Gold And Silver Are Acting Like It's 2008. They May Be Right...

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 09/05/2018

Authored by John Rubino via DollarCollapse.com,

2008 has special significance for gold bugs, both because of the money they lost in August of that year and the money they made in the half-decade that followed. Today’s world is beginning to feel eerily similar.

Let’s start with a little background. The mid-2000s economy boomed in part because artificially low interest rates had ignited a housing mania which featured a huge increase in “subprime” mortgage lending. This – as all subprime lending binges eventually do – began to unravel in 2007. The consensus view was that subprime was “peripheral” and therefore unimportant. Here’s Fed Chair Ben Bernanke giving ever-credulous CNBC the benefit of his vast bubble experience.

The experts were catastrophically wrong, and in 2008 the periphery crisis spread to the core, threatening to kill the brand-name banks that had grown to dominate the US and Europe. The markets panicked, with even gold and silver (normally hedges against exactly this kind of financial crisis) plunging along with everything else. Gold lost about 20% of its market value in a single month:

Gold mining stocks – always more volatile than the underlying metal – lost about half their value.

Silver also fell harder than gold, taking the gold/silver ratio from around 50 to above 80 — meaning that it took 80 ounces of silver to buy an ounce of gold.

The world’s governments reacted to the crisis by cutting interest rates to record lows and flooding the financial system with credit. And precious metals and related mining stocks took off on an epic bull market. So it’s easy to see why the investors thus enriched look back on 2008 with nostalgia.


source: tradingeconomics.com

Is History Repeating?

Now fast forward to Autumn 2018. The global economy is booming because of artificially low interest rates and massive lending to all kinds of subprime borrowers. One group of them – the emerging market countries – made the mistake of borrowing trillions of US dollars in the hope that the greenback would keep falling versus their national currencies, thus giving them a profitable carry trade.

Instead the dollar is rising, threatening to bankrupt a growing list of these countries – which, crucially, owe their now unmanageable debts to US and European banks. The peripheral crisis, once again, is moving to the core.

And once again, gold and especially silver are getting whacked. This morning the gold/silver ratio popped back above the 2008 level.

So are we back there again? Maybe. Some of the big western banks would probably fail if several major emerging markets default on their debts. And historically – at least since the 1990s – the major central banks have responded to this kind of threat with lower rates, loan guarantees and, more recently, massive and coordinated financial asset purchases.

So watch the Fed. If the EM crisis leads to talk of suspending the rate increase program and possibly restarting QE, then we’re off to the races. Just like 2008.

Clock Crasher Krink26 Wed, 09/05/2018 - 14:36

Silver:Gold crossed 70:1 FOUR years ago

And outside of a few weeks in H1 2016 we have been there ever since
Technically speaking... SGR should be above 80 for several years extending into the 2020's

You are a bag holder If can't sell above single digits

I'll keep an eye out for refrigerator card board boxes for your downgrade in living standard.

DarkPurpleHaze cheka Wed, 09/05/2018 - 14:40

The problem John is that you and your whole bandwagon of co-horts predicted absolutely none of what took place in the metals between 2008 and today.

The blogosphere is rife with breathless wannbe bottom callers year after year. You're just one more but at least you don't attention whore yourself with some goofy clickbait nickname.

Pindown Wed, 09/05/2018 - 14:35

Greed devours brain, that´s a fact. So some day all assets attached to international finance markets will slump simultaenously. Before that happens I´m going to buy nothing. The profits you can make now, are marginal to what you will lose in near future.

OverTheHedge Pindown Wed, 09/05/2018 - 14:57

By that, I take it you mean hold cash on the sidelines, but which cash? Easy for Americans, as you have a need for dollars, but everyone else in the world? Holding local currencies just means eating the devaluation loss. Huge inflation as a result. I would rather own things than cash at the moment. Some of those things are shiny. I may or may not be able to exchange the shiny for cash at a later date, but I will at least own some shiny in the meantime. Cash could just evaporate.

taketheredpill Wed, 09/05/2018 - 14:42

2008:  Markets tank, US$ Rallies, Bonds Rally, Gold Hammered

 

2009-2011:  US$ Chops but heads mainly lower, Bond Yields chop up / down with QE on / off, QE puts pressure on US$, Gold Rallies

 

Next Cycle:  Markets tank, US$ will Rally on Flight-to-Safety (again), Bonds will Rally (BRIEFLY), Gold will get Crushed (BRIEFLY)

 

THEN:  QE QE QE QE QE, FX RACE-2-DEBASE,  Hard Assets and Gold Rally, COMMODITY CURRENCY RALLY (CAD,AUD,NZD, BRL)

Clock Crasher Wed, 09/05/2018 - 14:53

The Pareto Apocalypse

The more billionaires there are the less middle class there are.  The less middle class there is the less consumption of finished goods that contain silver there is.  The less middle class there is the less savings there is in existence to squirrel away.  The demand for silver purchases is in a downward trend.  The US mint aint doing a lot of business these days.  And the 1Bank aint going anywhere under this administration of Money Masters. 

You guys are fucked in a major major way.  Pain will be your educator. 

Clock Crasher Wed, 09/05/2018 - 14:56

2010 Debt 10 Trillion Silver price $15

2018 Debt 20 Trillion Silver price $15

2025 Debt 30 Trillion Silver price $15

October 2014 SGR 70:1

October 2018 SGR 80:1 (if your lucky)

WAKE The fuck UP!