"Gold And Silver Are Acting Like It's 2008. They May Be Right..."

2008 has special significance for gold bugs, both because of the money they lost in August of that year and the money they made in the half-decade that followed. Today’s world is beginning to feel eerily similar.
Let’s start with a little background. The mid-2000s economy boomed in part because artificially low interest rates had ignited a housing mania which featured a huge increase in “subprime” mortgage lending. This – as all subprime lending binges eventually do – began to unravel in 2007. The consensus view was that subprime was “peripheral” and therefore unimportant. Here’s Fed Chair Ben Bernanke giving ever-credulous CNBC the benefit of his vast bubble experience.
The experts were catastrophically wrong, and in 2008 the periphery crisis spread to the core, threatening to kill the brand-name banks that had grown to dominate the US and Europe. The markets panicked, with even gold and silver (normally hedges against exactly this kind of financial crisis) plunging along with everything else. Gold lost about 20% of its market value in a single month:
Gold mining stocks – always more volatile than the underlying metal – lost about half their value.
Silver also fell harder than gold, taking the gold/silver ratio from around 50 to above 80 — meaning that it took 80 ounces of silver to buy an ounce of gold.
The world’s governments reacted to the crisis by cutting interest rates to record lows and flooding the financial system with credit. And precious metals and related mining stocks took off on an epic bull market. So it’s easy to see why the investors thus enriched look back on 2008 with nostalgia.
Is History Repeating?
Now fast forward to Autumn 2018. The global economy is booming because of artificially low interest rates and massive lending to all kinds of subprime borrowers. One group of them – the emerging market countries – made the mistake of borrowing trillions of US dollars in the hope that the greenback would keep falling versus their national currencies, thus giving them a profitable carry trade.
Instead the dollar is rising, threatening to bankrupt a growing list of these countries – which, crucially, owe their now unmanageable debts to US and European banks. The peripheral crisis, once again, is moving to the core.
And once again, gold and especially silver are getting whacked. This morning the gold/silver ratio popped back above the 2008 level.
So are we back there again? Maybe. Some of the big western banks would probably fail if several major emerging markets default on their debts. And historically – at least since the 1990s – the major central banks have responded to this kind of threat with lower rates, loan guarantees and, more recently, massive and coordinated financial asset purchases.
So watch the Fed. If the EM crisis leads to talk of suspending the rate increase program and possibly restarting QE, then we’re off to the races. Just like 2008.
just bought some paper silver -- get ready for the v bottom, i just triggered it
i hope i'm smart enough to average down
Playing the ratio and have been reamed over the past two weeks. Waiting for the snapback and make this trade a winner...
In reply to just bought some paper… by cheka
Silver:Gold crossed 70:1 FOUR years ago
And outside of a few weeks in H1 2016 we have been there ever since
Technically speaking... SGR should be above 80 for several years extending into the 2020's
You are a bag holder If can't sell above single digits
I'll keep an eye out for refrigerator card board boxes for your downgrade in living standard.
In reply to Playing the ratio and have… by Krink26
For the record I am buying both silver and gold. I anticipate it will hold or appreciate in value.
I do not buy bitcoin as I do not understand it. And I have no desire to at this point. But I do not question the opinion of others that do buy bitcoin. It is their money, they do as they see fit.
It is amusing to watch people without any perceived credibility question the judgement of others in regards to how they spend their money. For these people, like you, to cite history or other cherry picked data to drive home a point is funny. Obviously, people on the other side of the discussion are able to do the same in support of their thinking. Do you understand what this means?
Let bygones be bygones. If I be a bag holder, so be it. Since I do not know you and you do not have my best interests at heart, why should you care? I will do my best as I see it.
Go away. Thanks.
In reply to Silver:Gold crossed 70:1… by Clock Crasher
Gold?
"Gold And Silver Are Acting Like It's 2008. They May Be Right..."
Yes, they may be right, and yet they also may be wrong. If you take a magnifying glass and drink a couple of beers you might see some resemblance.
I remember a quite a selloff in 2008 when this whole thing started, so I guess I'll wait for that.
I also choose to ignore all the sales talk and scaremongering of the usual suspects about "running out of supplies" that we've been hearing for the last 10 years. Remember, most of those pundits make a COMMISSION as a percentage of the PRICE, so the HIGHER the PRICE, the MORE commission they rake in. It's a scam that they try to scare the sheeple into "buy quickly before supply runs out or the COMEX breaks." Yes, those scenarios might happen (the earth could also get hit by an asteroid...) but for as someone who has been steadily stacking, I'm not going to get pushed and scared into 'backing up the truck' just because some clown on the internet has some coins to sell.
If the End is so nigh, supplies are running short, and the COMEX is about to break, then why aren't they keeping those coins for themselves...? 😉
I've been buying PM's for ±10 years and NEVER had a problem buying. NEVER! Not in '08, not in '09, not in 2010, not when gold was >$1800 and silver was close to $50.
In reply to lolz ahahahhaha..... dude,… by JibjeResearch
Exactly, thank you!
In reply to Gold And Silver Are Acting… by Klassenfeind
I want people to look at the Truth, one. Two I want people (including myself) to transform their slave wages into real world prosperity; anything that elevates the individuals health and consciousness. I want people who are sort of awake to leverage their excess productivity (savings) to be a light unto the world. That means raising themselves and their family and being an example to their extended family, friends and community. Examples would be anything self sustaining. Things like producing your own diesel fuel for your diesel vehicle, building closed circuit non animal food production circuits, the arts and crafts etc etc.
But what do we do instead. We divert excess savings into shares and phyzz (I am one of the more aggressive Stackers for the record but am quickly being rudely awakened).
When one puts their money into an inanimate object or digital shares of non profitable mining companies that destroy the local biosphere I'd like you to ask yourself the following question.
By doing X how much positive real world change am I effecting. By doing Y how much positive real world change am I effecting. Today in the now.. The future is not real.. The future is manifested reality brought into existence from causal factors that once occurred in the present (then the past)
And If you don't want any part of that. I understand. Everyone has free will to do or not do. I'm just looking at the Truth and stepping back and looking left and right and saying to my self Moooooo. My fellow live stock still have their face buried in the feed.
I am very skeptical and now looking for the exit. If silver was going to pop.. it would have done it by now.
With the benefit of hindsight would you rather be Free (home with all the self sustaining trimmings or w/e) or would you rather be -50% of all PM related investments 10 years later and have to wait another 10 years to be +50% on your PM investments.
Now someone might be stepping in there at 14 and sell for 144 just shy of a civil war and everything will be awesome for you. But you don't know that anymore than you don't know that aliens are going to invade or save humanity tomorrow morning.
What is Money? The one eye on the dollar bill? What is that? Is it a mono eye? like the third eye? what does the third eye do? maybe money is a healthy mono eye.. that you had this whole time. Maybe not.
In reply to For the record I am buying… by BandGap
In reply to I want people to look at the… by Clock Crasher
Gold, silver or bitcoin, you're not really spending your money, you're exchanging it for another form.
In reply to For the record I am buying… by BandGap
We need to exchange that fake money for real legal tender coins. I wouldn't call it spending. It's more like buying value tax-free with debt.
In reply to Gold, silver or bitcoin, you… by divingengineer
Yep its a steal now and you know what they say, when there's blood in the streets thats when you make a killing!!!!! Physical SILVER is a steal for this price, I'm backing up the truck, too bad the premiums are rising.
In reply to just bought some paper… by cheka
In reply to Yep its a steal now and you… by kurwamac
The blood is not even close to flowing yet.
In reply to Yep its a steal now and you… by kurwamac
Did JPM exit all their gold and silver short positions? Check COT report tomorrow. They've accumulated massive amounts of physical. Time for them to let it run? Time to pick up some out of the money SLV calls?
In reply to The blood is not even close… by bluskyes
The problem John is that you and your whole bandwagon of co-horts predicted absolutely none of what took place in the metals between 2008 and today.
The blogosphere is rife with breathless wannbe bottom callers year after year. You're just one more but at least you don't attention whore yourself with some goofy clickbait nickname.
In reply to just bought some paper… by cheka
SILVER is a bargain!!!!!! I'm definitely stacking!!!!
Why is silver a bargain exactly?
In reply to SILVER is a bargain!!!!!! I… by kurwamac
Because 1 troy oz is cheaper than a pizza pie!!!! thats a bargain!!!!
In reply to Why is silver a bargain… by Clock Crasher
Why is silver a bargain exactly
Who is going to trade your silver for 2 or 200 pizzas in the future? and why?
In reply to Because 1 troy oz is cheaper… by kurwamac
In reply to Pizza is poison Try again… by Clock Crasher
I only buy hamburgers because they cost less than pizzas.
In reply to Pizza is poison Try again… by Clock Crasher
In reply to I only buy hamburgers… by tmosley
What won't they?
Same questions could be asked about dollars.
Show us your workings, rather than just spreading fud. Prove your thesis, please.
In reply to Pizza is poison Try again… by Clock Crasher
Here we have a good example of cognitive dissonance
We have the "Stackers". They look at the debt based monetary system and think... This is going to hyperinflate... better come out the other side a rich man instead of a slave. So they start buying 20's 30's 40's.. alright everything is looking good.
Then comes 2011. Silver starts tanking, hard. Just another buying opportunity
Then comes 2012. Silver starts tanking but not as bad. Just add more
Then comes 2013. Some side ways action. We're basing and headed higher
Then comes 2014. Silver starts tanking some more. I'll just add some more so my DCA is more respectable.
Then comes 2015. We start printing 13 handles. I'll just buy even more.
Then comes 2016. Silver had a technical relief rally. Hey.. bottom is in
Then comes 2017. Silver continues to disappoint. Stackers continue to stack although their ranks have been heavily exhausted
Then comes 2018. Silver is living in a 14 handle. Stackers just keep stacking.
So... you have one belief that Silver will make one whole or wealthy or create opportunities for yourself and family whatever
At the same exact time the Stacker knows that Silver is killing him financially.
These two ideas are both accepted at the same exact time in the face of reality.
It's pretty fucked up when you think about it.
I come here and quote the data which neither good or bad its just Truth.. and the Stackers reply with emotion.
I wish the "woke" people (which they are definitely not) would think with their brain and not their heart.
But... you know... we've all got brain damage.
Silver is a false awakening. It's where the un-initiated are herded to be slaughtered. They walked out of one death trap and by their own free will chose to enter another death trap with a different name and narrative.
In reply to What won't they? Same… by OverTheHedge
Thank you for taking the time to answer (and below, as well).
I'm not sure I fit into your stacker group, as I invest on the basis of assets I don't like, rather than assets I believe will make me a billionaire. All I know is that the people in charge need to avoid deflation, because of debt. History shows that inflation is the preferred choice. Inflation benefits the owners of assets, over the earners of salaries. Paranoia and pessimism have served me well this far.
In reply to Here we have a good example… by Clock Crasher
Right. my reply was not targeted specifically at you. It was to whom the shoe fits.
I am overcoming my own CD. It's a slow ongoing process which is not fun.
In reply to Thank you for taking the… by OverTheHedge
Says the self appointed oracle of precious metal investing.
In reply to Here we have a good example… by Clock Crasher
one must assume PM's are heavily manipulated and will someday correct.
if you are not of that belief, i would not recommend buying.
In reply to Here we have a good example… by Clock Crasher
In reply to What won't they? Same… by OverTheHedge
Which would suggest assets over cash, over the long term, would it not.
In reply to WTF? Thesis? it's just… by JibjeResearch
Silver is a bargain because hard rock mining is prohibitive and costly, printing paper money is not.
In reply to Pizza is poison Try again… by Clock Crasher
Ridiculous.
...........any day now...............
Have you seen the film, Ground Hog Day ?
In reply to ...........any day now… by dickcheney
In reply to Have you seen the film,… by Clock Crasher
In reply to Have you seen Hog's Ground… by Cohen-cide-nce
I just don't want my scumbag brother getting his filthy mitts on the stash... but it ain't worth selling
In reply to Have you seen the film,… by Clock Crasher
You can't eat Gold easily. I prefer Bitcoin.
Yea but gold don't go puff into digital money heaven!!!!
In reply to You can't eat Gold easily. I… by Normal
Put up a overlay chart of Gold since lehman vs Bitcoin since lehman
In reply to Yea but gold don't go puff… by kurwamac
go look at the silver hoard by JP Morgan since Lehman, go ask them why are they stacking 100 million oz+ of silver!!!!
In reply to Put up a overlay chart of… by Clock Crasher
In reply to go look at the silver hoard… by kurwamac
Put your paper.gold on fire.... and it's goneeeeeeeeeeeeee :)
In reply to go look at the silver hoard… by kurwamac
Ask Red China and Russia why they are stacking gold by the tens of tons.
In reply to go look at the silver hoard… by kurwamac
In reply to You can't eat Gold easily. I… by Normal
Greed devours brain, that´s a fact. So some day all assets attached to international finance markets will slump simultaenously. Before that happens I´m going to buy nothing. The profits you can make now, are marginal to what you will lose in near future.
well said
In reply to Greed devours brain, that´s… by Pindown