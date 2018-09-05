Watch Live: Twitter and Facebook Execs Appear Before Congress; Alex Jones In Attendance

Wed, 09/05/2018 - 09:35

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg are set to tell lawmakers Wednesday that their companies have taken measures to combat foreign interference in future elections. 

At 9:30AM EST, Sandberg and Dorsey will appear together in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee, while Dorsey will sit down with the House Energy and Commerce Committee at 1:30PM ET. 

"Our adversaries are determined, creative and well-funded," Sandberg plans to say, according to her prepared remarks. "But we are even more determined — and we will continue to fight back."

Dorsey said in tweets ahead of the hearing: "We realize Twitter is used by many as a public square, and our singular objective as a company is to help increase the health and integrity of conversations found within."

 

Dorsey's second congressional hearing will seek to address allegations by Republican lawmakers that Twitter is unfairly targeting conservative-leaning users, charges echoed by President Trump. 

Alex Jones? 

Also in attendance will be Infowars founder and host Alex Jones, who is in Washington D.C. to "face his accusers." 

Jones said he was attending the hearings to face his accusers, who have charged him with being everything from a Russian agent to a racist.

Jones has reportedly obtained a front row seat at the hearings and has vowed to challenge the media on how they misreported the reasons he was banned by Big Tech.

He will also hold a special press conference while in DC. -Infowars

 We're gonna need a bigger popcorn bowl... 

now we know the real reason futures spiked...............

"We realize Twitter is used by many as a public square, and our singular objective as a company is to help increase the health and integrity of conversations found within."  = censorship

I dont recall anyone trying to control ALL of the conversations in a "public square"

UPDATE - turned it off as soon as that chick said "Russia"

"Our adversaries are determined, creative and well-funded," Sandberg plans to say, according to her prepared remarks. "But we are even more determined — and we will continue to fight back."

I assume she is talking about free speech.......you know, the one that's supposed to be protected in the Constitution and all.

Spike of short-term publicity...  

 

Unless a large herd of people migrate away from the major platforms, Alex will fade.   Perhaps not totally, but he'll never again have the wide-spread access and attendant views afforded by the Biggies.   And they knew that when they conspired to shut him down...

If the majors know one thing, it is that the American populace on large, operates with herd mentality.   All they need do is keep them 'entertained' and tethered to friends & family via their platforms, and they remain in the pen.

 

"Our adversaries are determined, creative and well-funded," Sandberg plans to say, according to her prepared remarks. "But we are even more determined ..."

Almost approached Dubya there. “Our enemies are innovative and resourceful, and so are we. They never stop thinking about new ways to harm our country and our people, and neither do we.”

Also, from now on, everything anyone writes should start with Exclusive.

Well it only took a short time for members to blame Trump's election win on Russia using fakebook. Wonder if any of those fine ladies and gentlemen of the committe will ask those testifing whether or not any United States have or are presently using their platforms to influence elections in other countries. I highly doubt it...

So who gets to decide what's "healthy and integral", you patronizing smug fucking bastards? That's the problem right there. You censor based on superfluous and ever-shifting populist sensibilities, and pretty soon everything is banned, except "I like puppies." and unicorn vomit.

Please, capitalist daddies, censor the Internet for us so that we all can know what to believe. I mean, some easily-fooled people are starting to believe that trillions of dollars spent on your imperialist wars and trillions more handed to you super-rich capitalist elites in bailouts and tax cuts might be simply greedy, self-centered initiatives. We need such voices stricken from the Internet. We want only to listen to you, our beloved ruling-class capitalist daddies.

These Democrats are doing nothing more than claiming disinformation campaigns by Russians influenced the elections while they are the ones performing the disinformation on Americans since the elections. This is insanity. What a fucking joke.