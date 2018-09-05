Futures, Cable Slump As Germany Denies Brexit Breakthrough

Update: Reuters reports that German government officials have denied the Bloomberg report, confirming that their position on Brexit has not changed. Cable has pared its gains...
And futures slid...
* * *
As critical dates loom for the Brexit process, Bloomberg reports that the British and German governments have abandoned key Brexit demands, potentially easing the path for the U.K. to strike a deal with the European Union, people familiar with the matter said.
As Bloomberg details, Germany is ready to accept a less detailed agreement on the U.K.’s future economic and trade ties with the EU in a bid to get a Brexit deal done, according to people speaking on condition of anonymity because the discussions are private.
The U.K. side is also willing to settle for a vaguer statement of intent on the future relationship, postponing some decisions until after Brexit day, according to an official who declined to be named.
The shift means that widespread opposition to U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May’s proposal for the future relationship - known as the Chequers plan - isn’t necessarily an obstacle to getting a divorce deal.
A fudged political declaration on the future relationship may also make it easier for May to approve the backstop, according to Mujtaba Rahman, managing director at Eurasia Group, in a note on Wednesday.
“EU negotiators are now calculating that the British prime minister will be able to sign off on the EU’s backstop in the Withdrawal Agreement because she will be able to argue --pointing explicitly to the political declaration -- that it will never need to be implemented,” Rahman wrote.
Negotiators in the U.K. and EU were once planning a document of up to 100 pages; now it could be just a tenth of that, officials say.
The reaction to this headline was immediate buying in cable...
And US Equity Futures also jumped...
Still, German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned on Tuesday that “we don’t want these negotiations to fail, but we can’t rule it out completely.”
"......... according to people speaking on condition of anonymity because the discussions are private." + bloomberg = bullshit
UPDATE - see above comment.....and sorry ZH you are still the perfect bottom tick indicator; its almost as though PPT waits for your posts.
silly Brits . . revolutions aren't done on paper.
The Brexit Agreement should consist of a single article: “Deport BritBob to the Malvinas”. ;-)
Looney
Why?
What have the penguins done to deserve him?
†U.K. long live England!
Cry 'God for Harry, England, and Saint George!'
last I heard Merkel couldn't even speak english never mind having a say in who the Brits are allowed to play with and under which rules.
Screw that---better off out!
Walk away. Just walk away.
The Brits have been paranoid about Germany eversince. Everything that hurt us, was welcomed by the Brits. They introduced 'Made In Germany' as a low quality branding (thanx for that, idiots!). They conspired against us for 150+ years. They were the main force behind WW2, to subdue us for good. They were ready to lose their entire empire (except the Malvinas) -and they did. They went into WW2 the world's biggest creditor and came out the world's biggest debtor. But hey; Germany was in shambles and occupied! Yippee!
Now they shot themselves in the foot. Great! They'll be alone with their enormous trade deficit, defunct industrial production (the remains of which is owned by the USA, Japan and Germany) and their dwindling currency. Their Pakis and Negroes will surely make up for it!
Don't expect ANYTHING from Germany.
You'll be free soon -enjoy! Good riddance! Don't come back!
Bloomberg always does this to make their banking friends rich, not surprized...
Bloomberg is fake ZOG news.
Do the people of the UK really not understand that the EU has no intention of allowing them to leave.
Lesson learned again-
Bloomberg is FAKE NEWS!!!
lets hope, against all hope, theresa may wont screw up again this time ... checquers comes to mind
No deal, no payments and no regrets just Brexit.
nothing much changes in 80 years (almost to the day!) - neville chamberlain on 30 September 1938 - history doesn't repeat, but it rhymes, hey?
" My good friends, for the second time in our history, a British Prime Minister has returned from Germany bringing peace with honour. I believe it is peace for our time. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Go home and get a nice quiet sleep. "
hahaha
what kind of deal do you need to say goodbye?
Exactly! This is by far the best comment ever! This is like I am breaking up with the old lady, but we were never "completely married." We have separate Bank accounts, we come and go as we please, but I get laid from time to time. Then, I get sick and tired of the fact that I am always paying for dinners. SO, I decide to break up.
Then, someone ELSE comes in and wants me to pay THEM $100,000 so I can then move out. I would simply shoot the mother-fucker for asking, jump in my van and move on.
Why would US stocks rise on this LOL? UK would get a much better deal with US in a hard brexit scenario.
Fucking joke "markets".
The UK doesn't make jack shit. They haven't produced much of anything in years. The UK's industry is banking. The more they screw people over, the more money they get to keep. So anything that threatens the UK's money stealing scams and schemes is a major threat. The US should unhook it's horse from the London wagon and never look back.
"Bloomberg reports that the British and German governments have abandoned key Brexit demands", bla bla bla...
Two problems:
1. Britain does not negotiate with the German government and vise versa. Britain negotiate Brexit with the EU in Brussels.
2. The "short version" of an agreement has been on the table since now at least four month. It just means that a longer negotiation between EU and UK will be needed to reach a deal. Meanwhile, the Uk continues as "member" of the EU without any influence or veto right.
You mean like the EU agreed to let all the refugees / economic migrants in?
Typical Merkel! A stab in the back of her partners, ruthless without any warning. She will make that sort of deal, without sense, without content, without consequences and unmanageable. No clarity for Northern Irish border, no clarity for Gibraltar, no clarity for the rights of British/EU citizens. Merkel is steering the ship in the midst of the fog. Drunken Juncker applaudes and the French stand offside, duped again by Angie, not to mention the rest of EU. Merkel makes GDR policy. She´s more a successor of Honecker than of Kohl. Merkel must have been the template for the Song "Angie" by the Rolling Stones. Germany goes crazy with Merkel.
Well, GB is one of the world's largest markets for German automobiles, and the Germans are the only ones who really care about Brexit, and they are not about to let Brussels give away one of their best milkers.
Each of these childless spinster leaders needs to be run through. Pike style.
Another Trump effect?
How do you get a deal done when all you have done is agree not to be specific?
Standard management technique: it's called "Cover your arse", and will allow both sides to say, "But we had an agreement - it's all their fault, not mine, if THEY don't keep to it".
Both sides happy, and no one knows what is going on, but they have an "agreement", which is what is important.
Or, in military terms: SNAFU. Also FUBAR would be appropriate.
You got it! There will be no deal, only a worth- and senseless piece of paper!
Whatever it takes to get those US markets green.
More propaganda from the Deep State. May is just looking for a more subtle way to sell out England.
To truly understand how Brexit will hurt or benefit Great Britain you must always ask yourself: 1) is it good for the Crown Royals income, and soverignty --YES
2) is it good for the National Income (ie the government) YES
and lastly 3) is it good for the people of Britain. NO/YES
SO Brexit- good for the Royals, yes. Good for the Banks - Stand Chart., Barclays, LLoyds. HSBC, RBS- because they hold vast sums of off-shore wealth
and Lastly, Is it good for the masses- a. in terms of immigration- yes but b. in terms of the economy - NO.
Lmao!........Have you Brits ever had the feeling that you are being sold down the river?.......
What's the origin of the phrase 'Sold down the river'?
This phrase originated in the Mississippi region of the USA during slave trading days. Slaves who caused trouble were sold from the northern slave states into the much harsher conditions on plantations in the lower Mississippi.
The earliest reference I can find to the phrase in print is in The Ohio Repository, May 1837:
The figurative use of the phrase, meaning simply to deceive or cheat, began in the early 20th century; for example, this piece from P. G. Wodehouse's Small Bachelor, 1927:
Futures spiked down actually.
we could sell cable now probalby. Gap closed. Longs are closed. Screen