and some of the nasty facts surrounding crime, violence and murder and you can'y fucking blame immigrants neither. Ooops!
But oh no, it's the constant regurgitation of London and primarily black knife crime. Yes, there is knife crime in my beloved London and its a scourge on the city, but it is highly contained. It is niggers stabbing each other, as well as other minority group stabbing each other and that includes whites, who are stabbing each other and it rarely spills over into the general population.
I've never walked around London thinking I'm going to get stabbed, because the niggers 998/1000 stab each other and then again, it is highly contained in a small sub-culture, within a sub-culture within black youth and other minorities. So fuck your distortions, biases and glaring omissions Tylers and give a more balanced picture. Not everybody is an uneducated Trumptard, who will swallow your Gatestone and race-bait shit. Yes we have major problems, there is not doubt about it, but balance it out and don't cherry pick. Give us the whole picture.
ZH is slowly becoming like the MSM with its biases and agenda driven articles. The old ZH, was never so fucking desperate for click-bait and racially driven. Get back to ground breaking and exclusive economic analysis ZH and divulging Wall Street and City of London shenanigans. This site and its content over the last few years, has slowly turned to fucking shit.
