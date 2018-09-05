Gold And Silver Are Acting Like It's 2008. They May Be Right...

Authored by John Rubino via DollarCollapse.com,
2008 has special significance for gold bugs, both because of the money they lost in August of that year and the money they made in the half-decade that followed. Today’s world is beginning to feel eerily similar.
Let’s start with a little background. The mid-2000s economy boomed in part because artificially low interest rates had ignited a housing mania which featured a huge increase in “subprime” mortgage lending. This – as all subprime lending binges eventually do – began to unravel in 2007. The consensus view was that subprime was “peripheral” and therefore unimportant. Here’s Fed Chair Ben Bernanke giving ever-credulous CNBC the benefit of his vast bubble experience.
The experts were catastrophically wrong, and in 2008 the periphery crisis spread to the core, threatening to kill the brand-name banks that had grown to dominate the US and Europe. The markets panicked, with even gold and silver (normally hedges against exactly this kind of financial crisis) plunging along with everything else. Gold lost about 20% of its market value in a single month:
Gold mining stocks – always more volatile than the underlying metal – lost about half their value.
Silver also fell harder than gold, taking the gold/silver ratio from around 50 to above 80 — meaning that it took 80 ounces of silver to buy an ounce of gold.
The world’s governments reacted to the crisis by cutting interest rates to record lows and flooding the financial system with credit. And precious metals and related mining stocks took off on an epic bull market. So it’s easy to see why the investors thus enriched look back on 2008 with nostalgia.
source: tradingeconomics.com
Is History Repeating?
Now fast forward to Autumn 2018. The global economy is booming because of artificially low interest rates and massive lending to all kinds of subprime borrowers. One group of them – the emerging market countries – made the mistake of borrowing trillions of US dollars in the hope that the greenback would keep falling versus their national currencies, thus giving them a profitable carry trade.
Instead the dollar is rising, threatening to bankrupt a growing list of these countries – which, crucially, owe their now unmanageable debts to US and European banks. The peripheral crisis, once again, is moving to the core.
And once again, gold and especially silver are getting whacked. This morning the gold/silver ratio popped back above the 2008 level.
So are we back there again? Maybe. Some of the big western banks would probably fail if several major emerging markets default on their debts. And historically – at least since the 1990s – the major central banks have responded to this kind of threat with lower rates, loan guarantees and, more recently, massive and coordinated financial asset purchases.
So watch the Fed. If the EM crisis leads to talk of suspending the rate increase program and possibly restarting QE, then we’re off to the races. Just like 2008.
Comments
just bought some paper silver -- get ready for the v bottom, i just triggered it
i hope i'm smart enough to average down
Playing the ratio and have been reamed over the past two weeks. Waiting for the snapback and make this trade a winner...
In reply to just bought some paper… by cheka
Silver:Gold crossed 70:1 FOUR years ago
And outside of a few weeks in H1 2016 we have been there ever since
Technically speaking... SGR should be above 80 for several years extending into the 2020's
You are a bag holder If can't sell above single digits
I'll keep an eye out for refrigerator card board boxes for your downgrade in living standard.
In reply to Playing the ratio and have… by Krink26
Yep its a steal now and you know what they say, when there's blood in the streets thats when you make a killing!!!!! Physical SILVER is a steal for this price, I'm backing up the truck, too bad the premiums are rising.
In reply to just bought some paper… by cheka
get ready for that 5% pop
you will have exactly 15,000 pico seconds to dump them for a profit
In reply to just bought some paper… by cheka
The problem John is that you and your whole bandwagon of co-horts predicted absolutely none of what took place in the metals between 2008 and today.
The blogosphere is rife with breathless wannbe bottom callers year after year. You're just one more but at least you don't attention whore yourself with some goofy clickbait nickname.
In reply to just bought some paper… by cheka
SILVER is a bargain!!!!!! I'm definitely stacking!!!!
Why is silver a bargain exactly?
In reply to SILVER is a bargain!!!!!! I… by kurwamac
Because 1 troy oz is cheaper than a pizza pie!!!! thats a bargain!!!!
In reply to Why is silver a bargain… by Clock Crasher
Pizza is poison
Try again
Why is silver a bargain exactly
Who is going to trade your silver for 2 or 200 pizzas in the future? and why?
In reply to Because 1 troy oz is cheaper… by kurwamac
There are no bargains for anyone except kikes.
Pizza is healthy if you use healthy ingredients.
Robots will trade silver for pizza. They eat silver.
In reply to Pizza is poison Try again… by Clock Crasher
They do not eat silver
They eat amps and volts, mostly copper and permanent magnets
In reply to There are no bargains for… by Cohen-cide-nce
I only buy hamburgers because they cost less than pizzas.
In reply to Pizza is poison Try again… by Clock Crasher
What won't they?
Same questions could be asked about dollars.
Show us your workings, rather than just spreading fud. Prove your thesis, please.
In reply to Pizza is poison Try again… by Clock Crasher
Silver is a bargain because hard rock mining is prohibitive and costly, printing paper money is not.
In reply to Pizza is poison Try again… by Clock Crasher
Ridiculous.
...........any day now...............
Have you seen the film, Ground Hog Day ?
In reply to ...........any day now… by dickcheney
Have you seen Hog's Ground Gay?
In reply to Have you seen the film,… by Clock Crasher
No I have not
In reply to Have you seen Hog's Ground… by Cohen-cide-nce
You can't eat Gold easily. I prefer Bitcoin.
Yea but gold don't go puff into digital money heaven!!!!
In reply to You can't eat Gold easily. I… by Normal
Put up a overlay chart of Gold since lehman vs Bitcoin since lehman
In reply to Yea but gold don't go puff… by kurwamac
Lots of other things to eat. Heavy metal, sharpened laser, locomotive pie, rusty fenders, aluminum side, barb wire, copper pan
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K4VkI0iitus
so says the late great John Lee Hooker
In reply to You can't eat Gold easily. I… by Normal
Greed devours brain, that´s a fact. So some day all assets attached to international finance markets will slump simultaenously. Before that happens I´m going to buy nothing. The profits you can make now, are marginal to what you will lose in near future.
well said
In reply to Greed devours brain, that´s… by Pindown
By that, I take it you mean hold cash on the sidelines, but which cash? Easy for Americans, as you have a need for dollars, but everyone else in the world? Holding local currencies just means eating the devaluation loss. Huge inflation as a result. I would rather own things than cash at the moment. Some of those things are shiny. I may or may not be able to exchange the shiny for cash at a later date, but I will at least own some shiny in the meantime. Cash could just evaporate.
In reply to Greed devours brain, that´s… by Pindown
2008: Markets tank, US$ Rallies, Bonds Rally, Gold Hammered
2009-2011: US$ Chops but heads mainly lower, Bond Yields chop up / down with QE on / off, QE puts pressure on US$, Gold Rallies
Next Cycle: Markets tank, US$ will Rally on Flight-to-Safety (again), Bonds will Rally (BRIEFLY), Gold will get Crushed (BRIEFLY)
THEN: QE QE QE QE QE, FX RACE-2-DEBASE, Hard Assets and Gold Rally, COMMODITY CURRENCY RALLY (CAD,AUD,NZD, BRL)
You don't know that for sure. Maybe the Cabal want everything including metals to be priced at 10 cents on the dollar before they print money out of thin air and exercise first use of new credit to buy said shares from the starving masses who need liquidity for that can of Alpo. Including disillusioned Stackers.
In reply to 2008: Markets tank, US$… by taketheredpill
Gold, our favorite pet yellow rock the manipulators roll up the hill so they can manipulate it lower and the Sheeple lose. Yup, just like 2008.
Looking at Junior Gold ETfs but only buyer if -30% from here....
these superimposed charts are retarded.. wrong scale/arbitrary period.. and BTW peak cycle was 2007..
Say something ... anything ,with a lot of heart and conviction, it will get up votes based solely on just on charisma.
The Pareto Apocalypse
The more billionaires there are the less middle class there are. The less middle class there is the less consumption of finished goods that contain silver there is. The less middle class there is the less savings there is in existence to squirrel away. The demand for silver purchases is in a downward trend. The US mint aint doing a lot of business these days. And the 1Bank aint going anywhere under this administration of Money Masters.
You guys are fucked in a major major way. Pain will be your educator.
2010 Debt 10 Trillion Silver price $15
2018 Debt 20 Trillion Silver price $15
2025 Debt 30 Trillion Silver price $15
October 2014 SGR 70:1
October 2018 SGR 80:1 (if your lucky)
WAKE The fuck UP!