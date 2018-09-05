Former Congressman: "The Deep State Is Real..& They Don't Like Trump's Disruption"

In his new book titled  “The Deep State: How an army of bureaucrats protected Barack Obama and is working to destroy Donald Trump,” Jason Chaffetz alleges that the deep state is very real. 

His book, which is set to be published on September 18, details the lengths the intelligence community is going to in an attempt to undermine Trump.

“The Deep State is real,” Chaffetz wrote, according to the Salt Lake Tribune. 

“They don’t like exposure, accountability or responsibility. They fight back, outlast and work the system for their advantage. And they certainly don’t like disruptive forces such as Donald Trump.”

Of course, this flies in the face of 'lying' former FBI Director James Comey, who exclaimed in May that:

There is no deep state, but there’s a deep culture and commitment to the rule of law that runs all the way down through not just the Department of Justice and the FBI but the military services and the intelligence community. It would be interesting to see what would happen next,” 

Chaffetz, a former congressman from Utah, resigned from Congress in June 2017. At the time, that was about six months into Trump’s presidency. Chaffetz then decided to take a job as a political analyst for the FOX News Channel and the FOX Business Network, according to USA Today.

Chaffetz says that the devastating Benghazi incident is what uncovered a larger problem in the corrupt government.

“Without exposing Benghazi we might never have learned that Hillary Clinton was using her private email server to conduct government business and transmit classified information,” Chaffetz wrote.

Benghazi was a symptom of a much deeper problem at the State Department. Their decisions were based not on a security calculation, but on a political one.” 

Chaffetz also tosses the Department of Justice firmly under the bus in his book as well. The DOJ is a frequent target of both Trump and the House Freedom Caucus.

“The DOJ should be protecting us,” Chaffetz wrote.

“And yet it is the federal agency that stands head and shoulders above the rest in enabling the Swamp.”

The leftists both in political positions and amongst the public see Chaffetz as going after Obama while allowing Trump to run free.

 “Despite issuing a steady stream of far-reaching subpoenas during the Obama Administration, the Oversight Committee has essentially gone dormant under the Trump Administration, and Chairman Chaffetz’s successor has not issued a single subpoena to anyone, on any issue, ever,” Elijah Cummings, a Democrat from Maryland and the top Democrat on the  House oversight panel said.

gmrpeabody Wed, 09/05/2018 - 15:06 Permalink

Should be obvious to all..,

and if it's not.., it's because you already picked your side, but for lack of balls (or sense), you don't want to admit it.

sheikurbootie y3maxx Wed, 09/05/2018 - 15:40 Permalink

It's the liberals and they need to die.

The Deep State is the mid-level to executive government worker.   They all have expert knowledge of their position and control or their section/department.  Many of them are life long employees with complete knowledge of their job and how to manipulate for political reasons. (Lois Lerner, Ohr, Stork, Mueller etc.)

The majority of the mid-level bosses have ONLINE degrees, yet tout their vast educational expertise and supremacy.   I even know a few that have quasi-online degrees from major institutions.  99% of the course work was online and they spent a long weekend or a week on campus.  One guy I know brags about his Harvard degree (he went to a 2 week seminar).

Government for the last 30 years has been recruiting from liberal universities and hiring minorities for entry level workers primarily from affirmative action. 

I've witnessed all of the above.  Feel free to add or argue.

We need to purge the liberals.  25% cut to every department is a start, then a 10% pay cut to those remaining. 

666D Chess DingleBarryObummer Wed, 09/05/2018 - 16:03 Permalink

Chump is disrupting the deep state of course, have you got any idea of the horrible pain that the oligarchs on Wall Street are going through sseing their shares going up day in day out regardless of the news? It must be horrendous. Or what about Hillary being treated with indifference rather than being put in jail? If you are a war criminal, being ignored is a much worse punishment that being put in jail... or not?

Chupacabra-322 Canadian Dirtlump Wed, 09/05/2018 - 15:51 Permalink

The Deep State collects blackmail data on all Democratic & Republican members that are in positions of power. That is how they are able to keep secrets and control politicians.

 

The entire Surveillance Infrastructure Is & was being used for one thing. .. To build blackmail 'Control Files' on thousands if not millions of Americans. ... An Extortion Tool. .. NOTHING legal about it.

 

The Awan Case is the biggest Criminal, Treasonous, Seditious Intelligence Political Espionage Operation of our lifetime.

 

And, the Awans were let off the Hook.  That alone is telling of how far down the Tyrannical Lawless Espionage rabbit hole it is.

 

Chupacabra-322 FlKeysFisherman Wed, 09/05/2018 - 15:55 Permalink

The era of both Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopath Crime Syndicate families of the Bush’s, Clinton’s, Obama’s their Criminal Agents, Operatives, NGO’s & Front Companies in the Highly Compartmentalized Levels of Intelligence from around the World GCHQ is mercifully coming to an end.  That’s speaking in terms of the last 29 years between the Criminal Bush’s, Clinton’s & Obama’s but more specifically the CIA ability to Infiltrate all “Intelligence” Agencies, NGO’s & Front Companies with Agent & Operatives assets over the decades.  The Information Super Highway Criminal Counter Intelligence Surveillance & targeting of a Political opponent.  The ramifications of where we find ourselves at this critical moment cannot be understated.

 

Their future can be summed up from this quote from “Poppy” Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopath Bush Senior.

 

"If the people knew what we had done, they would chase us down the street and lynch us." George H.W. Bush to journalist Sarah McClendon

 

You need to go all the way back to the days when governor Clinton allowed the CIA to run guns into Central America and sell drugs on the streets of America.  He gave them top cover they game him & Hillary a lifetime pass.  

 

In return, The American People received Tyrannical Lawlessness.

 

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=-alL6_Oo51I

 

Bush Senior +Bill & Hillary Clinton + Bush Jr. (Cheany Handler) + Obama = CIA

 

That’s 30 years of Infiltration at all Levels of every Intel, Law Enforcement Agencies, DOJ & virtually every Level of Government, NGO & Front Companies by the aforementioned Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths at the CIA since they Executed Kenndedy.

 

30 + years of the Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths at the CIA inflicting Tyrannical Lawlessness upon the American People.

 

This, from my perspective will end very badly.  Nothing less then “Scorched Earth” will surface when dealing with these Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths.  And, quite frankly, I don’t have a problem with spilling their blood.  

 

The time has come for bold leadership, fearless decision making & the absolute, total, complete Elimination of the CIA.  

 

The National Security Elimination Act of 2018 will achieve that goal with one stroke of a pen.  

 

The United States survived quite nicely for 130+ years with neither a Criminal FBI, CIA, IRS nor the Federal Reserve. Let's return to those better days ASAP.

 

As easily as The National Security Act was signed in 1947 it can & must be Eliminated.

 

Last time I checked.

 

We, the Republic owes absolutely NO alegence to any of the three Crimes Familes I mentioned or the Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths at the CIA.

 

Eliminate the Familes & the House of Cards Collapse.

 

 

”Let Justice Prevail or the Heavens Fall.”

Doctor Faustus Wed, 09/05/2018 - 15:09 Permalink

Does it even matter anymore? The majority of Americans are content with their soma of choice and nothing will change. Sorry for the cynicism, but I see no way out of the debt hole for young Americans. 

Zorba's idea Wed, 09/05/2018 - 15:13 Permalink

Well, got nothing to add other than, BURN it...BURN it all to the ground...a fresh start at this point is the only cure for all this pervasive Tyrannical Lawlessness.

666D Chess Wed, 09/05/2018 - 15:13 Permalink

Trump's disruption? Haha. Exactly what disruption? Despite what trumptards might argue, the Illuminati agenda is on track as far as I'm concerned. 