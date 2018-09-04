Marines Begin Amphibious Landing Exercises In Sweden Ahead Of Massive NATO War Games

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 09/05/2018 - 02:45

The Marine Corps Times on Tuesday reported the details of the run-up to what's being described as NATO's largest ever military games in a decade, called Trident Juncture, set to take place right up along Russia's border with Europe.

Currently, the US Marine Corps is engaged in preparatory maneuvers with Swedish counterparts in a training exercise that involves mock raids and amphibious operations up and down Sweden's coastal island archipelagos

Some 75 US Marines are said to be involved in the training which involves navigating an area of thousands of small islands known as the Stockholm Archipelago and which extend nearly 40 miles to the east into the Baltic Sea. 

Prior Baltic NATO exercises in Ravlunda, Sweden from 2015. Image source: Flickr/U.S. Navy photo

Russia is interpreting the exercises as a deeply provocative military action that signals NATO could be planning to use Scandinavian countries as a launch point for a potential future conflict

The Marines are considered America's most advanced forward deployed force "as the President may direct" according to their founding purpose and codified under the National Security Act of 1947. For this reason they are considered a "force projection" and "first to be deployed" unit in any major conflict.

Though Trident Juncture, which will involve nearly 40,000 NATO troops, is not set to start until later this Fall, the Marine exercise, called Archipelago Endeavor, is part of a broader and semi-permanent build-up of American Marine forces in Scandinavia which was first reported months ago. 

It was revealed in early June that the Norwegian government, which is hosting the NATO games, intends to add 400 U.S. Marines to Norway before the most significant military exercise since the Cold War, according to the country’s Ministry of Defense. By the time the Trident Juncture games begin, about 700 Marines in total are expected to be present in the Scandinavian region, and will reportedly be based in Norway for a period of five years

Predictably, Russia has responded by pointing to the "anti-Russia" nature of the impending NATO exercises

View of the Stockholm Archipelago, where the Marines are training this week. 

During a briefing last week, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, “The troops and equipment of the alliance members and individual partner countries will be used on land, at sea and in the air to improve the skills of defensive and, crucially, offensive operations in the northern latitudes in case of a ‘high intensity’ conflict with a ‘comparable enemy.’” She added, “This demonstration of military potential will unfold in the immediate proximity to Russian borders and has a clear anti-Russian nature.”

When Norway announced previously that it would double the number of US Marines in the country, Moscow warned of dire consequences and went so far as to describe the move as "an attack".

Notably, even though Sweden is a "nonaligned country" it's increasingly upped its willing participation and closeness with NATO through periphery drills such as the currently ongoing Archipelago Endeavor exercise. Two years ago Russian President Putin formally announced for the first time that Russia would increase its own troop presence along its border with Finland should Moscow sense increased NATO aggression in the region.

And last May non-NATO members Finland and Sweden formalized their intent to form a closer security relationship with the United States by signing a joint letter representing a non-binding pledge to partner in NATO military exercises. 

According to the Marine Corps Times report, the US forces are also testing newly accessed weapons as part of the amphibious training drills

The exercise also allows Marines to get their hands on Sweden’s Carl Gustaf recoilless rifle. The Corps plans to equip its grunts in the coming year with the Gustaf as it phases out the Mk 153 Shoulder-Launched Multipurpose Assault Weapon, also known as the SMAW or SMAW MoD 2.

The three-week training event is scheduled to last to September 8.

As NATO’s chess pieces continue being positioned in Sweden and Norway and other regions around the Baltic in the largest military exercise since the Cold War this fall, how will Russia respond?

Fireman Jerimiah Johnson Wed, 09/05/2018 - 02:49 Permalink

NATO, North Amerikan Terror Organ, that limp appendage dangling from the Pedophile Politburo in Natostan capital of USSA's flaccid vassal Brussels, seat of the infamous albeit collapsing EUSSR wants to be the global gangster sidekick of the Pentacon thugs but just doesn't want to pay to play. Will the Germans get suckered for a third time into a global war for their anglozionazi bankster masters and the Washing town thugocracy? Nah...they finally seem to have figured it and STASI agent "Erika" out as the I$I$ "backed" Saudi Mercan IOU petroscrip toilet paper dollah gets flushed from the global Ponzi sewer of the Potemkin Village (idiot) Mercan "economy" of slaughter for the profit of the zero 1%.

Meanwhile the summer of financial collapse is upon US, on both sides of the Atlanticist swamp, as the detritus of USSA'S Middle East judaic wars rapes and pillages its way across a seething Europe betrayed by the hag in Berlin and her Soros puppet master. Syria is where the anglozionazi beast and Pentacon Murder Inc. finally bit off more than they could chew in their serial judaic wars of terror and the rest of humanity sees it for what it is. All the emasculated pedophile pawns in Natostan huff and puff at Mr. Bear's doorstep but that is all these Brownstoned cretins will ever do. It is all over bar the inevitable bankrupt collapse of €urolandia and the long awaited civil war reloaded in Slumville USSA. Bismarck was right more than a century ago, the only future Germany has and Urupp by default is in the warm embrace of Mr. Bear and his vast supply of energy and resources as USSA vainly squeezes gas from the "shale miracle" BS and hubris bloated turds in the stinking Washing town swamp.

 

Onward on the great One Belt One Road trip of a lifetime sans everything USSAN

 

USSA, like its erstwhile Onkel Adolf NAZI Project, will inevitably have to be cured from outside and that day is upon US.

Backwards to Slumville and the end of the banquet of demon$!

https://www.fort-russ.com/2018/09/russia-and-china-working-together-to-…

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
RedBaron616 giovanni_f Wed, 09/05/2018 - 06:26 Permalink

As if amphibious landings could be accomplished in this day and ago. Good luck with that. Missiles would take out landing craft long before they ever got near the beach. Actually, their mother ship would probably be taken out before any landing craft were launched.

Amphibious landings were land accomplished in wartime during the Korean conflict. 65 years later, this is no longer viable, but the Pentagon has to pretend the Marines still have a mission, so the stupidity goes on, destroying tax dollars on antiquated hardware and strategies.

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 1
MusicIsYou Wed, 09/05/2018 - 02:51 Permalink

Except that in real war against a formidable nation state your little exercises do not prepare you for, because in that kind of war things don't usually go smoothly. Their play war training makes me laugh.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
land_of_the_few Wed, 09/05/2018 - 02:51 Permalink

It's all cover for Sweden invading and occupying Norway and the Baltics like they did before. Wait, that was the old non-cucked version of Sweden, when they used to be Nordic and not SJW NWO rainbow-serfs. :P

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 1
QuantumEasing MusicIsYou Wed, 09/05/2018 - 03:27 Permalink

And then someone finds out who put the foil in the "tactical nuke" (microwave oven), and that asshole gets extra KP.

Last I checked, Hiroshima and Nagasaki are not only still here, they are radiation free, and full of happy, healthy people.

The fact that any of us are alive and well to type this is proof nukes never existed.

Do you really think the mass murdering sociopathic rulers didn't use them because of MORALS?!

https://www.amazon.com/Death-Object-Exploding-Nuclear-Weapons/dp/154551…

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 3
MusicIsYou Wed, 09/05/2018 - 03:02 Permalink

Want to hear something funny? When U.S flags get draped over coffins the flags were probably made in China or some Mideastern country that also produced the weapon that put the soldier in the coffin in the first place.

Vote up!
 8
Vote down!
 1
NuYawkFrankie Wed, 09/05/2018 - 03:15 Permalink

Sweden burning... being raped and pillaged by ZOG-SPONSORED 3rd-World Invasion...

and YET it's NOW hosting "Russia is the ENEMY!!!" WAR PREPARATIONS - a War in which it'll be the FIRST to be incinerated - on behalf of the SAME "Entity" that ORCHESTRATED that 3rd-World Invasion!

NOW you know WHY they're called "DUMB FCKING Swedes!" Same goes for rest of the terminally-thick irredeemably-insane ZATO Zombies.

It would appear that "Whitey" - at least in "The West" - is certifiably-clueless and just too DAMN DUMB to survive.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 1
Yukanol Fukov Wed, 09/05/2018 - 03:22 Permalink

Does anyone besides those profiting from the wasteful expenditure really give a fck?? The (lack of)performance in Afghanistan is all anyone needs to understand. Posturing clowns.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 1
MusicIsYou Wed, 09/05/2018 - 03:38 Permalink

Ah yes, you can always get drooling simple minded warriors to go fight for a bullcrap narrative like making them branded with the idea they're doing it for their wife, or family, and that isn't enough there's always ribbons and medals. Those concepts work just about as well as the way the population is hypnotized to feel great about always overcoming something: overcoming cancer with their pink ribbons, overcoming a bully, overcoming sexual assault, etc etc. That way people are hypnotized to stay running on the hamster wheel with the carrot dangling in front of them that they won't ever catch, but they think they can "overcome" the carrot.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 2
Know thyself Wed, 09/05/2018 - 03:55 Permalink

Russian Vostok 2018 military exercise involves more than 300,000 Russian troops , 1,000 aircraft, 900 tanks.

Sort of puts the NATO exercises into perspective.

Who is threatening who ?

 

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
activisor Wed, 09/05/2018 - 04:44 Permalink

The last Hurrah before NATO disappears under its own hubris. Trump wants an end to NATO, and Macron wants a European army. And Russia is making deals with Germany.  There is no enemy which requires NATO's existence.

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
PrivetHedge Wed, 09/05/2018 - 04:48 Permalink

A huge waste of tax payers money, Russia can comfortably ignore them while concentrating on freeing Idlib, but the US/NATO now has to look two ways at once.

The spread of NATO is really the dilution of NATO, as each new vassal is forced to join the quality is diluted further until we have a bored conscript army who are loyal to no one.

There's also the issue of PTSD, NATO soldiers are used to blow women and children apart for Israel's political/satanic reasons - it's never a defence of their homeland - always naked aggression in someone else's country so they suffer and the survivors all return to America broken and disturbed to a system that has no further use for them so they are discarded to rot and be homeless bums.

People who sign up to the US military and NATO should think it through and realise they are giving their lives to the elite pharisee jews when they sign up, a few years of excitement and murder is paid for by the rest of their lives.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
SHADEWELL PrivetHedge Wed, 09/05/2018 - 07:21 Permalink

Okay...

 

Keep deluding yourself...and spreading the propaganda...but the truth is that in the february 2018 "conflict" between Russia and the USA,,, Russia had their ass handed to them...and despite the fact that the US was only toying with you drunks, quite a few "zinky boys" got sent back to Moscow

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-02-13/u-s-strikes-said-to-…

 

When its go time, you vodka-holics have nothing..