"Don't Touch Me Again!": Alex Jones Taunts "Little Gangster Thug" Marco Rubio Outside Hearing

Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Infowars host Alex Jones got into a verbal altercation outside the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Internet censorship, which Jones is currently attending.

The exchange, captured by The Gateway Pundit's Cassandra Fairbanks, begins with Jones condemning Silicon Valley tech giants for "shadow banning people en masse," to which Rubio deflects to foreign government interference in the US political process.

After Jones says "thank God" Trump is addressing conservative censorship, Rubio then says "I don't know who you are, man" to which Jones replies "he plays dumb."

“He’s not answering,” said Jones, adding: “The Democrats are doing what you say China does.”

“I don’t know who you are, man,” responded Rubio. “I don’t really go on your website.”

“That’s why you didn’t get elected. You’re a snake,” Jones fired back, touching the senator’s shoulder to keep his attention. “Marco Rubio the snake. A little frat boy here.”

After Jones put his hand on Rubio's shoulder, the Florida Senator said “Don’t touch me again, man ... I’m asking you not to touch me again.”

When Jones then asked whether he'd be arrested, Rubio said "You're not gonna get arrested man, I'd take care of it myself," suggesting he would engage Jones physically.

Following the exchange, which included Jones proclaiming "The Democrats are raping the Republicans!" and "You're a little gangster thug," Rubio walked away, telling the remaining reporters "You guys can talk to this clown."

Jones shot back: "Go back to your bath house!" adding "There goes Rubio...Little punk."

Watch:

Jones was in Washington, DC to "face his accusers" as Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey sat next to Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg as the Silicon Valley execs testified on censorship and foreign interference on their platforms.

Jones said he was attending the hearings to face his accusers, who have charged him with being everything from a Russian agent to a racist. Jones has reportedly obtained a front row seat at the hearings and has vowed to challenge the media on how they misreported the reasons he was banned by Big Tech. He will also hold a special press conference while in DC. -Infowars