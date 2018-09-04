Paper Money Eventually Returns To Its Intrinsic Value - Zero!

Authored by Alex Deluce via GoldTelegraph.com,
In socialist Venezuela, the price of a cup of coffee has doubled every few weeks.
The annual inflation rate could hit 1,000,000 percent by years end. People can no longer afford food, but that’s okay because there isn’t any food to be found. South America’s once wealthy nation has spiraled from secure and stable into an unimaginable state of hyperinflation. Venezuela is experiencing the results of government mismanagement, corruption, and socialist ideology. President Maduro’s solution to the problem is to proudly lob three zeros off the hyperinflated Bolivar and call it a “miracle solution.”
At one time, Venezuela had the largest oil reserves in the world, which provided steady revenues for the country and a good living for its citizens. Oil accounted for most of Venezuela’s exports. Life in Venezuela was excellent. Then, in 1998, came President Hugo Chavez. Chavez used the abundant income stream to go on a spending spree as he instituted a large number of entitlement programs using the oil revenues. A strike in 2003 interrupted Chavez’s plans and caused the GDP to crash by 27 percent in just four months. Chavez began nationalizing industries and instituting price controls, which was the beginning on Venezuela’s inflationary spiral as Venezuelans developed a reliance on their government for products and services.
The price of crude oil plummeted in 2014, and the economy shrank by 30 percent. Oil revenues, in the form of U.S. dollars, were dwindling, and Venezuela was unable to continue importing necessary goods. These days, in 2018, stores are empty as people attempt to survive on dealing through the black market.
Venezuela is printing currency at the speed of a copy machine. The more money that is injected into circulation, the more it becomes devalued. The cup of coffee that could be bought for 140,000 bolivars rose to over 1,000,000 within weeks. Today, that cup costs 2,000,000 bolivars. Hyperinflation has placed the purchase of everyday items out of the reach of the average Venezuelan, although President Maduro has granted four wage hikes this year alone.
Venezuela has lost most of its imports as it remains in a state of unprecedented crisis. People are starving, and the average weight loss is 25 pounds due to lack of food. Still, Maduro continues to print worthless currency. For Venezuela to reach this low abyss has taken a combination of corruption and mismanagement on every level of its nationalized industries.
Hyperinflation in invariably the result of government mismanagement and the printing of fiat currency. Venezuela isn’t the only country experiencing inflation. According to Steve Hanke of the Cato Institute, the value of the Iranian rial decreased from 98,000 rials to the dollar to 112,000 rials in one day. That’s a one-day devaluation of 12.5 percent. As in Venezuela, the black market currency business in Iran is thriving. While the official exchange rate to the dollar is 44,030, the black market rate is 112,00, an increase of 154 percent over the official rate.
Professor Hanke has previously dealt with hyperinflation in Bulgaria as adviser to President Petar Stoyanov. At that time, Bulgaria’s rate of inflation was 242 percent a month. Professor Hanke instituted a fixed rate of exchange for Bulgaria’s currency linked to an anchor currency, the German Mark. This prevented manipulation of the country’s currency and allowed market forces to determine its value. This stabilized Bulgaria’s currently quite effectively. Taking the government out of the equation was the prime move to successfully halt the country’s inflation. Bulgaria’s debt has decreased because it was forced to stop printing valueless money and continue spending money it didn’t have.
Professor Hanke sees this as the solution to Iran’s current inflation problem. He suggests gold as the best “anchor currency” because the value of gold is dependent on market forces instead of government manipulation and whim.
In 2017, Zimbabwe was another country with a daily inflation rate of 98 percent and an annual rate of 79,600,000,000 percent. Unemployment in Zimbabwe reached 80 percent. The country’s economy had broken down entirely due to its printing of fiat money and extreme socialist policies. In the 1990s, the government began to redistribute land from white farmers to black farmers. The inexperienced black farmers failed to produce enough food and caused a massive shortage and production fell sharply.
Like other socialist countries, Zimbabwe began to print fiat money and flooding the economy with it. The worse the economic situation became, the more money was being printed. As government debt increased, the money machines continue to crank out currency that became more devalued, thus making it even harder to pay off any debt. As the economic output declined, shortages were on the rise. People had money, but few goods became available. The combination of increased money supply and a higher demand for goods forced up prices sharply. Foregoing all economic logic, President Mugabe blamed the greed of manufacturers for wanting to raise prices. It is the printing of worthless currency that causes inflation and price increase, not greed.
In a repeat of Chavez’s move in Venezuela, Zimbabwe imposed price controls. But production costs increased quicker than prices, leaving producers with no incentive to produce. This increased the shortages and raised prices even more. Inflation invariably becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy. There was money to go around, but even a million dollars become worthless if the price of bread is two million dollars. The fare for transportation increased between the morning and evening commutes.
The causes of hyperinflation are always the same, yet countries are refusing to learn from history.
When governments begin to print money to pay off their debts, the money supply increases, as do prices. When goods become unaffordable, their demand increases, sending prices even higher. People begin to hoard goods, creating even greater shortages and higher prices. And governments continue to print money that keeps losing value. The formula is tried and true. Still, it continues. Since any articulate eight-year-old can state why a commodity that is rarer will be more valuable, it is a puzzle why central banks and governments can’t seem to grasp that increasing the money supply makes it naturally less valuable.
1930s Germany, of course, is the standard example of hyperinflation. During WWI, the number of Deutschmarks being circulated rose from 13 million to 60 billion as the government kept the printing presses busy 24 hours a day. While the Deutschmark became valueless, the nation’s debt rose from 5 billion to 100 billion.
The identical scenario has been repeated in Zimbabwe, and now in Venezuela. Governments have instituted the same solutions and have been met with identical failures.
No country, if properly mismanaged, is immune to hyperinflation. Gold and silver are the best counterattack for individuals faced with fiat currency and spiraling costs. Hard assets are beyond the control of government manipulation and retain their value during the worst of time. Especially in the worst of times.
Crypto and gold are both fiat assets. The only long-term answer is valuable and productive assets at whatever fiat price. Keep it in the family.
People have to understand. That governments are the strong arm for the super rich, the Rockefellers and Rothschilds. We are mere cattle, they always had full control. Elections would be abolished if they would change anything. Mark Twain said this over a 100 years ago. People have to wake up, that we are only cattle. All the wars have been orchestrated to control us. It was never about nations, politics or religion. Those are just propaganda for us to believe in some reasons to die for. Just always remember the government doesn’t care about us, they pillage, rape and steal for the elites.
Precious metals have intrinsic value and are not fiat.
In reply to Crypto and gold are both… by Grandad Grumps
LOL listen to old senile Gramps over here. Just tell that to the Venezuelans who have preserved purchasing power from holding Crypto during this Hyperinflation. There are many personal stories all over the place from such survivors but you're too old for that so it's K.
That's the problem with most of you on here. You always see the world in your own tiny little bubble vacuum. Besides, those who preserved their wealth during prior hyperinflations by hedging could actually buy a hell of a lot of assets for cheap after everything turned to shit. Weimer is a classic example, but I digress.
You can see all the Dairy farmers and berry farmers getting wrecked here in Australia. Their productive assets are sending them bankrupt. When they're forced to sell during the collapse i'll buy these farms for peanuts.
In reply to Crypto and gold are both… by Grandad Grumps
There are Venezuelans there as well as in Miami who are BIG TIME into crypto. Much of that is sent to their families still stuck in Venezuela.
Bitcoin has saved lives.
In reply to LOL listen to old senile… by MGTOW_MONERO_XMR
The only currencies that will matter soon are brass and lead. The accelerated kind.
Ultimately it will get down to brass and lead....
Gold for the Mistress, Silver for the Maid,
Copper for the Tradesman, cunning at his Trade.
"Good!" Said the Baron, sitting in his Hall.
"But Iron, cold Iron is master of them all!
Now iron updated to lead!
The only currencies that will matter soon are brass and lead. The accelerated kind.
The velocity of money is approaching 3,000 fps!
The problem is that they gave control of their oil to the banks.
The real value of human labor did not change. Only problem is what we are measuring it with.
Those who hold tangible assets and critical skill sets will survive.
Gold, silver, guns, ammo, hand tools, and vegetable seeds are a few examples of tangibles.
The medical skills required to dress a sucking chest wound or the mechanical ability to rebuild a carburetor might also be useful.
Honest question:
Since the "Bail In Laws" passed all across the West a handful of years ago, allowing banks to directly seize funds from their client's accounts, how can a hyperinflation event occur again, if not sanctioned by the banks?
Seems to me it actually is different this time round as we are not dealing with free floating physical notes now, but digital numbers completely under bank control.
Can anyone flaw this logic?
You are making a good point. The aim is to have a flexible currency supply meaning it expands and contracts as needed to maintain a monetary inflation rate of 3% to chose a common value. This does not necessarily mean all price changes or any particular price change.
So with Germany as the classic example notes are simply passed out in ever larger numbers on a daily basis simply to shut people up politically. if you ask poor people what they want they will say *more money* so a government trying to hold power under great stress may simply resort to passing out more notes.
So it may be that every G-Mark was actually printed - it does not matter- in 2018 in the USA only a tiny fraction of USD is actually in paper bills - it is almost all electronic entries.
Under these circumstances the Fed could withdraw USD in large amounts very fast by ordering the Banks to improve the quality of their lending which is where the printing press is. If the banks lend a little less that means USD are literally disappearing into thin air. This happens all day every day. The Fed can also withdraw USD by selling its securities off the Balance-Sheet and by raising interest rates.
In the US people have FDIC guarantees on reasonable amounts and there would be no point to seizing accounts other than to strike a pose for the cameras.
So, yes, the absence of physical notes makes inflation control far easier.
Could the USG compel the Fed at gunpoint to run inflation at over 40%? Sure, but this is a less likely outcome. Many things cannot be said to be absolutely impossible such as the USA going onto the Gold Standard only that this is a tiny possibility- low risk event.
Gummint manipulation and whim is doing a good job on the paper gold price.
Zero value is definitely misinformation."Selected office paper waste" is in demand and the price is around $ 30/tn. (How many hundred dollar bills go to a tonne?)
Venezuela is not only a prime example of socialist economic mismanagement, but also of US economic warfare for trying to wreck every single country, which do not comply with his master´s voice. This applies to e.g. Russia and Iran too or even Germany, which wants to have Nord Stream 2. Roma 2.0 has gone blatantly mad by making enemies with everybody.
easy fix: Germany simply sells all its cars and exports to Russia and Iran shipping zero merchandise to the USA.
Venezuela has been independent almost as long as the USA- they are ruled by very corrupt incompetent Spanish style fascists like Francisco Franco.
It would be a burning mess if they USA was moved entirely to Mars. Feudal Roman Catholic Dictatorships > NO GOOD since the 1500s.
In reply to Venezuela is not only a… by TeraByte
That photo says it all. Empty shelves and the guy is skinny. Shocking photo.
Damn. If the food store owner is now skinny. What about the rest of the people !!!
again tyler, I'm tired of explaining this to you: hyperinflation is a function of the people's confidence in the government. The ubiquitous money printing takes place AFTER confidence fails........here in 'murica we never have to worry about quantity of money; $4.5 trillion never even made it into the 'boots on the ground' economy. Instead the banks used it to collect repo interest from the Fed. Our unified, deep, and liquid bond market is unrivaled, the world over. All the dominoes fall first, then the US will fall last.
