In Latest Shock Upset, Democrat Backed By Ocasio-Cortez Topples 10-Term Incumbent In Boston Primary

This is starting to look like a trend.
Ayanna Pressley, a former staffer for John Kerry the first black woman to serve on the Boston City Council, has now become the second female, far-left woman of color to oust a member of the Democratic firmament in an upset primary victory that echoed Bronx "native" Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's June waxing of Queens Rep. Joe Crowley - the No. 4 House Dem who was once rumored to be in line to succeed Nancy Pelosi. On Tuesday night, Pressley defeated 10-term Massachusetts Rep. Michael Capuano to win the Democratic nomination to represent Massachusetts' 7th Congressional District - surging ahead to claim victory despite her opponent's double-digit lead in the polls.
Capuano conceded 30 minutes before the Associated Press officially called the race; at the time, Pressley was leading by more than 10,000 votes with 70% of precincts reporting, according to Fox News. Barring some unforeseeable catastrophe, Pressley will likely become the first black female member of Congress from Massachusetts in Novemeber since she will be running unopposed in the general election (that is, unless Capuano decides to stage an upstart independent bid). The 7th District, which cuts a north-south swath across the city of Boston, was designated the state's first majority-minority district.
Capuano, left, Pressley, right
While she's avoided the label of Democratic Socialism, Pressley has espoused a progressive agenda that will almost certainly set the media pundits chirping about the failures of the Democratic establishment (and, if Presley's lucky, earn her a fawning interview segment with the hosts of "Morning Joe").
While not a socialist, as Axios carefully reminds us, Pressley supports progressive immigration and health care policies that really aren't all that different from those espoused by Capuano. Still, she managed to ride a wave of anti-establishment sentiment to victory, as voters in her district apparently decided en masse that now would be a good time to usher in a new generation of leaders. "I'm not running to keep things as they are...I'm running to change them," Pressley said - which is ironic considering she has also acknowledged that she would likely vote the same way on a number of issues as Capuano would. Capuano, like Crowley, was an early supporter of Medicare-for-All, but has staked his claim even further to the left by supporting the impeachment of President Trump (to the consternation of the Democratic leadership) while pushing to make Somerville, Mass. a sanctuary city.
But in keeping with this primary season's overriding theme, Pressley declared that "it seems like change is on the way" during her primary speech (funny, that phrase sounds familiar...)
Ayanna Pressley: "It seems like change is on the way." (via WBZ) pic.twitter.com/gQcImaWspQ— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 5, 2018
As Fox points out, Capuano is the fourth House member to lose a primary this year, along with Reps. Robert Pittenger of North Carolina and Mark Sanford of South Carolina - both Republicans.
Of course, anti-Trump pundits will be eager to tout Pressley's victory as a sign that the female-led "blue wave" will sweep Trump supporting Republicans out of office and hand control of Congress to the Democrats. Though, with President Trump's approval rating hovering at its highest level since his inauguration (thanks in part to a 4.2% GDP print), Dems should be careful not to count their eggs before they hatch...
"What's the difference between a Democrat and a Socialist?" Well, I guess we now have our answer: nothing.
Mark twain would adore the slight touch of irony that precedes the complete unraveling of a society.
It will soon be high time to short the dollar, like in Zimbabwe.
So - shitty polling (again), or rigged voting (uhh, again)?
See, I wouldn't put it past the Soros drones to be trying to engineer this commie toppling of garden variety neolibs. That fucker's in as big a panic as the rest of the NWROaches, maybe moreso. He probably thinks he's going to overrun Congress with outright commies and - I dunno, gulag all the rest of us?
If these two idiot socialist women do manage to win in November, they're going to find themselves wallflowers, so far as actual policy goes. If Americans as a whole wanted this shit we'd have President Shitlery right now.
The "gib me dats" are on a roll.
Short dollar against what asset?
This is yet another sign that the anti-white racist mysandrists are gaining even more influence.
Stop the ethnic cleansing of europeans in Murica!!!!!
Many whites there want that, let them eat the results of sitting on their ass.
In a survival of the unfittest kind of society, most of these useless eaters would of course want freebies from the welfare state. Socialism is only a corollary of such a result.
Egalitarianism is a flawed ideology. We are clearly not all equal. We may deserve equal rights, but nobody should ever entertain the notion that we are somehow all equal.
Unfortunately, democracy becomes a joke when the majority are fuckin' stoopid, and unaccountable.
Hope and Change. I guess this is the "Change" of Utopia Obummer promised but failed to do.
DEM v DEM in DEMtown, the party is going extinct anyway.
Many conservatives may be guilty of the cardinal sin of being so vain they fail to recognize the potential of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to become a force to be reckoned with if she grows into her new role within the Democratic party. To not see this young woman as a political threat screams of the same kind of hubris and haughtiness displayed by those that declared there was no way in hell that Donald Trump would ever be elected President.
The fact is this young lady, like Barack Obama, is in a cultural sweet spot. To the many voters who "don't see color" this personable energetic progressive latino woman who speaks Spanish as well as English may just be the answer for a society that has cast blame for many of society's woes upon the white men that have monopolized the power structure. More on this subject and the changing political landscape in the article below.
http://Conservatives Silly To Discount New Liberal Up-start Ocasio-Cortez.html
Good the more bat shit they get the more they will lose.
Ah socialists - good at spending other peoples money and running up debts others have to pay,
"When they go low, we go left".....
This will be the new slogan from the DNC for the next two years.
Brown wave.
When your formerly 95% white country becomes "multicultural' you better believe racial politics will become a big issue. If you are white vote accordingly...
Whites are still out of breath from walking home from voting for Trump. They will stop being lazy again and go vote when its too late.
Grand Jury Hits Man Who Stole MAGA Hat in Viral Video with Very Bad News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oV3ZDJxfWfY
What trend? Libtards finally got fed up with a corrupt, entrenched, Pol who's been around way too fucking long for anybody's good or benefit ... a fucking goat could have beat this asshat.
Another ‘grassroots-fuelled outsider’ sponsored by Soros Inc. no doubt.
Love that cartoon, and it is true, fact is, he brought this on himself. No one else to blame other than his alter Big mouth ego... He could have accomplished so much with congress, control, so so much and all it is doing is pushing many away.
Too bad, it could have been way more WHITE like you guys wanted, now look at it, chasing people into a corner. stupid, and you guys double and triple down on your hatred in all the wrong places.
People, Please Don't Fall For These election results! The Country is NOT Moving Left!
We have a completely "Fixed" electoral system and both the democrat and republican candidates are all NWO lefty's including Trump!
This is Rampant Voter Fraud all over the Country...The Country is not turning radical left all of a sudden.
The NWO alway's planned to "Rig" the mid-terms in the democrats favor, so they could say they have a "mandate", to: Pass gun control legislation, repeal the repeal of the Obamacare individual mandate provision, pass the TPP Treaty and other global warming and climate change regulations and tax etc.
Also, I fully expect FBI STAGED mass "Shooting" False Flags ( Where no one actually gets hurt ) right before the November elections, where the democrat "Land Slide Victory" results have already been printed, where fake exit polling results ( Also, already printed ) say their "Number one concern is Gun Control", in order to Try and give the democrats and rino's an excuse to Try and ram home Gun Control...Please Don't fall for it!
This is a giant "Poker Bluff", as the Globalist want you to believe the Country has gone left when it hasn't, so you will get discouraged and more easily ( In theory at least ) Comply with: Gun Control, National Healthcare, TPP Treaty, Climate change regulations and Insane new taxes and laws.
We have to realize the way to beat these NWO/Zionists, is through Mass Non-Compliance with their Insane agenda!
My Fellow Americans: The elections are Rigged...The Country is Not Moving left
We have to remind our Fellow Americans that the elections are Rigged and that the Country is not moving left, in order to Motivate people toward MASS NON-COMPLIANCE with the statist agenda, that the democrats will lyingly Try to get you to believe they have a "Mandate" for!
Soon they'll be killing white farmers.
Venezuela style socialism is coming to America in 2020 or 2024. History books when discussing the collapse of the once great American empire will spend many chapters talking about how the hatred of Trump got people so crazy that they voted in complete madness.
Most of us will live to see debt laden united states be seen like some 8th world country that no longer can spend time crying on Twitter about every little thing, because they will be too busy dumpster diving for food.
China and Russia have made major advancements in their ability to fight every kind of war, and soon will not rely on the dollar and not care about sanctions at all, it will be a joke thinking back how the US was able to control everyone with their dollar.
Millions of Americans only get by because they are fed a high diet of pills. The more pills, the higher the confidence number.
Only when they are dumpster diving for food and sleeping in the streets or in a car that they will have until the repo agent catches up, will a select few admit they were wrong with their socialist, hateful rhetoric.
Change, my front hole. Dims are clueless. They keep propping up unelectable candidates— they’ll learn this at mid terms. Or not.
Going full retard never felt so good.
she wants to kill immigration (ice) control...she works for non citizen foreigners .and gets US citizens votes..suicide of a nation with this mass stupidity. NWO has weaponized the break up of USA with decades of sell out politicians..this is the result
"suicide of a nation with this mass stupidity"
Mass laziness! The other side has a chance to do what they did to vote Trump in, but eating cornbread and pizza is more important.
It goes further back than that -- by allowing all the dirty eastern euro, talmudic-usurer filth in over the last 100 years we have effective made our own coffins
The “Front Hole Wave” 2018 is setting the stage for comeback of
I’m with FHER—>
She will not debate anyone because she is an airhead
Ahahahha YES! Really wish the absolutely useless republicans would lose everything in november. All they have "accomplished" was take on record debt amounts of debt to buy votes for mid-terms but seems there are still people with brains who saw through that. People would rather have someone honest instead of a filthy lying career republicans.
Trump-tards be mad LOOOOL. Good riddance the orange fu*ktard will be out in 2020. He will lose by a mile.
Also fuking lol @ putting any credit to Trumps "approval rating". You'll be surprised.
"I'm an idiot and know nothing but you know that's okay."
-- Oh my God, she's just like me! I'm voting for her!
'Do it to the children' Pelosi will manage this house full of identity group Pinko pussy hat wearing feral cats? The word disarray comes to mind. Cheer up Dems, you asked for it.
Good news so far as I am concerned. This illustrates to voters what the Democrat Party is really becoming.
I actually think the Dems are going to lose seats.
GLUG, GLUG, GLUG, DRIP, DRIP, DRIP