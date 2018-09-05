"Don't Touch Me Again!": Alex Jones Taunts "Little Gangster Thug" Marco Rubio Outside Hearing

Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Infowars host Alex Jones got into a verbal altercation outside the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Internet censorship, which Jones is currently attending.
The exchange, captured by The Gateway Pundit's Cassandra Fairbanks, begins with Jones condemning Silicon Valley tech giants for "shadow banning people en masse," to which Rubio deflects to foreign government interference in the US political process.
After Jones says "thank God" Trump is addressing conservative censorship, Rubio then says "I don't know who you are, man" to which Jones replies "he plays dumb."
“He’s not answering,” said Jones, adding: “The Democrats are doing what you say China does.”
“I don’t know who you are, man,” responded Rubio. “I don’t really go on your website.”
“That’s why you didn’t get elected. You’re a snake,” Jones fired back, touching the senator’s shoulder to keep his attention. “Marco Rubio the snake. A little frat boy here.”
After Jones put his hand on Rubio's shoulder, the Florida Senator said “Don’t touch me again, man ... I’m asking you not to touch me again.”
When Jones then asked whether he'd be arrested, Rubio said "You're not gonna get arrested man, I'd take care of it myself," suggesting he would engage Jones physically.
Following the exchange, which included Jones proclaiming "The Democrats are raping the Republicans!" and "You're a little gangster thug," Rubio walked away, telling the remaining reporters "You guys can talk to this clown."
Jones shot back: "Go back to your bath house!" adding "There goes Rubio...Little punk."
Watch:
September 5, 2018
Jones was in Washington, DC to "face his accusers" as Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey sat next to Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg as the Silicon Valley execs testified on censorship and foreign interference on their platforms.
Jones said he was attending the hearings to face his accusers, who have charged him with being everything from a Russian agent to a racist.
Jones has reportedly obtained a front row seat at the hearings and has vowed to challenge the media on how they misreported the reasons he was banned by Big Tech.
He will also hold a special press conference while in DC. -Infowars
At the press conference in Washington, DC to face those who are trying to censor me online. #1a #FreeSpeech #Infowars— Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) September 5, 2018
👉 Watch LIVE: https://t.co/LJ0T1wZoiK 👈 pic.twitter.com/egfQmr0LgB
LOL
BIG TOUGH RUBIO!!
In reply to LOL by KarlGDenninger
the boy in the bubbles
In reply to BIG TOUGH RUBIO!! by NotTiredOfWinning
Hey, Rubio, go back to polishing Jeb’s knob. ;-)
Looney
In reply to the boy in the bubbles by DinduNuffin
Any time the status quo gets knocked, I like it!
Trump has made me appreciate this......
In reply to Hey, Rubio, go back to… by Looney
Rubio needs to go to a real tailor or he'll continue to look like a little kid playing in daddy's suit.
In reply to Any time the status quo gets… by Stan522
How can one not like Alex Jones?
He's trolling that RINO punk LIVE.
Priceless !
In reply to Rubio needs to go to a real… by The_Juggernaut
Alex Jones RIGHTLY addresses many issues...
... EXCEPT...
Israhell's involvement in 9/11... Mmm!
Bought and paid for by Zios? I think so.
Because every Time Steve P is on his program pointing fingers at Israhell,
Alex deflects the issue.
“I want Netanyahu to begin telling the truth, what the involvement of Israel was in 9/11. Over 134 Mossad operatives were picked up on 9/11. The FBI picked them up [and] debriefed them.” -- Dr. Steve Pieczenik, Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of State.
Hey, Alex, Israhell did 9/11.
In reply to . by Alt-Right-Gurl
Why can't I hold all these lels?
In reply to Alex Jones by ardent
Alex Jones goes to Washington. Love it.
In reply to Why can't I hold all these… by tmosley
Alex Jones is deranged. Give it a year.
In reply to Alex Jones goes to… by King of Ruperts Land
I don’t like either of them...Rubio and Jones.
In reply to Alex Jones is deranged. Give… by cougar_w
Surprised that Rubio didn't have to take a drink break halfway through that verbal exchange..
In reply to Alex Jones by ardent
ME THIRSTY!
In reply to Surprised that Rubio didn't… by Killtruck
Rubio is a traitor and will be executed to restore the republic. Please a prayer for his children, because they will have to be executed with this shit bags and most of his "friends".
this is the price of restoring this republic is the death of rubio and his friends.
In reply to Alex Jones by ardent
You are right, Alex is a shill for the Anglo/Zionists, especially about 911, but his other points are good.
In reply to Alex Jones by ardent
This is all scripted Alex Jones theater. His assignment is to serve as the kooky, unhinged representative of the "conspiracy theorist" movement.
In reply to Alex Jones by ardent
EXACTLY - no better way to get back on film than to go where the camara's are and force the issue in person.......
In reply to . by Alt-Right-Gurl
Good to see you, the original Juggernaut.
Some little shit has hijacked your handle and goes around calling himself Juggernautx2.
If you come across it, feel free to crush it.
In reply to Rubio needs to go to a real… by The_Juggernaut
In reply to Any time the status quo gets… by Stan522
take your medicine dude
In reply to ARDENT-----ARDENT-----------… by Richard640
I bet Jones didn't touch him again though. He didn't want to find out how they do it in Cuba. Rubio doesn't call the policia, like Rand Paul's bitch ass. He calls you an ambulance, after he's had his fun.
In reply to Hey, Rubio, go back to… by Looney
In a scrap, my money is on Alex.
In reply to I bet Jones didn't touch him… by jin187
You giving odds? Put me down for a $100 on Alex.
In reply to In a scrap, my money is on… by King of Ruperts Land
If there is more than 30s of sustained exertion AJ has a heart attack.
In reply to You giving odds? Put me… by Beowulf55
You've got to be kidding! Rubio is a high-heel wearing girl.
In reply to I bet Jones didn't touch him… by jin187
"Little Rubio."
In reply to the boy in the bubbles by DinduNuffin
Oh man does AJ ever slay the lying fake mass media during his press conference!
In reply to "Little Rubio." by CheapBastard
Who's the bitch screaming "don't give him air time?"
In reply to Oh man does AJ ever slay the… by WhomtheSon
Jones is a media-hungry psycho
In reply to the boy in the bubbles by DinduNuffin
And who isn't?
In reply to Jones is a media-hungry… by bismillah
...AND?
In reply to Jones is a media-hungry… by bismillah
http://www.pinknews.co.uk/images/2016/02/Marco-Rubio2.jpg
In reply to the boy in the bubbles by DinduNuffin
In reply to the boy in the bubbles by DinduNuffin
Rubio has a short man complex
Jones must drink too much coffee
In reply to BIG TOUGH RUBIO!! by NotTiredOfWinning
Rubio goes to gay bath house websites...no time for Alex Jones
In reply to Rubio has a short man… by ToWo
he will have to be executed.
In reply to Rubio goes to gay bath house… by runswithscissors
Access Hollywood
In reply to LOL by KarlGDenninger
World Star
In reply to Access Hollywood by Giant Meteor
*snicker*
In reply to LOL by KarlGDenninger
Although on many levels hilarious, I'd love to see a drug test on AJ then get his dealer's number. He's on more than super male vitality and the real red pill.
In reply to LOL by KarlGDenninger
Marco made a fool of himself when he said “I don’t know who you are.” Riiight, fucking liar.
In reply to LOL by KarlGDenninger
Alex Jones showing what its like to be a man and stand up for yourself in his case as well as for the liberty and freedom for all of the rest of us. Thank God for his show of courage ... its long overdue and if it wasn't confronted today then when and by whom?
In reply to LOL by KarlGDenninger
Rubio is another fake fuck like McCain was...
In reply to LOL by KarlGDenninger
so this staged show stars a back door man & a tranny porn surfer.
God save us!
My money is on Jones.
Yeah yeah, meanwhile the ethno-oligarch clique continues raping, pillaging and undermining the US. Look over there. That's why they are insane with hate of Russia & Putin, he put a check on their asses.
Why ask a snake his opinion? What would you hope to gain?
Alex Jones sucks. He’s just another outsider clown
Alex Jones is another Israeli psyop - when he got sued for asserting nobody died at Sandy Hook, he apologized
In reply to Why ask a snake his opinion?… by Catullus
Jones should tweet that and put it up on his Facebook page.