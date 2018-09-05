DOJ: "Growing Concern" Social Media Companies May Be "Hurting Competition, Stifling Exchange Of Ideas"

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 09/05/2018 - 13:00

The US Justice Department confirmed that it has expressed "growing concern" that social media companies are "hurting competition" and "intentionally stifling the exchange of ideas on their platforms", and AG Session has scheduled a meeting with state attorneys to discuss what could potentially be the first move in an anti-trust push.

The comments came after Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey testified to the Senate Intelligence Committee on Wednesday, as lawmakers investigate foreign influence campaigns on their platforms. Social media companies are under the spotlight accused of either censoring conservative accounts or for allowing threat actors, usually allegedly working closely with the Russian and Iranian governments, to use disinformation spreading tactics to try to influence the outcome of the election.

"We listened to today’s Senate Select Committee on Intelligence hearing on Foreign Influence Operations’ Use of Social Media Platforms closely," Justice Dept spokesman Devin O’Malley said in statement.

“The Attorney General has convened a meeting with a number of state attorneys general this month to discuss a growing concern that these companies may be hurting competition and intentionally stifling the free exchange of ideas on their platforms,” said Justice Department spokesman Devin O’Malley in an email.

It wasn't clear if the DOJ's contention is similar to that of the president, who has repeatedly accused social media of censorship of conservative and republican accounts, or if it will be more focused on the so-called infiltration of social media by "Russian bots." It also wasn't clear if the DOJ is pushing for regulation or investigating the platforms for alleged anti-trust issues.

Social media companies aren’t covered under US free speech laws like the First Amendment, but have long said they support free speech and expression across their platforms, including for users in parts of the world where freedom of speech is more restrictive.

Comments

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
ztack3r cheka Wed, 09/05/2018 - 13:12 Permalink

there is no more law when you see that jeffrey epstein ran a pedo island in little st. james. there is a war, and some aren't even aware of it.

at least the chineses are aware that they aren't less valuable as kikes and their allies like the clintons and obamas.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
DarkPurpleHaze Wed, 09/05/2018 - 13:02 Permalink

U'mm...the DOJ itself stifles the law, liberties and protections provided to we the people by the US Constitution.

Start proving you're part of the solution and not part of the problem with your continued lawless disregard for our legal system.

That includes you at this point Mr. Sessions. 

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
beenlauding Wed, 09/05/2018 - 13:04 Permalink

"DOJ posts on Facebook and Twitter that social media companies are hurting competition."

Step 1: Make it illegal for any state, federal or civil entity to use facebook or any other corporate social media site to do business.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
TradingRat beenlauding Wed, 09/05/2018 - 13:11 Permalink

I don't know about corporates using Social media making illegal.. but making illegal for political parties or government agencies to use social media sounds good idea. If these people really believe in foreign interference of the US election... just don't use it from both sides... easy.... Its amazing how people still believe these Democrats.. so they are not manipulating the election?, they are already manipulating the mid term election by shutting down the voices of their opposition party.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
RagnarRedux Wed, 09/05/2018 - 13:09 Permalink

That's not the only thing stifling productivity, creativity and competition.

Diversity Downside: Conflict Between Co-Workers Of Different Cultures Plays Havoc With Creativity Of Those Around Them, New Research Finds

http://aom.org/News/Press-Releases/Diversity-downside--conflict-between…

Harvard Study: The Downside Of Ethnic Diversity

http://archive.boston.com/news/globe/ideas/articles/2007/08/05/the_down…

Diversity+Proximity=War: The Scientific Study Reference List

https://heartiste.wordpress.com/diversity-proximity-war-the-reference-l…

The Alternative Hypothesis: Racial Diversity

https://thealternativehypothesis.org/index.php/racial-diversity/