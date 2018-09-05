NYT Publishes Anonymous Op-Ed By Saboteur Inside Trump White House

A senior White House official has published an anonymous op-ed in the New York Times titled: I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration (I work for the president but like-minded colleagues and I have vowed to thwart parts of his agenda and his worst inclinations.).
The Times prefaces the piece with this disclaimer:
The Times today is taking the rare step of publishing an anonymous Op-Ed essay. We have done so at the request of the author, a senior official in the Trump administration whose identity is known to us and whose job would be jeopardized by its disclosure. We believe publishing this essay anonymously is the only way to deliver an important perspective to our readers. We invite you to submit a question about the essay or our vetting process here.
I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration
President Trump is facing a test to his presidency unlike any faced by a modern American leader.
It’s not just that the special counsel looms large. Or that the country is bitterly divided over Mr. Trump’s leadership. Or even that his party might well lose the House to an opposition hellbent on his downfall.
The dilemma — which he does not fully grasp — is that many of the senior officials in his own administration are working diligently from within to frustrate parts of his agenda and his worst inclinations.
I would know. I am one of them.
To be clear, ours is not the popular “resistance” of the left. We want the administration to succeed and think that many of its policies have already made America safer and more prosperous.
But we believe our first duty is to this country, and the president continues to act in a manner that is detrimental to the health of our republic.
That is why many Trump appointees have vowed to do what we can to preserve our democratic institutions while thwarting Mr. Trump’s more misguided impulses until he is out of office.
The root of the problem is the president’s amorality. Anyone who works with him knows he is not moored to any discernible first principles that guide his decision making.
Although he was elected as a Republican, the president shows little affinity for ideals long espoused by conservatives: free minds, free markets and free people. At best, he has invoked these ideals in scripted settings. At worst, he has attacked them outright.
In addition to his mass-marketing of the notion that the press is the “enemy of the people,” President Trump’s impulses are generally anti-trade and anti-democratic.
Don’t get me wrong. There are bright spots that the near-ceaseless negative coverage of the administration fails to capture: effective deregulation, historic tax reform, a more robust military and more.
But these successes have come despite — not because of — the president’s leadership style, which is impetuous, adversarial, petty and ineffective.
From the White House to executive branch departments and agencies, senior officials will privately admit their daily disbelief at the commander in chief’s comments and actions. Most are working to insulate their operations from his whims.
Meetings with him veer off topic and off the rails, he engages in repetitive rants, and his impulsiveness results in half-baked, ill-informed and occasionally reckless decisions that have to be walked back.
“There is literally no telling whether he might change his mind from one minute to the next,” a top official complained to me recently, exasperated by an Oval Office meeting at which the president flip-flopped on a major policy decision he’d made only a week earlier.
The erratic behavior would be more concerning if it weren’t for unsung heroes in and around the White House. Some of his aides have been cast as villains by the media. But in private, they have gone to great lengths to keep bad decisions contained to the West Wing, though they are clearly not always successful.
It may be cold comfort in this chaotic era, but Americans should know that there are adults in the room. We fully recognize what is happening. And we are trying to do what’s right even when Donald Trump won’t.
The result is a two-track presidency.
Take foreign policy: In public and in private, President Trump shows a preference for autocrats and dictators, such as President Vladimir Putin of Russia and North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong-un, and displays little genuine appreciation for the ties that bind us to allied, like-minded nations.
Astute observers have noted, though, that the rest of the administration is operating on another track, one where countries like Russia are called out for meddling and punished accordingly, and where allies around the world are engaged as peers rather than ridiculed as rivals.
On Russia, for instance, the president was reluctant to expel so many of Mr. Putin’s spies as punishment for the poisoning of a former Russian spy in Britain. He complained for weeks about senior staff members letting him get boxed into further confrontation with Russia, and he expressed frustration that the United States continued to impose sanctions on the country for its malign behavior. But his national security team knew better — such actions had to be taken, to hold Moscow accountable.
This isn’t the work of the so-called deep state. It’s the work of the steady state.
Given the instability many witnessed, there were early whispers within the cabinet of invoking the 25th Amendment, which would start a complex process for removing the president. But no one wanted to precipitate a constitutional crisis. So we will do what we can to steer the administration in the right direction until — one way or another — it’s over.
The bigger concern is not what Mr. Trump has done to the presidency but rather what we as a nation have allowed him to do to us. We have sunk low with him and allowed our discourse to be stripped of civility.
Senator John McCain put it best in his farewell letter. All Americans should heed his words and break free of the tribalism trap, with the high aim of uniting through our shared values and love of this great nation.
We may no longer have Senator McCain. But we will always have his example — a lodestar for restoring honor to public life and our national dialogue. Mr. Trump may fear such honorable men, but we should revere them.
There is a quiet resistance within the administration of people choosing to put country first. But the real difference will be made by everyday citizens rising above politics, reaching across the aisle and resolving to shed the labels in favor of a single one: Americans.
The writer is a senior official in the Trump administration.
Everything good from the administration, is the result of these unsung heroes. Everything bad is from those instances where our heroes were unable to throw themselves on the grenade. Got it.
I found it amusing that the writer feels that the military build-up was one of the "good things" that has resulted.
I also found it amusing that somebody from within the administration is vomiting the "anti free market" talking point. The asymmetry of preexisting trade agreements against the US is something that no person from within the administration could not be aware of. Only a democrat would go to that well.
Finally, the writer ends with his homage to NoName McCain. What more needs to be said?
In reply to Bruce Ohr is still a Senior… by TruthHammer
"While Trump's fascination with the White House still burned within him [re: 2011], he also had The Apprentice to deal with--and it wasn't as easy as you might think. He loved doing the show and was reluctant to give it up. At one point, he was actually thinking of hosting it from the oval office if he made it all the way to the White House. He even discussed it with Stephen Burke, the CEO at NBCUniversal, telling Burke he would reconsider running if the network was concerned about his candidacy." -Roger Stone
In reply to NO by Kafir Goyim
So another Anonymous source... They are recycling the same BS. Man I love this President!
The give away is the McCain quote "Senator John McCain put it best in his farewell letter. All Americans should heed his words and break free of the tribalism trap, with the high aim of uniting through our shared values and love of this great nation."
McCain was a Globalist Traitor and we all know it.
Time for some Declassification !! and Public Hangings. After hearings of course.
In reply to "While Trump's fascination… by DingleBarryObummer
Just one more leftard hell-bent on overturning the election because her hero - the cankle laden, nasty, liar, felon, Hillary(!) - LOST. Find the bitch and fire her for cause. Take away its multi-million dollar gubmint pension as well. Same for all of the other gubmint employees WHO NOW WORK FOR TRUMP who are actively undermining the country. "The Resistance" to liberty and prosperity. Assholes.
And now fucking COMPANIES are jumping into politics. Fuck Nike, fuck Levi's. Never buying anything from them again. THEY are the ones who decided to become political organizations over companies who sell products.
In reply to So another Anonymous source.. by JimmyJones
My money is that it's Trump himself getting the good the administration has done printed in the paper.
Also gives hope to Dems when the hammer drops on the redacted FISA this week by letting them stake their claims and then walk them back next week.
In reply to It is most certainly not Q. by divingengineer
I personally think this is a ruse.
it reads like fiction....like a pro writer wrote it. No minutia just ad hominem crap.
WELCOME TO THE COUP
btw: read “What I saw at the Coup”
In reply to My money is that it's Trump… by cankles' server
The New York Times has boldly stepped into the lead position in the pantheon of "Fake News" purveyors.
"We may no longer have Senator McCain. But we will always have his example" - kinda says it all, no?
This level of crap reporting is quite an accomplishment when you consider the competition. You're gonna need a manure spreader for this one, boys.
So basically Trump is doing what he was elected to do.
Thank you NYT. Occasionally you can find the truth. Not because you want to of course. Only because you don't understand the forces at work.
NYT trying to drum up support for the belief that the whole political universe is against crazy, demented, senile, and unpopular Trump.
I'm sure the names of the complete band of "resistance warriors" is held in some secret place, probably in the same folder as the proof of Russian Collusion documents that Mueller has.
Sorry, but this has psyop written all over it.
So is winter. But keep hoping, it's fun to watch libtards get all giddy over the end of Trump only to be disappointed yet again.
The media is dividing the country worse than anything or anyone. A coordinated effort that is plain to see. Keep making Trump the underdog though. It's worked out so well so far for you pussy hats.
In reply to Lol his appointees won’t go… by Freeze These
wow. No matter how 'bad' the President might be, nobody deserves this. Even the 1st negro in chief did not get this sort of relentless defamation in the (((press))). I am telling you, if I had the control of some ass kicking special ops team, I would literally see to it that every NYT office was burned to the ground. I would then sabotage every (((media))) outlet, transmission tower, satellite, etc.
These fkers want to play censorship, hardball and defamation, we need to go there. This is pure 'juden' press, top to bottom, flat out lying mthr fkrs. This article is complete BS, the source is either a fiction or as many have said just some holdover in the mail room who has "I'm With Her ->" tatooed on her ass and can't get it removed.
So many people trash talk Trump like he is uneducated and stupid and all this crap. Well, against all odds, guess what? On a shoestring budget he became the President. And he has faced the utmost and insane unprecedented level of hyper-disingenuous attacks on his person in the history of the world.
It is this over the top and undeserved hatred, which has no factual or reasonable basis that I find ragingly offensive.
As others have pointed out, if there is anything to criticize Trump for it is the incessant ass kissing of the 'jew', the move of the embassy in israhell, and the love fest with satanyahoo, not to mention the 'juden' inspired obsession with things that are of no American interest at all - namely Syria and Iran, these things are NEVER mentioned.
I am telling you, this is the work of these nasty satanic 'jews'. Too bad for Trump he will not declare war on them, because if he did, I would sign up in a heartbeat to be part of the historic purge of 'jew' from everywhere in banking, govt, media, education and the courts.
Trump thinks he can placate the 'jew' by caving in to israhell demands, but the other 'jew' wants their agenda sated - all for the 'jew', satanic mthr fkrs who deserve NO consideration. They can take their 'jew' first and only agenda, die and go to hell, which would make the world a much better place literally overnight.
This "letter" sounds very contrived, as if it was written from someone on the left pretending to be a conservative. I think it is fake. While I do think that there might be leftists and NWO-type traitors in the Administration, I think the bulk of this is nonsense, meant to discourage conservatives before the upcoming election is 2 months.
FOR EXAMPLE: "President Trump’s impulses are generally anti-trade and anti-democratic." Only someone ignorant who does not understand what NAFTA, TPP and TTIP did, or a NWO-Bushie-Clinton type, would make such a statement. These agreements were the opposite of fair trade and very detrimental to the U.S. economy and sovereignty.
One of the first thoughts was that perhaps Trump should take a more thorough look at the one who is married to the left wing lawyer who has been giddily retweeting the OpEd and who kept the Woodward meeting request away from him..
In reply to New York Times is fake news… by MagicHandPuppet
If the letter is legit, I would question why he would "openly" break open the "secrecy". And why now? It wouldn't help the tasks at hand one bit. Instead, it could jeopardize the entire operation. Couldn't he just STFU until impeachment? Why the urgency to be known, if that's at all important?
It's too convenient and easy to post an Anonymous article claiming it's from a "Senior WH Staff" -something that has been done repeatedly by fake news media.
In reply to This "letter" sounds very… by californiagirl
Although the writer of the article claims to be a senior official and is not leftist, there is plenty in there that says he is not and that he is leftist.
Take for example: "resistance", thats a page straight out of the current leftist strategy.
Also, the writer echos ALOT of MSM propaganda and its not hard to miss either. Words like "unstable" to describe trump, and the 25th admendment BS are also spouted by the MSM day after day after day.
The general tone of the article also suggests the writer is talking down to everyone too... another favorite leftist tactic. It also suggests that the person is a neo/libcon as the writer is clearly advocating war with russia, but that is a leftist favorite write now(including holdover RINOs that are leftist too)
Unfortunately, the stuff that CAN get the NYT raided and the writer thrown in prison is missing, like confidential/secret information for example.
So, in my opinion, this person is another obama holdover that is in a junior position.
In reply to If the letter is legit, I… by beemasters
The writer of this bullshit was not elected by the people of the U.S.A. and so his/her job is to get on board with the plan of making America Great Again. Dear author, Fuck You in the least sincere way possible- You are a traitor and need to be hung.
In reply to Although the writer of the… by Shillinlikeavillan
The MSM and deep state are really getting desperate with this kind of thing. I have to wonder if there's really any truth to it.
The only thing this will serve is to bring Trump supporters closer to the President. Anyone who believes that this 1) has any truth or 2) will drive his support away hasn't learned anything.
Talk about doing yourself a disservice, this will just bring out Trump support like never before.
The author of this tripe just basically called it quits for the Dems in November. And further, the NYT is not doing themselves any favors by printing this anti-POTUS shit.
When the author claims that they (and the 'resistance') are putting country first they couldn't be more delusional. The government serves at the whim of the population, and your political inclinations have no place at your job. If you are fortunate to serve this president you had better be in support of his choices or go find another job where they don't care if you bring your political ramblings into the office.
Also, I can't believe that this is a senior official, it is not written like a senior admin official would write it. It sounds a lot more like the SJW barista at the coffee shop wrote it.
The NYT needs to remember that they still need to make money, and they're getting very close to jeopardizing their future.
In reply to The writer of this bullshit… by joego1
Assuming this blockbuster is true and not another MSM head trip,
1) Our grimy little mole is someone who is works somewhere in the White House but got caught a long time ago on AV or with witnesses doing something dirty, and is working feverishly to keep that soon-to-be-public secret, secret.
Ain't gonna happen, the secret is out if there are enough people to organize blackmail
2) Yet another Fibber weasel planted a device or is an ordinary WH employe working with the Fibbers.
3) Someone knows it's a lie but needs the money so is working with an outside party -- MSMFBINSACIA.
All fiction has an element of truth no matter how small, so our mole could refer to specific furniture locations or curtain colors to confirm fairy tale.
Assuming this blockbuster is just another MSM bust to add to the massive collection of MSM busts,
1) It is a fairy tale fabricated by panicked MSM morons who see their most very best fairy tales evaporate one after the other
2) The MSM is trying to write Michael Wolfe 2.0 since the last one was also a bust but at least it had distraction value, so this might distract until after the midterms after which it will be shelved and the MSM will move on to the midterm results
3) The MSM just threw a story at the wall to see what sticks
In reply to If the letter is legit, I… by beemasters
Fake news, fake sources, fake exposes, but real consequences and pain from their misguided actions. It's all the CommProgs have left, so just let them carry on. The ash heap of history awaits.
This is exactly what someone from Brookings would write trying to disguise themselves and her name is Fiona Hill. My best guess.
In reply to This "letter" sounds very… by californiagirl
Exactly my thought. The letter is contrived. No patriot wrote this.
It is laughably sophomoric and that it is even taken to be from a conservative is ludicrous.
BUT whoever authored it needs to hang and so does the white hating racist editor of NEW LOW TIMES
In reply to This "letter" sounds very… by californiagirl
What the NYTs and bureaucrats of this kind seem to forget is that Trump was elected President. None of them could even be elected dog catcher.
The NYTs would have slightly better than minus 100 credibility if they ran just one story of how the WTC buildings were blown up on 911. They will have their chance in 6 days.
In reply to New York Times is pure… by Thomas Paine
You endorse government violence as a remedy.
Government is part of the same system.
The system designed to control The People to benefit The Parasites.
Just let them go total retard for all to see.
The myth, that journalism in the USA was ever respectable, is fading.
Of, By, and For The Parasites.
Same with the political parties and the central committee.
McCain's funeral was the polar opposite of "truth and reconciliation".
You know those stings where they send out prize winning notices to criminals, when they show up they get arrested.
McCain's funeral would have worked well.
Everyone that works for him knows he is bat shit crazy. Everyone. They say it coming out of the admin. They say it within. But the psychophants can't hear the truth.
You can love the policies coming out of the administration but for crying out loud, smell the coffee. Trump is basically a 5th grader without the academic faculties.
The American people voted for that crazy, and you are going to like it. To up-end his Presidency is to defacto state that elections are meaningless. If that is the case, the only recourse is violence. It's really that simple.
They've (the MSM and deep state) already proven there is no law in this country, save that selectively enforced against anyone who is not them; might as well throw the order part of law and order out the window, too.
P.S. A friendly reminder - no matter how much you have on hand, you don't have enough ammo.
Oh really? You know this how? Do you work at the WH? If what you say is true why are not all 5th graders billionaires? Why aren’t YOU a billionaire if you think you are smarter than Trump? Also I highly doubt that a 5th grader could develop the policies that Trump has implemented. I strongly suspect you are getting your information from some TDS deranged anchor on the MSM. You both need to take your meds.
In reply to Everyone that works for him… by GoingBig
What your watching is the destruction of the nation, precipitated by the “deep state,” and it’s minions. The country has been taking on water ever since the Kennedy assassination. The lawlessness, corruption, perpetual war, perversion & propaganda has been spawned by a Fabian Socialist Cabal veering the country towards the abyss doing everything they can to hold onto power and with the virtue signaling brainwashed masses think this is “progress.” FREE THIS & the brainwashed butt loving, man fan participation trophy minions imagine themselves virtuous but are only the “mice” in a vast sea of men.
In reply to Lol his appointees won’t go… by Freeze These
What this letter is saying, is there is a bunch of government officials who believe in government of the elite, by the elite and for the elite. He claims the problem is Trump's amorality, which is clearly against the elite, and for the people. Morality, or amorality, is about morals. But unlike previous administrations, Trump follows his promises (not all of which I agree with) while "You can keep your plan" when you can't is apparently morality. Their idea of success, is more of that while the middle class' wealth is sucked from them via the government. It's funny they claim Trump " shows little affinity for ideals long espoused by conservatives: free minds, free markets and free people" while the GOP has shown little affinity for conservative ideals when it comes time to vote for them. Complaining about him changing his mind (when I agree with many of those changes) when they don't like his ideas shows their disrespect for their duly elected boss and the outcome of an election denouncing the elites. On Russia, all I've heard are statists trying to make Putin the enemy with war with Russia as the goal (to make Trump unpopular), while Obama/Hillary were appeasing and flexible until Hillary lost, without any convincing evidence Russia has done anything meaningful and they just expect us to take their word for it as echoed by their MSM buddies (who accepted Obama's words as truth but have nothing but resistance for Trump).
Yep, this guy is a traitor to the nation, putting himself and other elites first.
