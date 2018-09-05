Gold And Silver Are Acting Like It's 2008. They May Be Right...

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 09/05/2018 - 14:26

Authored by John Rubino via DollarCollapse.com,

2008 has special significance for gold bugs, both because of the money they lost in August of that year and the money they made in the half-decade that followed. Today’s world is beginning to feel eerily similar.

Let’s start with a little background. The mid-2000s economy boomed in part because artificially low interest rates had ignited a housing mania which featured a huge increase in “subprime” mortgage lending. This – as all subprime lending binges eventually do – began to unravel in 2007. The consensus view was that subprime was “peripheral” and therefore unimportant. Here’s Fed Chair Ben Bernanke giving ever-credulous CNBC the benefit of his vast bubble experience.

The experts were catastrophically wrong, and in 2008 the periphery crisis spread to the core, threatening to kill the brand-name banks that had grown to dominate the US and Europe. The markets panicked, with even gold and silver (normally hedges against exactly this kind of financial crisis) plunging along with everything else. Gold lost about 20% of its market value in a single month:

Gold mining stocks – always more volatile than the underlying metal – lost about half their value.

Silver also fell harder than gold, taking the gold/silver ratio from around 50 to above 80 — meaning that it took 80 ounces of silver to buy an ounce of gold.

The world’s governments reacted to the crisis by cutting interest rates to record lows and flooding the financial system with credit. And precious metals and related mining stocks took off on an epic bull market. So it’s easy to see why the investors thus enriched look back on 2008 with nostalgia.


source: tradingeconomics.com

Is History Repeating?

Now fast forward to Autumn 2018. The global economy is booming because of artificially low interest rates and massive lending to all kinds of subprime borrowers. One group of them – the emerging market countries – made the mistake of borrowing trillions of US dollars in the hope that the greenback would keep falling versus their national currencies, thus giving them a profitable carry trade.

Instead the dollar is rising, threatening to bankrupt a growing list of these countries – which, crucially, owe their now unmanageable debts to US and European banks. The peripheral crisis, once again, is moving to the core.

And once again, gold and especially silver are getting whacked. This morning the gold/silver ratio popped back above the 2008 level.

So are we back there again? Maybe. Some of the big western banks would probably fail if several major emerging markets default on their debts. And historically – at least since the 1990s – the major central banks have responded to this kind of threat with lower rates, loan guarantees and, more recently, massive and coordinated financial asset purchases.

So watch the Fed. If the EM crisis leads to talk of suspending the rate increase program and possibly restarting QE, then we’re off to the races. Just like 2008.

Clock Crasher Krink26 Wed, 09/05/2018 - 14:36 Permalink

Silver:Gold crossed 70:1 FOUR years ago

And outside of a few weeks in H1 2016 we have been there ever since
Technically speaking... SGR should be above 80 for several years extending into the 2020's

You are a bag holder If can't sell above single digits

I'll keep an eye out for refrigerator card board boxes for your downgrade in living standard.

BandGap Clock Crasher Wed, 09/05/2018 - 15:19 Permalink

For the record I am buying both silver and gold. I anticipate it will hold or appreciate in value.

I do not buy bitcoin as I do not understand it. And I have no desire to at this point. But I do not question the opinion of others that do buy bitcoin. It is their money, they do as they see fit. 

It is amusing to watch people without any perceived credibility question the judgement of others in regards to how they spend their money. For these people, like you, to cite history or other cherry picked data to drive home a point is funny. Obviously, people on the other side of the discussion are able to do the same in support of their thinking. Do you understand what this means?

Let bygones be bygones. If I be a bag holder, so be it. Since I do not know you and you do not have my best interests at heart, why should you care? I will do my best as I see it.

Go away. Thanks.

Klassenfeind JibjeResearch Wed, 09/05/2018 - 15:45 Permalink

"Gold And Silver Are Acting Like It's 2008. They May Be Right..."

Yes, they may be right, and yet they also may be wrong. If you take a magnifying glass and drink a couple of beers you might see some resemblance. 

I remember a quite a selloff in 2008 when this whole thing started, so I guess I'll wait for that.

I also choose to ignore all the sales talk and scaremongering of the usual suspects about "running out of supplies" that we've been hearing for the last 10 years. Remember, most of those pundits make a COMMISSION as a percentage of the PRICE, so the HIGHER the PRICE, the MORE commission they rake in. It's a scam that they try to scare the sheeple into "buy quickly before supply runs out or the COMEX breaks." Yes, those scenarios might happen (the earth could also get hit by an asteroid...) but for as someone who has been steadily stacking, I'm not going to get pushed and scared into 'backing up the truck' just because some clown on the internet has some coins to sell. 

If the End is so nigh, supplies are running short, and the COMEX is about to break, then why aren't they keeping those coins for themselves...? 😉

I've been buying PM's for ±10 years and NEVER had a problem buying. NEVER! Not in '08, not in '09, not in 2010, not when gold was >$1800 and silver was close to $50. 

Clock Crasher BandGap Wed, 09/05/2018 - 15:36 Permalink

I want people to look at the Truth, one.  Two I want people (including myself) to transform their slave wages into real world prosperity; anything that elevates the individuals health and consciousness.  I want people who are sort of awake to leverage their excess productivity (savings) to be a light unto the world.  That means raising themselves and their family and being an example to their extended family, friends and community.  Examples would be anything self sustaining.  Things like producing your own diesel fuel for your diesel vehicle, building closed circuit non animal food production circuits, the arts and crafts etc etc. 

But what do we do instead.  We divert excess savings into shares and phyzz (I am one of the more aggressive Stackers for the record but am quickly being rudely awakened). 

When one puts their money into an inanimate object or digital shares of non profitable mining companies that destroy the local biosphere I'd like you to ask yourself the following question.

By doing X how much positive real world change am I effecting.   By doing Y how much positive real world change am I effecting.  Today in the now.. The future is not real.. The future is manifested reality brought into existence from causal factors that once occurred in the present (then the past)

And If you don't want any part of that. I understand.  Everyone has free will to do or not do.  I'm just looking at the Truth and stepping back and looking left and right and saying to my self Moooooo.  My fellow live stock still have their face buried in the feed.

I am very skeptical and now looking for the exit. If silver was going to pop.. it would have done it by now. 

With the benefit of hindsight would you rather be Free (home with all the self sustaining trimmings or w/e) or would you rather be -50% of all PM related investments 10 years later and have to wait another 10 years to be +50% on your PM investments.

Now someone might be stepping in there at 14 and sell for 144 just shy of a civil war and everything will be awesome for you.  But you don't know that anymore than you don't know that aliens are going to invade or save humanity tomorrow morning.

What is Money?  The one eye on the dollar bill?  What is that?  Is it a mono eye?  like the third eye?  what does the third eye do?  maybe money is a healthy mono eye.. that you had this whole time.  Maybe not. 

DarkPurpleHaze cheka Wed, 09/05/2018 - 14:40 Permalink

The problem John is that you and your whole bandwagon of co-horts predicted absolutely none of what took place in the metals between 2008 and today.

The blogosphere is rife with breathless wannbe bottom callers year after year. You're just one more but at least you don't attention whore yourself with some goofy clickbait nickname.

Clock Crasher OverTheHedge Wed, 09/05/2018 - 15:06 Permalink

Here we have a good example of cognitive dissonance

We have the "Stackers".  They look at the debt based monetary system and think... This is going to hyperinflate... better come out the other side a rich man instead of a slave.  So they start buying 20's 30's 40's.. alright everything is looking good. 

Then comes 2011.  Silver starts tanking, hard.  Just another buying opportunity

Then comes 2012.  Silver starts tanking but not as bad.  Just add more

Then comes 2013.  Some side ways action.  We're basing and headed higher

Then comes 2014.  Silver starts tanking some more.  I'll just add some more so my DCA is more respectable.

Then comes 2015.  We start printing 13 handles.  I'll just buy even more.

Then comes 2016.  Silver had a technical relief rally.  Hey.. bottom is in

Then comes 2017.  Silver continues to disappoint.  Stackers continue to stack although their ranks have been heavily exhausted

Then comes 2018.  Silver is living in a 14 handle.  Stackers just keep stacking. 

So... you have one belief that Silver will make one whole or wealthy or create opportunities for yourself and family whatever

At the same exact time the Stacker knows that Silver is killing him financially.

These two ideas are both accepted at the same exact time in the face of reality.

It's pretty fucked up when you think about it.

I come here and quote the data which neither good or bad its just Truth.. and the Stackers reply with emotion. 

I wish the "woke" people (which they are definitely not) would think with their brain and not their heart. 

But... you know... we've all got brain damage.

Silver is a false awakening.  It's where the un-initiated are herded to be slaughtered.  They walked out of one death trap and by their own free will chose to enter another death trap with a different name and narrative.

OverTheHedge Clock Crasher Wed, 09/05/2018 - 15:26 Permalink

Thank you for taking the time to answer (and below, as well). 

I'm not sure I fit into your stacker group, as I invest on the basis of assets I don't like, rather than assets I believe will make me a billionaire. All I know is that the people in charge need to avoid deflation, because of debt. History shows that inflation is the preferred choice. Inflation benefits the owners of assets, over the earners of salaries. Paranoia and pessimism have served me well this far.

Pindown Wed, 09/05/2018 - 14:35 Permalink

Greed devours brain, that´s a fact. So some day all assets attached to international finance markets will slump simultaenously. Before that happens I´m going to buy nothing. The profits you can make now, are marginal to what you will lose in near future.