Powerful Hurricane Florence Could Threaten US East Coast Next Week

Florence, which became the first significant hurricane (Category +3) of the 2018 Atlantic season, had maximum sustained winds of 130 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC). The powerful Category 4 storm is some 2,000 miles from the US coastline, but it is moving northwest at 13mph, will generate big swells in Bermuda starting Friday and could slam into the US East Coast next week.
Florence became a hurricane on Tuesday and immediately strengthened to a Category 4 hurricane on Wednesday afternoon.
“Florence defied all odds developing over not-so-hot water, dust on all sides, and strong upper shear. 5pm has her at a Cat 4 130mph.
This is from the NHC: “It should be noted that there is considerable model ensemble spread and run-to-run variability for Florence’s track beyond day 5. Given the large uncertainty at these time ranges, it is far too soon to speculate what, if any, impacts Florence may have on the U.S. East Coast next week. Regardless of Florence’s eventual track, large swells emanating from the hurricane will reach Bermuda beginning on Friday, resulting in life-threatening surf and rip currents on the island. Swells from Florence could also reach the U.S. East Coast by early next week,” said Mike’s Weather Page.
The latest computer models show the menacing hurricane coming dangerously close to the East Coast next week. While it is too early to forecast the exact path, some models show a recurve out to sea. By the end of this week, meteorologists will have a better grasp on the storm’s bearings.
“Very concerning shift in the EPS ensemble guidance with Hurricane Florence … must now seriously consider this storm a U.S. landfall threat. Still considerable uncertainty about a possible / hopeful turn away from the coast out to sea. Continue to monitor thru the weekend,” tweeted Ryan Maue, Meteorologist @weatherdotus.
Very concerning shift in the EPS ensemble guidance with Hurricane #Florence ... must now seriously consider this storm a U.S. landfall threat.— Ryan Maue | weathermodels.com (@RyanMaue) September 5, 2018
Still considerable uncertainty about a possible / hopeful turn away from the coast out to sea.
Continue to monitor thru the weekend. pic.twitter.com/m692qfL48s
“Latest idea from the European ensemble tell us a lot: we have much more to figure out before solving the track mystery that is Florence,” tweeted Ed Vallee, Meteorologist @Valleewx.
Latest idea from the European ensemble tell us a lot: we have much more to figure out before solving the track mystery that is #Florence pic.twitter.com/zwLoo4hKjh— Ed Vallee 🌽 Vallee Wx Consulting 🌾 (@EdValleeWx) September 5, 2018
“Group of simulations from European (red) and American (blue) models indicate there is some chance Hurricane Florence is a problem for the East Coast in 7 or 8 days. It could turn out to sea, too. For now, we just watch,” tweeted Capital Weather Gang.
Group of simulations from European (red) and American (blue) models indicate there is some chance Hurricane #Florence is a problem for the East Coast in 7 or 8 days. It could turn out to sea, too. For now, we just watch. Here's our explainer: https://t.co/eTFa2uGhzy pic.twitter.com/X0dQzcIhl2— Capital Weather Gang (@capitalweather) September 5, 2018
While there is much uncertainty surrounding its trajectory — the models’ overwhelming show the East Coast could be in Florence’s crosshairs in the next 8 to 10 days. Even if Florence curves out to sea, models show numerous other systems developing right behind it, which indicates that hurricane season is nearing its peak. From now until early November, this is the timeframe for the conditions that fuel powerful storms.
The focus on Florence comes less than 24-hours after Tropical Storm Gordon made landfall late Tuesday near the Alabama-Mississippi border, leaving one person dead and ushering wicked weather across the western South and the Midwest.
While it is certainly not time to press the panic button — within the next several days, meteorologists will give a more accurate model of where Florence is headed. Maybe Florence is headed to Washington, D.C. to drain the swamp?…
Comments
run! buy more milk!
This is about the twentieth "We're all gonna die" article in the last week of two. I've already bought far more milk than I need.
In reply to run! buy more milk! by Automatic Choke
will they evacuate the pedo penthouse and others beach front pedo retreat? who knows...
In reply to This is about the twentieth … by GeezerGeek
Bring HAARP online. For every hurricane turn turn turn. There used to be a season turn turn turn.
In reply to will they evacuate the pedo… by ztack3r
it's funny a nation that can build haarp or plant a flag on the moon, send a rover on mars can't even arrest weinstein or epstein... why? because it is paperclip project follow up?
apart runing pedo island and running the printing press at full speed what can the kike really do? lobotomized the west in believing that kikes are gods to be whoreshiped and proud when kike take your daughter for a mere amount of printed notes... (and that's for the "lucky" one, most of the time it is their god given right to use cattle goy female as they see fit).
In reply to Bring HAARP online by GoFuqYourself
We could do all those other things if we just had the metric system. Moon landings you can do with the imperial units no problem
In reply to it's funny a nation that can… by ztack3r
Too far north. Won't even sniff the coast. We gonna start naming rip currents now too?
Years ago they would say it how it was, small chance, keep on the lookout. Now every weather guy wants to be "the guy" and call it first and be famous on social media. I'd be more worried about that wave that just left Africa.
In reply to it's funny a nation that can… by ztack3r
Not only that, this means the market will crash and Yellowstone will erupt and gold will either go up or down and Russia will do something and Musk will tweet and and and. Oh me, oh my what is a body to do.
It will not be the first hurricane I have gone through and it won't be the last either I figure. But what would ZH be without the doom porn.
In reply to run! buy more milk! by Automatic Choke
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-09-05/milk-new-symbol-racism-donald…
In reply to run! buy more milk! by Automatic Choke
Hopefully DC suffers a direct strike, and is destroyed.
it will, but after tel aviv.
In reply to Hopefully DC suffers a… by Lost in translation
Storm surge the swamp!!!
In reply to Hopefully DC suffers a… by Lost in translation
CNN can hardly wait.
Send Florience to wherever the Concocted News Network is headquartered and destroy CNN. I want to see Wolf Blitzed reporting from the top of the building and suddenly being swept away by a 200mph wind gust.
In reply to CNN can hardly wait. by DarkPurpleHaze
every single individuals who worked for all 5,6 conglomerate who protected the pedo in little st james, didn't ask any question on 911 will be force feed their own children until they choke on their bones and die. that will teach them.
In reply to Send Florience to wherever… by GeezerGeek
Seems to me that those "projections" are about as useful as the IPCC "hockey stick"! >.<
Going to be tragic when it doesn't take any of those paths and hits Puerto Rico. :(
can we file this one under Just a Rumor for about 5 days?
wait for the land fall and watch.
In reply to can we file this one under… by Dragon HAwk
God knows you voted for Hillary, fuckers.
what is left from them? they are really drones or cattles... one sure thing, not humans...
In reply to God knows you voted for… by Empire's Frontiers
And Norman has decided to make a beeline for Hawaii. Again. And then there is the upcoming uptick in earthquakes.
https://youtu.be/xRhj7XcfWcg
Heads up kiddies. Interesting days ahead.
Here we go.🙄
“If you want to find the secrets of the universe, think in terms of energy, frequency and vibration.”
― Nikola Tesla
And it begins....