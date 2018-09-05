Bernie Sanders Introduces The "Stop BEZOS Act"

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 09/05/2018 - 14:46

One week after a war of words erupted between Bernie Sanders and Jeff Bezos, the vendetta between the Vermont Senator and the world's richest man escalated on Wednesday when Sanders introduced a Senate bill called the "Stop BEZOS Act", that would require large employers like Amazon and Walmart to pay back the government for food stamps, public housing, Medicaid and other federal assistance received by their workers.

The bill's acronym is a direct dig at Bezos and stands for Bad Employers by Zeroing Out Subsidies Act. It seeks to establish a 100% tax on government benefits received by workers at companies with at least 500 employees, Sanders said on Wednesday according to the Washington Post.

"In other words, the taxpayers of this country would no longer be subsidizing the wealthiest people in this country who are paying their workers inadequate wages," Sanders said at a press conference announcing the bill. "Despite low unemployment, we end up having tens of millions of Americans working at wages that are just so low that they can't adequately take care of their families."

The proposed bill came one day after Amazon briefly hit $1 trillion in market cap, just a month after Apple did the same, although a quick look at recent price appreciation suggests that Amazon will soon eclipse even Apple to become the world's most valueable company.

Bezos, who founded Amazon, is the world's wealthiest man: he has added $67 billion to his fortune in 2018, giving him a $167 billion net worth on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The median Amazon worker, meanwhile, was paid $28,446 last year, according to company filings.

The increase in Bezos' wealth has outpaced the rest of the billionaires tracked by Bloomberg by an obscene margin.

Some other statistics putting Bezos' $167BN in context, courtesy of Bloomberg:

  • It’s more than the entire market capitalization of FedEx Corp.
  • Bezos’s gain this year alone would make him the seventh-richest person on Earth, ahead of Mexico’s Carlos Slim and Alphabet Inc.’s Larry Page and Sergey Brin.
  • It’s about the equivalent of Walt Disney Co.’s blockbuster bid for most of the assets of 21st Century Fox Inc.
  • His wealth has increased by an average of about $8 million an hour in 2018.
  • It’s roughly 10 times Amazon’s total net income since it went public in 1997.
  • The 499 other billionaires on the Bloomberg ranking have added a net combined $8.3 billion to their fortunes this year.

None of this was lost on Sanders who on Tuesday tweeted that "Amazon is worth $1 TRILLION," adding that "Thousands of Amazon workers have to rely on food stamps, Medicaid and public housing to survive. That is what a rigged economy looks like."

In a surprising retaliation, last week Amazon publicly fired back against Sanders and his claims that thousands of Amazon employees rely on federal benefits to make ends meet. Those figures are “inaccurate and misleading,” the company said last week, because they include temporary workers as well as those who choose to work part time.

Amazon's answer did not dent Sanders' enthusiasm to redistribute some of Bezos' wealth, and according to the WaPo a spokesman for Sanders said the senator's office had heard from hundreds of current and former Amazon workers in recent weeks who had to rely on food stamps, Medicaid and other government programs to cover their families' basic needs. There is no official measure of a "living wage," but the federal poverty level for a family of four is currently $24,600.

Labor

JimmyJones Shitonya Serfs Wed, 09/05/2018 - 15:01 Permalink

Neither one is a liberal.  I agree with Bernie on this (I can't believe I just said that).  Bernie is a Communist and Beazos is only Liberal when it means using the middle class as a tax donkey to subsidize his business model that couldn't function with out it.  Amazon instead of using lower prices then possible to put his competitors out of business somehow got a never ending line of credit to do it.  Amazon has all the markings of Khazarian Mafia

RAT005 hedgeless_horseman Wed, 09/05/2018 - 15:45 Permalink

I could write a book about this one...to be continued:

  1. The gov arbitrarily defines benefit levels.
  2. The true minimum wage is $0. Pretending there is some other magical umber that can be legislated is assinine.
  3. Income defines lifestyle. Not lifestyle defines benefits.
  4. We all rise to our level of incompetence. The gov can't arbitrarily define a minimum lifestyle.  All that does is inflate inflation.
  5. People's limited ability to educate themselves in spite of gov inability to do so is expanding the welfare state.
  6. While Bernie is bitching about gov social benefits, the gov is bidding more taxpayer benefits to Bezos to bait locations of his facilities.
gatorengineer JimmyJones Wed, 09/05/2018 - 15:10 Permalink

SO much is broken in the system, its hard to tell where to start.  When I look at things and say if my wife and I got divorce and she went on Bennies with the kids and I became ""Disabled", the difference between gross income then and now would be very close to zero, if I backed out my commuting costs and health insurance I would likely be ahead.

The flip side is that being a box slinger shouldnt be a glamorous job, and should be a 50k+ plus job considering giverment freeshit.

I can see it both ways, the system is just so broken and artificial.

Wow72 JimmyJones Wed, 09/05/2018 - 15:30 Permalink

Trump really has to jump on this.  Bernie cant be allowed in.  He is talking a 50 - 60% tax on workers..When it all gets added up..  or thats where he left off anyway.. If you work for a living this is not the guy..

I am not paying MOAR tax for this system.. NO THANK YOU. 

If he is really honest eliminate all the B.S. paper work and dont subsidize in the first place. 100% tax on a subsidy says it all, this system is off its rails. 

How many houses does he have?

Why do they have to subsidize in the first place? because they print FAKE MONEY... HOLY SHIT...

Who could have ever imagined a system SO OUT OF WACK. 

They gave guys like Bezos too much power and now they cant control them... What a shocker. 

Wow72 Mtnrunnr Wed, 09/05/2018 - 15:56 Permalink

I agree with Bezos having to pay his workers believe me... DUH... Why would they ever subsidize him in the first place? 

That doesnt include his healthcare plan and other plans he has.  Believe me I read it, I just dont believe any of it because I heard him the last time around.. He had to defend himself against a 90% tax. 

I agree with this idea of his, I just dont believe him and I dont agree with MOAR paper work over subsidies that the government shouldnt be giving Bezos in the first place.  Its moar insanity. 

They keep making the business environment moar and moar complex cause they dont know what they are doing.. We need to simplify.  

I wish you were right. 

I can see the tax forms now.. Did you receive gov benefits in 2018?.. List each of the 12 months and the day you received them.  Did you receive income from Jeff Bezos.. check box 14a if for partial year..14b for a full year.. 14c if your an idiot. and 14d if you just want us to give you money like we do him... Three days later you'll break even....YOU GET THE POINT.  Its gone beyond. 

HopefulCynical Shitonya Serfs Wed, 09/05/2018 - 15:01 Permalink

...the "Stop BEZOS Act", that would require large employers like Amazon and Walmart to pay back the government for food stamps, public housing, Medicaid and other federal assistance received by their workers.

The stopped clock is right this time. Why the fuck are my taxes going to pay the wagers of people who work for a guy worth almost $200 billion?! Fuck THAT.

nomad943 HopefulCynical Wed, 09/05/2018 - 15:10 Permalink

Reminds me of everytime Robert Kraft gets some money from the state of Massachusetts to fund something related to his billion dollar Patriot football team. Cant he pay for it himself or maybe have his millionaire players take up a collection?

skeelos all-priced-in Wed, 09/05/2018 - 15:28 Permalink

 

You're right.  Bernie correctly identified a problem, but as usual, identified the wrong solution.  I'm not certain what would work, but I am certain Bernie's solution would not work.  The reason is that Bernie identified a symptom, not the disease.

The disease is the sociopathic, amoral, unbridled greed of upper management.  You can't solve that by punishing the low level workers.  What you can do is put a limit on the ratio of the compensation of upper management to lowest paid worker.

It could be linked to control of company assets in such a fashion that it would extremely difficult to circumvent without breaking the law.  That assumes of course that the law would actually be enforced, which we know isn't always true when it comes to the elite.

 

Skip ZENDOG Wed, 09/05/2018 - 15:10 Permalink

His wife bankrupted a Vermont college which had to close down and she got a GOLDEN PARACHUTE after all that. Gotta love (((THEM)))

This is the Israeli newspaper Haaretz attacking LaPierre, their attack is evaluated in the linked article. This is from 2017:
NRA Chief NAMES THE JEW

Again and again in his speech to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Maryland, LaPierre identified the enemies of the NRA, and of America, as Jews – from Karl Marx to Bernie Sanders, from Hungarian-born Holocaust survivor George Soros to former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg LaPierre singled out Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer of New York as one of the Democrats who are “liars to the core.”

Buckaroo Banzai Looney Wed, 09/05/2018 - 14:53 Permalink

"Bad Employers by Zeroing Out Subsidies Act"

lolWUT??

You used to be able to count on the people who write congressional legislation to at least come up with catchy, grammatically correct acronyms, even if the legislation itself was dogshit. But now it seems, they can't even get the acronyms right. Many such cases! Sad!

ztack3r Looney Wed, 09/05/2018 - 14:53 Permalink

bernie bought red car and mini mansion near lake to fuck goy fresh pussies, and then throw them away for goys to reproduce more cattle pussies for bernie and his friends to abuse.

fuck the kikes !

Yeah, what is totally damaging is that if you aren't working with the kike printers, no girls will ever want you, and mostly all will already have rotated more than the 101th airborn among many kikes with their pockets full of fiat and their balls emptied in your daughters, wives etc...

not a world I am interested to take part in... can't wait for the solar flare to burn this all down to the ground and leaving the kikes and their employees dead for the universe to have a future...

they will come back, and kill the kike, because they know that the kike will try to tell them they are the chosen people of god, to those who travel faster than light? hahahaha... only goy cattle can believe that, like it's good to have daughter inseminated by kike...

it's war.

101 : social dislocation, when kike money use fresh daughter and leave rest for goys to breed new cattle pussies for the chosen people of god to use... break the cycle or die.

slightlyskeptical Wed, 09/05/2018 - 14:53 Permalink

You will pay your employees enough to get off of welfare or you will pay the welfare. Seems pretty fair to me. I would actually prefer to do my shopping with a higher caliber employee, this will help get us there.