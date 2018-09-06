Bookies See Pence, Sessions As Front-Runners To Be NYT Op-Ed Author

Mike Pence is the bookies' favorite named insider to be the "gutless" wretch who wrote the "reckless" anonymous NYTimes op-ed from inside the 'resistance' with 2-to-3 odds according to MyBookie website.
“What tipped us off was ‘lodestar,’ “ MyBookie head oddsmaker David Strauss said of Pence.
“When you search members of the administration (who have used that word) only one name comes up – and that name is Mike Pence. He’s used in multiple speeches this year.”
Of course, Pence has vehemently denied that he is the "treasonous" insider, but there are 17 other named potential "traitors" listed by MyBookie, are: Education Secretary Betsy Devos (2-to-1), Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (4-to-1), Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (4-to-1), chief of staff John F. Kelly (4-to-1), Defense Secretary Jim Mattis (5-to-1), Attorney General Jeff Sessions (5-to-1), Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke (6-to-1), Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue (6-to-1), Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross (7-to-1) Labor Secretary Alex Acosta (7-to-1), HHS Secretary Alex Azar (8-to-1), HUD Secretary Ben Carson (8-to-1), VA Secretary Robert Wilkie (8-to-1), Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen (10-to-1), Ivanka Trump (12-to-1) and Jared Kushner (12-to-1).
At 2-to-3 odds, a winning bettor investing $1 would profit 66 cents. At 1-to-3, a gambler wagering $1 would net 33 cents with a win.
Given that NYT tweeted "he" about the author, we suspect the well-heeled gambler can discount Betsy DeVos, Ivanka Trump, and Kirstjen Nielsen.
MyBookie places "A.N.Other" as the absolute favorite with the odds of the author of the op-ed not being on the list above at 1-to-3.
Additionally, as The New York Post reports, hours after MyBookie posted numbers, Canada-based Bovada issued its own Trump-leak odds and listed embattled AG Sessions as its favorite at 5-to-2.
MyBookie also lists the odds for Trump charging the writer with treason at 1-to-2, notably more likely than Trump being impeached by 2020 at 3-to-1.
They just make this shit up
as they go along..
In reply to They just make this shit up by Cardinal Fang
It is actually Sarah Jeong, the hating SJW. The NYT cares not one whit about the truth.
In reply to as they go along.. by shankster
Best fiction 'fit' to print
In reply to It is actually Sarah Jeong,… by TeamDepends
Wouldn't be surprised if this is all a LARP from Q. Chaos and smoke prior to #UnRedact, keep your eye on the prize, this is noise. BIGGER events coming soon!!
In reply to Best fiction 'fit' to print by shankster
This is divide and conquer at its most incompetent.
In reply to Wouldn'tr by TahoeBilly2012
My money is on it's a complete fake story made up by the desperate New York Slimes.
In reply to This is divide and conquer… by El Vaquero
How AWESOME would it be to see the poster child for the deep state, Mike Pence, hanged for TREASON? That would be a popcorn moment for sure!!!
One can dream...
In reply to My money is on it's a… by CheapBastard
Is Pence the poster child for the Deep State? I had never even heard of him until he became Trump's running mate.
In reply to How AWESOME would it be to… by Jtrillian
My 2 PEN¢E worth→SESSIONS over!
Place your bets!
In reply to Is Pence the poster child… by tmosley
I would love to be able to choose "none of the above"
In reply to Z by B-Bond
Don't see Kushner on the list.
In reply to I would love to be able to… by DeadFred
View from the Left/Swamp:
1. Get rid of Trump...but that leaves us Pence!
2. Get rid of Trump and Pence...that leaves us PAUL RYAN!
Is the MSM colluding to put Paul Ryan in the White House?
In reply to Don't see Kushner on the… by Shitonya Serfs
So if the NYT names Pence, we should believe them?
In reply to bb by FireBrander
Trump should swap his entire cabinet to a random selection from a from a phone book of mid size town in Oklahoma. Common sense ain’t so common anymore
In reply to I would love to be able to… by DeadFred
Too risky...just BRING BACK Bannon and let him pick the staff...
In reply to Trump should swap his entire… by booboo
Opportunity knocks of water boarding the NYT's executive editor, Dean Baquet.
In reply to Z by B-Bond
I think you should always refer to everybody as a CUNT and add an ellipsis often... and a tilda~ so as to remove all ambiguity as to what cocksucker you are discussing daily~ "lodestar" Me thinks only cunts use the word "lodestar"
In reply to Z by B-Bond
Your ignorance is showing.
In reply to Is Pence the poster child… by tmosley
Not only have you never heard of him, you never HEAR him.
In reply to Is Pence the poster child… by tmosley
If Pence can be described, he is loyal. He also will not bear false witness, and will not undermine the Constitution.
Dream all you want.
In reply to How AWESOME would it be to… by Jtrillian
Trump wrote it to start a mass purge in gov.
In reply to If Pence can be described,… by Killtruck
NYT wouldn't play dat.
In reply to Trump wrote it to start a… by BennyBoy
I kind of hope it's Nikki Hately.
In reply to How AWESOME would it be to… by Jtrillian
John Bolton
In reply to How AWESOME would it be to… by Jtrillian
John Strapon?
In reply to John Bolton by invest3
Next up the NYT will insist that Trump was abducted by aliens (of the space sort).
In reply to My money is on it's a… by CheapBastard
Trumptards in denial
In reply to My money is on it's a… by CheapBastard
Whoever wrote it, crammed as much propaganda and lies into it as they could. Therefore, my book is on the king of propaganda and lies, the NY Times.
In reply to My money is on it's a… by CheapBastard
For the moment. It's only going to get worse. They lost control.
In reply to This is divide and conquer… by El Vaquero
Sessions has his own weird code of honor, so he wouldn't do anything sneaky. He just wouldn't do anything as per normal.
Pence is tied in with Trump in the public's mind. He is too much of a politician to taint his own brand.
In reply to Wouldn'tr by TahoeBilly2012
Pence will be the next president so there's zero chance it was him if anyone.
i still think it's an underhanded attempt to divide the wh. There is no such person. It's a carefully created fiction like everything else the dems do.
However, since it IS a national security risk, the NYT should be compelled to reveal the name if there is one even if they do it behind closed doors to a judge.
In reply to Sessions has his own weird… by Whoa Dammit
Sessions just gave Trump an excuse to fire him.
In reply to Sessions has his own weird… by Whoa Dammit
you people need help
In reply to Wouldn'tr by TahoeBilly2012
McCain's last stab in the back from the grave.
In reply to Best fiction 'fit' to print by shankster
+1 whoever it was liked mccain so that should narrow it down to, well, john mccain and basically nobody else.
In reply to McCain's last stab in the… by Got The Wrong No
You are a total asshole. Funny too.
In reply to +1 whoever it was liked… by buzzsaw99
LOL!
But if I was a betting man I would suggest the fellow who is in BOLD:
In reply to It is actually Sarah Jeong,… by TeamDepends
If the world was laughing at us before, they're ROFL now.
In reply to They just make this shit up by Cardinal Fang
The Left wants Pence OUT. They think they have Trump dead to rights via mueller....they believe it. But putting a hard core social conservative in the Office is worse (to them). So I would not be surprised to see Pence framed for something or another....
and "lodestar" is too obvious for Pence to write it. Seems more like a trap than a tell.
In reply to If the world was laughing at… by GlassHouse101
His nickname isn't "Dense Pence" for nothing
In reply to The Left wants Pence OUT. … by onewayticket2
we'll see.
In reply to His nickname isn't "Dense… by Juggernaut x2
Exactly. It would be like including the phrases “it’s not who we are” and “it’s important to remember” if you wanted to make people think Obama was the author.
In reply to The Left wants Pence OUT. … by onewayticket2
By CNN's definition, "senior official" includes hundreds of people, to include, no doubt, the staff writers who wrote all those speeches for Pence. Not that I believe anyone but the NY Times wrote it. It was either a journalist or a wacky English major. The document speaks for itself, delusional propaganda expertly woven together with obvious lies and half truths. Pence isn't on this list. The Times wrote it.
In reply to The Left wants Pence OUT. … by onewayticket2
Session wrote it.
It would explain why Hillary and these deep state assholes aren't even being investigated for their many crimes!
In reply to They just make this shit up by Cardinal Fang
Sessions would be an awesome result. Trump could fire him immediately with little blowback. Although I don't think Sessions is smart enough to write an op-ed.
In reply to Session wrote it. It would… by lester1
Sessions can write?
In reply to Session wrote it. It would… by lester1
He can read so it’s possible he could also write.
In reply to Sessions can write? by shankster
@ Lester,
I fully expect Sessions to do everything he can to cover up for this cunt.
Of course, he’s a Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopath CIA “Company Man.”
Realize this this Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopath Alphabet Agency is involved in virtually every capacity of business along with their Criminal Front Companies.
That’s exactly, what needs to be comprehended into the human consciousness.
Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopath Hillary Clinton & her co horts are only a symptom to the host.
The host being the Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths at the CIA.
In reply to Session wrote it. It would… by lester1
Agreed. This has CIA written all over it.
In reply to @ Lester, I fully expect… by Chupacabra-322